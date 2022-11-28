Wizards of the Coast

The Arena Cube returns December 13, 2022, until January 1, 2023 with a refreshed card list!

In the Arena Cube, you open and pass around packs like a typical draft, but the card pool isn't from a single Magic set, but rather a selection of some of the best cards available in MTG Arena. You can view the complete card list below to plan your strategies.

The Arena Cube is a Phantom event, so cards you draft are not added to your collection.

Arena Cube Draft Event Details

Dates: December 13, 2022, 8 a.m. PT–January 1, 2023, 8 a.m. (UTC-08:00)

Entry: 4,000 Gold or 600 gems

Best-of-One Structure: 7 Wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Best-of-Three Structure: Three matches (regardless of wins/losses)

Rewards:

Individual card rewards (ICRs) will be Historic cards not in Standard.

Arena Cube Best-of-One 7 Wins 6,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 6 Wins 5,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 5 Wins 4,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 4 Wins 3,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 3 Wins 2,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 1,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Win 500 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs

Arena Cube Best-of-Three 3 Wins 6,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs 2 Wins 4,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 1 Win At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs 0 Wins At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs

Arena Cube Card Lists

The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.

White Adanto Vanguard Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Ao, the Dawn Sky Approach of the Second Sun Banishing Slash Benalish Knight-Counselor Benalish Marshal Blade Splicer Charming Prince Clarion Spirit Dancing Sword Dauntless Bodyguard Day of Judgment Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Elite Spellbinder Elspeth Conquers Death Elspeth Resplendent Emeria's Call Ephemerate Esper Sentinel Farewell Fateful Absence Felidar Retreat Heliod, Sun-Crowned History of Benalia Hopeful Initiate Intrepid Adversary Invoke Justice Kabira Takedown Kayla's Command Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa Lay Down Arms Legion's Landing Leyline Binding Lion Sash Loran of the Third Path Luminarch Aspirant Lunarch Veteran Lyra Dawnbringer Mana Tithe March of Otherworldly Light Maul of the Skyclaves Mikaeus, the Lunarch Myrel, Shield of Argive Overwhelming Splendor Patriar's Humiliation Phyrexian Missionary Portable Hole Rabble Rousing Ranger of Eos Realm-Cloaked Giant Remorseful Cleric Repair and Recharge Restoration Angel Sanctuary Warden Seal Away Selfless Savior Serra Paragon Settle the Wreckage Skyclave Apparition Spirited Companion Steel Seraph Sune's Intervention Teleportation Circle Thalia, Guardian of Thraben The Birth of Meletis The Restoration of Eiganjo The Wandering Emperor Thraben Inspector Touch the Spirit Realm Unbreakable Formation Usher of the Fallen Valorous Stance Venerated Loxodon Wedding Announcement Welcoming Vampire