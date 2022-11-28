The Arena Cube returns December 13, 2022, until January 1, 2023 with a refreshed card list!

The Arena Cube Draft, December 13, 2022–January 1, 2023

In the Arena Cube, you open and pass around packs like a typical draft, but the card pool isn't from a single Magic set, but rather a selection of some of the best cards available in MTG Arena. You can view the complete card list below to plan your strategies.

The Arena Cube is a Phantom event, so cards you draft are not added to your collection.

Arena Cube Draft Event Details

Dates: December 13, 2022, 8 a.m. PT–January 1, 2023, 8 a.m. (UTC-08:00)

Entry: 4,000 Gold or 600 gems

Best-of-One Structure: 7 Wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)

Best-of-Three Structure: Three matches (regardless of wins/losses)

Rewards:

Individual card rewards (ICRs) will be Historic cards not in Standard.

Arena Cube Best-of-One
7 Wins 6,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
6 Wins 5,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
5 Wins 4,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
4 Wins 3,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
3 Wins 2,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
2 Wins 1,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
1 Win 500 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
0 Wins At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs

Arena Cube Best-of-Three
3 Wins 6,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
2 Wins 4,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
1 Win At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
0 Wins At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs

Arena Cube Card Lists

The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.

White

Adanto Vanguard

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Ao, the Dawn Sky

Approach of the Second Sun

Banishing Slash

Benalish Knight-Counselor

Benalish Marshal

Blade Splicer

Charming Prince

Clarion Spirit

Dancing Sword

Dauntless Bodyguard

Day of Judgment

Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite

Elite Spellbinder

Elspeth Conquers Death

Elspeth Resplendent

Emeria's Call

Ephemerate

Esper Sentinel

Farewell

Fateful Absence

Felidar Retreat

Heliod, Sun-Crowned

History of Benalia

Hopeful Initiate

Intrepid Adversary

Invoke Justice

Kabira Takedown

Kayla's Command

Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa

Lay Down Arms

Legion's Landing

Leyline Binding

Lion Sash

Loran of the Third Path

Luminarch Aspirant

Lunarch Veteran

Lyra Dawnbringer

Mana Tithe

March of Otherworldly Light

Maul of the Skyclaves

Mikaeus, the Lunarch

Myrel, Shield of Argive

Overwhelming Splendor

Patriar's Humiliation

Phyrexian Missionary

Portable Hole

Rabble Rousing

Ranger of Eos

Realm-Cloaked Giant

Remorseful Cleric

Repair and Recharge

Restoration Angel

Sanctuary Warden

Seal Away

Selfless Savior

Serra Paragon

Settle the Wreckage

Skyclave Apparition

Spirited Companion

Steel Seraph

Sune's Intervention

Teleportation Circle

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

The Birth of Meletis

The Restoration of Eiganjo

The Wandering Emperor

Thraben Inspector

Touch the Spirit Realm

Unbreakable Formation

Usher of the Fallen

Valorous Stance

Venerated Loxodon

Wedding Announcement

Welcoming Vampire

Blue

Aether Channeler

Alrund, God of the Cosmos

Alrund's Epiphany

Baral, Chief of Compliance

Baral's Expertise

Behold the Multiverse

Blink of an Eye

Brainstorm

Brazen Borrower

Champion of Wits

Chart a Course

Combat Courier

Commit // Memory

Consider

Counterspell

Curious Obsession

Delver of Secrets

Disallow

Discover the Formula

Disdainful Stroke

Dismiss

Displacer Kitten

Exclude

Fading Hope

Glasspool Mimic

Hard Evidence

Haughty Djinn

Impulse

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

Jwari Disruption

Ledger Shredder

Malevolent Hermit

Memory Deluge

Merfolk Trickster

Micromancer

Midnight Clock

Mind Flayer

Mulldrifter

Multiple Choice

Mythos of Illuna

Negate

Neutralize

Nimble Obstructionist

Omen of the Sea

One with the Multiverse

Opt

Oracle of the Alpha

Overcharged Amalgam

Pact of Negation

Patient Rebuilding

Phyrexian Metamorph

Poppet Stitcher

Pteramander

Rona's Vortex

Saw It Coming

Scholar of the Lost Trove

Sea Gate Restoration

Sea Gate Stormcaller

Search for Azcanta

Shark Typhoon

Shore Up

Silundi Vision

Siren Stormtamer

Spectral Adversary

Spectral Sailor

Spell Pierce

Sublime Epiphany

Supreme Will

Tameshi, Reality Architect

Thassa's Intervention

The Mirari Conjecture

The Reality Chip

Thirst for Discovery

Tolarian Terror

Urza's Command

Voracious Greatshark