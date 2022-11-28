The Arena Cube Draft, December 13–January 1
The Arena Cube returns December 13, 2022, until January 1, 2023 with a refreshed card list!
In the Arena Cube, you open and pass around packs like a typical draft, but the card pool isn't from a single Magic set, but rather a selection of some of the best cards available in MTG Arena. You can view the complete card list below to plan your strategies.
The Arena Cube is a Phantom event, so cards you draft are not added to your collection.
Arena Cube Draft Event Details
Dates: December 13, 2022, 8 a.m. PT–January 1, 2023, 8 a.m. (UTC-08:00)
Entry: 4,000 Gold or 600 gems
Best-of-One Structure: 7 Wins or 3 losses (whichever comes first)
Best-of-Three Structure: Three matches (regardless of wins/losses)
Rewards:
Individual card rewards (ICRs) will be Historic cards not in Standard.
|
Arena Cube Best-of-One
|7 Wins
|6,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|6 Wins
|5,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|5 Wins
|4,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|4 Wins
|3,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|3 Wins
|2,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|1,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Win
|500 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|
Arena Cube Best-of-Three
|3 Wins
|6,000 gold + at least 2 rare and 1 uncommon Historic ICRs
|2 Wins
|4,000 gold + at least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|1 Win
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
|0 Wins
|At least 1 rare and 2 uncommon Historic ICRs
Arena Cube Card Lists
The following lists contain all cards in the Arena Cube broken down by color.
-
White
-
Adanto Vanguard Adeline, Resplendent Cathar Ao, the Dawn Sky Approach of the Second Sun Banishing Slash Benalish Knight-Counselor Benalish Marshal Blade Splicer Charming Prince Clarion Spirit Dancing Sword Dauntless Bodyguard Day of Judgment Elesh Norn, Grand Cenobite Elite Spellbinder Elspeth Conquers Death Elspeth Resplendent Emeria's Call Ephemerate Esper Sentinel Farewell Fateful Absence Felidar Retreat Heliod, Sun-Crowned History of Benalia Hopeful Initiate Intrepid Adversary Invoke Justice Kabira Takedown Kayla's Command Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa Lay Down Arms Legion's Landing Leyline Binding Lion Sash Loran of the Third Path Luminarch Aspirant Lunarch Veteran Lyra Dawnbringer Mana Tithe March of Otherworldly Light Maul of the Skyclaves Mikaeus, the Lunarch Myrel, Shield of Argive Overwhelming Splendor Patriar's Humiliation Phyrexian Missionary Portable Hole Rabble Rousing Ranger of Eos Realm-Cloaked Giant Remorseful Cleric Repair and Recharge Restoration Angel Sanctuary Warden Seal Away Selfless Savior Serra Paragon Settle the Wreckage Skyclave Apparition Spirited Companion Steel Seraph Sune's Intervention Teleportation Circle Thalia, Guardian of Thraben The Birth of Meletis The Restoration of Eiganjo The Wandering Emperor Thraben Inspector Touch the Spirit Realm Unbreakable Formation Usher of the Fallen Valorous Stance Venerated Loxodon Wedding Announcement Welcoming Vampire
-
Blue
-
Aether Channeler Alrund, God of the Cosmos Alrund's Epiphany Baral, Chief of Compliance Baral's Expertise Behold the Multiverse Blink of an Eye Brainstorm Brazen Borrower Champion of Wits Chart a Course Combat Courier Commit // Memory Consider Counterspell Curious Obsession Delver of Secrets Disallow Discover the Formula Disdainful Stroke Dismiss Displacer Kitten Exclude Fading Hope Glasspool Mimic Hard Evidence Haughty Djinn Impulse Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant Jwari Disruption Ledger Shredder Malevolent Hermit Memory Deluge Merfolk Trickster Micromancer Midnight Clock Mind Flayer Mulldrifter Multiple Choice Mythos of Illuna Negate Neutralize Nimble Obstructionist Omen of the Sea One with the Multiverse Opt Oracle of the Alpha Overcharged Amalgam Pact of Negation Patient Rebuilding Phyrexian Metamorph Poppet Stitcher Pteramander Rona's Vortex Saw It Coming Scholar of the Lost Trove Sea Gate Restoration Sea Gate Stormcaller Search for Azcanta Shark Typhoon Shore Up Silundi Vision Siren Stormtamer Spectral Adversary Spectral Sailor Spell Pierce Sublime Epiphany Supreme Will Tameshi, Reality Architect Thassa's Intervention The Mirari Conjecture The Reality Chip Thirst for Discovery Tolarian Terror Urza's Command Voracious Greatshark
-
Black
-
Acquisitions Expert Agadeem's Awakening Altar of Bhaal Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist Bastion of Remembrance Blade of the Oni Blood Artist Blood Fountain Bloodchief's Thirst Bolas's Citadel Braids, Arisen Nightmare Concealing Curtains Cryptbreaker Cult Conscript Cut Down Deadly Dispute Demonic Pact Duress Ebondeath, Dracolich Elspeth's Nightmare Evolved Sleeper Fatal Push Gifted Aetherborn Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor Gix's Command Go Blank Go for the Throat Gonti, Lord of Luxury Gray Merchant of Asphodel Gutterbones Hagra Mauling Heartless Act Hostile Negotiations Infernal Grasp Inquisition of Kozilek Inscription of Ruin Invoke Despair Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia Junji, the Midnight Sky Languish Life of Toshiro Umezawa Liliana of the Veil Lolth, Spider Queen Lonely End Malakir Rebirth Massacre Wurm Morbid Opportunist Murderous Rider Noxious Gearhulk Nullpriest of Oblivion Ophiomancer Phyrexian Arena Phyrexian Fleshgorger Priest of Forgotten Gods Professor Onyx Rankle, Master of Pranks Reassembling Skeleton Sanguine Brushstroke Sap Vitality Shakedown Heavy Shambling Ghast Sheoldred, the Apocalypse Sheoldred, Whispering One Sorin the Mirthless Soul Transfer Tenacious Underdog The Cruelty of Gix The Hourglass Coven The Meathook Massacre Thoughtseize Transmogrant's Crown Unburial Rites Village Rites Witch of the Moors Woe Strider Yawgmoth, Thran Physician
-
Red
-
Abrade Battle Cry Goblin Big Score Bloodthirsty Adversary Bomat Courier Bonecrusher Giant Brash Taunter Burn Down the House Chandra, Acolyte of Flame Chandra, Awakened Inferno Chandra, Torch of Defiance Devilish Valet Devil's Play Double Vision Dragonmaster Outcast Dragon's Rage Channeler Eidolon of the Great Revel Embercleave Experimental Frenzy Fable of the Mirror-Breaker Faithless Looting Fiery Impulse Fight with Fire Fireblade Charger Fires of Invention Flames of the Firebrand Glorybringer Goblin Chainwhirler Grim Lavamancer Irencrag Feat Jaxis, the Troublemaker Kazuul's Fury Krenko, Tin Street Kingpin Kumano Faces Kakkazan Legion Warboss Light Up the Stage Lightning Axe Lightning Bolt Lightning Strike Madga, Brazen Outlaw Magmaquake Makeshift Munitions Mephit's Enthusiasm Mishra's Command Mizzix's Mastery Monastery Swiftspear Obliterating Bolt Ox of Agonas Phoenix Chick Phoenix of Ash Phyrexian Dragon Engine Pillar of Flame Rabbit Battery Rekindling Phoenix Riveteers Requisitioner Roil Eruption Searing Blood Seasoned Pyromancer Seize the Storm Shatterskull Smashing Shivan Devastator Siege-Gang Commander Smoldering Egg Spikefield Hazard Star of Extinction Strangle Sweltering Suns The Elder Dragon War Torbran, Thane of Red Fell Tyrant of Kher Ridges Unholy Heat Viashino Pyromancer Voldaren Epicure Voltaic Visionary Young Pyromancer Zariel, Archduke of Avernus
-
Green
-
Abundant Harvest Awaken the Woods Bala Ged Recovery Bushwhack Courser of Kruphix Cultivate Defiler of Vigor Dryad Greenseeker Dryad of the Ilysian Grove Elder Gargaroth Elvish Mystic Elvish Reclaimer Esika, God of the Tree Esika's Chariot Explore Fight Rigging Foundry Groundbreaker Gala Greeters Gilded Goose Glorious Sunrise Hardened Scales Incubation Druid Inscription of Abundance Jugan Defends the Temple Jukai Liberator Llanowar Elves Llanowar Visionary Lotus Cobra Lovestruck Beast Masked Vandal Migration Path Once Upon a Time Oracle of Mul Daya Oviya Pashiri, Sage Lifecrafter Paradise Druid Pelt Collector Primal Command Primal Might Reclamation Sage Rishkar, Peema Renegade Rishkar's Expertise Rootwire Amalgam Satyr Wayfinder Scapeshift Scavenging Ooze Settle the Wilds Shigeki, Jukai Visionary Silverback Elder Simian Simulacrum Storm the Festival Syr Faren, the Hengehammer Tamiyo's Safekeeping Tangled Florahedron Tenacious Pup The Great Henge The World Spell Thragtusk Timeless Witness Tireless Tracker Titan of Industry Titania, Voice of Gaea Titania's Command Topiary Stomper Toski, Bearer of Secrets Turntimber Symbiosis Ulvenwald Hydra Ulvenwald Oddity Vivien on the Hunt Vivien Reid Vivien, Arkbow Ranger Voracious Hydra Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider Werewolf Pack Leader Wilt Wolfwillow Haven Wrenn and Seven You Line Up the Shot
-
Colorless
-
Aethersphere Harvester Basilisk Collar Chromatic Lantern Chromatic Orrery Circuit Mender Cityscape Leveler Coldsteel Heart Crystalline Giant Cultivator's Caravan Dollhouse of Horrors Eater of Virtue God-Pharaoh's Gift Golden Argosy Guardian Idol Hangarback Walker Hedron Archive Icy Manipulator Karn, Living Legacy Karn, Scion of Urza Mazemind Tome Mind Stone Oketra's Monument Ornithopter of Paradise Palladium Myr Phyrexian Processor Phyrexian Revoker Pilgrim's Eye Platinum Angel Portal to Phyrexia Precursor Golem Reckoner Bankbuster Retrofitter Foundry Sigiled Sword of Valeron Skysovereign, Consul Flagship Solemn Simulacrum Swiftfoot Boots The Deck of Many Things The Immortal Sun The Mightstone and Weakstone Treasure Map Ulamog, the Ceaseless Hunger Unlicensed Hearse Wurmcoil Engine
-
Multicolor
-
Ajani, Sleeper Agent Angelfire Ignition Baba Lysaga, Night Witch Blade Historian Colossal Skyturtle Conclave Mentor Croaking Counterpart Cruel Celebrant Domri, Anarch of Bolas Drizzt Do'Urden Dromoka's Command Elas il-Kor, Sadistic Pilgrim Ertai Resurrected Expressive Iteration Golos, Tireless Pilgrim Halana and Alena, Partners Immersturm Predator Jegantha, the Wellspring Kaito Shizuki Kaya the Inexorable Keruga, the Macrosage Kolaghan's Command Koma, Cosmos Serpent Lagomos, Hand of Hatred Lorehold Command Lurrus of the Dream-Den Magma Opus Mayhem Devil Mishra, Claimed by Gix Obosh, the Preypiercer Old Rutstein Priest of Fell Rites Radha, Heart of Keld Ral, Storm Conduit Reflector Mage Showdown of the Skalds Sphinx's Revelation Sprite Dragon Tamiyo, Compleated Sage Targ Nar, Demon-Fang Gnoll Teferi, Hero of Dominaria The Gitrog Monster The Scarab God Thief of Sanity Time Wipe Urza, Lord Protector Vraska, Golgari Queen Yorion, Sky Nomad
-
Land
-
Adarkar Wastes Argoth, Sanctum of Nature Barkchannel Pathway Battlefield Forge Blightstep Pathway Blood Crypt Bonders' Enclave Boseiju, Who Endures Branchloft Pathway Breeding Pool Brightclimb Pathway Brushland Castle Embereth Castle Locthwain Castle Vantress Cave of the Frost Dragon Caves of Koilos Clearwater Pathway Clifftop Retreat Cragcrown Pathway Crawling Barrens Darkbore Pathway Deathcap Glade Den of the Bugbear Deserted Beach Dragonskull Summit Dreamroot Cascade Drowned Catacomb Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire Evolving Wilds Fabled Passage Field of Ruin Field of the Dead Forsaken Crossroads Glacial Fortress Godless Shrine Hallowed Fountain Haunted Ridge Hengegate Pathway Hinterland Harbor Hive of the Eye Tyrant Indatha Triome Isolated Chapel Jetmir's Garden Karplusan Forest Ketria Triome Llanowar Wastes Mutavault Needleverge Pathway Otawara, Soaring City Overgrown Farmland Overgrown Tomb Raffine's Tower Raugrin Triome Riverglide Pathway Rockfall Vale Rootbound Crag Sacred Foundry Savai Triome Shattered Sanctum Shipwreck Marsh Shivan Reef Spara's Headquarters Steam Vents Stomping Ground Stormcarved Coast Sulfur Falls Sulfurous Springs Sundown Pass Sunpetal Grove Temple Garden Underground River Watery Grave Woodland Cemetery Xander's Lounge Yavimaya Coast Zagoth Triome Ziatora's Proving Ground