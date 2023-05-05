Powerful reprints, returning legends, and four ready-to-play decks bring Commander Masters to life on August 4, 2023. Packed with fan favorites (and fantastic new treatments) and four Commander decks each including ten new-to-Magic cards, Commander Masters supercharges your collection and levels up your coolest Commander deck!

Back in February, we shared a sneak peek at what to expect with Commander Masters, showing off some of the cards you can find:

Jeweled Lotus Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus Foil-Etched Jeweled Lotus

The Ur-Dragon Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon Foil-Etched The Ur-Dragon

Capture of Jingzhou Foil-Etched Capture of Jingzhou

That was just the start! Here are a few more amazing reprints you'll encounter across Commander Masters Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters:

Personal Tutor Borderless Personal Tutor Foil-Etched Personal Tutor

Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Profile Borderless Selvala, Heart of the Wilds Foil-Etched Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Like last year's Double Masters 2022 release, the textured foil treatment returns (alongside foil-etched cards, both in Collector Boosters) to show off some of the coolest cards in Commander Masters.

Textured Foil Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus Textured Foil Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon Textured Foil Profile Borderless Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Whether you're looking for a unique draft experience with friends, building out your collection, or trying to find the coolest cards for your favorite deck, Commander Masters has something for you!

Commander Masters Set Booster Display

Commander Masters Draft Booster Display

Commander Masters Collector Booster Display

Commander Masters Commander Decks

In addition to the cards returning in Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters, Commander Masters also adds new-to-Magic cards found across four ready-to-play Commander decks. Each Commander Masters Commander deck is a complete 100-card deck featuring ten new-to-Magic cards, including new commanders to lead the way.

Let's take a look at them now:

Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless)

Zhulodok, Void Gorger Foil-Etched Display Commander Zhulodok, Void Gorger Extended-Art Zhulodok, Void Gorger

Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)

Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Foil-Etched Display Commander Anikthea, Hand of Erebos Extended-Art Anikthea, Hand of Erebos

Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red)

Commodore Guff Foil-Etched Display Commander Commodore Guff

Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green)

Sliver Gravemother Foil-Etched Display Commander Sliver Gravemother Extended-Art Sliver Gravemother

(Display commander cards are printed on a thicker cardstock to show off your commander but aren't for sanctioned gameplay. Extended-art versions of these Commander Masters commanders are available in Collector Boosters.)

Everything Commander Masters—from boosters to complete decks—releases later this year on August 4.

Commander Masters Details

Commander Masters

Preorder Now

You can preorder Commander Masters now, through online retailers such as Amazon or at your local store.

Commander Masters Set Code: CMM

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

Commander Masters (CMM): Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality:

Commander Masters (CMM): Not available on MTG Arena

Website: Commander Masters

Commander Masters Important Dates