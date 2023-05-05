Commander Masters Key Art

Powerful reprints, returning legends, and four ready-to-play decks bring Commander Masters to life on August 4, 2023. Packed with fan favorites (and fantastic new treatments) and four Commander decks each including ten new-to-Magic cards, Commander Masters supercharges your collection and levels up your coolest Commander deck!

Back in February, we shared a sneak peek at what to expect with Commander Masters, showing off some of the cards you can find:

Jeweled Lotus
Jeweled Lotus
Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus
Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus
Foil-Etched Jeweled Lotus
Foil-Etched Jeweled Lotus
The Ur-Dragon
The Ur-Dragon
Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon
Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon
Foil-Etched The Ur-Dragon
Foil-Etched The Ur-Dragon
Capture of Jingzhou
Capture of Jingzhou
Foil-Etched Capture of Jingzhou
Foil-Etched Capture of Jingzhou

That was just the start! Here are a few more amazing reprints you'll encounter across Commander Masters Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters:

Personal Tutor
Personal Tutor
Borderless Personal Tutor
Borderless Personal Tutor
Foil-Etched Personal Tutor
Foil-Etched Personal Tutor
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Profile Borderless Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Profile Borderless Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Foil-Etched Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Foil-Etched Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Like last year's Double Masters 2022 release, the textured foil treatment returns (alongside foil-etched cards, both in Collector Boosters) to show off some of the coolest cards in Commander Masters.

Textured Foil Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus
Textured Foil Frame Break Borderless Jeweled Lotus
Textured Foil Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon
Textured Foil Profile Borderless The Ur-Dragon
Textured Foil Profile Borderless Selvala, Heart of the Wilds
Textured Foil Profile Borderless Selvala, Heart of the Wilds

Whether you're looking for a unique draft experience with friends, building out your collection, or trying to find the coolest cards for your favorite deck, Commander Masters has something for you!

Commander Masters Set Booster Display
Commander Masters Set Booster Display
Commander Masters Draft Booster Display
Commander Masters Draft Booster Display
Commander Masters Collector Booster Display
Commander Masters Collector Booster Display

Commander Masters Commander Decks

In addition to the cards returning in Draft, Set, and Collector Boosters, Commander Masters also adds new-to-Magic cards found across four ready-to-play Commander decks. Each Commander Masters Commander deck is a complete 100-card deck featuring ten new-to-Magic cards, including new commanders to lead the way.

Let's take a look at them now:

Commander Masters Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless) Commander Deck
Eldrazi Unbound (Colorless)
Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Foil-Etched Display Commander Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Foil-Etched Display Commander Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Extended-Art Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Extended-Art Zhulodok, Void Gorger
Commander Masters Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green) Commander Deck
Enduring Enchantments (White-Black-Green)
Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Foil-Etched Display Commander Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Foil-Etched Display Commander Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Extended-Art Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Extended-Art Anikthea, Hand of Erebos
Commander Masters Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red) Commander Deck
Planeswalker Party (White-Blue-Red)
Commodore Guff
Commodore Guff
Foil-Etched Display Commander Commodore Guff
Foil-Etched Display Commander Commodore Guff
Commander Masters Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green) Commander Deck
Sliver Swarm (White-Blue-Black-Red-Green)
Sliver Gravemother
Sliver Gravemother
Foil-Etched Display Commander Sliver Gravemother
Foil-Etched Display Commander Sliver Gravemother
Extended-Art Sliver Gravemother
Extended-Art Sliver Gravemother

(Display commander cards are printed on a thicker cardstock to show off your commander but aren't for sanctioned gameplay. Extended-art versions of these Commander Masters commanders are available in Collector Boosters.)

Everything Commander Masters—from boosters to complete decks—releases later this year on August 4.

Commander Masters Details

Commander Masters Set Logo
Commander Masters Set Symbol
Commander Masters

Preorder Now

You can preorder Commander Masters now, through online retailers such as Amazon or at your local store.

Commander Masters Set Code: CMM

Tabletop Legality (New-to-Magic Cards):

  • Commander Masters (CMM): Legacy, Vintage, and Commander

MTG Arena Legality:

  • Commander Masters (CMM): Not available on MTG Arena

Website: Commander Masters

Commander Masters Important Dates

  • Debut and Previews Begin: July 11
  • Commander Deck Previews: July 17–20
  • Card Image Galleries Complete: July 21
  • Pre-Prerelease with Loading Ready Run: July 22
  • WPN Premium Store Preview Events: July 28–30
  • Command Zone Podcast's Extra Turns Gameplay: August 2
  • Global Tabletop Launch: August 4