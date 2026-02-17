A few weeks back we had a bit of an unintended look forward at Magic: The Gathering® | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles during Lorwyn Eclipsed Prerelease events. In the article where we discussed the mistake, we said we were caught a bit on our heels and that we were going to figure out something and get back to you all.

This is that something!

First, we've already been in contact with affected stores and offered product replacements for any product they had to replace themselves. That's our typical customer service approach and our earliest step here.

Second, and the part you've come here to read about, is that we figure if we got a bit of Universes Beyond in your Magic Multiverse, we might as well share a bit of the Magic Multiverse with your Universes Beyond.

So, if you attend a Prerelease starting February 27 for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles at a participating Wizards Play Network location, you'll receive a Promo Pack from one of the following sets while supplies last*: Lorwyn Eclipsed, Edge of Eternities, Tarkir: Dragonstorm, Duskmourn: House of Horror, or Bloomburrow.

*Promotion not valid in China.

Promo Packs can vary slightly from set to set, but in general each pack contains a promo-stamped rare or mythic rare from the relevant set, another promo-stamped rare or mythic rare from among Standard-legal sets (at the time of the Promo Pack's release), a basic land, and an alternate promo card from the relevant set. For example, Edge of Eternities had these promo cards:

0393_MTGEOE_PromoPk: Starfield Shepherd 0394_MTGEOE_PromoPk: Annul 0395_MTGEOE_PromoPk: Umbral Collar Zealot 0396_MTGEOE_PromoPk: Kavaron Harrier 0397_MTGEOE_PromoPk: Pull Through the Weft

And Lorwyn Eclipsed had these:

0402_MTGECL_PromoPk: Personify 0403_MTGECL_PromoPk: Silvergill Mentor 0404_MTGECL_PromoPk: Iron-Shield Elf 0405_MTGECL_PromoPk: Sear 0406_MTGECL_PromoPk: Virulent Emissary

And so on.

Some Promo Packs may also come with a Magic: The Gathering Arena code card.

We'll be sending these Promo Packs to participating WPN locations, but they're learning about this at the same time you are, so maybe give them a few days before asking about it. Prerelease events for Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles start February 27 at local game stores all around the world. And if you're wondering what awesome rares and mythic rares that set has in store for you, you're in luck because, well, we already accidentally revealed all of those. You can see them here in the Magic: The Gathering | Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Card Image Gallery.

Thank you for being a part of the Magic: The Gathering community and supporting your local game stores!