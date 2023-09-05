Earlier this year, we announced that we'd invite you to enjoy new Magic sets beginning with your local WPN game store's Prerelease. Once Prerelease events began, you'd be able to purchase boosters, Commander decks, Bundles, and other products from that set, making WPN stores the first place you could play with the latest tabletop releases.

Now we're announcing that, for upcoming Magic releases, local WPN game stores will continue to be the first place that tabletop Magic products are available for sale. You can continue to look forward to playing in Prerelease events at your local WPN game store and being among the first to take home booster displays and more from Magic's newest releases.

We look forward to seeing you at future Prerelease events! Find your local game store and prepare for tabletop fun!