If you missed our Extra Life 2023 announcement, don't sweat it: it's finally that time of year where we raise money for Seattle Children's Hospital! Mark your calendars, because we have streaming events you won't want to miss the week of Halloween, October 30–November 4.

Monday through Friday, October 30–November 3, you can tune in to twitch.tv/magic each day from 9 a.m.–12 p.m. to watch Wizards employees raise donations for Extra Life! We will be streaming a variety of games, including Baldur's Gate 3 and MTG Arena, as Wizards staff share stories about their jobs and career journey at the company.

Check out the schedule each day:

Monday 9–10 a.m. Aliyah Oestreicher 10–11 a.m. Jana Sullivan 11–12 p.m. Joey Colton

Tuesday 9–10 a.m. Lindsey Harris 10–11 a.m. WeeklyMTG 11–12 p.m. Nick Pittak

Wednesday 9–10 a.m. TBD 10–11 a.m. Nicole Andelfinger 11–12 p.m. Hilary Thompson

Thursday 9–10 a.m. TBD 10–11 a.m. Steve Latta 11–12 p.m. TBD

Friday 9–12 p.m. Tara Theoharis and Lauren Bond



Then on Saturday, November 4, we will be streaming from 12–8 p.m. PT for our Gameday Stream, featuring even more gameplay with ways for fans watching to participate!

12–2 p.m. Zulaport Cutthroat Magic

In this four-player Commander game, the winner takes all for the title of Extra Life Cutthroat Champion!

Wizards participants Eliana Rabinowitz (Host) Mel Louie Grace Zeng Ian Adams Alicia Gooden (Moderator) Sameer Joseph



Fans at home can donate to impose additional rewards (or penalties) for players.

2–3 p.m. Ask Rosewater

Mark Rosewater will be soliciting questions via social media before the event.

Harless Snyder will be the host, moderating the discussion and asking Mark questions that come in from chat.

Fans at home can ask questions in Twitch chat for Mark to answer—donations not required (but definitely encouraged)!

3–4 p.m. Play or Draw?

In this game, players will each secretly be given a list of five Magic cards that are part of a theme (for example, cards that are all Squirrels).

Players will be given 6 seconds to draw one of those cards.

One by one, we will reveal the players drawing and what their list of five cards was.

The other three players will talk amongst themselves and vote as a group as to which card was drawn.

Participants: Jeremy Geist Liz Lambert Ari Zirulnik Billie Kaplan Brandon Kreines (Moderator)

Fans can play along at home to guess as well!

4–5 p.m. Sleeper Agent

Spot the Sleeper Agent in this guessing game using Magic cards and your wits.

Participants: Nicolette Apraez Monica McCurry Steve Latta Rohne Nyberg Brandon Kreines (Moderator)

Fans watching can play along to see if they can uncover the Sleeper Agent, too.

5–8 p.m. D&D One Shot Adventure set on Eldraine

Participants: David McDarby (Dungeon Master) Tara Theoharis Rory Fernandes Angelina Harris Lauren Bond Bryce Anderson (Moderator)



Fans following the adventure can donate to gift players assistance such as healing potions, a one-time critical hit, and more!

On top of all these streaming events, there's still time to contribute to Extra Life 2023 through our Extra Life Secret Lair, MTG Pro Shop merchandise, MTG Arena events, and joining the Wizards of the Coast Extra Life team!

Check out our full announcement for details, and we'll see you October 30–November 4 at twitch.tv/magic for all the streaming fun!