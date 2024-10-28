No matter where you are in your Magic journey, Magic: The Gathering Foundations has something for everyone. Whether you're looking to learn the ropes of the game, jumpstart your collection, or pick up fancy versions of iconic cards, this set has it all. There's plenty to discover at your local game store with a suite of events that highlight Foundations. We've got the scoop on these events right here, so reach out to your local game store for details like dates, times, and more!

Notably, we're premiering a new event series, Magic Academy, where you'll learn how to play Magic: The Gathering alongside fellow fans. Read on for more details about this experience.

Learn to Play with Magic Academy: Foundations

Magic Academy makes learning to play easy, fun, and accessible! This is a brand-new event that we plan to run to help new players dive into Magic. These events provide you with the knowledge and the tools to start playing the game, with Foundations products being a particularly great starting point. There are two kinds of Magic Academy events, which are outlined below.

Players who purchase any intro product during Magic Academy events will receive a borderless, traditional foil Darksteel Colossus promo card while supplies last! Intro products include Starter Kits, the Foundations Beginner Box or Starter Collection, and six or more Play Boosters from a set. That last one includes Bundles and Play Booster boxes.

If you have a friend who wants to play Magic, take them to your local game store's Magic Academy events! Stores may provide special Ajani Community Tutor pins to experienced and friendly players at their discretion.

Magic Academy: Learn to Play

The first Magic Academy event is tailored for players who are just starting to play. You'll receive a "Learn to Play" brochure that breaks down the basics of the game, along with a reference card with all the essential details. Over the course of the event, you'll learn through playing casual games of Magic with beginner-friendly cards, all with some helpful Magic experts ready to assist you.

One of the ways you may learn about Magic is Welcome Decks. These contain everything you need to play, with cards that are exciting from across Magic's history. There are five different Welcome Decks—one for each color of Magic—with 30 cards each. Each Welcome Deck includes two 30-card decks in each box; one in an indicated color, and the other a random one of the five mana colors in Magic.

Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. It's a relaxed environment focused on showcasing what makes this game so amazing. Head to your local game store for a Learn to Play event or bring a friend along and spread the joy of Magic.

Magic Academy: Deck Building

You've learned how to play a Magic deck, now it's time to build one! Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. At the start of the event, you'll watch a video from Magic Designer Gavin Verhey about the basics of building a 40-card deck. Then, from the contents of your Play Boosters, you'll build a deck of your own!

This event is recommended for players who have attended a Learn to Play event or understand the basics of gameplay. For more details, contact your local game store!

Foundations Prerelease: November 8–14

If you can't wait to play with Foundations, then head on down to your local game store's Prerelease! These are special events alongside each major Magic release that let you get your hands on the cards a bit earlier. You'll build a deck from the contents of six Foundations Play Boosters and battle it out with your fellow players.

Magic: The Gathering Foundations Prerelease Pack

You'll receive a Foundations Prerelease Pack as part of the event, containing the following:

6 Magic: The Gathering Foundations Play Boosters

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare Foundations promo card

1 MTG Arena code card (available only in select regions)

1 Deck box

1 Spindown life counter

Prerelease events are a great way to learn about the important cards in a set, all while scoring some cool cards! We'll be publishing a Foundations Prerelease guide closer to the event, so stay tuned for your guide through one of Magic's most-popular events.

Foundations Standard Showdown: November 15–February 6

With the release of a new Standard-legal set comes a new Standard Showdown event! This gives you the chance to show off your Standard Constructed deck. The format is a great way to showcase your favorite cards, all while meeting members of your local game store's community. If you're looking to play with your Foundations cards from Prerelease or Magic Academy events, then Standard is the format for you! Foundations will be legal in Standard until at least 2029.

There's a special prize for winners of a Standard Showdown event. With Foundations, the winner of your store's weekly Standard Showdown will receive a traditional foil Go for the Throat promo card while supplies last as part of the Cowboy Bebop promotion.

Regional Championship Qualifiers: November 16–March 22

For those of you looking to truly test your Magic skills, get ready for the next round of Regional Championship Qualifiers. Local game stores as well as select destination organizers will host these high-stakes events. This round, the format is Standard Constructed, giving you the chance to showcase your skill in post-Foundations Standard. With exciting gameplay and even more exciting prizes on the line, Regional Championship Qualifier events are the first step on many players' path to the Pro Tour.

Participants will receive a non-foil copy of Mayhem Devil with artwork by 百瀬寿/HISASHI MOMOSE. Top finishers will receive a non-foil copy of Force of Despair with artwork by Jordan Crane, with players who qualify for the Regional Championship receiving traditional foil copies. These promos are available while supplies last.

These events allow you to qualify for the Regional Championships in Spring of 2025. Contact your local game store for details.

PAX Unplugged: December 6–8

PAX Unplugged arrives in Philidelphia, Pennsylvania, later this year, and Magic has plenty of surprises in store for those interested. There will be plenty of opportunities to learn to play with Foundations, or play in competitive events faciliated by Pastimes. It's a great place to be a tabletop gamer, no matter where you are in your tabletop journey.

We hope you've found a Foundations event that speaks to you. With events for new players, seasoned competitors, and everyone in between, it's a great time to engage with your local game store's community. As always, check with your local game store for details.