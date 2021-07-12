D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Variants
To view the regular cards, check out our Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Image Gallery.
WHITE
Fey Steed
Holy Avenger
Immovable Rod
Mantle of the Ancients
Radiant Solar
Revivify
Robe of Stars
Thorough Investigation
Grand Master of Flowers
Valiant Endeavor
Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant
White Dragon
Arborea Pegasus
Blink Dog
Celestial Unicorn
Cloister Gargoyle
Nadaar, Selfless Paladin
Oswald Fiddlebender
The Book of Exalted Deeds
Dancing Sword
Flumph
Guardian of Faith
Loyal Warhound
Teleportation Circle
Portable Hole
BLUE
Mordenkainen
Arcane Endeavor
Diviner's Portent
Minn, Wily Illusionist
Netherese Puzzle-Ward
Phantom Steed
Rod of Absorption
Winged Boots
Blue Dragon
Iymrith, Desert Doom
Displacer Beast
Djinni Windseer
Dragon Turtle
Mind Flayer
Pixie Guide
Rimeshield Frost Giant
The Blackstaff of Waterdeep
Demilich
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Tasha's Hideous Laughter
True Polymorph
Wizard's Spellbook
Yuan-Ti Malison
You Find the Villains' Lair
BLACK
Lolth, Spider Queen
Bag of Devouring
Danse Macabre
Black Dragon
Death Tyrant
Ebondeath, Dracolich
Grave Endeavor
Grim Hireling
Hellish Rebuke
Lorcan, Warlock Collector
Wand of Orcus
Baleful Beholder
Clattering Skeletons
Gelatinous Cube
Manticore
Westgate Regent
Wight
Acererak the Archlich
Asmodeus the Archfiend
The Book of Vile Darkness
Forsworn Paladin
Sphere of Annihilation
Vorpal Sword
Vorpal Sword
Power Word Kill
RED
Zariel, Archduke of Avernus
Inferno of the Star Mounts
Red Dragon
Berserker's Frenzy
Chaos Dragon
Fiendlash
Maddening Hex
Reckless Endeavor
Share the Spoils
Vengeful Ancestor
Wild-Magic Sorcerer
Delina, Wild Mage
Goblin Javelineer
Hulking Bugbear
Minion of the Mighty
Rust Monster
Xorn
Zalto, Fire Giant Duke
Flameskull
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord
Meteor Swarm
Orb of Dragonkind
Wish
Magic Missile
GREEN
Ellywick Tumblestrum
Green Dragon
Old Gnawbone
Bag of Tricks
Belt of Giant Strength
Druid of Purification
Indomitable Might
Neverwinter Hydra
Song of Inspiration
Wild Endeavor
Bulette
Dire Wolf Prowler
Gnoll Hunter
Loathsome Troll
Lurking Roper
Neverwinter Dryad
Ochre Jelly
Owlbear
Purple Worm
The Tarrasque
Underdark Basilisk
Varis, Silverymoon Ranger
Circle of Dreams Druid
Froghemoth
Instrument of the Bards
Long Rest
Werewolf Pack Leader
Prosperous Innkeeper
MULTICOLORED
Adult Gold Dragon
Tiamat
Catti-brie of Mithral Hall
Dragonborn Champion
Extract Brain
Fevered Suspicion
Galea, Kindler of Hope
Hurl Through Hell
Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant
Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient
Klauth's Will
Midnight Pathlighter
Nihiloor
Prosper, Tome-Bound
Ride the Avalanche
Sefris of the Hidden Ways
Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl
Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients
Wulfgar of Icewind Dale
Barrowin of Clan Undurr
Bruenor Battlehammer
Drizzt Do'Urden
Farideh, Devil's Chosen
Gretchen Titchwillow
Hama Pashar, Ruin Seeker
Kalain, Reclusive Painter
Krydle of Baldur's Gate
Minsc, Beloved Ranger
Shessra, Death's Whisper
Trelasarra, Moon Dancer
Volo, Guide to Monsters
Orcus, Prince of Undeath
Skeletal Swarming
Triumphant Adventurer
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin
ARTIFACT
Iron Golem
Mimic
The Deck of Many Things
Eye of Vecna
Hand of Vecna
Treasure Chest
Treasure Chest
LAND
Cave of the Frost Dragon
Den of the Bugbear
Dungeon Descent
Evolving Wilds
Hall of Storm Giants
Hive of the Eye Tyrant
Lair of the Hydra
Temple of the Dragon Queen
Treasure Vault
