To view the regular cards, check out our Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Fey Steed

Holy Avenger

Immovable Rod

Mantle of the Ancients

Radiant Solar

Revivify

Robe of Stars

Thorough Investigation

Grand Master of Flowers

Valiant Endeavor

Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant

White Dragon

Arborea Pegasus

Blink Dog

Celestial Unicorn

Cloister Gargoyle

Nadaar, Selfless Paladin

Oswald Fiddlebender

The Book of Exalted Deeds

Dancing Sword

Flumph

Guardian of Faith

Loyal Warhound

Teleportation Circle

Portable Hole

BLUE

Mordenkainen

Arcane Endeavor

Diviner's Portent

Minn, Wily Illusionist

Netherese Puzzle-Ward

Phantom Steed

Rod of Absorption

Winged Boots

Blue Dragon

Iymrith, Desert Doom

Displacer Beast

Djinni Windseer

Dragon Turtle

Mind Flayer

Pixie Guide

Rimeshield Frost Giant

The Blackstaff of Waterdeep

Demilich

Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar

Tasha's Hideous Laughter

True Polymorph

Wizard's Spellbook

Yuan-Ti Malison

You Find the Villains' Lair

BLACK

Lolth, Spider Queen

Bag of Devouring

Danse Macabre

Black Dragon

Death Tyrant

Ebondeath, Dracolich

Grave Endeavor

Grim Hireling

Hellish Rebuke

Lorcan, Warlock Collector

Wand of Orcus

Baleful Beholder

Clattering Skeletons

Gelatinous Cube

Manticore

Westgate Regent

Wight

Acererak the Archlich

Asmodeus the Archfiend

The Book of Vile Darkness

Forsworn Paladin

Sphere of Annihilation

Vorpal Sword

Power Word Kill

RED

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus

Inferno of the Star Mounts

Red Dragon

Berserker's Frenzy

Chaos Dragon

Fiendlash

Maddening Hex

Reckless Endeavor

Share the Spoils

Vengeful Ancestor

Wild-Magic Sorcerer

Delina, Wild Mage

Goblin Javelineer

Hulking Bugbear

Minion of the Mighty

Rust Monster

Xorn

Zalto, Fire Giant Duke

Flameskull

Hobgoblin Bandit Lord

Meteor Swarm

Orb of Dragonkind

Wish

Magic Missile

GREEN

Ellywick Tumblestrum

Green Dragon

Old Gnawbone

Bag of Tricks

Belt of Giant Strength

Druid of Purification

Indomitable Might

Neverwinter Hydra

Song of Inspiration

Wild Endeavor

Bulette

Dire Wolf Prowler

Gnoll Hunter

Loathsome Troll

Lurking Roper

Neverwinter Dryad

Ochre Jelly

Owlbear

Purple Worm

The Tarrasque

Underdark Basilisk

Varis, Silverymoon Ranger

Circle of Dreams Druid

Froghemoth

Instrument of the Bards

Long Rest

Werewolf Pack Leader

Prosperous Innkeeper

MULTICOLORED

Adult Gold Dragon

Tiamat

Catti-brie of Mithral Hall

Dragonborn Champion

Extract Brain

Fevered Suspicion

Galea, Kindler of Hope

Hurl Through Hell

Karazikar, the Eye Tyrant

Klauth, Unrivaled Ancient

Klauth's Will

Midnight Pathlighter

Nihiloor

Prosper, Tome-Bound

Ride the Avalanche

Sefris of the Hidden Ways

Storvald, Frost Giant Jarl

Vrondiss, Rage of Ancients

Wulfgar of Icewind Dale

Barrowin of Clan Undurr

Bruenor Battlehammer

Drizzt Do'Urden

Farideh, Devil's Chosen

Gretchen Titchwillow

Hama Pashar, Ruin Seeker

Kalain, Reclusive Painter

Krydle of Baldur's Gate

Minsc, Beloved Ranger

Shessra, Death's Whisper

Trelasarra, Moon Dancer

Volo, Guide to Monsters

Orcus, Prince of Undeath

Skeletal Swarming

Triumphant Adventurer

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin

ARTIFACT

Iron Golem

Mimic

The Deck of Many Things

Eye of Vecna

Hand of Vecna

Treasure Chest

LAND

Cave of the Frost Dragon

Den of the Bugbear

Dungeon Descent

Evolving Wilds

Hall of Storm Giants

Hive of the Eye Tyrant

Lair of the Hydra

Temple of the Dragon Queen

Treasure Vault

