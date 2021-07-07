Wizards of the Coast

D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Image Gallery

WHITE

+2 Mace

Arborea Pegasus

Blink Dog

The Book of Exalted Deeds

Celestial Unicorn

Cleric Class

Cloister Gargoyle

Dancing Sword

Dawnbringer Cleric

Delver's Torch

Devoted Paladin

Divine Smite

Dragon's Disciple

Dwarfhold Champion

Flumph

Gloom Stalker

Grand Master of Flowers

Guardian of Faith

Half-Elf Monk

Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant

Ingenious Smith

Keen-Eared Sentry

Loyal Warhound

Minimus Containment

Monk of the Open Hand

Moon-Blessed Cleric

Nadaar, Selfless Paladin

Oswald Fiddlebender

Paladin Class

Paladin's Shield

Planar Ally

Plate Armor

Portable Hole

Potion of Healing

Priest of Ancient Lore

Rally Maneuver

Ranger's Hawk

Steadfast Paladin

Teleportation Circle

Veteran Dungeoneer

White Dragon

You Hear Something on Watch

You're Ambushed on the Road

BLUE

Aberrant Mind Sorcerer

Air-Cult Elemental

Arcane Investigator

Bar the Gate

The Blackstaff of Waterdeep

Blue Dragon

Charmed Sleep

Clever Conjurer

Contact Other Plane

Demilich

Displacer Beast

Djinni Windseer

Dragon Turtle

Eccentric Apprentice

Feywild Trickster

Fly

Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar

Guild Thief

Iymrith, Desert Doom

Mind Flayer

Mordenkainen

Mordenkainen's Polymorph

Pixie Guide

Power of Persuasion

Ray of Frost

Rimeshield Frost Giant

Scion of Stygia

Secret Door

Shocking Grasp

Shortcut Seeker

Silver Raven

Soulknife Spy

Split the Party

Sudden Insight

Tasha's Hideous Laughter

Trickster's Talisman

True Polymorph

Wizard Class

Wizard's Spellbook

You Come to a River

You Find the Villains' Lair

You See a Guard Approach

Yuan-Ti Malison

BLACK

Acererak the Archlich

Asmodeus the Archfiend

Baleful Beholder

Black Dragon

The Book of Vile Darkness

Check for Traps

Clattering Skeletons

Deadly Dispute

Death-Priest of Myrkul

Demogorgon's Clutches

Devour Intellect

Drider

Dungeon Crawler

Ebondeath, Dracolich

Eyes of the Beholder

Fates' Reversal

Feign Death

Forsworn Paladin

Gelatinous Cube

Grim Bounty

Grim Wanderer

Herald of Hadar

Hired Hexblade

Hoard Robber

Lightfoot Rogue

Lolth, Spider Queen

Manticore

Power Word Kill

Precipitous Drop

Ray of Enfeeblement

Reaper's Talisman

Sepulcher Ghoul

Shambling Ghast

Skullport Merchant

Sphere of Annihilation

Thieves' Tools

Vampire Spawn

Vorpal Sword

Warlock Class

Westgate Regent

Wight

Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade

Zombie Ogre

RED

Armory Veteran

Barbarian Class

Battle Cry Goblin

Boots of Speed

Brazen Dwarf

Burning Hands

Chaos Channeler

Critical Hit

Delina, Wild Mage

Dragon's Fire

Dueling Rapier

Earth-Cult Elemental

Farideh's Fireball

Flameskull

Goblin Javelineer

Goblin Morningstar

Hoarding Ogre

Hobgoblin Bandit Lord

Hobgoblin Captain

Hulking Bugbear

Improvised Weaponry

Inferno of the Star Mounts

Jaded Sell-Sword

Kick in the Door

Magic Missile

Meteor Swarm

Minion of the Mighty

Orb of Dragonkind

Plundering Barbarian

Price of Loyalty

Red Dragon

Rust Monster

Swarming Goblins

Tiger-Tribe Hunter

Unexpected Windfall

Valor Singer

Wish

Xorn

You Come to the Gnoll Camp

You Find Some Prisoners

You See a Pair of Goblins

Zalto, Fire Giant Duke

Zariel, Archduke of Avernus

GREEN

Bulette

Bull's Strength

Choose Your Weapon

Circle of Dreams Druid

Circle of the Moon Druid

Compelled Duel

Dire Wolf Prowler

Druid Class

Ellywick Tumblestrum

Elturgard Ranger

Find the Path

Froghemoth

Gnoll Hunter

Green Dragon

Hill Giant Herdgorger

Hunter's Mark

Inspiring Bard

Instrument of the Bards

Intrepid Outlander

Loathsome Troll

Long Rest

Lurking Roper

Neverwinter Dryad

Ochre Jelly

Old Gnawbone

Owlbear

Plummet

Prosperous Innkeeper

Purple Worm

Ranger Class

Ranger's Longbow

Scaled Herbalist

Spoils of the Hunt

Sylvan Shepherd

The Tarrasque

Underdark Basilisk

Varis, Silverymoon Ranger

Wandering Troubadour

Werewolf Pack Leader

Wild Shape

You Find a Cursed Idol

You Happen On a Glade

You Meet in a Tavern

MULTICOLORED

Adult Gold Dragon

Bard Class

Barrowin of Clan Undurr

Bruenor Battlehammer

Drizzt Do'Urden

Farideh, Devil's Chosen

Fighter Class

Gretchen Titchwillow

Hama Pashar, Ruin Seeker

Kalain, Reclusive Painter

Krydle of Baldur's Gate

Minsc, Beloved Ranger

Monk Class

Orcus, Prince of Undeath

Rogue Class

Shessra, Death's Whisper

Skeletal Swarming

Sorcerer Class

Targ Nar, Demon-Fang Gnoll

Tiamat

Trelasarra, Moon Dancer

Triumphant Adventurer

Volo, Guide to Monsters

Xanathar, Guild Kingpin

DUNGEON

Dungeon of the Mad Mage

Lost Mine of Phandelver

Tomb of Annihilation

ARTIFACT

Bag of Holding

The Deck of Many Things

Dungeon Map

Eye of Vecna

Fifty Feet of Rope

Greataxe

Hand of Vecna

Iron Golem

Leather Armor

Mimic

Spare Dagger

Spiked Pit Trap

Treasure Chest

LAND

Cave of the Frost Dragon

Den of the Bugbear

Dungeon Descent

Evolving Wilds

Hall of Storm Giants

Hive of the Eye Tyrant

Lair of the Hydra

Temple of the Dragon Queen

Treasure Vault

Plains

Plains

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Forest

Forest

