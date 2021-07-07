D&D: Adventures in the Forgotten Realms Card Image Gallery
To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.
WHITE
+2 Mace
Arborea Pegasus
Blink Dog
The Book of Exalted Deeds
Celestial Unicorn
Cleric Class
Cloister Gargoyle
Dancing Sword
Dawnbringer Cleric
Delver's Torch
Devoted Paladin
Divine Smite
Dragon's Disciple
Dwarfhold Champion
Flumph
Gloom Stalker
Grand Master of Flowers
Guardian of Faith
Half-Elf Monk
Icingdeath, Frost Tyrant
Ingenious Smith
Keen-Eared Sentry
Loyal Warhound
Minimus Containment
Monk of the Open Hand
Moon-Blessed Cleric
Nadaar, Selfless Paladin
Oswald Fiddlebender
Paladin Class
Paladin's Shield
Planar Ally
Plate Armor
Portable Hole
Potion of Healing
Priest of Ancient Lore
Rally Maneuver
Ranger's Hawk
Steadfast Paladin
Teleportation Circle
Veteran Dungeoneer
White Dragon
You Hear Something on Watch
You're Ambushed on the Road
BLUE
Aberrant Mind Sorcerer
Air-Cult Elemental
Arcane Investigator
Bar the Gate
The Blackstaff of Waterdeep
Blue Dragon
Charmed Sleep
Clever Conjurer
Contact Other Plane
Demilich
Displacer Beast
Djinni Windseer
Dragon Turtle
Eccentric Apprentice
Feywild Trickster
Fly
Grazilaxx, Illithid Scholar
Guild Thief
Iymrith, Desert Doom
Mind Flayer
Mordenkainen
Mordenkainen's Polymorph
Pixie Guide
Power of Persuasion
Ray of Frost
Rimeshield Frost Giant
Scion of Stygia
Secret Door
Shocking Grasp
Shortcut Seeker
Silver Raven
Soulknife Spy
Split the Party
Sudden Insight
Tasha's Hideous Laughter
Trickster's Talisman
True Polymorph
Wizard Class
Wizard's Spellbook
You Come to a River
You Find the Villains' Lair
You See a Guard Approach
Yuan-Ti Malison
BLACK
Acererak the Archlich
Asmodeus the Archfiend
Baleful Beholder
Black Dragon
The Book of Vile Darkness
Check for Traps
Clattering Skeletons
Deadly Dispute
Death-Priest of Myrkul
Demogorgon's Clutches
Devour Intellect
Drider
Dungeon Crawler
Ebondeath, Dracolich
Eyes of the Beholder
Fates' Reversal
Feign Death
Forsworn Paladin
Gelatinous Cube
Grim Bounty
Grim Wanderer
Herald of Hadar
Hired Hexblade
Hoard Robber
Lightfoot Rogue
Lolth, Spider Queen
Manticore
Power Word Kill
Precipitous Drop
Ray of Enfeeblement
Reaper's Talisman
Sepulcher Ghoul
Shambling Ghast
Skullport Merchant
Sphere of Annihilation
Thieves' Tools
Vampire Spawn
Vorpal Sword
Warlock Class
Westgate Regent
Wight
Yuan-Ti Fang-Blade
Zombie Ogre
RED
Armory Veteran
Barbarian Class
Battle Cry Goblin
Boots of Speed
Brazen Dwarf
Burning Hands
Chaos Channeler
Critical Hit
Delina, Wild Mage
Dragon's Fire
Dueling Rapier
Earth-Cult Elemental
Farideh's Fireball
Flameskull
Goblin Javelineer
Goblin Morningstar
Hoarding Ogre
Hobgoblin Bandit Lord
Hobgoblin Captain
Hulking Bugbear
Improvised Weaponry
Inferno of the Star Mounts
Jaded Sell-Sword
Kick in the Door
Magic Missile
Meteor Swarm
Minion of the Mighty
Orb of Dragonkind
Plundering Barbarian
Price of Loyalty
Red Dragon
Rust Monster
Swarming Goblins
Tiger-Tribe Hunter
Unexpected Windfall
Valor Singer
Wish
Xorn
You Come to the Gnoll Camp
You Find Some Prisoners
You See a Pair of Goblins
Zalto, Fire Giant Duke
Zariel, Archduke of Avernus
GREEN
Bulette
Bull's Strength
Choose Your Weapon
Circle of Dreams Druid
Circle of the Moon Druid
Compelled Duel
Dire Wolf Prowler
Druid Class
Ellywick Tumblestrum
Elturgard Ranger
Find the Path
Froghemoth
Gnoll Hunter
Green Dragon
Hill Giant Herdgorger
Hunter's Mark
Inspiring Bard
Instrument of the Bards
Intrepid Outlander
Loathsome Troll
Long Rest
Lurking Roper
Neverwinter Dryad
Ochre Jelly
Old Gnawbone
Owlbear
Plummet
Prosperous Innkeeper
Purple Worm
Ranger Class
Ranger's Longbow
Scaled Herbalist
Spoils of the Hunt
Sylvan Shepherd
The Tarrasque
Underdark Basilisk
Varis, Silverymoon Ranger
Wandering Troubadour
Werewolf Pack Leader
Wild Shape
You Find a Cursed Idol
You Happen On a Glade
You Meet in a Tavern
MULTICOLORED
Adult Gold Dragon
Bard Class
Barrowin of Clan Undurr
Bruenor Battlehammer
Drizzt Do'Urden
Farideh, Devil's Chosen
Fighter Class
Gretchen Titchwillow
Hama Pashar, Ruin Seeker
Kalain, Reclusive Painter
Krydle of Baldur's Gate
Minsc, Beloved Ranger
Monk Class
Orcus, Prince of Undeath
Rogue Class
Shessra, Death's Whisper
Skeletal Swarming
Sorcerer Class
Targ Nar, Demon-Fang Gnoll
Tiamat
Trelasarra, Moon Dancer
Triumphant Adventurer
Volo, Guide to Monsters
Xanathar, Guild Kingpin
DUNGEON
Dungeon of the Mad Mage
Lost Mine of Phandelver
Tomb of Annihilation
ARTIFACT
Bag of Holding
The Deck of Many Things
Dungeon Map
Eye of Vecna
Fifty Feet of Rope
Greataxe
Hand of Vecna
Iron Golem
Leather Armor
Mimic
Spare Dagger
Spiked Pit Trap
Treasure Chest
LAND
Cave of the Frost Dragon
Den of the Bugbear
Dungeon Descent
Evolving Wilds
Hall of Storm Giants
Hive of the Eye Tyrant
Lair of the Hydra
Temple of the Dragon Queen
Treasure Vault
Plains
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Forest
