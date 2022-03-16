Alchemy: Kamigawa, Alchemy's latest release, arrives March 17! It adds 30 new digital-only cards for MTG Arena to light up even more strategies and decks for players.

Alchemy: Kamigawa

WHITE

Dragonfly Pilot

Inchblade Companion

Kami of Transmutation

Fragment Reality

Mothrider Cavalry

BLUE

Better Offer

Saiba Syphoner

Experimental Pilot

Holographic Double

Futurist Spellthief

Semblance Scanner

BLACK

Painful Bond

Swam Saboteur

Kami of Mourning

Undercity Plunder

Soul Servitude

Consuming Oni

RED

Artillery Enthusiast

Foundry Beetle

Junkyard Scrapper

Bellowsbreath Ogre

Molten Impact

Forgeborn Phoenix

GREEN

Kami of Bamboo Groves

Chronicler of Worship

Boseiju Pathlighter

Jukai Liberator

Runaway Growth

Forceful Cultivator

MULTICOLORED

Imperial Blademaster

