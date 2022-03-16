Alchemy: Kamigawa Card Image Gallery
Alchemy: Kamigawa, Alchemy's latest release, arrives March 17! It adds 30 new digital-only cards for MTG Arena to light up even more strategies and decks for players.
Learn more about the latest changes to MTG Arena with our State of the Game – Alchemy: Kamigawa article.
Alchemy: Kamigawa
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Dragonfly Pilot
Inchblade Companion
Kami of Transmutation
Fragment Reality
Mothrider Cavalry
BLUE
Better Offer
Saiba Syphoner
Experimental Pilot
Holographic Double
Futurist Spellthief
Semblance Scanner
BLACK
Painful Bond
Swam Saboteur
Kami of Mourning
Undercity Plunder
Soul Servitude
Consuming Oni
RED
Artillery Enthusiast
Foundry Beetle
Junkyard Scrapper
Bellowsbreath Ogre
Molten Impact
Forgeborn Phoenix
GREEN
Kami of Bamboo Groves
Chronicler of Worship
Boseiju Pathlighter
Jukai Liberator
Runaway Growth
Forceful Cultivator
MULTICOLORED
Imperial Blademaster
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ALL CARDS
Boseiju Pathlighter's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Field of Ruin
- Bonders' Enclave
- Radiant Fountain
- Thriving Grove
- Treasure Vault
- Gingerbread Cabin
- Memorial to Unity
- Boseiju, Who Endures
- Secluded Courtyard
- Roadside Reliquary
- Scavenger Grounds
- Emergence Zone
- Khalni Garden
- Mobilized District
- Hall of Oracles
Experimental Pilot's spellbook includes the following cards:
- Cultivator's Caravan
- Bomat Bazaar Barge
- Raiders' Karve
- Demolition Stomper
- Futurist Sentinel
- Mechtitan Core
- Reckoner Bankbuster
- High-Speed Hoverbike
- Mindlink Mech
- Silent Submersible
- Mobile Garrison
- Untethered Express
- Ovalchase Dragster
- Daredevil Dragster
- Thundering Chariot
Imperial Blademaster's spellbook includes the following cards: