You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Commander Legends right here. To view the alternate and promo versions of these cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Akroma, Vision of Ixidor

Akroma's Will

Alharu, Solemn Ritualist

Ancestral Blade

Angel of the Dawn

Angelic Gift

Anointer of Valor

Archon of Coronation

Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist

Armored Skyhunter

Austere Command

Benevolent Blessing

Cage of Hands

Captain's Call

Court of Grace

Court Street Denizen

Dispeller's Capsule

Doomed Traveler

Faith's Fetters

Fencing Ace

First Response

Inspiring Roar

Intangible Virtue

Iona's Judgment

Kangee's Lieutenant

Keeper of the Accord

Keleth, Sunmane Familiar

Kinsbaile Courier

Kor Cartographer

Livio, Oathsworn Sentinel

Make a Stand

Ninth Bridge Patrol

Open the Armory

Orzhov Advokist

Palace Sentinels

Patron of the Valiant

Prava of the Steel Legion

Promise of Tomorrow

Radiant, Serra Archangel

Raise the Alarm

Rebbec, Architect of Ascension

Return to Dust

Seraph of Dawn

Seraphic Greatsword

Skywhaler's Shot

Slash the Ranks

Slaughter the Strong

Slith Ascendant

Soul of Eternity

Squad Captain

Triumphant Reckoning

Trusty Packbeast

Vow of Duty

BLUE

Amphin Mutineer

Aqueous Form

Aven Surveyor

Azure Fleet Admiral

Body of Knowledge

Brinelin, the Moon Kraken

Flood of Recollection

Confiscate

Court of Cunning

Daring Saboteur

Deranged Assistant

Eligeth, Crossroads Augur

Esior, Wardwing Familiar

Fall from Favor

Forceful Denial

Galestrike

Ghost of Ramirez DePietro

Glacian, Powerstone Engineer

Horizon Scholar

Hullbreacher

Interpret the Signs

Kitesail Corsair

Kitesail Skirmisher

Laboratory Drudge

Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator

Mana Drain

Merchant Raiders

Mnemonic Deluge

Omenspeaker

Preordain

Prosperous Pirates

Prying Eyes

Run Away Together

Sailor of Means

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces

Sakashima's Protege

Sakashima's Will

Scholar of Stars

Scholar of the Ages

Scrapdiver Serpent

Siani, Eye of the Storm

Siren Stormtamer

Skaab Goliath

Skilled Animator

Sphinx of the Second Sun

Spontaneous Mutation

Strategic Planning

Supreme Will

Thirst for Knowledge

Trove Tracker

Vow of Flight

Warden of Evos Isle

Wrong Turn

BLACK

Armix, Filigree Thrasher

Bitter Revelation

Bladebrand

Briarblade Adept

Cast Down

Corpse Churn

Court of Ambition

Crow of Dark Tidings

Cuombajj Witches

Defiant Salvager

Demonic Lore

Dhund Operative

Elvish Doomsayer

Elvish Dreadlord

Exquisite Huntmaster

Eyeblight Assassin

Eyeblight Cullers

Eyeblight Massacre

Falthis, Shadowcat Familiar

Feast of Succession

Fleshbag Marauder

Ghastly Demise

Gilt-Leaf Winnower

Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor

Maalfeld Twins

Miara, Thorn of the Glade

Murder

Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel

Nadier's Nightblade

Necrotic Hex

Nightshade Harvester

Noxious Dragon

Null Caller

Opposition Agent

Phyrexian Rager

Plague Reaver

Pride of the Perfect

Profane Transfusion

Rakshasa Debaser

Revenant

Sanitarium Skeleton

Sengir, the Dark Baron

Spark Harvest

Supernatural Stamina

Szat's Will

Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools

Thorn of the Black Rose

Tormod, the Desecrator

Vampiric Tutor

Victimize

Viscera Seer

Vow of Torment

RED

Alena, Kessig Trapper

Aurora Phoenix

Blasphemous Act

Boarding Party

Brazen Freebooter

Breeches, Brazen Plunderer

Burning Anger

Champion of the Flame

Coastline Marauders

Coercive Recruiter

Court of Ire

Crimson Fleet Commodore

Dargo, the Shipwrecker

Dragon Egg

Dragon Mantle

Emberwilde Captain

Explosion of Riches

Fathom Fleet Swordjack

Fiery Cannonade

Flamekin Herald

Frenzied Saddlebrute

Furnace Celebration

Goblin Trailblazer

Hellkite Courser

Humble Defector

Impulsive Pilferer

Jeska, Thrice Reborn

Jeska's Will

Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar

Krark, the Thumbless

Lightning-Rig Crew

Makeshift Munitions

Meteoric Mace

Port Razer

Portent of Betrayal

Renegade Tactics

Ripscale Predator

Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh

Rummaging Goblin

Skyraker Giant

Soul's Fire

Soulfire Eruption

Sparktongue Dragon

Stonefury

Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith

Undying Rage

Valakut Invoker

Volcanic Dragon

Volcanic Torrent

Vow of Lightning

Welding Sparks

Wheel of Misfortune

Wild Celebrants

Najeela, the Blade-Blossom

GREEN

Ambush Viper

Anara, Wolvid Familiar

Ancient Animus

Annoyed Altisaur

Apex Devastator

Armorcraft Judge

Biowaste Blob

Court of Bounty

Crushing Vines

Dawnglade Regent

Elvish Visionary

Entourage of Trest

Farhaven Elf

Fertilid

Fin-Clade Fugitives

Fyndhorn Elves

Gift of Paradise

Gilanra, Caller of Wirewood

Halana, Kessig Ranger

Hunter's Insight

Ich-Tekik, Salvage Splicer

Immaculate Magistrate

Imperious Perfect

Ivy Lane Denizen

Kamahl, Heart of Krosa

Kamahl's Will

Kodama of the East Tree

Lifecrafter's Gift

Lys Alana Bowmaster

Magus of the Order

Molder Beast

Monstrous Onslaught

Natural Reclamation

Numa, Joraga Chieftain

Ordeal of Nylea

Reclamation Sage

Reshape the Earth

Rootweaver Druid

Scaled Behemoth

Scrounging Bandar

Sentinel Spider

Sifter Wurm

Silverback Shaman

Slurrk, All-Ingesting

Soul's Might

Stingerfling Spider

Strength of the Pack

Sweet-Gum Recluse

Three Visits

Vow of Wildness

Wildheart Invoker

Wildsize

MULTICOLORED

Abomination of Llanowar

Amareth, the Lustrous

Araumi of the Dead Tide

Archelos, Lagoon Mystic

Averna, the Chaos Bloom

Belbe, Corrupted Observer

Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant

Blim, Comedic Genius

Captain Vargus Wrath

Colfenor, the Last Yew

Ghen, Arcanum Weaver

Gnostro, Voice of the Crags

Gor Muldrak, Amphinologist

Hamza, Guardian of Arashin

Hans Eriksson

Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty

Jared Carthalion, True Heir

Juri, Master of the Revue

Kangee, Sky Warden

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler

Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn

Liesa, Shroud of Dusk

Nevinyrral, Urborg Tyrant

Nymris, Oona's Trickster

Obeka, Brute Chronologist

Reyav, Master Smith

Thalisse, Reverent Medium

Tuya Bearclaw

Yurlok of Scorch Thrash

Zara, Renegade Recruiter

Akiri, Line-Slinger

Brago, King Eternal

Bruse Tarl, Boorish Herder

Derevi, Empyrial Tactician

Ikra Shidiqi, the Usurper

Ishai, Ojutai Dragonspeaker

Karador, Ghost Chieftain

Karametra, God of Harvests

Kraum, Ludevic's Opus

Kydele, Chosen of Kruphix

Ludevic, Necro-Alchemist

Maelstrom Wanderer

Marath, Will of the Wild

Muldrotha, the Gravetide

Nekusar, the Mindrazer

Prossh, Skyraider of Kher

Queen Marchesa

Rakdos, Lord of Riots

Ravos, Soultender

Reyhan, Last of the Abzan

Sidar Kondo of Jamuraa

Silas Renn, Seeker Adept

Tana, the Bloodsower

Thrasios, Triton Hero

Tymna the Weaver

Vial Smasher the Fierce

Xenagos, God of Revels

Yuriko, the Tiger's Shadow

Zedruu the Greathearted

Zur the Enchanter

COLORLESS

The Prismatic Piper

ARTIFACT

Amorphous Axe

Angelic Armaments

Arcane Signet

Armillary Sphere

Armory of Iroas

Bladegriff Prototype

Brass Herald

Burnished Hart

Charcoal Diamond

Codex Shredder

Commander's Plate

Commander's Sphere

Dreamstone Hedron

Filigree Familiar

Fire Diamond

Foundry Inspector

Golem Artisan

Grafted Wargear

Haunted Cloak

Hero's Blade

Horizon Stone

Howling Golem

Ingenuity Engine

Jalum Tome

Jeweled Lotus

Loreseeker's Stone

Lumengrid Gargoyle

Maelstrom Colossus

Marble Diamond

Mask of Memory

Meteor Golem

Mindless Automaton

Moss Diamond

Nevinyrral's Disk

Pennon Blade

Perilous Myr

Phyrexian Triniform

Pilgrim's Eye

Pirate's Cutlass

Prophetic Prism

Rings of Brighthearth

Sandstone Oracle

Scroll Rack

Seer's Lantern

Shimmer Myr

Sisay's Ring

Sky Diamond

Spectral Searchlight

Staff of Domination

Staunch Throneguard

Sunset Pyramid

Thought Vessel

Universal Solvent

Workshop Assistant

Ramos, Dragon Engine

LAND

Command Beacon

Command Tower

Guildless Commons

Opal Palace

Path of Ancestry

Rejuvenating Springs

Rupture Spire

Spectator Seating

Terramorphic Expanse

Training Center

Undergrowth Stadium

Vault of Champions

War Room

