WHITE

Timely Ward

Condemn

Danitha Capashen, Paragon

Dawn Charm

Disenchant

Faith Unbroken

Flickerwisp

Generous Gift

Ironclad Slayer

Kor Cartographer

Martial Coup

Odric, Lunarch Marshal

On Serra's Wings

Oreskos Explorer

Relic Seeker

Return to Dust

Sigarda's Aid

Spirit Mantle

Sram, Senior Edificer

Swords to Plowshares

Unbreakable Formation

Unquestioned Authority

Valorous Stance

White Sun's Zenith

Winds of Rath

Akroma, Vision of Ixidor

Alharu, Solemn Ritualist

Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist

Keleth, Sunmane Familiar

Livio, Oathsworn Sentinel

Prava of the Steel Legion

Radiant, Serra Archangel

Rebbec, Architect of Ascension

Akroma's Will

Archon of Coronation

Armored Skyhunter

Austere Command

Court of Grace

Keeper of the Accord

Promise of Tomorrow

Seraphic Greatsword

Slash the Ranks

Soul of Eternity

Triumphant Reckoning

BLUE

Trench Behemoth

Arcane Denial

Compulsive Research

Counterspell

Fact or Fiction

Into the Roil

Ior Ruin Expedition

Meloku the Clouded Mirror

Mulldrifter

Nezahal, Primal Tide

Peel from Reality

Scourge of Fleets

Shipbreaker Kraken

Slinn Voda, the Rising Deep

Sphinx of Uthuun

Stormtide Leviathan

Tromokratis

Whelming Wave

Brinelin, the Moon Kraken

Eligeth, Crossroads Augur

Esior, Wardwing Familiar

Ghost of Ramirez DePietro

Glacian, Powerstone Engineer

Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator

Sakashima of a Thousand Faces

Siani, Eye of the Storm

Amphin Mutineer

Body of Knowledge

Court of Cunning

Hullbreacher

Laboratory Drudge

Mana Drain

Mnemonic Deluge

Preordain

Sakashima's Protege

Sakashima's Will

Sphinx of the Second Sun

Wrong Turn

BLACK

Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools

Armix, Filigree Thrasher

Falthis, Shadowcat Familiar

Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor

Miara, Thorn of the Glade

Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel

Sengir, the Dark Baron

Tormod, the Desecrator

Court of Ambition

Cuombajj Witches

Elvish Dreadlord

Fleshbag Marauder

Necrotic Hex

Nightshade Harvester

Opposition Agent

Plague Reaver

Profane Transfusion

Rakshasa Debaser

Szat's Will

Vampiric Tutor

Victimize

Viscera Seer

RED

Blazing Sunsteel

Abrade

Comet Storm

Dualcaster Mage

Expedite

Fists of Flame

Jaya's Immolating Inferno

Relentless Assault

Temur Battle Rage

Volcanic Fallout

Wild Ricochet

Word of Seizing

Jeska, Thrice Reborn

Alena, Kessig Trapper

Breeches, Brazen Plunderer

Dargo, the Shipwrecker

Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar

Krark, the Thumbless

Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh

Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith

Aurora Phoenix

Coercive Recruiter

Court of Ire

Emberwilde Captain

Flamekin Herald

Hellkite Courser

Humble Defector

Jeska's Will

Port Razer

Soulfire Eruption

Wheel of Misfortune

GREEN

Stumpsquall Hydra

Acidic Slime

Avenger of Zendikar

Beast Within

Cultivate

Eternal Witness

Explore

Harmonize

Khalni Heart Expedition

Kodama's Reach

Molimo, Maro-Sorcerer

Rampaging Baloths

Rampant Growth

Ramunap Excavator

Reclamation Sage

Retreat to Kazandu

Search for Tomorrow

Sporemound

Terastodon

Verdant Sun's Avatar

Wickerbough Elder

Yavimaya Elder

Anara, Wolvid Familiar

Gilanra, Caller of Wirewood

Halana, Kessig Ranger

Ich-Tekik, Salvage Splicer

Kamahl, Heart of Krosa

Kodama of the East Tree

Numa, Joraga Chieftain

Slurrk, All-Ingesting

Apex Devastator

Biowaste Blob

Court of Bounty

Dawnglade Regent

Fyndhorn Elves

Immaculate Magistrate

Kamahl's Will

Magus of the Order

Reshape the Earth

Rootweaver Druid

Sweet-Gum Recluse

Three Visits

MULTICOLORED

Wyleth, Soul of Steel

Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait

Boros Charm

Coiling Oracle

Deflecting Palm

Fathom Mage

Growth Spiral

Master Warcraft

Murkfiend Liege

Response // Resurgence

Sharktocrab

Simic Charm

Simic Sky Swallower

Spitting Image

Tiana, Ship's Caretaker

Urban Evolution

Wear // Tear

Abomination of Llanowar

Amareth, the Lustrous

Araumi of the Dead Tide

Archelos, Lagoon Mystic

Averna, the Chaos Bloom

Belbe, Corrupted Observer

Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant

Blim, Comedic Genius

Captain Vargus Wrath

Colfenor, the Last Yew

Ghen, Arcanum Weaver

Gnostro, Voice of the Crags

Gor Muldrak, Amphinologist

Hamza, Guardian of Arashin

Hans Eriksson

Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty

Jared Carthalion, True Heir

Juri, Master of the Revue

Kangee, Sky Warden

Kwain, Itinerant Meddler

Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn

Liesa, Shroud of Dusk

Nevinyrral, Urborg Tyrant

Nymris, Oona's Trickster

Obeka, Brute Chronologist

Reyav, Master Smith

Thalisse, Reverent Medium

Tuya Bearclaw

Yurlok of Scorch Thrash

Zara, Renegade Recruiter

COLORLESS

Elder Deep-Fiend

The Prismatic Piper

ARTIFACT

Blackblade Reforged

Bonesplitter

Boros Signet

Brass Squire

Explorer's Scope

Fireshrieker

Haunted Cloak

Hero's Blade

Loxodon Warhammer

Mask of Avacyn

Meteor Golem

Ring of Thune

Ring of Valkas

Seer's Sundial

Simic Signet

Sunforger

Sword of Vengeance

Arcane Signet

Bladegriff Prototype

Burnished Hart

Commander's Plate

Commander's Sphere

Horizon Stone

Jeweled Lotus

Nevinyrral's Disk

Phyrexian Triniform

Rings of Brighthearth

Scroll Rack

Staff of Domination

Thought Vessel

LAND

Blighted Woodland

Boros Garrison

Boros Guildgate

Coral Atoll

Encroaching Wastes

Evolving Wilds

Forgotten Cave

Jungle Basin

Memorial to Genius

Memorial to War

Myriad Landscape

Rogue's Passage

Rupture Spire

Secluded Steppe

Simic Growth Chamber

Simic Guildgate

Slayers' Stronghold

Stone Quarry

Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion

Thornwood Falls

Transguild Promenade

Vivid Creek

Vivid Grove

Wind-Scarred Crag

Woodland Stream

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Command Beacon

Opal Palace

Path of Ancestry

Rejuvenating Springs

Spectator Seating

Training Center

Undergrowth Stadium

Vault of Champions

War Room

Mana Confluence

