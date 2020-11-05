Commander Legends Variants
You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Commander Legends right here. To view the regular versions of these cards, check out our Commander Legends Card Image Gallery.
WHITE
Timely Ward
Condemn
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Dawn Charm
Disenchant
Faith Unbroken
Flickerwisp
Generous Gift
Ironclad Slayer
Kor Cartographer
Martial Coup
Odric, Lunarch Marshal
On Serra's Wings
Oreskos Explorer
Relic Seeker
Return to Dust
Sigarda's Aid
Spirit Mantle
Sram, Senior Edificer
Swords to Plowshares
Unbreakable Formation
Unquestioned Authority
Valorous Stance
White Sun's Zenith
Winds of Rath
Akroma, Vision of Ixidor
Alharu, Solemn Ritualist
Ardenn, Intrepid Archaeologist
Keleth, Sunmane Familiar
Livio, Oathsworn Sentinel
Prava of the Steel Legion
Radiant, Serra Archangel
Rebbec, Architect of Ascension
Akroma's Will
Archon of Coronation
Armored Skyhunter
Austere Command
Court of Grace
Generous Gift
Keeper of the Accord
Promise of Tomorrow
Return to Dust
Seraphic Greatsword
Slash the Ranks
Soul of Eternity
Swords to Plowshares
Triumphant Reckoning
BLUE
Trench Behemoth
Arcane Denial
Compulsive Research
Counterspell
Fact or Fiction
Into the Roil
Ior Ruin Expedition
Meloku the Clouded Mirror
Mulldrifter
Nezahal, Primal Tide
Peel from Reality
Scourge of Fleets
Shipbreaker Kraken
Slinn Voda, the Rising Deep
Sphinx of Uthuun
Stormtide Leviathan
Tromokratis
Whelming Wave
Brinelin, the Moon Kraken
Eligeth, Crossroads Augur
Esior, Wardwing Familiar
Ghost of Ramirez DePietro
Glacian, Powerstone Engineer
Malcolm, Keen-Eyed Navigator
Sakashima of a Thousand Faces
Siani, Eye of the Storm
Amphin Mutineer
Arcane Denial
Body of Knowledge
Counterspell
Court of Cunning
Fact or Fiction
Hullbreacher
Laboratory Drudge
Mana Drain
Mnemonic Deluge
Mulldrifter
Preordain
Sakashima's Protege
Sakashima's Will
Sphinx of the Second Sun
Wrong Turn
BLACK
Tevesh Szat, Doom of Fools
Armix, Filigree Thrasher
Falthis, Shadowcat Familiar
Keskit, the Flesh Sculptor
Miara, Thorn of the Glade
Nadier, Agent of the Duskenel
Sengir, the Dark Baron
Tormod, the Desecrator
Court of Ambition
Cuombajj Witches
Elvish Dreadlord
Fleshbag Marauder
Necrotic Hex
Nightshade Harvester
Opposition Agent
Plague Reaver
Profane Transfusion
Rakshasa Debaser
Szat's Will
Vampiric Tutor
Victimize
Viscera Seer
Sengir, the Dark Baron
RED
Blazing Sunsteel
Abrade
Comet Storm
Dualcaster Mage
Expedite
Fists of Flame
Jaya's Immolating Inferno
Relentless Assault
Temur Battle Rage
Volcanic Fallout
Wild Ricochet
Word of Seizing
Jeska, Thrice Reborn
Alena, Kessig Trapper
Breeches, Brazen Plunderer
Dargo, the Shipwrecker
Kediss, Emberclaw Familiar
Krark, the Thumbless
Rograkh, Son of Rohgahh
Toggo, Goblin Weaponsmith
Abrade
Aurora Phoenix
Blasphemous Act
Coercive Recruiter
Court of Ire
Emberwilde Captain
Flamekin Herald
Hellkite Courser
Humble Defector
Jeska's Will
Port Razer
Soulfire Eruption
Temur Battle Rage
Wheel of Misfortune
GREEN
Stumpsquall Hydra
Acidic Slime
Avenger of Zendikar
Beast Within
Cultivate
Eternal Witness
Explore
Harmonize
Khalni Heart Expedition
Kodama's Reach
Molimo, Maro-Sorcerer
Rampaging Baloths
Rampant Growth
Ramunap Excavator
Reclamation Sage
Retreat to Kazandu
Search for Tomorrow
Sporemound
Terastodon
Verdant Sun's Avatar
Wickerbough Elder
Yavimaya Elder
Anara, Wolvid Familiar
Gilanra, Caller of Wirewood
Halana, Kessig Ranger
Ich-Tekik, Salvage Splicer
Kamahl, Heart of Krosa
Kodama of the East Tree
Numa, Joraga Chieftain
Slurrk, All-Ingesting
Acidic Slime
Apex Devastator
Biowaste Blob
Court of Bounty
Dawnglade Regent
Fyndhorn Elves
Immaculate Magistrate
Kamahl's Will
Kodama's Reach
Magus of the Order
Reshape the Earth
Rootweaver Druid
Sweet-Gum Recluse
Three Visits
MULTICOLORED
Wyleth, Soul of Steel
Aesi, Tyrant of Gyre Strait
Boros Charm
Coiling Oracle
Deflecting Palm
Fathom Mage
Growth Spiral
Master Warcraft
Murkfiend Liege
Response // Resurgence
Sharktocrab
Simic Charm
Simic Sky Swallower
Spitting Image
Tiana, Ship's Caretaker
Urban Evolution
Wear // Tear
Abomination of Llanowar
Amareth, the Lustrous
Araumi of the Dead Tide
Archelos, Lagoon Mystic
Averna, the Chaos Bloom
Belbe, Corrupted Observer
Bell Borca, Spectral Sergeant
Blim, Comedic Genius
Captain Vargus Wrath
Colfenor, the Last Yew
Ghen, Arcanum Weaver
Gnostro, Voice of the Crags
Gor Muldrak, Amphinologist
Hamza, Guardian of Arashin
Hans Eriksson
Imoti, Celebrant of Bounty
Jared Carthalion, True Heir
Juri, Master of the Revue
Kangee, Sky Warden
Kwain, Itinerant Meddler
Lathiel, the Bounteous Dawn
Liesa, Shroud of Dusk
Nevinyrral, Urborg Tyrant
Nymris, Oona's Trickster
Obeka, Brute Chronologist
Reyav, Master Smith
Thalisse, Reverent Medium
Tuya Bearclaw
Yurlok of Scorch Thrash
Zara, Renegade Recruiter
Boros Charm
Coiling Oracle
COLORLESS
Elder Deep-Fiend
The Prismatic Piper
ARTIFACT
Blackblade Reforged
Bonesplitter
Boros Signet
Brass Squire
Explorer's Scope
Fireshrieker
Haunted Cloak
Hero's Blade
Loxodon Warhammer
Mask of Avacyn
Meteor Golem
Ring of Thune
Ring of Valkas
Seer's Sundial
Simic Signet
Sol Ring
Sunforger
Swiftfoot Boots
Sword of Vengeance
Arcane Signet
Bladegriff Prototype
Burnished Hart
Commander's Plate
Commander's Sphere
Horizon Stone
Jeweled Lotus
Nevinyrral's Disk
Phyrexian Triniform
Rings of Brighthearth
Scroll Rack
Sol Ring
Staff of Domination
Swiftfoot Boots
Thought Vessel
LAND
Blighted Woodland
Boros Garrison
Boros Guildgate
Command Tower
Coral Atoll
Encroaching Wastes
Evolving Wilds
Forgotten Cave
Jungle Basin
Memorial to Genius
Memorial to War
Myriad Landscape
Reliquary Tower
Rogue's Passage
Rupture Spire
Secluded Steppe
Simic Growth Chamber
Simic Guildgate
Slayers' Stronghold
Stone Quarry
Sunhome, Fortress of the Legion
Terramorphic Expanse
Thornwood Falls
Transguild Promenade
Vivid Creek
Vivid Grove
Wind-Scarred Crag
Woodland Stream
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Command Beacon
Command Tower
Myriad Landscape
Opal Palace
Path of Ancestry
Rejuvenating Springs
Reliquary Tower
Spectator Seating
Terramorphic Expanse
Training Center
Undergrowth Stadium
Vault of Champions
War Room
Mana Confluence
