Wizards of the Coast

To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Adamant Will

Angelic Quartermaster

Arm the Cathars

Bride's Gown

By Invitation Only

Cemetery Protector

Circle of Confinement

Dawnhart Geist

Estwald Shieldbasher

Fierce Retribution

Fleeting Spirit

Gryff Rider

Gryffwing Cavalry

Hallowed Haunting

Heron of Hope

Heron-Blessed Geist

Hopeful Initiate

Lantern Flare

Militia Rallier

Nebelgast Beguiler

Nurturing Presence

Ollenbock Escort

Parish-Blade Trainee

Piercing Light

Resistance Squad

Sanctify

Savior of Ollenbock

Sigarda's Imprisonment

Sigarda's Summons

Supernatural Rescue

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Traveling Minister

Unholy Officiant

Valorous Stance

Vampire Slayer

Voice of the Blessed

Welcoming Vampire

BLUE

Alchemist's Retrieval

Cemetery Illuminator

Chill of the Grave

Cobbled Lancer

Consuming Tide

Cradle of Safety

Cruel Witness

Diver Skaab

Dreadlight Monstrosity

Dreamshackle Geist

Fear of Death

Geistlight Snare

Geralf, Visionary Stitcher

Hullbreaker Horror

Inspired Idea

Lunar Rejection

Necroduality

Overcharged Amalgam

Patchwork Crawler

Repository Skaab

Scattered Thoughts

Screaming Swarm

Selhoff Entomber

Serpentine Ambush

Skywarp Skaab

Steelclad Spirit

Stitched Assistant

Stormchaser Drake

Syncopate

Syphon Essence

Thirst for Discovery

Wanderlight Spirit

Wash Away

Whispering Wizard

Winged Portent

Witness the Future

Wretched Throng

BLACK

Aim for the Head

Archghoul of Thraben

Bleed Dry

Blood Fountain

Bloodcrazed Socialite

Bloodvial Purveyor

Cemetery Desecrator

Courier Bat

Demonic Bargain

Diregraf Scavenger

Doomed Dissenter

Dread Fugue

Dreadfeast Demon

Dying to Serve

Edgar's Awakening

Falkenrath Forebear

Fell Stinger

Gift of Fangs

Gluttonous Guest

Graf Reaver

Grisly Ritual

Groom's Finery

Headless Rider

Hero's Downfall

Mindleech Ghoul

Parasitic Grasp

Path of Peril

Persistent Specimen

Pointed Discussion

Rot-Tide Gargantua

Skulking Killer

Sorin the Mirthless

Toxrill, the Corrosive

Undead Butler

Undying Malice

Unhallowed Phalanx

Vampire's Kiss

Wedding Security

RED

Abrade

Alchemist's Gambit

Ancestral Anger

Belligerent Guest

Blood Hypnotist

Blood Petal Celebrant

Bloody Betrayal

Cemetery Gatekeeper

Chandra, Dressed to Kill

Change of Fortune

Creepy Puppeteer

Curse of Hospitality

Daybreak Combatants

Dominating Vampire

End the Festivities

Falkenrath Celebrants

Flame-Blessed Bolt

Frenzied Devils

Honeymoon Hearse

Hungry Ridgewolf

Into the Night

Kessig Flamebreather

Kessig Wolfrider

Lacerate Flesh

Lightning Wolf

Magma Pummeler

Manaform Hellkite

Markov Retribution

Olivia's Attendants

Pyre Spawn

Reckless Impulse

Rending Flame

Runebound Wolf

Sanguine Statuette

Stensia Uprising

Sure Strike

Vampires' Vengeance

Voldaren Epicure

GREEN

Apprentice Sharpshooter

Ascendant Packleader

Bramble Armor

Bramble Wurm

Cartographer's Survey

Cemetery Prowler

Cloaked Cadet

Crawling Infestation

Crushing Canopy

Cultivator Colossus

Dawnhart Disciple

Dig Up

Flourishing Hunter

Glorious Sunrise

Hamlet Vanguard

Hiveheart Shaman

Howling Moon

Laid to Rest

Massive Might

Moldgraf Millipede

Mulch

Nature's Embrace

Packsong Pup

Reclusive Taxidermist

Retrieve

Rural Recruit

Sawblade Slinger

Sheltering Boughs

Snarling Wolf

Spiked Ripsaw

Splendid Reclamation

Spore Crawler

Sporeback Wolf

Toxic Scorpion

Witch's Web

Wolf Strike

MULTICOLORED

Ancient Lumberknot

Anje, Maid of Dishonor

Bloodtithe Harvester

Eruth, Tormented Prophet

Grolnok, the Omnivore

Halana and Alena, Partners

Kaya, Geist Hunter

Markov Purifier

Markov Waltzer

Odric, Blood-Cursed

Old Rutstein

Olivia, Crimson Bride

Sigardian Paladin

Skull Skaab

Torens, Fist of the Angels

Vilespawn Spider

Wandering Mind

ARTIFACT

Blood Servitor

Boarded Window

Ceremonial Knife

Dollhouse of Horrors

Honored Heirloom

Investigator's Journal

Lantern of the Lost

Wedding Invitation

LAND

Deathcap Glade

Dreamroot Cascade

Evolving Wilds

Shattered Sanctum

Stormcarved Coast

Sundown Pass

Voldaren Estate

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Distracting Geist Turn Over Drogskol Infantry Turn Over Faithbound Judge Turn Over Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr Turn Over Kindly Ancestor Turn Over Panicked Bystander Turn Over Radiant Grace Turn Over Twinblade Geist Turn Over Wedding Announcement Turn Over Binding Geist Turn Over Biolume Egg Turn Over Gutter Skulker Turn Over Jacob Hauken, Inspector Turn Over Lantern Bearer Turn Over Mirrorhall Mimic Turn Over Mischievous Catgeist Turn Over Soulcipher Board Turn Over Bloodsworn Squire Turn Over Catapult Fodder Turn Over Concealing Curtains Turn Over Desperate Farmer Turn Over Henrika Domnathi Turn Over Innocent Traveler Turn Over Ragged Recluse Turn Over Restless Bloodseeker Turn Over Voldaren Bloodcaster Turn Over Alluring Suitor Turn Over Ballista Watcher Turn Over Fearful Villager Turn Over Ill-Tempered Loner Turn Over Lambholt Raconteur Turn Over Volatile Arsonist Turn Over Voltaic Visionary Turn Over Weary Prisoner Turn Over Avabruck Caretaker Turn Over Dormant Grove Turn Over Hookhand Mariner Turn Over Howlpack Piper Turn Over Infestation Expert Turn Over Oakshade Stalker Turn Over Ulvenwald Oddity Turn Over Weaver of Blossoms Turn Over Wolfkin Outcast Turn Over Brine Comber Turn Over Child of the Pack Turn Over Dorothea, Vengeful Victim Turn Over Edgar, Charmed Groom Turn Over Runo Stromkirk Turn Over Foreboding Statue

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS