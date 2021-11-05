To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Adamant Will
Adamant Will

Angelic Quartermaster
Angelic Quartermaster

Arm the Cathars
Arm the Cathars

Bride's Gown
Bride's Gown

By Invitation Only
By Invitation Only

Cemetery Protector
Cemetery Protector

Circle of Confinement
Circle of Confinement

Dawnhart Geist
Dawnhart Geist

Estwald Shieldbasher
Estwald Shieldbasher

Fierce Retribution
Fierce Retribution

Fleeting Spirit
Fleeting Spirit

Gryff Rider
Gryff Rider

Gryffwing Cavalry
Gryffwing Cavalry

Hallowed Haunting
Hallowed Haunting

Heron of Hope
Heron of Hope

Heron-Blessed Geist
Heron-Blessed Geist

Hopeful Initiate
Hopeful Initiate

Lantern Flare
Lantern Flare

Militia Rallier
Militia Rallier

Nebelgast Beguiler
Nebelgast Beguiler

Nurturing Presence
Nurturing Presence

Ollenbock Escort
Ollenbock Escort

Parish-Blade Trainee
Parish-Blade Trainee

Piercing Light
Piercing Light

Resistance Squad
Resistance Squad

Sanctify
Sanctify

Savior of Ollenbock
Savior of Ollenbock

Sigarda's Imprisonment
Sigarda's Imprisonment

Sigarda's Summons
Sigarda's Summons

Supernatural Rescue
Supernatural Rescue

Thalia, Guardian of Thraben
Thalia, Guardian of Thraben

Traveling Minister
Traveling Minister

Unholy Officiant
Unholy Officiant

Valorous Stance
Valorous Stance

Vampire Slayer
Vampire Slayer

Voice of the Blessed
Voice of the Blessed

Welcoming Vampire
Welcoming Vampire

BLUE

Alchemist's Retrieval
Alchemist's Retrieval

Cemetery Illuminator
Cemetery Illuminator

Chill of the Grave
Chill of the Grave

Cobbled Lancer
Cobbled Lancer

Consuming Tide
Consuming Tide

Cradle of Safety
Cradle of Safety

Cruel Witness
Cruel Witness

Diver Skaab
Diver Skaab

Dreadlight Monstrosity
Dreadlight Monstrosity

Dreamshackle Geist
Dreamshackle Geist

Fear of Death
Fear of Death

Geistlight Snare
Geistlight Snare

Geralf, Visionary Stitcher
Geralf, Visionary Stitcher

Hullbreaker Horror
Hullbreaker Horror

Inspired Idea
Inspired Idea

Lunar Rejection
Lunar Rejection

Necroduality
Necroduality

Overcharged Amalgam
Overcharged Amalgam

Patchwork Crawler
Patchwork Crawler

Repository Skaab
Repository Skaab

Scattered Thoughts
Scattered Thoughts

Screaming Swarm
Screaming Swarm

Selhoff Entomber
Selhoff Entomber

Serpentine Ambush
Serpentine Ambush

Skywarp Skaab
Skywarp Skaab

Steelclad Spirit
Steelclad Spirit

Stitched Assistant
Stitched Assistant

Stormchaser Drake
Stormchaser Drake

Syncopate
Syncopate

Syphon Essence
Syphon Essence

Thirst for Discovery
Thirst for Discovery

Wanderlight Spirit
Wanderlight Spirit

Wash Away
Wash Away

Whispering Wizard
Whispering Wizard

Winged Portent
Winged Portent

Witness the Future
Witness the Future

Wretched Throng
Wretched Throng

BLACK

Aim for the Head
Aim for the Head

Archghoul of Thraben
Archghoul of Thraben

Bleed Dry
Bleed Dry

Blood Fountain
Blood Fountain

Bloodcrazed Socialite
Bloodcrazed Socialite

Bloodvial Purveyor
Bloodvial Purveyor

Cemetery Desecrator
Cemetery Desecrator

Courier Bat
Courier Bat

Demonic Bargain
Demonic Bargain

Diregraf Scavenger
Diregraf Scavenger

Doomed Dissenter
Doomed Dissenter

Dread Fugue
Dread Fugue

Dreadfeast Demon
Dreadfeast Demon

Dying to Serve
Dying to Serve

Edgar's Awakening
Edgar's Awakening

Falkenrath Forebear
Falkenrath Forebear

Fell Stinger
Fell Stinger

Gift of Fangs
Gift of Fangs

Gluttonous Guest
Gluttonous Guest

Graf Reaver
Graf Reaver

Grisly Ritual
Grisly Ritual

Groom's Finery
Groom's Finery

Headless Rider
Headless Rider

Hero's Downfall
Hero's Downfall

Mindleech Ghoul
Mindleech Ghoul

Parasitic Grasp
Parasitic Grasp

Path of Peril
Path of Peril

Persistent Specimen
Persistent Specimen

Pointed Discussion
Pointed Discussion

Rot-Tide Gargantua
Rot-Tide Gargantua

Skulking Killer
Skulking Killer

Sorin the Mirthless
Sorin the Mirthless

Toxrill, the Corrosive
Toxrill, the Corrosive

Undead Butler
Undead Butler

Undying Malice
Undying Malice

Unhallowed Phalanx
Unhallowed Phalanx

Vampire's Kiss
Vampire's Kiss

Wedding Security
Wedding Security

RED

Abrade
Abrade

Alchemist's Gambit
Alchemist's Gambit

Ancestral Anger
Ancestral Anger

Belligerent Guest
Belligerent Guest

Blood Hypnotist
Blood Hypnotist

Blood Petal Celebrant
Blood Petal Celebrant

Bloody Betrayal
Bloody Betrayal

Cemetery Gatekeeper
Cemetery Gatekeeper

Chandra, Dressed to Kill
Chandra, Dressed to Kill

Change of Fortune
Change of Fortune

Creepy Puppeteer
Creepy Puppeteer

Curse of Hospitality
Curse of Hospitality

Daybreak Combatants
Daybreak Combatants

Dominating Vampire
Dominating Vampire

End the Festivities
End the Festivities

Falkenrath Celebrants
Falkenrath Celebrants

Flame-Blessed Bolt
Flame-Blessed Bolt

Frenzied Devils
Frenzied Devils

Honeymoon Hearse
Honeymoon Hearse

Hungry Ridgewolf
Hungry Ridgewolf

Into the Night
Into the Night

Kessig Flamebreather
Kessig Flamebreather

Kessig Wolfrider
Kessig Wolfrider

Lacerate Flesh
Lacerate Flesh

Lightning Wolf
Lightning Wolf

Magma Pummeler
Magma Pummeler

Manaform Hellkite
Manaform Hellkite

Markov Retribution
Markov Retribution

Olivia's Attendants
Olivia's Attendants

Pyre Spawn
Pyre Spawn

Reckless Impulse
Reckless Impulse

Rending Flame
Rending Flame

Runebound Wolf
Runebound Wolf

Sanguine Statuette
Sanguine Statuette

Stensia Uprising
Stensia Uprising

Sure Strike
Sure Strike

Vampires' Vengeance
Vampires' Vengeance

Voldaren Epicure
Voldaren Epicure

GREEN

Apprentice Sharpshooter
Apprentice Sharpshooter

Ascendant Packleader
Ascendant Packleader

Bramble Armor
Bramble Armor

Bramble Wurm
Bramble Wurm

Cartographer's Survey
Cartographer's Survey

Cemetery Prowler
Cemetery Prowler

Cloaked Cadet
Cloaked Cadet

Crawling Infestation
Crawling Infestation

Crushing Canopy
Crushing Canopy

Cultivator Colossus
Cultivator Colossus

Dawnhart Disciple
Dawnhart Disciple

Dig Up
Dig Up

Flourishing Hunter
Flourishing Hunter

Glorious Sunrise
Glorious Sunrise

Hamlet Vanguard
Hamlet Vanguard

Hiveheart Shaman
Hiveheart Shaman

Howling Moon
Howling Moon

Laid to Rest
Laid to Rest

Massive Might
Massive Might

Moldgraf Millipede
Moldgraf Millipede

Mulch
Mulch

Nature's Embrace
Nature's Embrace

Packsong Pup
Packsong Pup

Reclusive Taxidermist
Reclusive Taxidermist

Retrieve
Retrieve

Rural Recruit
Rural Recruit

Sawblade Slinger
Sawblade Slinger

Sheltering Boughs
Sheltering Boughs

Snarling Wolf
Snarling Wolf

Spiked Ripsaw
Spiked Ripsaw

Splendid Reclamation
Splendid Reclamation

Spore Crawler
Spore Crawler

Sporeback Wolf
Sporeback Wolf

Toxic Scorpion
Toxic Scorpion

Witch's Web
Witch's Web

Wolf Strike
Wolf Strike

MULTICOLORED

Ancient Lumberknot
Ancient Lumberknot

Anje, Maid of Dishonor
Anje, Maid of Dishonor

Bloodtithe Harvester
Bloodtithe Harvester

Eruth, Tormented Prophet
Eruth, Tormented Prophet

Grolnok, the Omnivore
Grolnok, the Omnivore

Halana and Alena, Partners
Halana and Alena, Partners

Kaya, Geist Hunter
Kaya, Geist Hunter

Markov Purifier
Markov Purifier

Markov Waltzer
Markov Waltzer

Odric, Blood-Cursed
Odric, Blood-Cursed

Old Rutstein
Old Rutstein

Olivia, Crimson Bride
Olivia, Crimson Bride

Sigardian Paladin
Sigardian Paladin

Skull Skaab
Skull Skaab

Torens, Fist of the Angels
Torens, Fist of the Angels

Vilespawn Spider
Vilespawn Spider

Wandering Mind
Wandering Mind

ARTIFACT

Blood Servitor
Blood Servitor

Boarded Window
Boarded Window

Ceremonial Knife
Ceremonial Knife

Dollhouse of Horrors
Dollhouse of Horrors

Honored Heirloom
Honored Heirloom

Investigator's Journal
Investigator's Journal

Lantern of the Lost
Lantern of the Lost

Wedding Invitation
Wedding Invitation

LAND

Deathcap Glade
Deathcap Glade

Dreamroot Cascade
Dreamroot Cascade

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Shattered Sanctum
Shattered Sanctum

Stormcarved Coast
Stormcarved Coast

Sundown Pass
Sundown Pass

Voldaren Estate
Voldaren Estate

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Distracting Geist
Clever Distraction

Distracting Geist

Drogskol Infantry
Drogskol Armaments

Drogskol Infantry

Faithbound Judge
Sinner's Judgment

Faithbound Judge

Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr
Katilda's Rising Dawn

Katilda, Dawnhart Martyr

Kindly Ancestor
Ancestor's Embrace

Kindly Ancestor

Panicked Bystander
Cackling Culprit

Panicked Bystander

Radiant Grace
Radiant Restraints

Radiant Grace

Twinblade Geist
Twinblade Invocation

Twinblade Geist

Wedding Announcement
Wedding Festivity

Wedding Announcement

Binding Geist
Spectral Binding

Binding Geist

Biolume Egg
Biolume Serpent

Biolume Egg

Gutter Skulker
Gutter Shortcut

Gutter Skulker

Jacob Hauken, Inspector
Hauken's Insight

Jacob Hauken, Inspector

Lantern Bearer
Lanterns' Lift

Lantern Bearer

Mirrorhall Mimic
Ghastly Mimicry

Mirrorhall Mimic

Mischievous Catgeist
Catlike Curiosity

Mischievous Catgeist

Soulcipher Board
Cipherbound Spirit

Soulcipher Board

Bloodsworn Squire
Bloodsworn Knight

Bloodsworn Squire

Catapult Fodder
Catapult Captain

Catapult Fodder

Concealing Curtains
Revealing Eye

Concealing Curtains

Desperate Farmer
Depraved Harvester

Desperate Farmer

Henrika Domnathi
Henrika, Infernal Seer

Henrika Domnathi

Innocent Traveler
Malicious Invader

Innocent Traveler

Ragged Recluse
Odious Witch

Ragged Recluse

Restless Bloodseeker
Bloodsoaked Reveler

Restless Bloodseeker

Voldaren Bloodcaster
Bloodbat Summoner

Voldaren Bloodcaster

Alluring Suitor
Deadly Dancer

Alluring Suitor

Ballista Watcher
Ballista Wielder

Ballista Watcher

Fearful Villager
Fearsome Werewolf

Fearful Villager

Ill-Tempered Loner
Howlpack Avenger

Ill-Tempered Loner

Lambholt Raconteur
Lambholt Ravager

Lambholt Raconteur

Volatile Arsonist
Dire-Strain Anarchist

Volatile Arsonist

Voltaic Visionary
Volt-Charged Berserker

Voltaic Visionary

Weary Prisoner
Wrathful Jailbreaker

Weary Prisoner

Avabruck Caretaker
Hollowhenge Huntmaster

Avabruck Caretaker

Dormant Grove
Gnarled Grovestrider

Dormant Grove

Hookhand Mariner
Riphook Raider

Hookhand Mariner

Howlpack Piper
Wildsong Howler

Howlpack Piper

Infestation Expert
Infested Werewolf

Infestation Expert

Oakshade Stalker
Moonlit Ambusher

Oakshade Stalker

Ulvenwald Oddity
Ulvenwald Behemoth

Ulvenwald Oddity

Weaver of Blossoms
Blossom-Clad Werewolf

Weaver of Blossoms

Wolfkin Outcast
Wedding Crasher

Wolfkin Outcast

Brine Comber
Brinebound Gift

Brine Comber

Child of the Pack
Savage Packmate

Child of the Pack

Dorothea, Vengeful Victim
Dorothea's Retribution

Dorothea, Vengeful Victim

Edgar, Charmed Groom
Edgar Markov's Coffin

Edgar, Charmed Groom

Runo Stromkirk
Krothuss, Lord of the Deep

Runo Stromkirk

Foreboding Statue
Forsaken Thresher

Foreboding Statue

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS