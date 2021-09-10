To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Blessed Defiance
Blessed Defiance

Borrowed Time
Borrowed Time

Candlegrove Witch
Candlegrove Witch

Candletrap
Candletrap

Cathar Commando
Cathar Commando

Cathar's Call
Cathar's Call

Celestus Sanctifier
Celestus Sanctifier

Clarion Cathars
Clarion Cathars

Curse of Silence
Curse of Silence

Duelcraft Trainer
Duelcraft Trainer

Fateful Absence
Fateful Absence

Flare of Faith
Flare of Faith

Gavony Dawnguard
Gavony Dawnguard

Gavony Silversmith
Gavony Silversmith

Gavony Trapper
Gavony Trapper

Hedgewitch's Mask
Hedgewitch's Mask

Homestead Courage
Homestead Courage

Intrepid Adversary
Intrepid Adversary

Loyal Gryff
Loyal Gryff

Odric's Outrider
Odric's Outrider

Ritual Guardian
Ritual Guardian

Ritual of Hope
Ritual of Hope

Search Party Captain
Search Party Captain

Sigarda's Splendor
Sigarda's Splendor

Sigardian Savior
Sigardian Savior

Soul-Guide Gryff
Soul-Guide Gryff

Sungold Barrage
Sungold Barrage

Sungold Sentinel
Sungold Sentinel

Sunset Revelry
Sunset Revelry

Thraben Exorcism
Thraben Exorcism

Unruly Mob
Unruly Mob

Vanquish the Horde
Vanquish the Horde

BLUE

Component Collector
Component Collector

Consider
Consider

Curse of Surveillance
Curse of Surveillance

Devious Cover-Up
Devious Cover-Up

Dissipate
Dissipate

Drownyard Amalgam
Drownyard Amalgam

Fading Hope
Fading Hope

Falcon Abomination
Falcon Abomination

Firmament Sage
Firmament Sage

Flip the Switch
Flip the Switch

Geistwave
Geistwave

Grafted Identity
Grafted Identity

Larder Zombie
Larder Zombie

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Locked in the Cemetery
Locked in the Cemetery

Memory Deluge
Memory Deluge

Nebelgast Intruder
Nebelgast Intruder

Ominous Roost
Ominous Roost

Organ Hoarder
Organ Hoarder

Otherworldly Gaze
Otherworldly Gaze

Patrician Geist
Patrician Geist

Phantom Carriage
Phantom Carriage

Revenge of the Drowned
Revenge of the Drowned

Secrets of the Key
Secrets of the Key

Shipwreck Sifters
Shipwreck Sifters

Skaab Wrangler
Skaab Wrangler

Sludge Monster
Sludge Monster

Spectral Adversary
Spectral Adversary

Startle
Startle

Stormrider Spirit
Stormrider Spirit

Triskaidekaphile
Triskaidekaphile

Unblinking Observer
Unblinking Observer

Vivisection
Vivisection

BLACK

Arrogant Outlaw
Arrogant Outlaw

Bat Whisperer
Bat Whisperer

Bladebrand
Bladebrand

Blood Pact
Blood Pact

Bloodline Culling
Bloodline Culling

Bloodtithe Collector
Bloodtithe Collector

Champion of the Perished
Champion of the Perished

Crawl from the Cellar
Crawl from the Cellar

Defenestrate
Defenestrate

Diregraf Horde
Diregraf Horde

Dreadhound
Dreadhound

Duress
Duress

Eaten Alive
Eaten Alive

Foul Play
Foul Play

Ghoulish Procession
Ghoulish Procession

Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
Gisa, Glorious Resurrector

Hobbling Zombie
Hobbling Zombie

Infernal Grasp
Infernal Grasp

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Lord of the Forsaken
Lord of the Forsaken

Mask of Griselbrand
Mask of Griselbrand

The Meathook Massacre
The Meathook Massacre

Morbid Opportunist
Morbid Opportunist

Morkrut Behemoth
Morkrut Behemoth

Necrosynthesis
Necrosynthesis

No Way Out
No Way Out

Novice Occultist
Novice Occultist

Olivia's Midnight Ambush
Olivia's Midnight Ambush

Rotten Reunion
Rotten Reunion

Siege Zombie
Siege Zombie

Slaughter Specialist
Slaughter Specialist

Stromkirk Bloodthief
Stromkirk Bloodthief

Tainted Adversary
Tainted Adversary

Vampire Interloper
Vampire Interloper

RED

Abandon the Post
Abandon the Post

Ardent Elementalist
Ardent Elementalist

Bloodthirsty Adversary
Bloodthirsty Adversary

Brimstone Vandal
Brimstone Vandal

Burn Down the House
Burn Down the House

Burn the Accursed
Burn the Accursed

Cathartic Pyre
Cathartic Pyre

Curse of Shaken Faith
Curse of Shaken Faith

Electric Revelation
Electric Revelation

Falkenrath Perforator
Falkenrath Perforator

Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Falkenrath Pit Fighter

Famished Foragers
Famished Foragers

Festival Crasher
Festival Crasher

Geistflame Reservoir
Geistflame Reservoir

Immolation
Immolation

Lambholt Harrier
Lambholt Harrier

Light Up the Night
Light Up the Night

Lunar Frenzy
Lunar Frenzy

Moonrager's Slash
Moonrager's Slash

Moonveil Regent
Moonveil Regent

Mounted Dreadknight
Mounted Dreadknight

Neonate's Rush
Neonate's Rush

Obsessive Astronomer
Obsessive Astronomer

Pack's Betrayal
Pack's Betrayal

Play with Fire
Play with Fire

Purifying Dragon
Purifying Dragon

Raze the Effigy
Raze the Effigy

Seize the Storm
Seize the Storm

Stolen Vitality
Stolen Vitality

Sunstreak Phoenix
Sunstreak Phoenix

Thermo-Alchemist
Thermo-Alchemist

Voldaren Ambusher
Voldaren Ambusher

Voldaren Stinger
Voldaren Stinger

GREEN

Augur of Autumn
Augur of Autumn

Bounding Wolf
Bounding Wolf

Bramble Armor
Bramble Armor

Briarbridge Tracker
Briarbridge Tracker

Brood Weaver
Brood Weaver

Candlelit Cavalry
Candlelit Cavalry

Clear Shot
Clear Shot

Consuming Blob
Consuming Blob

Contortionist Troupe
Contortionist Troupe

Dawnhart Mentor
Dawnhart Mentor

Dawnhart Rejuvenator
Dawnhart Rejuvenator

Defend the Celestus
Defend the Celestus

Dryad's Revival
Dryad's Revival

Duel for Dominance
Duel for Dominance

Eccentric Farmer
Eccentric Farmer

Harvesttide Sentry
Harvesttide Sentry

Howl of the Hunt
Howl of the Hunt

Might of the Old Ways
Might of the Old Ways

Path to the Festival
Path to the Festival

Pestilent Wolf
Pestilent Wolf

Plummet
Plummet

Primal Adversary
Primal Adversary

Return to Nature
Return to Nature

Rise of the Ants
Rise of the Ants

Saryth, the Viper's Fang
Saryth, the Viper's Fang

Shadowbeast Sighting
Shadowbeast Sighting

Snarling Wolf
Snarling Wolf

Storm the Festival
Storm the Festival

Tapping at the Window
Tapping at the Window

Timberland Guide
Timberland Guide

Turn the Earth
Turn the Earth

Unnatural Growth
Unnatural Growth

Willow Geist
Willow Geist

Wrenn and Seven
Wrenn and Seven

MULTICOLORED

Angelfire Ignition
Angelfire Ignition

Arcane Infusion
Arcane Infusion

Bladestitched Skaab
Bladestitched Skaab

Can't Stay Away
Can't Stay Away

Corpse Cobble
Corpse Cobble

Croaking Counterpart
Croaking Counterpart

Dawnhart Wardens
Dawnhart Wardens

Dire-Strain Rampage
Dire-Strain Rampage

Diregraf Rebirth
Diregraf Rebirth

Faithful Mending
Faithful Mending

Fleshtaker
Fleshtaker

Florian, Voldaren Scion
Florian, Voldaren Scion

Galvanic Iteration
Galvanic Iteration

Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Ghoulcaller's Harvest

Grizzly Ghoul
Grizzly Ghoul

Hallowed Respite
Hallowed Respite

Hungry for More
Hungry for More

Join the Dance
Join the Dance

Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
Katilda, Dawnhart Prime

Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
Liesa, Forgotten Archangel

Old Stickfingers
Old Stickfingers

Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer

Rite of Harmony
Rite of Harmony

Rite of Oblivion
Rite of Oblivion

Rootcoil Creeper
Rootcoil Creeper

Sacred Fire
Sacred Fire

Sigarda, Champion of Light
Sigarda, Champion of Light

Siphon Insight
Siphon Insight

Slogurk, the Overslime
Slogurk, the Overslime

Storm Skreelix
Storm Skreelix

Sunrise Cavalier
Sunrise Cavalier

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset

Unnatural Moonrise
Unnatural Moonrise

Vadrik, Astral Archmage
Vadrik, Astral Archmage

Vampire Socialite
Vampire Socialite

Wake to Slaughter
Wake to Slaughter

Winterthorn Blessing
Winterthorn Blessing

ARTIFACT

The Celestus
The Celestus

Crossroads Candleguide
Crossroads Candleguide

Jack-o'-Lantern
Jack-o'-Lantern

Moonsilver Key
Moonsilver Key

Pithing Needle
Pithing Needle

Silver Bolt
Silver Bolt

Stuffed Bear
Stuffed Bear

LAND

Deserted Beach
Deserted Beach

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Field of Ruin
Field of Ruin

Haunted Ridge
Haunted Ridge

Overgrown Farmland
Overgrown Farmland

Rockfall Vale
Rockfall Vale

Shipwreck Marsh
Shipwreck Marsh

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Ambitious Farmhand
Seasoned Cathar

Ambitious Farmhand

Beloved Beggar
Generous Soul

Beloved Beggar

Bereaved Survivor
Dauntless Avenger

Bereaved Survivor

Brutal Cathar
Moonrage Brute

Brutal Cathar

Chaplain of Alms
Chapel Shieldgeist

Chaplain of Alms

Enduring Angel
Angelic Enforcer

Enduring Angel

Lunarch Veteran
Luminous Phantom

Lunarch Veteran

Mourning Patrol
Morning Apparition

Mourning Patrol

Baithook Angler
Hook-Haunt Drifter

Baithook Angler

Covetous Castaway
Ghostly Castigator

Covetous Castaway

Delver of Secrets
Insectile Aberration

Delver of Secrets

Galedrifter
Waildrifter

Galedrifter

Malevolent Hermit
Benevolent Geist

Malevolent Hermit

Mysterious Tome
Chilling Chronicle

Mysterious Tome

Overwhelmed Archivist
Archive Haunt

Overwhelmed Archivist

Poppet Stitcher
Poppet Factory

Poppet Stitcher

Suspicious Stowaway
Seafaring Werewolf

Suspicious Stowaway

Baneblade Scoundrel
Baneclaw Marauder

Baneblade Scoundrel

Covert Cutpurse
Covetous Geist

Covert Cutpurse

Curse of Leeches
Leeching Lurker

Curse of Leeches

Ecstatic Awakener
Awoken Demon

Ecstatic Awakener

Graveyard Trespasser
Graveyard Glutton

Graveyard Trespasser

Heirloom Mirror
Inherited Fiend

Heirloom Mirror

Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
Ormendahl, the Corrupter

Jerren, Corrupted Bishop

Shady Traveler
Stalking Predator

Shady Traveler

Vengeful Strangler
Strangling Grasp

Vengeful Strangler

Fangblade Brigand
Fangblade Eviscerator

Fangblade Brigand

Flame Channeler
Embodiment of Flame

Flame Channeler

Harvesttide Infiltrator
Harvesttide Assailant

Harvesttide Infiltrator

Reckless Stormseeker
Storm-Charged Slasher

Reckless Stormseeker

Smoldering Egg
Ashmouth Dragon

Smoldering Egg

Spellrune Painter
Spellrune Howler

Spellrune Painter

Tavern Ruffian
Tavern Smasher

Tavern Ruffian

Village Watch
Village Reavers

Village Watch

Bird Admirer
Wing Shredder

Bird Admirer

Burly Breaker
Dire-Strain Demolisher

Burly Breaker

Deathbonnet Sprout
Deathbonnet Hulk

Deathbonnet Sprout

Hound Tamer
Untamed Pup

Hound Tamer

Outland Liberator
Frenzied Trapbreaker

Outland Liberator

Tireless Hauler
Dire-Strain Brawler

Tireless Hauler

Tovolar's Huntmaster
Tovolar's Packleader

Tovolar's Huntmaster

Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Arlinn, the Moon's Fury

Arlinn, the Pack's Hope

Dennick, Pious Apprentice
Dennick, Pious Apparition

Dennick, Pious Apprentice

Devoted Grafkeeper
Departed Soulkeeper

Devoted Grafkeeper

Kessig Naturalist
Lord of the Ulvenwald

Kessig Naturalist

Ludevic, Necrogenius
Olag, Ludevic's Hubris

Ludevic, Necrogenius

Tovolar, Dire Overlord
Tovolar, the Midnight Scourge

Tovolar, Dire Overlord

Mystic Skull
Mystic Monstrosity

Mystic Skull

Hostile Hostel
Creeping Inn

Hostile Hostel

 

