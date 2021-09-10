Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Card Image Gallery
To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Adeline, Resplendent Cathar
Blessed Defiance
Borrowed Time
Candlegrove Witch
Candletrap
Cathar Commando
Cathar's Call
Celestus Sanctifier
Clarion Cathars
Curse of Silence
Duelcraft Trainer
Fateful Absence
Flare of Faith
Gavony Dawnguard
Gavony Silversmith
Gavony Trapper
Hedgewitch's Mask
Homestead Courage
Intrepid Adversary
Loyal Gryff
Odric's Outrider
Ritual Guardian
Ritual of Hope
Search Party Captain
Sigarda's Splendor
Sigardian Savior
Soul-Guide Gryff
Sungold Barrage
Sungold Sentinel
Sunset Revelry
Thraben Exorcism
Unruly Mob
Vanquish the Horde
BLUE
Component Collector
Consider
Curse of Surveillance
Devious Cover-Up
Dissipate
Drownyard Amalgam
Fading Hope
Falcon Abomination
Firmament Sage
Flip the Switch
Geistwave
Grafted Identity
Larder Zombie
Lier, Disciple of the Drowned
Locked in the Cemetery
Memory Deluge
Nebelgast Intruder
Ominous Roost
Organ Hoarder
Otherworldly Gaze
Patrician Geist
Phantom Carriage
Revenge of the Drowned
Secrets of the Key
Shipwreck Sifters
Skaab Wrangler
Sludge Monster
Spectral Adversary
Startle
Stormrider Spirit
Triskaidekaphile
Unblinking Observer
Vivisection
BLACK
Arrogant Outlaw
Bat Whisperer
Bladebrand
Blood Pact
Bloodline Culling
Bloodtithe Collector
Champion of the Perished
Crawl from the Cellar
Defenestrate
Diregraf Horde
Dreadhound
Duress
Eaten Alive
Foul Play
Ghoulish Procession
Gisa, Glorious Resurrector
Hobbling Zombie
Infernal Grasp
Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia
Lord of the Forsaken
Mask of Griselbrand
The Meathook Massacre
Morbid Opportunist
Morkrut Behemoth
Necrosynthesis
No Way Out
Novice Occultist
Olivia's Midnight Ambush
Rotten Reunion
Siege Zombie
Slaughter Specialist
Stromkirk Bloodthief
Tainted Adversary
Vampire Interloper
RED
Abandon the Post
Ardent Elementalist
Bloodthirsty Adversary
Brimstone Vandal
Burn Down the House
Burn the Accursed
Cathartic Pyre
Curse of Shaken Faith
Electric Revelation
Falkenrath Perforator
Falkenrath Pit Fighter
Famished Foragers
Festival Crasher
Geistflame Reservoir
Immolation
Lambholt Harrier
Light Up the Night
Lunar Frenzy
Moonrager's Slash
Moonveil Regent
Mounted Dreadknight
Neonate's Rush
Obsessive Astronomer
Pack's Betrayal
Play with Fire
Purifying Dragon
Raze the Effigy
Seize the Storm
Stolen Vitality
Sunstreak Phoenix
Thermo-Alchemist
Voldaren Ambusher
Voldaren Stinger
GREEN
Augur of Autumn
Bounding Wolf
Bramble Armor
Briarbridge Tracker
Brood Weaver
Candlelit Cavalry
Clear Shot
Consuming Blob
Contortionist Troupe
Dawnhart Mentor
Dawnhart Rejuvenator
Defend the Celestus
Dryad's Revival
Duel for Dominance
Eccentric Farmer
Harvesttide Sentry
Howl of the Hunt
Might of the Old Ways
Path to the Festival
Pestilent Wolf
Plummet
Primal Adversary
Return to Nature
Rise of the Ants
Saryth, the Viper's Fang
Shadowbeast Sighting
Snarling Wolf
Storm the Festival
Tapping at the Window
Timberland Guide
Turn the Earth
Unnatural Growth
Willow Geist
Wrenn and Seven
MULTICOLORED
Angelfire Ignition
Arcane Infusion
Bladestitched Skaab
Can't Stay Away
Corpse Cobble
Croaking Counterpart
Dawnhart Wardens
Dire-Strain Rampage
Diregraf Rebirth
Faithful Mending
Fleshtaker
Florian, Voldaren Scion
Galvanic Iteration
Ghoulcaller's Harvest
Grizzly Ghoul
Hallowed Respite
Hungry for More
Join the Dance
Katilda, Dawnhart Prime
Liesa, Forgotten Archangel
Old Stickfingers
Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer
Rite of Harmony
Rite of Oblivion
Rootcoil Creeper
Sacred Fire
Sigarda, Champion of Light
Siphon Insight
Slogurk, the Overslime
Storm Skreelix
Sunrise Cavalier
Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset
Unnatural Moonrise
Vadrik, Astral Archmage
Vampire Socialite
Wake to Slaughter
Winterthorn Blessing
ARTIFACT
The Celestus
Crossroads Candleguide
Jack-o'-Lantern
Moonsilver Key
Pithing Needle
Silver Bolt
Stuffed Bear
LAND
Deserted Beach
Evolving Wilds
Field of Ruin
Haunted Ridge
Overgrown Farmland
Rockfall Vale
Shipwreck Marsh
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Ambitious Farmhand
Beloved Beggar
Bereaved Survivor
Brutal Cathar
Chaplain of Alms
Enduring Angel
Lunarch Veteran
Mourning Patrol
Baithook Angler
Covetous Castaway
Delver of Secrets
Galedrifter
Malevolent Hermit
Mysterious Tome
Overwhelmed Archivist
Poppet Stitcher
Suspicious Stowaway
Baneblade Scoundrel
Covert Cutpurse
Curse of Leeches
Ecstatic Awakener
Graveyard Trespasser
Heirloom Mirror
Jerren, Corrupted Bishop
Shady Traveler
Vengeful Strangler
Fangblade Brigand
Flame Channeler
Harvesttide Infiltrator
Reckless Stormseeker
Smoldering Egg
Spellrune Painter
Tavern Ruffian
Village Watch
Bird Admirer
Burly Breaker
Deathbonnet Sprout
Hound Tamer
Outland Liberator
Tireless Hauler
Tovolar's Huntmaster
Arlinn, the Pack's Hope
Dennick, Pious Apprentice
Devoted Grafkeeper
Kessig Naturalist
Ludevic, Necrogenius
Tovolar, Dire Overlord
Mystic Skull
Hostile Hostel
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS