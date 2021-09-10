Wizards of the Coast

To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Adeline, Resplendent Cathar

Blessed Defiance

Borrowed Time

Candlegrove Witch

Candletrap

Cathar Commando

Cathar's Call

Celestus Sanctifier

Clarion Cathars

Curse of Silence

Duelcraft Trainer

Fateful Absence

Flare of Faith

Gavony Dawnguard

Gavony Silversmith

Gavony Trapper

Hedgewitch's Mask

Homestead Courage

Intrepid Adversary

Loyal Gryff

Odric's Outrider

Ritual Guardian

Ritual of Hope

Search Party Captain

Sigarda's Splendor

Sigardian Savior

Soul-Guide Gryff

Sungold Barrage

Sungold Sentinel

Sunset Revelry

Thraben Exorcism

Unruly Mob

Vanquish the Horde

BLUE

Component Collector

Consider

Curse of Surveillance

Devious Cover-Up

Dissipate

Drownyard Amalgam

Fading Hope

Falcon Abomination

Firmament Sage

Flip the Switch

Geistwave

Grafted Identity

Larder Zombie

Lier, Disciple of the Drowned

Locked in the Cemetery

Memory Deluge

Nebelgast Intruder

Ominous Roost

Organ Hoarder

Otherworldly Gaze

Patrician Geist

Phantom Carriage

Revenge of the Drowned

Secrets of the Key

Shipwreck Sifters

Skaab Wrangler

Sludge Monster

Spectral Adversary

Startle

Stormrider Spirit

Triskaidekaphile

Unblinking Observer

Vivisection

BLACK

Arrogant Outlaw

Bat Whisperer

Bladebrand

Blood Pact

Bloodline Culling

Bloodtithe Collector

Champion of the Perished

Crawl from the Cellar

Defenestrate

Diregraf Horde

Dreadhound

Duress

Eaten Alive

Foul Play

Ghoulish Procession

Gisa, Glorious Resurrector

Hobbling Zombie

Infernal Grasp

Jadar, Ghoulcaller of Nephalia

Lord of the Forsaken

Mask of Griselbrand

The Meathook Massacre

Morbid Opportunist

Morkrut Behemoth

Necrosynthesis

No Way Out

Novice Occultist

Olivia's Midnight Ambush

Rotten Reunion

Siege Zombie

Slaughter Specialist

Stromkirk Bloodthief

Tainted Adversary

Vampire Interloper

RED

Abandon the Post

Ardent Elementalist

Bloodthirsty Adversary

Brimstone Vandal

Burn Down the House

Burn the Accursed

Cathartic Pyre

Curse of Shaken Faith

Electric Revelation

Falkenrath Perforator

Falkenrath Pit Fighter

Famished Foragers

Festival Crasher

Geistflame Reservoir

Immolation

Lambholt Harrier

Light Up the Night

Lunar Frenzy

Moonrager's Slash

Moonveil Regent

Mounted Dreadknight

Neonate's Rush

Obsessive Astronomer

Pack's Betrayal

Play with Fire

Purifying Dragon

Raze the Effigy

Seize the Storm

Stolen Vitality

Sunstreak Phoenix

Thermo-Alchemist

Voldaren Ambusher

Voldaren Stinger

GREEN

Augur of Autumn

Bounding Wolf

Bramble Armor

Briarbridge Tracker

Brood Weaver

Candlelit Cavalry

Clear Shot

Consuming Blob

Contortionist Troupe

Dawnhart Mentor

Dawnhart Rejuvenator

Defend the Celestus

Dryad's Revival

Duel for Dominance

Eccentric Farmer

Harvesttide Sentry

Howl of the Hunt

Might of the Old Ways

Path to the Festival

Pestilent Wolf

Plummet

Primal Adversary

Return to Nature

Rise of the Ants

Saryth, the Viper's Fang

Shadowbeast Sighting

Snarling Wolf

Storm the Festival

Tapping at the Window

Timberland Guide

Turn the Earth

Unnatural Growth

Willow Geist

Wrenn and Seven

MULTICOLORED

Angelfire Ignition

Arcane Infusion

Bladestitched Skaab

Can't Stay Away

Corpse Cobble

Croaking Counterpart

Dawnhart Wardens

Dire-Strain Rampage

Diregraf Rebirth

Faithful Mending

Fleshtaker

Florian, Voldaren Scion

Galvanic Iteration

Ghoulcaller's Harvest

Grizzly Ghoul

Hallowed Respite

Hungry for More

Join the Dance

Katilda, Dawnhart Prime

Liesa, Forgotten Archangel

Old Stickfingers

Rem Karolus, Stalwart Slayer

Rite of Harmony

Rite of Oblivion

Rootcoil Creeper

Sacred Fire

Sigarda, Champion of Light

Siphon Insight

Slogurk, the Overslime

Storm Skreelix

Sunrise Cavalier

Teferi, Who Slows the Sunset

Unnatural Moonrise

Vadrik, Astral Archmage

Vampire Socialite

Wake to Slaughter

Winterthorn Blessing

ARTIFACT

The Celestus

Crossroads Candleguide

Jack-o'-Lantern

Moonsilver Key

Pithing Needle

Silver Bolt

Stuffed Bear

LAND

Deserted Beach

Evolving Wilds

Field of Ruin

Haunted Ridge

Overgrown Farmland

Rockfall Vale

Shipwreck Marsh

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Ambitious Farmhand Turn Over Beloved Beggar Turn Over Bereaved Survivor Turn Over Brutal Cathar Turn Over Chaplain of Alms Turn Over Enduring Angel Turn Over Lunarch Veteran Turn Over Mourning Patrol Turn Over Baithook Angler Turn Over Covetous Castaway Turn Over Delver of Secrets Turn Over Galedrifter Turn Over Malevolent Hermit Turn Over Mysterious Tome Turn Over Overwhelmed Archivist Turn Over Poppet Stitcher Turn Over Suspicious Stowaway Turn Over Baneblade Scoundrel Turn Over Covert Cutpurse Turn Over Curse of Leeches Turn Over Ecstatic Awakener Turn Over Graveyard Trespasser Turn Over Heirloom Mirror Turn Over Jerren, Corrupted Bishop Turn Over Shady Traveler Turn Over Vengeful Strangler Turn Over Fangblade Brigand Turn Over Flame Channeler Turn Over Harvesttide Infiltrator Turn Over Reckless Stormseeker Turn Over Smoldering Egg Turn Over Spellrune Painter Turn Over Tavern Ruffian Turn Over Village Watch Turn Over Bird Admirer Turn Over Burly Breaker Turn Over Deathbonnet Sprout Turn Over Hound Tamer Turn Over Outland Liberator Turn Over Tireless Hauler Turn Over Tovolar's Huntmaster Turn Over Arlinn, the Pack's Hope Turn Over Dennick, Pious Apprentice Turn Over Devoted Grafkeeper Turn Over Kessig Naturalist Turn Over Ludevic, Necrogenius Turn Over Tovolar, Dire Overlord Turn Over Mystic Skull Turn Over Hostile Hostel

