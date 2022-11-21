Jumpstart 2022 Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest cards revealed from Jumpstart 2022 below.
Jumpstart 2022 releases December 2, 2022, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier
Angelic Cub
Chains of Custody
Distinguished Conjurer
Ingenious Leonin
Lita, Mechanical Engineer
Magnanimous Magistrate
Preston, the Vanisher
Arrest
Balan, Wandering Knight
Eidolon of Rhetoric
Emancipation Angel
Flicker of Fate
King of the Pride
Sage's Reverie
Valorous Stance
Task Force
Acrobatic Maneuver
Aerial Modification
Aethershield Artificer
Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Ajani's Pridemate
Alseid of Life's Bounty
Angel of Flight Alabaster
Angelic Edict
Angelic Page
Angelic Protector
Anointer of Valor
Apothecary Geist
Archon of Justice
Archon of Sun's Grace
Attended Healer
Auramancer
Basri's Acolyte
Benalish Honor Guard
Blessed Defiance
Blessed Sanctuary
Blessed Spirits
Brightmare
Bring to Trial
Built to Last
Cage of Hands
Captivating Unicorn
Caught in the Brights
Cavalry Drillmaster
The Circle of Loyalty
Combat Professor
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Dawn of Hope
Dawning Angel
Daybreak Chaplain
Daybreak Charger
Decree of Justice
Defy Death
Devouring Light
Divine Arrow
Divine Verdict
Doomed Traveler
Dreadful Apathy
Emiel the Blessed
Faith's Fetters
Favored of Iroas
Felidar Cub
Felidar Retreat
Forced Worship
Gallant Cavalry
Gallows Warden
Giant Ox
Gideon, Champion of Justice
Gideon's Lawkeeper
Glory Bearers
Goldnight Commander
Hotshot Mechanic
Hour of Reckoning
Impeccable Timing
Imperial Aerosaur
Imperial Recovery Unit
Infantry Veteran
Inspiring Cleric
Inspiring Overseer
Isamaru, Hound of Konda
Justiciar's Portal
Kami of Ancient Law
Kitsune Ace
Kwende, Pride of Femeref
Law-Rune Enforcer
Leonin Snarecaster
Leonin Warleader
Light of Hope
Lyra Dawnbringer
Make a Stand
Martyr's Soul
Mausoleum Guard
Mesa Lynx
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker
Midnight Guard
Miraculous Recovery
Moment of Triumph
Murder Investigation
Nightguard Patrol
Ninth Bridge Patrol
Not Forgotten
Order of the Golden Cricket
Phalanx Tactics
Pilgrim of the Ages
Pillardrop Rescuer
Pious Wayfarer
Pouncing Lynx
Prowling Felidar
Radiant's Judgment
Rambunctious Mutt
Regal Caracal
Restoration Angel
Righteous Valkyrie
Righteousness
Sanctum Gargoyle
Savannah Lions
Savannah Sage
Selfless Spirit
Seller of Songbirds
Serene Steward
Settle Beyond Reality
Shining Armor
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Skyhunter Patrol
Skyhunter Prowler
Spectral Steel
Spirited Companion
Stalwart Valkyrie
Starnheim Aspirant
Steppe Lynx
Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw
Taranika, Akroan Veteran
Tempered Veteran
Thraben Inspector
Trained Caracal
Transcendent Envoy
Triplicate Spirits
Trove Warden
Unquestioned Authority
Valkyrie Harbinger
Valor in Akros
Valorous Stance
Valorous Steed
Weight of Conscience
Wispweaver Angel
BLUE
Alandra, Sky Dreamer
Biblioplex Kraken
Hold for Questioning
Isu the Abominable
Kenessos, Priest of Thassa
Launch Mishap
Merfolk Pupil
Pirated Copy
Soul Read
Synchronized Eviction
Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor
Merrow Reejerey
Mirror Image
Preordain
Spectral Sailor
Spellstutter Sprite
Whirler Rogue
Rhystic Study
Tragic Lesson
Wizard Mentor
Academy Journeymage
Aeronaut Tinkerer
Amoeboid Changeling
Anchor to the Aether
Aquatic Incursion
Artificer's Epiphany
Augury Owl
Avalanche Caller
Aviation Pioneer
Barrin, Tolarian Archmage
Berg Strider
Brineborn Cutthroat
Bury in Books
Chillerpillar
Chilling Trap
Condescend
Crashing Tide
Crippling Chill
Cryptic Serpent
Dismiss
Djinn of Wishes
Drag Under
Drownyard Explorers
Elite Instructor
Erdwal Illuminator
Eternity Snare
Eyekite
Faerie Formation
Faerie Seer
Faerie Vandal
Fallowsage
Filigree Attendant
Fleeting Distraction
Floodhound
Frostpeak Yeti
Gearseeker Serpent
Gearsmith Prodigy
Gigantoplasm
Glen Elendra Pranksters
Harbinger of the Tides
Hieroglyphic Illumination
Icebind Pillar
Interpret the Signs
Jace, Arcane Strategist
Jace's Scrutiny
Lay Claim
Leave in the Dust
Library Larcenist
Littjara Kinseekers
Lookout's Dispersal
Lumengrid Sentinel
Mantle of Tides
Marit Lage's Slumber
Mechanized Production
Merfolk Sovereign
Military Intelligence
Mistwalker
Moonfolk Puzzlemaker
Multiple Choice
Mystic Skyfish
Neutralize
No Escape
Octoprophet
One With the Wind
Oneirophage
Opt
Overwhelmed Apprentice
Perilous Voyage
Pestermite
Pilfering Hawk
Press for Answers
Renowned Weaponsmith
River Sneak
Sage of the Falls
Sage's Row Savant
Saltwater Stalwart
Seafloor Oracle
Sentinels of Glen Elendra
Serum Visions
Shaper Apprentice
Shimmer Dragon
Skilled Animator
So Tiny
Startling Development
Steelgaze Griffin
Stinging Lionfish
Stolen by the Fae
Stonybrook Angler
Storm Sculptor
Svyelun of Sea and Sky
Syr Elenora, the Discerning
Tamiyo, the Moon Sage
Teferi's Protege
Tezzeret, Artifice Master
Thopter Spy Network
Tolarian Kraken
Tolarian Sentinel
Tome Anima
Triton Shorestalker
Undersea Invader
Vedalken Engineer
Vendilion Clique
Wake Thrasher
Watertrap Weaver
Wavebreak Hippocamp
Weldfast Wingsmith
Windrider Patrol
Winter's Rest
BLACK
Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm
Conductor of Cacophony
Creeping Bloodsucker
Deadly Plot
Disciple of Perdition
Ossuary Rats
Rodolf Duskbringer
Skullslither Worm
Suspicious Shambler
Termination Facilitator
Diabolic Edict
Feast on the Fallen
Lord of the Accursed
Oathsworn Vampire
Ogre Slumlord
Plaguecrafter
Stitcher's Supplier
Tragic Slip
Tree of Perdition
Blood Artist
Feast of Blood
Festering Evil
Ghoul's Feast
Morkrut Banshee
Nezumi Bone-Reader
Phyrexian Plaguelord
Phyrexian Reclamation
Reassembling Skeleton
Renegade Demon
Swarm of Bloodflies
Wakedancer
Alley Strangler
Ancient Craving
Black Cat
Blight Keeper
Blood Price
Bloodbond Vampire
Bloodthirsty Aerialist
Bloodtracker
Bone Picker
Burglar Rat
Cemetery Recruitment
Certain Death
Chittering Rats
Consign to the Pit
Corpse Churn
Crow of Dark Tidings
Cruel Sadist
Crypt Rats
Dead Weight
Death Wind
Deathbloom Thallid
Deathbringer Regent
Demon of Catastrophes
Demonic Gifts
Demon's Disciple
Demon's Grasp
Devouring Swarm
Doomed Dissenter
Dread Presence
Dread Rider
Dread Slaver
Dreadhound
Dune Beetle
Durable Coilbug
Eaten Alive
Endless Ranks of the Dead
Epicure of Blood
Eviscerate
Exsanguinate
Falkenrath Noble
Fetid Imp
Fungal Infection
Gavony Unhallowed
Ghoulraiser
Gnawing Zombie
Gorging Vulture
Graf Harvest
Graveblade Marauder
Gravecrawler
Gravedigger
Grotesque Mutation
Hooded Assassin
Ill-Gotten Inheritance
Inner Demon
Kalastria Nightwatch
Karfell Kennel-Master
Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
Kraul Swarm
Liliana, Death's Majesty
Liliana's Elite
Liliana's Mastery
Liliana's Steward
Lurking Deadeye
Maalfeld Twins
Marauding Blight-Priest
Marauding Boneslasher
Massacre Wurm
Mire Blight
Mire Triton
Moment of Craving
Moodmark Painter
Necromancer's Stockpile
Necrotic Wound
Nested Ghoul
Nirkana Assassin
Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted
Ob Nixilis's Cruelty
Ophiomancer
Oversold Cemetery
Phyrexian Debaser
Pit Keeper
Plague Spitter
Priest of the Blood Rite
Reaper from the Abyss
Reave Soul
Returned Reveler
Revenant
Ruthless Disposal
Seizan, Perverter of Truth
Shadowborn Demon
Shambling Ghoul
Sinuous Vermin
Skirsdag High Priest
Skirsdag Supplicant
Sling-Gang Lieutenant
Soulcage Fiend
Spark Reaper
Stitcher's Supplier
Strangling Spores
Syr Konrad, the Grim
Takenuma Bleeder
Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Tormented Soul
Tragic Slip
Triskaidekaphobia
Typhoid Rats
Ulcerate
Undead Augur
Vampire Envoy
Vampiric Rites
Vermin Gorger
Village Rites
Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
Wailing Ghoul
Wicked Guardian
Witch's Cauldron
Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
RED
Ardoz, Cobbler of War
Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence
Brazen Cannonade
Coalborn Entity
Daring Piracy
Goblin Researcher
Mizzix, Replica Rider
Ogre Battlecaster
Plundering Predator
Dragon Fodder
Dragon Mage
Drannith Stinger
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
Rapacious Dragon
Rigging Runner
Spear Spewer
Thermo-Alchemist
Thrill of Possibility
Aftershock
Fireslinger
Flameblade Adept
Act on Impulse
Arms Dealer
Axgard Cavalry
Banefire
Barrage Ogre
Battle Squadron
Big Score
Blaze
Blisterspit Gremlin
Blood Aspirant
Bloodhaze Wolverine
Bogardan Dragonheart
Bolt Hound
Borderland Marauder
Brazen Freebooter
Brazen Wolves
Burn Bright
Captain Lannery Storm
Catalyst Elemental
Chandra, Flame's Fury
Chandra's Magmutt
Chandra's Pyreling
Chandra's Pyrohelix
Chandra's Spitfire
Coalhauler Swine
Cone of Flame
Cyclops Electromancer
Dance with Devils
Deem Worthy
Destructive Tampering
Dragon Egg
Dragon Fodder
Dragonlord's Servant
Dragonspeaker Shaman
Electric Revelation
Electrify
Fanatical Firebrand
Fervent Strike
Fiery Conclusion
Fiery Intervention
Firebolt
Firecannon Blast
Flame Lash
Flames of the Firebrand
Frenzied Goblin
Furnace Whelp
Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge
Glint-Horn Buccaneer
Go for Blood
Goblin Artillery
Goblin Grenade
Goblin Oriflamme
Goblin Psychopath
Goblin Rabblemaster
Goblin Rally
Goblin Trailblazer
Goblin Warchief
Goldhound
Goldspan Dragon
Grotag Night-Runner
Hordeling Outburst
Hungry Flames
Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician
Ignite the Future
Immersturm Raider
Impending Doom
Improvised Weaponry
Irencrag Pyromancer
Irreverent Revelers
Kargan Dragonrider
Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
Keldon Raider
Krenko, Mob Boss
Kuldotha Flamefiend
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Lava Serpent
Lavastep Raider
Lightning Axe
Mad Ratter
Magmatic Channeler
Mardu Heart-Piercer
Markov Warlord
Mudbutton Torchrunner
Muxus, Goblin Grandee
Nest Robber
Ordeal of Purphoros
Outnumber
Pillar of Flame
Prickly Marmoset
Professional Face-Breaker
Pyre-Sledge Arsonist
Quakefoot Cyclops
Raking Claws
Ravenous Giant
Raze the Effigy
Reckless Fireweaver
Reptilian Reflection
Ripscale Predator
Rooting Moloch
Rummaging Goblin
Rush of Adrenaline
Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker
Sarkhan's Rage
Sarkhan's Whelp
Scorching Dragonfire
Searing Spear
Seize the Storm
Shredded Sails
Smoldering Efreet
Sokenzan Smelter
Spark of Creativity
Sparkmage Apprentice
Sparktongue Dragon
Spellgorger Weird
Spiteful Prankster
Starstorm
Storm Fleet Pyromancer
Subterranean Scout
Sudden Breakthrough
Swaggering Corsair
Swift Kick
Thermo-Alchemist
Torch Courier
Tormenting Voice
Trove of Temptation
Vault Robber
Viashino Pyromancer
Volley Veteran
War-Name Aspirant
Warcry Phoenix
Weaselback Redcap
Welding Sparks
Wildfire Elemental
Yidaro, Wandering Monster
Young Pyromancer
GREEN
Benevolent Hydra
Giant Ladybug
Kibo, Uktabi Prince
Mild-Mannered Librarian
Primeval Herald
Rampaging Growth
Runadi, Behemoth Caller
Spectral Hunt-Caller
Towering Gibbon
Zask, Skittering Swarmlord
Arlinn, Voice of the Pack
Caustic Caterpillar
Colossal Majesty
Elvish Rejuvenator
Hydra's Growth
Khalni Heart Expedition
Ram Through
Thrashing Brontodon
World Breaker
Ruin in Their Wake
Uktabi Orangutan
Wicked Wolf
Adventurous Impulse
Ancient Stirrings
Avenger of Zendikar
Baloth Woodcrasher
Band Together
Blisterpod
Bounding Wolf
Briarpack Alpha
Bristling Boar
Broken Bond
Brood Monitor
Canopy Baloth
Challenger Troll
Colossal Dreadmaw
Courser of Kruphix
Crawling Sensation
Creeperhulk
Cultivate
Deadbridge Goliath
Declare Dominance
Domesticated Hydra
Drowsing Tyrannodon
Drudge Beetle
Duskshell Crawler
Dwynen's Elite
Elderleaf Mentor
Elven Bow
Elvish Warmaster
Engulfing Slagwurm
Enlarge
Feed the Pack
Feral Hydra
Ferocious Pup
Fertilid
Fierce Witchstalker
Flourishing Hunter
Frontier Mastodon
Gaea's Protector
Ghirapur Guide
Giant Caterpillar
Gift of the Gargantuan
Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma
Groundswell
Havenwood Wurm
Hooting Mandrills
Howl of the Hunt
Howlgeist
Hunger of the Howlpack
Hunter's Edge
Ilysian Caryatid
Imperious Perfect
Iridescent Hornbeetle
Ironshell Beetle
Ivy Lane Denizen
Kessig Cagebreakers
Kraul Foragers
Kraul Harpooner
Kraul Warrior
Kujar Seedsculptor
Lys Alana Huntmaster
Mammoth Spider
Master of the Wild Hunt
Master's Rebuke
Might of the Masses
Moldgraf Millipede
Moonlight Hunt
Naga Vitalist
Nantuko Cultivator
Nessian Hornbeetle
Nightpack Ambusher
Oashra Cultivator
Ondu Giant
Ordeal of Nylea
Ornery Dilophosaur
Overcome
Overgrowth
Packsong Pup
Paradise Druid
Pestilent Wolf
Phantom Nantuko
Pounce
Predator's Howl
Presence of Gond
Prey Upon
Pridemalkin
Primordial Hydra
Prowling Serpopard
Quarry Beetle
Rampaging Baloths
Reckless Amplimancer
Reclamation Sage
Relentless Pursuit
Rhonas the Indomitable
Roar of Challenge
Roots of Wisdom
Rosethorn Halberd
Savage Punch
Scale the Heights
Scion Summoner
Scrounging Bandar
Servant of the Scale
Silverback Shaman
Simian Brawler
Snapping Gnarlid
Soul's Might
Sporeback Wolf
Stalking Drone
Swarm Shambler
Titanic Brawl
Turntimber Basilisk
Unnatural Aggression
Wildborn Preserver
Wily Bandar
Wolf's Quarry
Wolfkin Bond
Wolfwillow Haven
Wolverine Riders
Woodborn Behemoth
Woodland Champion
Young Wolf
Zendikar's Roil
Kibo, Uktabi Prince
COLORLESS
Karn Liberated
Endbringer
Titan's Presence
Warden of Geometries
ARTIFACT
Dutiful Replicator
Infernal Idol
Instruments of War
Planar Atlas
Coldsteel Heart
Magnifying Glass
Peacewalker Colossus
Clockwork Hydra
Spawning Pit
Adventuring Gear
Aether Spellbomb
Alchemist's Vial
Aradara Express
Assembly-Worker
Bag of Holding
Bloodline Pretender
Campus Guide
Cellar Door
Circuit Mender
Cogwork Assembler
Dragon Blood
Dragon's Hoard
Edifice of Authority
Expedition Map
Explorer's Scope
Gearsmith Guardian
Gleaming Barrier
Goldvein Pick
Golem Artisan
Hammer of Ruin
Hangarback Walker
Heart-Piercer Bow
Hedron Archive
Heirloom Blade
Hero's Blade
Infiltration Lens
Iron Bully
Jousting Lance
Juggernaut
Kitesail
Leonin Scimitar
Locthwain Gargoyle
Loxodon Warhammer
Manakin
Meteor Golem
Monkey Cage
Panharmonicon
Phyrexian Ironfoot
Pierce Strider
Pilgrim's Eye
Psychosis Crawler
Raiders' Karve
Runed Servitor
Self-Assembler
Shambling Suit
Solemn Simulacrum
Steel Overseer
Talon of Pain
Tamiyo's Journal
Teferi's Puzzle Box
Thaumaturge's Familiar
Universal Automaton
Universal Solvent
Vial of Dragonfire
Walking Ballista
Weapon Rack
Whirlermaker
LAND
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
Leechridden Swamp
Ash Barrens
Blighted Fen
Bonders' Enclave
Desert of the Mindful
Evolving Wilds
Forgotten Cave
Memorial to Genius
Mishra's Factory
Mortuary Mire
Piranha Marsh
Sandstone Bridge
Seat of the Synod
Shimmerdrift Vale
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Thriving Moor
Treetop Village
Urza's Factory
Urza's Mine
Urza's Power Plant
Urza's Tower
Warped Landscape
Snow-Covered Island
Wastes
WHITE
| BLUE
| BLACK
| RED
| GREEN
COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS