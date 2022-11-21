Check out the latest cards revealed from Jumpstart 2022 below.

Jumpstart 2022 releases December 2, 2022, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier
Angelic Cub
Chains of Custody
Distinguished Conjurer
Ingenious Leonin
Lita, Mechanical Engineer
Magnanimous Magistrate
Preston, the Vanisher
Arrest
Balan, Wandering Knight
Eidolon of Rhetoric
Emancipation Angel
Flicker of Fate
King of the Pride
Sage's Reverie
Valorous Stance
Task Force
Acrobatic Maneuver
Aerial Modification
Aethershield Artificer
Ajani, Strength of the Pride
Ajani's Pridemate
Alseid of Life's Bounty
Angel of Flight Alabaster
Angelic Edict
Angelic Page
Angelic Protector
Anointer of Valor
Apothecary Geist
Archon of Justice
Archon of Sun's Grace
Attended Healer
Auramancer
Basri's Acolyte
Benalish Honor Guard
Blessed Defiance
Blessed Sanctuary
Blessed Spirits
Brightmare
Bring to Trial
Built to Last
Cage of Hands
Captivating Unicorn
Caught in the Brights
Cavalry Drillmaster
The Circle of Loyalty
Combat Professor
Danitha Capashen, Paragon
Dawn of Hope
Dawning Angel
Daybreak Chaplain
Daybreak Charger
Decree of Justice
Defy Death
Devouring Light
Divine Arrow
Divine Verdict
Doomed Traveler
Dreadful Apathy
Emiel the Blessed
Faith's Fetters
Favored of Iroas
Felidar Cub
Felidar Retreat
Forced Worship
Gallant Cavalry
Gallows Warden
Giant Ox
Gideon, Champion of Justice
Gideon's Lawkeeper
Glory Bearers
Goldnight Commander
Hotshot Mechanic
Hour of Reckoning
Impeccable Timing
Imperial Aerosaur
Imperial Recovery Unit
Infantry Veteran
Inspiring Cleric
Inspiring Overseer
Isamaru, Hound of Konda
Justiciar's Portal
Kami of Ancient Law
Kitsune Ace
Kwende, Pride of Femeref
Law-Rune Enforcer
Leonin Snarecaster
Leonin Warleader
Light of Hope
Lyra Dawnbringer
Make a Stand
Martyr's Soul
Mausoleum Guard
Mesa Lynx
Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker
Midnight Guard
Miraculous Recovery
Moment of Triumph
Murder Investigation
Nightguard Patrol
Ninth Bridge Patrol
Not Forgotten
Order of the Golden Cricket
Phalanx Tactics
Pilgrim of the Ages
Pillardrop Rescuer
Pious Wayfarer
Pouncing Lynx
Prowling Felidar
Radiant's Judgment
Rambunctious Mutt
Regal Caracal
Restoration Angel
Righteous Valkyrie
Righteousness
Sanctum Gargoyle
Savannah Lions
Savannah Sage
Selfless Spirit
Seller of Songbirds
Serene Steward
Settle Beyond Reality
Shining Armor
Sigil of the Empty Throne
Skyhunter Patrol
Skyhunter Prowler
Spectral Steel
Spirited Companion
Stalwart Valkyrie
Starnheim Aspirant
Steppe Lynx
Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw
Taranika, Akroan Veteran
Tempered Veteran
Thraben Inspector
Trained Caracal
Transcendent Envoy
Triplicate Spirits
Trove Warden
Unquestioned Authority
Valkyrie Harbinger
Valor in Akros
Valorous Stance
Valorous Steed
Weight of Conscience
Wispweaver Angel
BLUE

Alandra, Sky Dreamer
Biblioplex Kraken
Hold for Questioning
Isu the Abominable
Kenessos, Priest of Thassa
Launch Mishap
Merfolk Pupil
Pirated Copy
Soul Read
Synchronized Eviction
Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor
Merrow Reejerey
Mirror Image
Preordain
Spectral Sailor
Spellstutter Sprite
Whirler Rogue
Rhystic Study
Tragic Lesson
Wizard Mentor
Academy Journeymage
Aeronaut Tinkerer
Amoeboid Changeling
Anchor to the Aether
Aquatic Incursion
Artificer's Epiphany
Augury Owl
Avalanche Caller
Aviation Pioneer
Barrin, Tolarian Archmage
Berg Strider
Brineborn Cutthroat
Bury in Books
Chillerpillar
Chilling Trap
Condescend
Crashing Tide
Crippling Chill
Cryptic Serpent
Dismiss
Djinn of Wishes
Drag Under
Drownyard Explorers
Elite Instructor
Erdwal Illuminator
Eternity Snare
Eyekite
Faerie Formation
Faerie Seer
Faerie Vandal
Fallowsage
Filigree Attendant
Fleeting Distraction
Floodhound
Frostpeak Yeti
Gearseeker Serpent
Gearsmith Prodigy
Gigantoplasm
Glen Elendra Pranksters
Harbinger of the Tides
Hieroglyphic Illumination
Icebind Pillar
Interpret the Signs
Jace, Arcane Strategist
Jace's Scrutiny
Lay Claim
Leave in the Dust
Library Larcenist
Littjara Kinseekers
Lookout's Dispersal
Lumengrid Sentinel
Mantle of Tides
Marit Lage's Slumber
Mechanized Production
Merfolk Sovereign
Military Intelligence
Mistwalker
Moonfolk Puzzlemaker
Multiple Choice
Mystic Skyfish
Neutralize
No Escape
Octoprophet
One With the Wind
Oneirophage
Opt
Overwhelmed Apprentice
Perilous Voyage
Pestermite
Pilfering Hawk
Press for Answers
Renowned Weaponsmith
River Sneak
Sage of the Falls
Sage's Row Savant
Saltwater Stalwart
Seafloor Oracle
Sentinels of Glen Elendra
Serum Visions
Shaper Apprentice
Shimmer Dragon
Skilled Animator
So Tiny
Startling Development
Steelgaze Griffin
Stinging Lionfish
Stolen by the Fae
Stonybrook Angler
Storm Sculptor
Svyelun of Sea and Sky
Syr Elenora, the Discerning
Tamiyo, the Moon Sage
Teferi's Protege
Tezzeret, Artifice Master
Thopter Spy Network
Tolarian Kraken
Tolarian Sentinel
Tome Anima
Triton Shorestalker
Undersea Invader
Vedalken Engineer
Vendilion Clique
Wake Thrasher
Watertrap Weaver
Wavebreak Hippocamp
Weldfast Wingsmith
Windrider Patrol
Winter's Rest
BLACK

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm
Conductor of Cacophony
Creeping Bloodsucker
Deadly Plot
Disciple of Perdition
Ossuary Rats
Rodolf Duskbringer
Skullslither Worm
Suspicious Shambler
Termination Facilitator
Diabolic Edict
Feast on the Fallen
Lord of the Accursed
Oathsworn Vampire
Ogre Slumlord
Plaguecrafter
Stitcher's Supplier
Tragic Slip
Tree of Perdition
Blood Artist
Feast of Blood
Festering Evil
Ghoul's Feast
Morkrut Banshee
Nezumi Bone-Reader
Phyrexian Plaguelord
Phyrexian Reclamation
Reassembling Skeleton
Renegade Demon
Swarm of Bloodflies
Wakedancer
Alley Strangler
Ancient Craving
Black Cat
Blight Keeper
Blood Price
Bloodbond Vampire
Bloodthirsty Aerialist
Bloodtracker
Bone Picker
Burglar Rat
Cemetery Recruitment
Certain Death
Chittering Rats
Consign to the Pit
Corpse Churn
Crow of Dark Tidings
Cruel Sadist
Crypt Rats
Dead Weight
Death Wind
Deathbloom Thallid
Deathbringer Regent
Demon of Catastrophes
Demonic Gifts
Demon's Disciple
Demon's Grasp
Devouring Swarm
Doomed Dissenter
Dread Presence
Dread Rider
Dread Slaver
Dreadhound
Dune Beetle
Durable Coilbug
Eaten Alive
Endless Ranks of the Dead
Epicure of Blood
Eviscerate
Exsanguinate
Falkenrath Noble
Fetid Imp
Fungal Infection
Gavony Unhallowed
Ghoulraiser
Gnawing Zombie
Gorging Vulture
Graf Harvest
Graveblade Marauder
Gravecrawler
Gravedigger
Grotesque Mutation
Hooded Assassin
Ill-Gotten Inheritance
Inner Demon
Kalastria Nightwatch
Karfell Kennel-Master
Kothophed, Soul Hoarder
Kraul Swarm
Liliana, Death's Majesty
Liliana's Elite
Liliana's Mastery
Liliana's Steward
Lurking Deadeye
Maalfeld Twins
Marauding Blight-Priest
Marauding Boneslasher
Massacre Wurm
Mire Blight
Mire Triton
Moment of Craving
Moodmark Painter
Necromancer's Stockpile
Necrotic Wound
Nested Ghoul
Nirkana Assassin
Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted
Ob Nixilis's Cruelty
Ophiomancer
Oversold Cemetery
Phyrexian Debaser
Pit Keeper
Plague Spitter
Priest of the Blood Rite
Reaper from the Abyss
Reave Soul
Returned Reveler
Revenant
Ruthless Disposal
Seizan, Perverter of Truth
Shadowborn Demon
Shambling Ghoul
Sinuous Vermin
Skirsdag High Priest
Skirsdag Supplicant
Sling-Gang Lieutenant
Soulcage Fiend
Spark Reaper
Stitcher's Supplier
Strangling Spores
Syr Konrad, the Grim
Takenuma Bleeder
Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Tormented Soul
Tragic Slip
Triskaidekaphobia
Typhoid Rats
Ulcerate
Undead Augur
Vampire Envoy
Vampiric Rites
Vermin Gorger
Village Rites
Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose
Wailing Ghoul
Wicked Guardian
Witch's Cauldron
Yargle, Glutton of Urborg
RED

Ardoz, Cobbler of War
Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence
Brazen Cannonade
Coalborn Entity
Daring Piracy
Goblin Researcher
Mizzix, Replica Rider
Ogre Battlecaster
Plundering Predator
Dragon Fodder
Dragon Mage
Drannith Stinger
Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker
Rapacious Dragon
Rigging Runner
Spear Spewer
Thermo-Alchemist
Thrill of Possibility
Aftershock
Fireslinger
Flameblade Adept
Act on Impulse
Arms Dealer
Axgard Cavalry
Banefire
Barrage Ogre
Battle Squadron
Big Score
Blaze
Blisterspit Gremlin
Blood Aspirant
Bloodhaze Wolverine
Bogardan Dragonheart
Bolt Hound
Borderland Marauder
Brazen Freebooter
Brazen Wolves
Burn Bright
Captain Lannery Storm
Catalyst Elemental
Chandra, Flame's Fury
Chandra's Magmutt
Chandra's Pyreling
Chandra's Pyrohelix
Chandra's Spitfire
Coalhauler Swine
Cone of Flame
Cyclops Electromancer
Dance with Devils
Deem Worthy
Destructive Tampering
Dragon Egg
Dragon Fodder
Dragonlord's Servant
Dragonspeaker Shaman
Electric Revelation
Electrify
Fanatical Firebrand
Fervent Strike
Fiery Conclusion
Fiery Intervention
Firebolt
Firecannon Blast
Flame Lash
Flames of the Firebrand
Frenzied Goblin
Furnace Whelp
Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge
Glint-Horn Buccaneer
Go for Blood
Goblin Artillery
Goblin Grenade
Goblin Oriflamme
Goblin Psychopath
Goblin Rabblemaster
Goblin Rally
Goblin Trailblazer
Goblin Warchief
Goldhound
Goldspan Dragon
Grotag Night-Runner
Hordeling Outburst
Hungry Flames
Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician
Ignite the Future
Immersturm Raider
Impending Doom
Improvised Weaponry
Irencrag Pyromancer
Irreverent Revelers
Kargan Dragonrider
Kari Zev, Skyship Raider
Keldon Raider
Krenko, Mob Boss
Kuldotha Flamefiend
Lathliss, Dragon Queen
Lava Serpent
Lavastep Raider
Lightning Axe
Mad Ratter
Magmatic Channeler
Mardu Heart-Piercer
Markov Warlord
Mudbutton Torchrunner
Muxus, Goblin Grandee
Nest Robber
Ordeal of Purphoros
Outnumber
Pillar of Flame
Prickly Marmoset
Professional Face-Breaker
Pyre-Sledge Arsonist
Quakefoot Cyclops
Raking Claws
Ravenous Giant
Raze the Effigy
Reckless Fireweaver
Reptilian Reflection
Ripscale Predator
Rooting Moloch
Rummaging Goblin
Rush of Adrenaline
Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker
Sarkhan's Rage
Sarkhan's Whelp
Scorching Dragonfire
Searing Spear
Seize the Storm
Shredded Sails
Smoldering Efreet
Sokenzan Smelter
Spark of Creativity
Sparkmage Apprentice
Sparktongue Dragon
Spellgorger Weird
Spiteful Prankster
Starstorm
Storm Fleet Pyromancer
Subterranean Scout
Sudden Breakthrough
Swaggering Corsair
Swift Kick
Thermo-Alchemist
Torch Courier
Tormenting Voice
Trove of Temptation
Vault Robber
Viashino Pyromancer
Volley Veteran
War-Name Aspirant
Warcry Phoenix
Weaselback Redcap
Welding Sparks
Wildfire Elemental
Yidaro, Wandering Monster
Young Pyromancer
GREEN

Benevolent Hydra
Giant Ladybug
Kibo, Uktabi Prince
Mild-Mannered Librarian
Primeval Herald
Rampaging Growth
Runadi, Behemoth Caller
Spectral Hunt-Caller
Towering Gibbon
Zask, Skittering Swarmlord
Arlinn, Voice of the Pack
Caustic Caterpillar
Colossal Majesty
Elvish Rejuvenator
Hydra's Growth
Khalni Heart Expedition
Ram Through
Thrashing Brontodon
World Breaker
Ruin in Their Wake
Uktabi Orangutan
Wicked Wolf
Adventurous Impulse
Ancient Stirrings
Avenger of Zendikar
Baloth Woodcrasher
Band Together
Blisterpod
Bounding Wolf
Briarpack Alpha
Bristling Boar
Broken Bond
Brood Monitor
Canopy Baloth
Challenger Troll
Colossal Dreadmaw
Courser of Kruphix
Courser of Kruphix

Crawling Sensation
Crawling Sensation

Creeperhulk
Creeperhulk

Cultivate
Cultivate

Deadbridge Goliath
Deadbridge Goliath

Declare Dominance
Declare Dominance

Domesticated Hydra
Domesticated Hydra

Drowsing Tyrannodon
Drowsing Tyrannodon

Drudge Beetle
Drudge Beetle

Duskshell Crawler
Duskshell Crawler

Dwynen's Elite
Dwynen's Elite

Elderleaf Mentor
Elderleaf Mentor

Elven Bow
Elven Bow

Elvish Warmaster
Elvish Warmaster

Engulfing Slagwurm
Engulfing Slagwurm

Enlarge
Enlarge

Feed the Pack
Feed the Pack

Feral Hydra
Feral Hydra

Ferocious Pup
Ferocious Pup

Fertilid
Fertilid

Fierce Witchstalker
Fierce Witchstalker

Flourishing Hunter
Flourishing Hunter

Frontier Mastodon
Frontier Mastodon

Gaea's Protector
Gaea's Protector

Ghirapur Guide
Ghirapur Guide

Giant Caterpillar
Giant Caterpillar

Gift of the Gargantuan
Gift of the Gargantuan

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma
Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma

Groundswell
Groundswell

Havenwood Wurm
Havenwood Wurm

Hooting Mandrills
Hooting Mandrills

Howl of the Hunt
Howl of the Hunt

Howlgeist
Howlgeist

Hunger of the Howlpack
Hunger of the Howlpack

Hunter's Edge
Hunter's Edge

Ilysian Caryatid
Ilysian Caryatid

Imperious Perfect
Imperious Perfect

Iridescent Hornbeetle
Iridescent Hornbeetle

Ironshell Beetle
Ironshell Beetle

Ivy Lane Denizen
Ivy Lane Denizen

Kessig Cagebreakers
Kessig Cagebreakers

Kraul Foragers
Kraul Foragers

Kraul Harpooner
Kraul Harpooner

Kraul Warrior
Kraul Warrior

Kujar Seedsculptor
Kujar Seedsculptor

Lys Alana Huntmaster
Lys Alana Huntmaster

Mammoth Spider
Mammoth Spider

Master of the Wild Hunt
Master of the Wild Hunt

Master's Rebuke
Master's Rebuke

Might of the Masses
Might of the Masses

Moldgraf Millipede
Moldgraf Millipede

Moonlight Hunt
Moonlight Hunt

Naga Vitalist
Naga Vitalist

Nantuko Cultivator
Nantuko Cultivator

Nessian Hornbeetle
Nessian Hornbeetle

Nightpack Ambusher
Nightpack Ambusher

Oashra Cultivator
Oashra Cultivator

Ondu Giant
Ondu Giant

Ordeal of Nylea
Ordeal of Nylea

Ornery Dilophosaur
Ornery Dilophosaur

Overcome
Overcome

Overgrowth
Overgrowth

Packsong Pup
Packsong Pup

Paradise Druid
Paradise Druid

Pestilent Wolf
Pestilent Wolf

Phantom Nantuko
Phantom Nantuko

Pounce
Pounce

Predator's Howl
Predator's Howl

Presence of Gond
Presence of Gond

Prey Upon
Prey Upon

Pridemalkin
Pridemalkin

Primordial Hydra
Primordial Hydra

Prowling Serpopard
Prowling Serpopard

Quarry Beetle
Quarry Beetle

Rampaging Baloths
Rampaging Baloths

Reckless Amplimancer
Reckless Amplimancer

Reclamation Sage
Reclamation Sage

Relentless Pursuit
Relentless Pursuit

Rhonas the Indomitable
Rhonas the Indomitable

Roar of Challenge
Roar of Challenge

Roots of Wisdom
Roots of Wisdom

Rosethorn Halberd
Rosethorn Halberd

Savage Punch
Savage Punch

Scale the Heights
Scale the Heights

Scion Summoner
Scion Summoner

Scrounging Bandar
Scrounging Bandar

Servant of the Scale
Servant of the Scale

Silverback Shaman
Silverback Shaman

Simian Brawler
Simian Brawler

Snapping Gnarlid
Snapping Gnarlid

Soul's Might
Soul's Might

Sporeback Wolf
Sporeback Wolf

Stalking Drone
Stalking Drone

Swarm Shambler
Swarm Shambler

Titanic Brawl
Titanic Brawl

Turntimber Basilisk
Turntimber Basilisk

Unnatural Aggression
Unnatural Aggression

Wildborn Preserver
Wildborn Preserver

Wily Bandar
Wily Bandar

Wolf's Quarry
Wolf's Quarry

Wolfkin Bond
Wolfkin Bond

Wolfwillow Haven
Wolfwillow Haven

Wolverine Riders
Wolverine Riders

Woodborn Behemoth
Woodborn Behemoth

Woodland Champion
Woodland Champion

Young Wolf
Young Wolf

Zendikar's Roil
Zendikar's Roil

Kibo, Uktabi Prince
Kibo, Uktabi Prince

COLORLESS

Karn Liberated
Karn Liberated

Endbringer
Endbringer

Titan's Presence
Titan's Presence

Warden of Geometries
Warden of Geometries

ARTIFACT

Dutiful Replicator
Dutiful Replicator

Infernal Idol
Infernal Idol

Instruments of War
Instruments of War

Planar Atlas
Planar Atlas

Coldsteel Heart
Coldsteel Heart

Magnifying Glass
Magnifying Glass

Peacewalker Colossus
Peacewalker Colossus

Clockwork Hydra
Clockwork Hydra

Spawning Pit
Spawning Pit

Adventuring Gear
Adventuring Gear

Aether Spellbomb
Aether Spellbomb

Alchemist's Vial
Alchemist's Vial

Aradara Express
Aradara Express

Assembly-Worker
Assembly-Worker

Bag of Holding
Bag of Holding

Bloodline Pretender
Bloodline Pretender

Campus Guide
Campus Guide

Cellar Door
Cellar Door

Circuit Mender
Circuit Mender

Cogwork Assembler
Cogwork Assembler

Dragon Blood
Dragon Blood

Dragon's Hoard
Dragon's Hoard

Edifice of Authority
Edifice of Authority

Expedition Map
Expedition Map

Explorer's Scope
Explorer's Scope

Gearsmith Guardian
Gearsmith Guardian

Gleaming Barrier
Gleaming Barrier

Goldvein Pick
Goldvein Pick

Golem Artisan
Golem Artisan

Hammer of Ruin
Hammer of Ruin

Hangarback Walker
Hangarback Walker

Heart-Piercer Bow
Heart-Piercer Bow

Hedron Archive
Hedron Archive

Heirloom Blade
Heirloom Blade

Hero's Blade
Hero's Blade

Infiltration Lens
Infiltration Lens

Iron Bully
Iron Bully

Jousting Lance
Jousting Lance

Juggernaut
Juggernaut

Kitesail
Kitesail

Leonin Scimitar
Leonin Scimitar

Locthwain Gargoyle
Locthwain Gargoyle

Loxodon Warhammer
Loxodon Warhammer

Manakin
Manakin

Meteor Golem
Meteor Golem

Monkey Cage
Monkey Cage

Panharmonicon
Panharmonicon

Phyrexian Ironfoot
Phyrexian Ironfoot

Pierce Strider
Pierce Strider

Pilgrim's Eye
Pilgrim's Eye

Psychosis Crawler
Psychosis Crawler

Raiders' Karve
Raiders' Karve

Runed Servitor
Runed Servitor

Self-Assembler
Self-Assembler

Shambling Suit
Shambling Suit

Solemn Simulacrum
Solemn Simulacrum

Steel Overseer
Steel Overseer

Talon of Pain
Talon of Pain

Tamiyo's Journal
Tamiyo's Journal

Teferi's Puzzle Box
Teferi's Puzzle Box

Thaumaturge's Familiar
Thaumaturge's Familiar

Universal Automaton
Universal Automaton

Universal Solvent
Universal Solvent

Vial of Dragonfire
Vial of Dragonfire

Walking Ballista
Walking Ballista

Weapon Rack
Weapon Rack

Whirlermaker
Whirlermaker

LAND

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

Leechridden Swamp
Leechridden Swamp

Ash Barrens
Ash Barrens

Blighted Fen
Blighted Fen

Bonders' Enclave
Bonders' Enclave

Desert of the Mindful
Desert of the Mindful

Evolving Wilds
Evolving Wilds

Forgotten Cave
Forgotten Cave

Memorial to Genius
Memorial to Genius

Mishra's Factory
Mishra's Factory

Mortuary Mire
Mortuary Mire

Piranha Marsh
Piranha Marsh

Sandstone Bridge
Sandstone Bridge

Seat of the Synod
Seat of the Synod

Shimmerdrift Vale
Shimmerdrift Vale

Thriving Bluff
Thriving Bluff

Thriving Grove
Thriving Grove

Thriving Heath
Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle
Thriving Isle

Thriving Moor
Thriving Moor

Treetop Village
Treetop Village

Urza's Factory
Urza's Factory

Urza's Mine
Urza's Mine

Urza's Power Plant
Urza's Power Plant

Urza's Tower
Urza's Tower

Warped Landscape
Warped Landscape

Snow-Covered Island
Snow-Covered Island

Wastes
Wastes

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS