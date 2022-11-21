Wizards of the Coast

Check out the latest cards revealed from Jumpstart 2022 below.

Jumpstart 2022 releases December 2, 2022, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Agrus Kos, Eternal Soldier

Angelic Cub

Chains of Custody

Distinguished Conjurer

Ingenious Leonin

Lita, Mechanical Engineer

Magnanimous Magistrate

Preston, the Vanisher

Arrest

Balan, Wandering Knight

Eidolon of Rhetoric

Emancipation Angel

Flicker of Fate

King of the Pride

Sage's Reverie

Task Force

Acrobatic Maneuver

Aerial Modification

Aethershield Artificer

Ajani, Strength of the Pride

Ajani's Pridemate

Alseid of Life's Bounty

Angel of Flight Alabaster

Angelic Edict

Angelic Page

Angelic Protector

Anointer of Valor

Apothecary Geist

Archon of Justice

Archon of Sun's Grace

Attended Healer

Auramancer

Basri's Acolyte

Benalish Honor Guard

Blessed Defiance

Blessed Sanctuary

Blessed Spirits

Brightmare

Bring to Trial

Built to Last

Cage of Hands

Captivating Unicorn

Caught in the Brights

Cavalry Drillmaster

The Circle of Loyalty

Combat Professor

Danitha Capashen, Paragon

Dawn of Hope

Dawning Angel

Daybreak Chaplain

Daybreak Charger

Decree of Justice

Defy Death

Devouring Light

Divine Arrow

Divine Verdict

Doomed Traveler

Dreadful Apathy

Emiel the Blessed

Faith's Fetters

Favored of Iroas

Felidar Cub

Felidar Retreat

Forced Worship

Gallant Cavalry

Gallows Warden

Giant Ox

Gideon, Champion of Justice

Gideon's Lawkeeper

Glory Bearers

Goldnight Commander

Hotshot Mechanic

Hour of Reckoning

Impeccable Timing

Imperial Aerosaur

Imperial Recovery Unit

Infantry Veteran

Inspiring Cleric

Inspiring Overseer

Isamaru, Hound of Konda

Justiciar's Portal

Kami of Ancient Law

Kitsune Ace

Kwende, Pride of Femeref

Law-Rune Enforcer

Leonin Snarecaster

Leonin Warleader

Light of Hope

Lyra Dawnbringer

Make a Stand

Martyr's Soul

Mausoleum Guard

Mesa Lynx

Michiko Konda, Truth Seeker

Midnight Guard

Miraculous Recovery

Moment of Triumph

Murder Investigation

Nightguard Patrol

Ninth Bridge Patrol

Not Forgotten

Order of the Golden Cricket

Phalanx Tactics

Pilgrim of the Ages

Pillardrop Rescuer

Pious Wayfarer

Pouncing Lynx

Prowling Felidar

Radiant's Judgment

Rambunctious Mutt

Regal Caracal

Restoration Angel

Righteous Valkyrie

Righteousness

Sanctum Gargoyle

Savannah Lions

Savannah Sage

Selfless Spirit

Seller of Songbirds

Serene Steward

Settle Beyond Reality

Shining Armor

Sigil of the Empty Throne

Skyhunter Patrol

Skyhunter Prowler

Spectral Steel

Spirited Companion

Stalwart Valkyrie

Starnheim Aspirant

Steppe Lynx

Syr Alin, the Lion's Claw

Taranika, Akroan Veteran

Tempered Veteran

Thraben Inspector

Trained Caracal

Transcendent Envoy

Triplicate Spirits

Trove Warden

Unquestioned Authority

Valkyrie Harbinger

Valor in Akros

Valorous Steed

Weight of Conscience

Wispweaver Angel

BLUE

Alandra, Sky Dreamer

Biblioplex Kraken

Hold for Questioning

Isu the Abominable

Kenessos, Priest of Thassa

Launch Mishap

Merfolk Pupil

Pirated Copy

Soul Read

Synchronized Eviction

Kasmina, Enigmatic Mentor

Merrow Reejerey

Mirror Image

Preordain

Spectral Sailor

Spellstutter Sprite

Whirler Rogue

Tragic Lesson

Wizard Mentor

Academy Journeymage

Aeronaut Tinkerer

Amoeboid Changeling

Anchor to the Aether

Aquatic Incursion

Artificer's Epiphany

Augury Owl

Avalanche Caller

Aviation Pioneer

Barrin, Tolarian Archmage

Berg Strider

Brineborn Cutthroat

Bury in Books

Chillerpillar

Chilling Trap

Condescend

Crashing Tide

Crippling Chill

Cryptic Serpent

Dismiss

Djinn of Wishes

Drag Under

Drownyard Explorers

Elite Instructor

Erdwal Illuminator

Eternity Snare

Eyekite

Faerie Formation

Faerie Seer

Faerie Vandal

Fallowsage

Filigree Attendant

Fleeting Distraction

Floodhound

Frostpeak Yeti

Gearseeker Serpent

Gearsmith Prodigy

Gigantoplasm

Glen Elendra Pranksters

Harbinger of the Tides

Hieroglyphic Illumination

Icebind Pillar

Interpret the Signs

Jace, Arcane Strategist

Jace's Scrutiny

Lay Claim

Leave in the Dust

Library Larcenist

Littjara Kinseekers

Lookout's Dispersal

Lumengrid Sentinel

Mantle of Tides

Marit Lage's Slumber

Mechanized Production

Merfolk Sovereign

Military Intelligence

Mistwalker

Moonfolk Puzzlemaker

Multiple Choice

Mystic Skyfish

Neutralize

No Escape

Octoprophet

One With the Wind

Oneirophage

Opt

Overwhelmed Apprentice

Perilous Voyage

Pestermite

Pilfering Hawk

Press for Answers

Renowned Weaponsmith

River Sneak

Sage of the Falls

Sage's Row Savant

Saltwater Stalwart

Seafloor Oracle

Sentinels of Glen Elendra

Serum Visions

Shaper Apprentice

Shimmer Dragon

Skilled Animator

So Tiny

Startling Development

Steelgaze Griffin

Stinging Lionfish

Stolen by the Fae

Stonybrook Angler

Storm Sculptor

Svyelun of Sea and Sky

Syr Elenora, the Discerning

Tamiyo, the Moon Sage

Teferi's Protege

Tezzeret, Artifice Master

Thopter Spy Network

Tolarian Kraken

Tolarian Sentinel

Tome Anima

Triton Shorestalker

Undersea Invader

Vedalken Engineer

Vendilion Clique

Wake Thrasher

Watertrap Weaver

Wavebreak Hippocamp

Weldfast Wingsmith

Windrider Patrol

Winter's Rest

BLACK

Ashcoat of the Shadow Swarm

Conductor of Cacophony

Creeping Bloodsucker

Deadly Plot

Disciple of Perdition

Ossuary Rats

Rodolf Duskbringer

Skullslither Worm

Suspicious Shambler

Termination Facilitator

Feast on the Fallen

Lord of the Accursed

Oathsworn Vampire

Ogre Slumlord

Plaguecrafter

Tragic Slip

Tree of Perdition

Blood Artist

Feast of Blood

Festering Evil

Ghoul's Feast

Morkrut Banshee

Nezumi Bone-Reader

Phyrexian Plaguelord

Phyrexian Reclamation

Reassembling Skeleton

Renegade Demon

Swarm of Bloodflies

Wakedancer

Alley Strangler

Ancient Craving

Black Cat

Blight Keeper

Blood Price

Bloodbond Vampire

Bloodthirsty Aerialist

Bloodtracker

Bone Picker

Burglar Rat

Cemetery Recruitment

Certain Death

Chittering Rats

Consign to the Pit

Corpse Churn

Crow of Dark Tidings

Cruel Sadist

Crypt Rats

Dead Weight

Death Wind

Deathbloom Thallid

Deathbringer Regent

Demon of Catastrophes

Demonic Gifts

Demon's Disciple

Demon's Grasp

Devouring Swarm

Doomed Dissenter

Dread Presence

Dread Rider

Dread Slaver

Dreadhound

Dune Beetle

Durable Coilbug

Eaten Alive

Endless Ranks of the Dead

Epicure of Blood

Eviscerate

Exsanguinate

Falkenrath Noble

Fetid Imp

Fungal Infection

Gavony Unhallowed

Ghoulraiser

Gnawing Zombie

Gorging Vulture

Graf Harvest

Graveblade Marauder

Gravecrawler

Gravedigger

Grotesque Mutation

Hooded Assassin

Ill-Gotten Inheritance

Inner Demon

Kalastria Nightwatch

Karfell Kennel-Master

Kothophed, Soul Hoarder

Kraul Swarm

Liliana, Death's Majesty

Liliana's Elite

Liliana's Mastery

Liliana's Steward

Lurking Deadeye

Maalfeld Twins

Marauding Blight-Priest

Marauding Boneslasher

Massacre Wurm

Mire Blight

Mire Triton

Moment of Craving

Moodmark Painter

Necromancer's Stockpile

Necrotic Wound

Nested Ghoul

Nirkana Assassin

Ob Nixilis, the Hate-Twisted

Ob Nixilis's Cruelty

Ophiomancer

Oversold Cemetery

Phyrexian Debaser

Pit Keeper

Plague Spitter

Priest of the Blood Rite

Reaper from the Abyss

Reave Soul

Returned Reveler

Revenant

Ruthless Disposal

Seizan, Perverter of Truth

Shadowborn Demon

Shambling Ghoul

Sinuous Vermin

Skirsdag High Priest

Skirsdag Supplicant

Sling-Gang Lieutenant

Soulcage Fiend

Spark Reaper

Strangling Spores

Syr Konrad, the Grim

Takenuma Bleeder

Tivash, Gloom Summoner

Tormented Soul

Triskaidekaphobia

Typhoid Rats

Ulcerate

Undead Augur

Vampire Envoy

Vampiric Rites

Vermin Gorger

Village Rites

Vito, Thorn of the Dusk Rose

Wailing Ghoul

Wicked Guardian

Witch's Cauldron

Yargle, Glutton of Urborg

RED

Ardoz, Cobbler of War

Auntie Blyte, Bad Influence

Brazen Cannonade

Coalborn Entity

Daring Piracy

Goblin Researcher

Mizzix, Replica Rider

Ogre Battlecaster

Plundering Predator

Dragon Mage

Drannith Stinger

Kiki-Jiki, Mirror Breaker

Rapacious Dragon

Rigging Runner

Spear Spewer

Thermo-Alchemist

Thrill of Possibility

Aftershock

Fireslinger

Flameblade Adept

Act on Impulse

Arms Dealer

Axgard Cavalry

Banefire

Barrage Ogre

Battle Squadron

Big Score

Blaze

Blisterspit Gremlin

Blood Aspirant

Bloodhaze Wolverine

Bogardan Dragonheart

Bolt Hound

Borderland Marauder

Brazen Freebooter

Brazen Wolves

Burn Bright

Captain Lannery Storm

Catalyst Elemental

Chandra, Flame's Fury

Chandra's Magmutt

Chandra's Pyreling

Chandra's Pyrohelix

Chandra's Spitfire

Coalhauler Swine

Cone of Flame

Cyclops Electromancer

Dance with Devils

Deem Worthy

Destructive Tampering

Dragon Egg

Dragonlord's Servant

Dragonspeaker Shaman

Electric Revelation

Electrify

Fanatical Firebrand

Fervent Strike

Fiery Conclusion

Fiery Intervention

Firebolt

Firecannon Blast

Flame Lash

Flames of the Firebrand

Frenzied Goblin

Furnace Whelp

Gadrak, the Crown-Scourge

Glint-Horn Buccaneer

Go for Blood

Goblin Artillery

Goblin Grenade

Goblin Oriflamme

Goblin Psychopath

Goblin Rabblemaster

Goblin Rally

Goblin Trailblazer

Goblin Warchief

Goldhound

Goldspan Dragon

Grotag Night-Runner

Hordeling Outburst

Hungry Flames

Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician

Ignite the Future

Immersturm Raider

Impending Doom

Improvised Weaponry

Irencrag Pyromancer

Irreverent Revelers

Kargan Dragonrider

Kari Zev, Skyship Raider

Keldon Raider

Krenko, Mob Boss

Kuldotha Flamefiend

Lathliss, Dragon Queen

Lava Serpent

Lavastep Raider

Lightning Axe

Mad Ratter

Magmatic Channeler

Mardu Heart-Piercer

Markov Warlord

Mudbutton Torchrunner

Muxus, Goblin Grandee

Nest Robber

Ordeal of Purphoros

Outnumber

Pillar of Flame

Prickly Marmoset

Professional Face-Breaker

Pyre-Sledge Arsonist

Quakefoot Cyclops

Raking Claws

Ravenous Giant

Raze the Effigy

Reckless Fireweaver

Reptilian Reflection

Ripscale Predator

Rooting Moloch

Rummaging Goblin

Rush of Adrenaline

Sarkhan, the Dragonspeaker

Sarkhan's Rage

Sarkhan's Whelp

Scorching Dragonfire

Searing Spear

Seize the Storm

Shredded Sails

Smoldering Efreet

Sokenzan Smelter

Spark of Creativity

Sparkmage Apprentice

Sparktongue Dragon

Spellgorger Weird

Spiteful Prankster

Starstorm

Storm Fleet Pyromancer

Subterranean Scout

Sudden Breakthrough

Swaggering Corsair

Swift Kick

Torch Courier

Tormenting Voice

Trove of Temptation

Vault Robber

Viashino Pyromancer

Volley Veteran

War-Name Aspirant

Warcry Phoenix

Weaselback Redcap

Welding Sparks

Wildfire Elemental

Yidaro, Wandering Monster

Young Pyromancer

GREEN

Benevolent Hydra

Giant Ladybug

Kibo, Uktabi Prince

Mild-Mannered Librarian

Primeval Herald

Rampaging Growth

Runadi, Behemoth Caller

Spectral Hunt-Caller

Towering Gibbon

Zask, Skittering Swarmlord

Arlinn, Voice of the Pack

Caustic Caterpillar

Colossal Majesty

Elvish Rejuvenator

Hydra's Growth

Khalni Heart Expedition

Ram Through

Thrashing Brontodon

World Breaker

Ruin in Their Wake

Uktabi Orangutan

Wicked Wolf

Adventurous Impulse

Ancient Stirrings

Avenger of Zendikar

Baloth Woodcrasher

Band Together

Blisterpod

Bounding Wolf

Briarpack Alpha

Bristling Boar

Broken Bond

Brood Monitor

Canopy Baloth

Challenger Troll

Colossal Dreadmaw

Courser of Kruphix

Crawling Sensation

Creeperhulk

Cultivate

Deadbridge Goliath

Declare Dominance

Domesticated Hydra

Drowsing Tyrannodon

Drudge Beetle

Duskshell Crawler

Dwynen's Elite

Elderleaf Mentor

Elven Bow

Elvish Warmaster

Engulfing Slagwurm

Enlarge

Feed the Pack

Feral Hydra

Ferocious Pup

Fertilid

Fierce Witchstalker

Flourishing Hunter

Frontier Mastodon

Gaea's Protector

Ghirapur Guide

Giant Caterpillar

Gift of the Gargantuan

Goreclaw, Terror of Qal Sisma

Groundswell

Havenwood Wurm

Hooting Mandrills

Howl of the Hunt

Howlgeist

Hunger of the Howlpack

Hunter's Edge

Ilysian Caryatid

Imperious Perfect

Iridescent Hornbeetle

Ironshell Beetle

Ivy Lane Denizen

Kessig Cagebreakers

Kraul Foragers

Kraul Harpooner

Kraul Warrior

Kujar Seedsculptor

Lys Alana Huntmaster

Mammoth Spider

Master of the Wild Hunt

Master's Rebuke

Might of the Masses

Moldgraf Millipede

Moonlight Hunt

Naga Vitalist

Nantuko Cultivator

Nessian Hornbeetle

Nightpack Ambusher

Oashra Cultivator

Ondu Giant

Ordeal of Nylea

Ornery Dilophosaur

Overcome

Overgrowth

Packsong Pup

Paradise Druid

Pestilent Wolf

Phantom Nantuko

Pounce

Predator's Howl

Presence of Gond

Prey Upon

Pridemalkin

Primordial Hydra

Prowling Serpopard

Quarry Beetle

Rampaging Baloths

Reckless Amplimancer

Reclamation Sage

Relentless Pursuit

Rhonas the Indomitable

Roar of Challenge

Roots of Wisdom

Rosethorn Halberd

Savage Punch

Scale the Heights

Scion Summoner

Scrounging Bandar

Servant of the Scale

Silverback Shaman

Simian Brawler

Snapping Gnarlid

Soul's Might

Sporeback Wolf

Stalking Drone

Swarm Shambler

Titanic Brawl

Turntimber Basilisk

Unnatural Aggression

Wildborn Preserver

Wily Bandar

Wolf's Quarry

Wolfkin Bond

Wolfwillow Haven

Wolverine Riders

Woodborn Behemoth

Woodland Champion

Young Wolf

Zendikar's Roil

COLORLESS

Karn Liberated

Endbringer

Titan's Presence

Warden of Geometries

ARTIFACT

Dutiful Replicator

Infernal Idol

Instruments of War

Planar Atlas

Coldsteel Heart

Magnifying Glass

Peacewalker Colossus

Clockwork Hydra

Spawning Pit

Adventuring Gear

Aether Spellbomb

Alchemist's Vial

Aradara Express

Assembly-Worker

Bag of Holding

Bloodline Pretender

Campus Guide

Cellar Door

Circuit Mender

Cogwork Assembler

Dragon Blood

Dragon's Hoard

Edifice of Authority

Expedition Map

Explorer's Scope

Gearsmith Guardian

Gleaming Barrier

Goldvein Pick

Golem Artisan

Hammer of Ruin

Hangarback Walker

Heart-Piercer Bow

Hedron Archive

Heirloom Blade

Hero's Blade

Infiltration Lens

Iron Bully

Jousting Lance

Juggernaut

Kitesail

Leonin Scimitar

Locthwain Gargoyle

Loxodon Warhammer

Manakin

Meteor Golem

Monkey Cage

Panharmonicon

Phyrexian Ironfoot

Pierce Strider

Pilgrim's Eye

Psychosis Crawler

Raiders' Karve

Runed Servitor

Self-Assembler

Shambling Suit

Solemn Simulacrum

Steel Overseer

Talon of Pain

Tamiyo's Journal

Teferi's Puzzle Box

Thaumaturge's Familiar

Universal Automaton

Universal Solvent

Vial of Dragonfire

Walking Ballista

Weapon Rack

Whirlermaker

LAND

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

Leechridden Swamp

Ash Barrens

Blighted Fen

Bonders' Enclave

Desert of the Mindful

Evolving Wilds

Forgotten Cave

Memorial to Genius

Mishra's Factory

Mortuary Mire

Piranha Marsh

Sandstone Bridge

Seat of the Synod

Shimmerdrift Vale

Thriving Bluff

Thriving Grove

Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle

Thriving Moor

Treetop Village

Urza's Factory

Urza's Mine

Urza's Power Plant

Urza's Tower

Warped Landscape

Snow-Covered Island

Wastes

