You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Kaldheim right here. To view the alternate and promo versions of these cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Axgard Braggart

Battershield Warrior

Battlefield Raptor

Beskir Shieldmate

Bound in Gold

Clarion Spirit

Codespell Cleric

Divine Gambit

Doomskar

Doomskar Oracle

Giant Ox

Glorious Protector

Gods' Hall Guardian

Goldmaw Champion

Invoke the Divine

Iron Verdict

Kaya's Onslaught

Master Skald

Rally the Ranks

Resplendent Marshal

Revitalize

Righteous Valkyrie

Rune of Sustenance

Runeforge Champion

Search for Glory

Shepherd of the Cosmos

Sigrid, God-Favored

Spectral Steel

Stalwart Valkyrie

Starnheim Courser

Starnheim Unleashed

Story Seeker

Usher of the Fallen

Valkyrie's Sword

Valor of the Worthy

Warhorn Blast

Wings of the Cosmos

BLUE

Alrund's Epiphany

Annul

Ascendant Spirit

Augury Raven

Avalanche Caller

Behold the Multiverse

Berg Strider

Bind the Monster

Brinebarrow Intruder

Cosmos Charger

Cyclone Summoner

Depart the Realm

Disdainful Stroke

Draugr Thought-Thief

Frost Augur

Frostpeak Yeti

Frostpyre Arcanist

Giant's Amulet

Glimpse the Cosmos

Graven Lore

Icebind Pillar

Icebreaker Kraken

Inga Rune-Eyes

Karfell Harbinger

Littjara Kinseekers

Mists of Littjara

Mistwalker

Mystic Reflection

Orvar, the All-Form

Pilfering Hawk

Ravenform

Reflections of Littjara

Run Ashore

Rune of Flight

Saw It Coming

Strategic Planning

Undersea Invader

BLACK

Blood on the Snow

Bloodsky Berserker

Burning-Rune Demon

Crippling Fear

Deathknell Berserker

Demonic Gifts

Dogged Pursuit

Draugr Necromancer

Draugr Recruiter

Draugr's Helm

Dread Rider

Dream Devourer

Duskwielder

Elderfang Disciple

Eradicator Valkyrie

Feed the Serpent

Grim Draugr

Hailstorm Valkyrie

Haunting Voyage

Infernal Pet

Jarl of the Forsaken

Karfell Kennel-Master

Koma's Faithful

Poison the Cup

Priest of the Haunted Edge

Raise the Draugr

Return Upon the Tide

Rise of the Dread Marn

Rune of Mortality

Skemfar Avenger

Skemfar Shadowsage

Skull Raid

Tergrid's Shadow

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

Vengeful Reaper

Village Rites

Weigh Down

Withercrown

RED

Arni Brokenbrow

Axgard Cavalry

Basalt Ravager

Breakneck Berserker

Calamity Bearer

Cinderheart Giant

Craven Hulk

Crush the Weak

Demon Bolt

Doomskar Titan

Dragonkin Berserker

Dual Strike

Dwarven Hammer

Dwarven Reinforcements

Fearless Liberator

Fearless Pup

Frenzied Raider

Frost Bite

Goldspan Dragon

Hagi Mob

Immersturm Raider

Magda, Brazen Outlaw

Open the Omenpaths

Provoke the Trolls

Quakebringer

Reckless Crew

Run Amok

Rune of Speed

Seize the Spoils

Shackles of Treachery

Smashing Success

Squash

Tibalt's Trickery

Tormentor's Helm

Tundra Fumarole

Tuskeri Firewalker

Vault Robber

GREEN

Arachnoform

Battle Mammoth

Blessing of Frost

Blizzard Brawl

Boreal Outrider

Broken Wings

Elderleaf Mentor

Elven Bow

Elvish Warmaster

Esika's Chariot

Fynn, the Fangbearer

Glittering Frost

Gnottvold Recluse

Grizzled Outrider

Guardian Gladewalker

Horizon Seeker

Icehide Troll

In Search of Greatness

Jaspera Sentinel

King Harald's Revenge

Littjara Glade-Warden

Mammoth Growth

Masked Vandal

Old-Growth Troll

Path to the World Tree

Ravenous Lindwurm

Realmwalker

Rootless Yew

Roots of Wisdom

Rune of Might

Sarulf's Packmate

Sculptor of Winter

Snakeskin Veil

Spirit of the Aldergard

Struggle for Skemfar

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Tyvar Kell

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

MULTICOLORED

Aegar, the Freezing Flame

Arni Slays the Troll

Ascent of the Worthy

Battle for Bretagard

Battle of Frost and Fire

The Bears of Littjara

Binding the Old Gods

The Bloodsky Massacre

Fall of the Impostor

Firja, Judge of Valor

Firja's Retribution

Forging the Tyrite Sword

Harald, King of Skemfar

Harald Unites the Elves

Immersturm Predator

Invasion of the Giants

Kardur, Doomscourge

Kardur's Vicious Return

Kaya the Inexorable

King Narfi's Betrayal

Koll, the Forgemaster

Koma, Cosmos Serpent

Maja, Bretagard Protector

Moritte of the Frost

Narfi, Betrayer King

Niko Aris

Niko Defies Destiny

The Raven's Warning

Sarulf, Realm Eater

Showdown of the Skalds

Svella, Ice Shaper

The Three Seasons

The Trickster-God's Heist

Vega, the Watcher

Waking the Trolls

ARTIFACT

Bloodline Pretender

Colossal Plow

Cosmos Elixir

Funeral Longboat

Goldvein Pick

Maskwood Nexus

Pyre of Heroes

Raiders' Karve

Raven Wings

Replicating Ring

Runed Crown

Scorn Effigy

Weathered Runestone

LAND

Alpine Meadow

Arctic Treeline

Axgard Armory

Bretagard Stronghold

Faceless Haven

Gates of Istfell

Glacial Floodplain

Gnottvold Slumbermound

Great Hall of Starnheim

Highland Forest

Ice Tunnel

Immersturm Skullcairn

Littjara Mirrorlake

Port of Karfell

Rimewood Falls

Shimmerdrift Vale

Skemfar Elderhall

Snowfield Sinkhole

Sulfurous Mire

Surtland Frostpyre

Tyrite Sanctum

Volatile Fjord

Woodland Chasm

The World Tree

Snow-Covered Plains

Snow-Covered Plains

Snow-Covered Island

Snow-Covered Island

Snow-Covered Swamp

Snow-Covered Swamp

Snow-Covered Mountain

Snow-Covered Mountain

Snow-Covered Forest

Snow-Covered Forest

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Halvar, God of Battle Turn Over Reidane, God of the Worthy Turn Over Alrund, God of the Cosmos Turn Over Cosima, God of the Voyage Turn Over Egon, God of Death Turn Over Tergrid, God of Fright Turn Over Valki, God of Lies Turn Over Birgi, God of Storytelling Turn Over Toralf, God of Fury Turn Over Esika, God of the Tree Turn Over Jorn, God of Winter Turn Over Kolvori, God of Kinship Turn Over Barkchannel Pathway Turn Over Blightstep Pathway Turn Over Darkbore Pathway Turn Over Hengegate Pathway

