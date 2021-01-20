You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Kaldheim right here. To view the alternate and promo versions of these cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Axgard Braggart
Axgard Braggart

Battershield Warrior
Battershield Warrior

Battlefield Raptor
Battlefield Raptor

Beskir Shieldmate
Beskir Shieldmate

Bound in Gold
Bound in Gold

Clarion Spirit
Clarion Spirit

Codespell Cleric
Codespell Cleric

Divine Gambit
Divine Gambit

Doomskar
Doomskar

Doomskar Oracle
Doomskar Oracle

Giant Ox
Giant Ox

Glorious Protector
Glorious Protector

Gods' Hall Guardian
Gods' Hall Guardian

Goldmaw Champion
Goldmaw Champion

Invoke the Divine
Invoke the Divine

Iron Verdict
Iron Verdict

Kaya's Onslaught
Kaya's Onslaught

Master Skald
Master Skald

Rally the Ranks
Rally the Ranks

Resplendent Marshal
Resplendent Marshal

Revitalize
Revitalize

Righteous Valkyrie
Righteous Valkyrie

Rune of Sustenance
Rune of Sustenance

Runeforge Champion
Runeforge Champion

Search for Glory
Search for Glory

Shepherd of the Cosmos
Shepherd of the Cosmos

Sigrid, God-Favored
Sigrid, God-Favored

Spectral Steel
Spectral Steel

Stalwart Valkyrie
Stalwart Valkyrie

Starnheim Courser
Starnheim Courser

Starnheim Unleashed
Starnheim Unleashed

Story Seeker
Story Seeker

Usher of the Fallen
Usher of the Fallen

Valkyrie's Sword
Valkyrie's Sword

Valor of the Worthy
Valor of the Worthy

Warhorn Blast
Warhorn Blast

Wings of the Cosmos
Wings of the Cosmos

BLUE

Alrund's Epiphany
Alrund's Epiphany

Annul
Annul

Ascendant Spirit
Ascendant Spirit

Augury Raven
Augury Raven

Avalanche Caller
Avalanche Caller

Behold the Multiverse
Behold the Multiverse

Berg Strider
Berg Strider

Bind the Monster
Bind the Monster

Brinebarrow Intruder
Brinebarrow Intruder

Cosmos Charger
Cosmos Charger

Cyclone Summoner
Cyclone Summoner

Depart the Realm
Depart the Realm

Disdainful Stroke
Disdainful Stroke

Draugr Thought-Thief
Draugr Thought-Thief

Frost Augur
Frost Augur

Frostpeak Yeti
Frostpeak Yeti

Frostpyre Arcanist
Frostpyre Arcanist

Giant's Amulet
Giant's Amulet

Glimpse the Cosmos
Glimpse the Cosmos

Graven Lore
Graven Lore

Icebind Pillar
Icebind Pillar

Icebreaker Kraken
Icebreaker Kraken

Inga Rune-Eyes
Inga Rune-Eyes

Karfell Harbinger
Karfell Harbinger

Littjara Kinseekers
Littjara Kinseekers

Mists of Littjara
Mists of Littjara

Mistwalker
Mistwalker

Mystic Reflection
Mystic Reflection

Orvar, the All-Form
Orvar, the All-Form

Pilfering Hawk
Pilfering Hawk

Ravenform
Ravenform

Reflections of Littjara
Reflections of Littjara

Run Ashore
Run Ashore

Rune of Flight
Rune of Flight

Saw It Coming
Saw It Coming

Strategic Planning
Strategic Planning

Undersea Invader
Undersea Invader

BLACK

Blood on the Snow
Blood on the Snow

Bloodsky Berserker
Bloodsky Berserker

Burning-Rune Demon
Burning-Rune Demon

Crippling Fear
Crippling Fear

Deathknell Berserker
Deathknell Berserker

Demonic Gifts
Demonic Gifts

Dogged Pursuit
Dogged Pursuit

Draugr Necromancer
Draugr Necromancer

Draugr Recruiter
Draugr Recruiter

Draugr's Helm
Draugr's Helm

Dread Rider
Dread Rider

Dream Devourer
Dream Devourer

Duskwielder
Duskwielder

Elderfang Disciple
Elderfang Disciple

Eradicator Valkyrie
Eradicator Valkyrie

Feed the Serpent
Feed the Serpent

Grim Draugr
Grim Draugr

Hailstorm Valkyrie
Hailstorm Valkyrie

Haunting Voyage
Haunting Voyage

Infernal Pet
Infernal Pet

Jarl of the Forsaken
Jarl of the Forsaken

Karfell Kennel-Master
Karfell Kennel-Master

Koma's Faithful
Koma's Faithful

Poison the Cup
Poison the Cup

Priest of the Haunted Edge
Priest of the Haunted Edge

Raise the Draugr
Raise the Draugr

Return Upon the Tide
Return Upon the Tide

Rise of the Dread Marn
Rise of the Dread Marn

Rune of Mortality
Rune of Mortality

Skemfar Avenger
Skemfar Avenger

Skemfar Shadowsage
Skemfar Shadowsage

Skull Raid
Skull Raid

Tergrid's Shadow
Tergrid's Shadow

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire
Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

Vengeful Reaper
Vengeful Reaper

Village Rites
Village Rites

Weigh Down
Weigh Down

Withercrown
Withercrown

RED

Arni Brokenbrow
Arni Brokenbrow

Axgard Cavalry
Axgard Cavalry

Basalt Ravager
Basalt Ravager

Breakneck Berserker
Breakneck Berserker

Calamity Bearer
Calamity Bearer

Cinderheart Giant
Cinderheart Giant

Craven Hulk
Craven Hulk

Crush the Weak
Crush the Weak

Demon Bolt
Demon Bolt

Doomskar Titan
Doomskar Titan

Dragonkin Berserker
Dragonkin Berserker

Dual Strike
Dual Strike

Dwarven Hammer
Dwarven Hammer

Dwarven Reinforcements
Dwarven Reinforcements

Fearless Liberator
Fearless Liberator

Fearless Pup
Fearless Pup

Frenzied Raider
Frenzied Raider

Frost Bite
Frost Bite

Goldspan Dragon
Goldspan Dragon

Hagi Mob
Hagi Mob

Immersturm Raider
Immersturm Raider

Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Magda, Brazen Outlaw

Open the Omenpaths
Open the Omenpaths

Provoke the Trolls
Provoke the Trolls

Quakebringer
Quakebringer

Reckless Crew
Reckless Crew

Run Amok
Run Amok

Rune of Speed
Rune of Speed

Seize the Spoils
Seize the Spoils

Shackles of Treachery
Shackles of Treachery

Smashing Success
Smashing Success

Squash
Squash

Tibalt's Trickery
Tibalt's Trickery

Tormentor's Helm
Tormentor's Helm

Tundra Fumarole
Tundra Fumarole

Tuskeri Firewalker
Tuskeri Firewalker

Vault Robber
Vault Robber

GREEN

Arachnoform
Arachnoform

Battle Mammoth
Battle Mammoth

Blessing of Frost
Blessing of Frost

Blizzard Brawl
Blizzard Brawl

Boreal Outrider
Boreal Outrider

Broken Wings
Broken Wings

Elderleaf Mentor
Elderleaf Mentor

Elven Bow
Elven Bow

Elvish Warmaster
Elvish Warmaster

Esika's Chariot
Esika's Chariot

Fynn, the Fangbearer
Fynn, the Fangbearer

Glittering Frost
Glittering Frost

Gnottvold Recluse
Gnottvold Recluse

Grizzled Outrider
Grizzled Outrider

Guardian Gladewalker
Guardian Gladewalker

Horizon Seeker
Horizon Seeker

Icehide Troll
Icehide Troll

In Search of Greatness
In Search of Greatness

Jaspera Sentinel
Jaspera Sentinel

King Harald's Revenge
King Harald's Revenge

Littjara Glade-Warden
Littjara Glade-Warden

Mammoth Growth
Mammoth Growth

Masked Vandal
Masked Vandal

Old-Growth Troll
Old-Growth Troll

Path to the World Tree
Path to the World Tree

Ravenous Lindwurm
Ravenous Lindwurm

Realmwalker
Realmwalker

Rootless Yew
Rootless Yew

Roots of Wisdom
Roots of Wisdom

Rune of Might
Rune of Might

Sarulf's Packmate
Sarulf's Packmate

Sculptor of Winter
Sculptor of Winter

Snakeskin Veil
Snakeskin Veil

Spirit of the Aldergard
Spirit of the Aldergard

Struggle for Skemfar
Struggle for Skemfar

Toski, Bearer of Secrets
Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Tyvar Kell
Tyvar Kell

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

MULTICOLORED

Aegar, the Freezing Flame
Aegar, the Freezing Flame

Arni Slays the Troll
Arni Slays the Troll

Ascent of the Worthy
Ascent of the Worthy

Battle for Bretagard
Battle for Bretagard

Battle of Frost and Fire
Battle of Frost and Fire

The Bears of Littjara
The Bears of Littjara

Binding the Old Gods
Binding the Old Gods

The Bloodsky Massacre
The Bloodsky Massacre

Fall of the Impostor
Fall of the Impostor

Firja, Judge of Valor
Firja, Judge of Valor

Firja's Retribution
Firja's Retribution

Forging the Tyrite Sword
Forging the Tyrite Sword

Harald, King of Skemfar
Harald, King of Skemfar

Harald Unites the Elves
Harald Unites the Elves

Immersturm Predator
Immersturm Predator

Invasion of the Giants
Invasion of the Giants

Kardur, Doomscourge
Kardur, Doomscourge

Kardur's Vicious Return
Kardur's Vicious Return

Kaya the Inexorable
Kaya the Inexorable

King Narfi's Betrayal
King Narfi's Betrayal

Koll, the Forgemaster
Koll, the Forgemaster

Koma, Cosmos Serpent
Koma, Cosmos Serpent

Maja, Bretagard Protector
Maja, Bretagard Protector

Moritte of the Frost
Moritte of the Frost

Narfi, Betrayer King
Narfi, Betrayer King

Niko Aris
Niko Aris

Niko Defies Destiny
Niko Defies Destiny

The Raven's Warning
The Raven's Warning

Sarulf, Realm Eater
Sarulf, Realm Eater

Showdown of the Skalds
Showdown of the Skalds

Svella, Ice Shaper
Svella, Ice Shaper

The Three Seasons
The Three Seasons

The Trickster-God's Heist
The Trickster-God's Heist

Vega, the Watcher
Vega, the Watcher

Waking the Trolls
Waking the Trolls

ARTIFACT

Bloodline Pretender
Bloodline Pretender

Colossal Plow
Colossal Plow

Cosmos Elixir
Cosmos Elixir

Funeral Longboat
Funeral Longboat

Goldvein Pick
Goldvein Pick

Maskwood Nexus
Maskwood Nexus

Pyre of Heroes
Pyre of Heroes

Raiders' Karve
Raiders' Karve

Raven Wings
Raven Wings

Replicating Ring
Replicating Ring

Runed Crown
Runed Crown

Scorn Effigy
Scorn Effigy

Weathered Runestone
Weathered Runestone

LAND

Alpine Meadow
Alpine Meadow

Arctic Treeline
Arctic Treeline

Axgard Armory
Axgard Armory

Bretagard Stronghold
Bretagard Stronghold

Faceless Haven
Faceless Haven

Gates of Istfell
Gates of Istfell

Glacial Floodplain
Glacial Floodplain

Gnottvold Slumbermound
Gnottvold Slumbermound

Great Hall of Starnheim
Great Hall of Starnheim

Highland Forest
Highland Forest

Ice Tunnel
Ice Tunnel

Immersturm Skullcairn
Immersturm Skullcairn

Littjara Mirrorlake
Littjara Mirrorlake

Port of Karfell
Port of Karfell

Rimewood Falls
Rimewood Falls

Shimmerdrift Vale
Shimmerdrift Vale

Skemfar Elderhall
Skemfar Elderhall

Snowfield Sinkhole
Snowfield Sinkhole

Sulfurous Mire
Sulfurous Mire

Surtland Frostpyre
Surtland Frostpyre

Tyrite Sanctum
Tyrite Sanctum

Volatile Fjord
Volatile Fjord

Woodland Chasm
Woodland Chasm

The World Tree
The World Tree

Snow-Covered Plains
Snow-Covered Plains

Snow-Covered Plains
Snow-Covered Plains

Snow-Covered Island
Snow-Covered Island

Snow-Covered Island
Snow-Covered Island

Snow-Covered Swamp
Snow-Covered Swamp

Snow-Covered Swamp
Snow-Covered Swamp

Snow-Covered Mountain
Snow-Covered Mountain

Snow-Covered Mountain
Snow-Covered Mountain

Snow-Covered Forest
Snow-Covered Forest

Snow-Covered Forest
Snow-Covered Forest

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Halvar, God of Battle
Sword of the Realms

Halvar, God of Battle

Reidane, God of the Worthy
Valkmira, Protector's Shield

Reidane, God of the Worthy

Alrund, God of the Cosmos
Hakka, Whispering Raven

Alrund, God of the Cosmos

Cosima, God of the Voyage
The Omenkeel

Cosima, God of the Voyage

Egon, God of Death
Throne of Death

Egon, God of Death

Tergrid, God of Fright
Tergrid's Lantern

Tergrid, God of Fright

Valki, God of Lies
Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor

Valki, God of Lies

Birgi, God of Storytelling
Harnfel, Horn of Bounty

Birgi, God of Storytelling

Toralf, God of Fury
Toralf's Hammer

Toralf, God of Fury

Esika, God of the Tree
The Prismatic Bridge

Esika, God of the Tree

Jorn, God of Winter
Kaldring, the Rimestaff

Jorn, God of Winter

Kolvori, God of Kinship
The Ringhart Crest

Kolvori, God of Kinship

Barkchannel Pathway
Tidechannel Pathway

Barkchannel Pathway

Blightstep Pathway
Searstep Pathway

Blightstep Pathway

Darkbore Pathway
Slitherbore Pathway

Darkbore Pathway

Hengegate Pathway
Mistgate Pathway

Hengegate Pathway

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS