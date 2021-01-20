You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Kaldheim right here. To view the regular versions of these cards, check out our Kaldheim Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Starnheim Unleashed

Sigrid, God-Favored

Doomskar

Glorious Protector

Rally the Ranks

Resplendent Marshal

Righteous Valkyrie

Runeforge Champion

Search for Glory

Valkyrie Harbinger

Armed and Armored

Starnheim Aspirant

Warchanter Skald

Youthful Valkyrie

Usher of the Fallen

BLUE

Alrund's Epiphany

Inga Rune-Eyes

Orvar, the All-Form

Ascendant Spirit

Cosmos Charger

Cyclone Summoner

Graven Lore

Icebreaker Kraken

Mystic Reflection

Reflections of Littjara

Surtland Elementalist

Absorb Identity

Giant's Grasp

Strategic Planning

BLACK

Haunting Voyage

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

Blood on the Snow

Burning-Rune Demon

Crippling Fear

Draugr Necromancer

Dream Devourer

Eradicator Valkyrie

Rise of the Dread Marn

Skemfar Avenger

Cleaving Reaper

Elderfang Ritualist

Renegade Reaper

Thornmantle Striker

Poison the Cup

RED

Quakebringer

Arni Brokenbrow

Magda, Brazen Outlaw

Calamity Bearer

Dragonkin Berserker

Goldspan Dragon

Reckless Crew

Tibalt's Trickery

Tundra Fumarole

Surtland Flinger

Bearded Axe

Fire Giant's Fury

Gilded Assault Cart

Frost Bite

GREEN

Tyvar Kell

Battle Mammoth

Esika's Chariot

Fynn, the Fangbearer

Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Blessing of Frost

Elvish Warmaster

In Search of Greatness

Old-Growth Troll

Realmwalker

Canopy Tactician

Elven Ambush

Gladewalker Ritualist

Masked Vandal

MULTICOLORED

Kaya the Inexorable

Niko Aris

Aegar, the Freezing Flame

Firja, Judge of Valor

Harald, King of Skemfar

Kardur, Doomscourge

Koll, the Forgemaster

Koma, Cosmos Serpent

Maja, Bretagard Protector

Moritte of the Frost

Narfi, Betrayer King

Sarulf, Realm Eater

Svella, Ice Shaper

Vega, the Watcher

Immersturm Predator

Rampage of the Valkyries

ARTIFACT

Cosmos Elixir

Maskwood Nexus

Pyre of Heroes

LAND

Faceless Haven

Tyrite Sanctum

The World Tree

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Valki, God of Lies Turn Over Barkchannel Pathway Turn Over Blightstep Pathway Turn Over Darkbore Pathway Turn Over Hengegate Pathway Turn Over Halvar, God of Battle Turn Over Reidane, God of the Worthy Turn Over Alrund, God of the Cosmos Turn Over Cosima, God of the Voyage Turn Over Egon, God of Death Turn Over Tergrid, God of Fright Turn Over Valki, God of Lies Turn Over Birgi, God of Storytelling Turn Over Toralf, God of Fury Turn Over Esika, God of the Tree Turn Over Jorn, God of Winter Turn Over Kolvori, God of Kinship

