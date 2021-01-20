Kaldheim Variants
You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Kaldheim right here. To view the regular versions of these cards, check out our Kaldheim Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Starnheim Unleashed
Sigrid, God-Favored
Doomskar
Glorious Protector
Rally the Ranks
Resplendent Marshal
Righteous Valkyrie
Runeforge Champion
Search for Glory
Valkyrie Harbinger
Armed and Armored
Starnheim Aspirant
Warchanter Skald
Youthful Valkyrie
Usher of the Fallen
BLUE
Alrund's Epiphany
Inga Rune-Eyes
Orvar, the All-Form
Ascendant Spirit
Cosmos Charger
Cyclone Summoner
Graven Lore
Icebreaker Kraken
Mystic Reflection
Reflections of Littjara
Surtland Elementalist
Absorb Identity
Giant's Grasp
Reflections of Littjara
Strategic Planning
BLACK
Haunting Voyage
Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire
Blood on the Snow
Burning-Rune Demon
Crippling Fear
Draugr Necromancer
Dream Devourer
Eradicator Valkyrie
Rise of the Dread Marn
Skemfar Avenger
Cleaving Reaper
Elderfang Ritualist
Renegade Reaper
Thornmantle Striker
Poison the Cup
RED
Quakebringer
Arni Brokenbrow
Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Calamity Bearer
Dragonkin Berserker
Goldspan Dragon
Reckless Crew
Tibalt's Trickery
Tundra Fumarole
Surtland Flinger
Bearded Axe
Fire Giant's Fury
Gilded Assault Cart
Frost Bite
GREEN
Tyvar Kell
Battle Mammoth
Esika's Chariot
Fynn, the Fangbearer
Toski, Bearer of Secrets
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Blessing of Frost
Elvish Warmaster
In Search of Greatness
Old-Growth Troll
Realmwalker
Canopy Tactician
Elven Ambush
Gladewalker Ritualist
Realmwalker
Masked Vandal
MULTICOLORED
Kaya the Inexorable
Niko Aris
Aegar, the Freezing Flame
Firja, Judge of Valor
Harald, King of Skemfar
Kardur, Doomscourge
Koll, the Forgemaster
Koma, Cosmos Serpent
Maja, Bretagard Protector
Moritte of the Frost
Narfi, Betrayer King
Sarulf, Realm Eater
Svella, Ice Shaper
Vega, the Watcher
Immersturm Predator
Rampage of the Valkyries
ARTIFACT
Cosmos Elixir
Maskwood Nexus
Pyre of Heroes
LAND
Faceless Haven
Tyrite Sanctum
The World Tree
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Valki, God of Lies
Barkchannel Pathway
Blightstep Pathway
Darkbore Pathway
Hengegate Pathway
Halvar, God of Battle
Reidane, God of the Worthy
Alrund, God of the Cosmos
Cosima, God of the Voyage
Egon, God of Death
Tergrid, God of Fright
Valki, God of Lies
Birgi, God of Storytelling
Toralf, God of Fury
Esika, God of the Tree
Jorn, God of Winter
Kolvori, God of Kinship
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS