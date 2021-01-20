You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Kaldheim right here. To view the regular versions of these cards, check out our Kaldheim Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Starnheim Unleashed
Starnheim Unleashed

Sigrid, God-Favored
Sigrid, God-Favored

Doomskar
Doomskar

Glorious Protector
Glorious Protector

Rally the Ranks
Rally the Ranks

Resplendent Marshal
Resplendent Marshal

Righteous Valkyrie
Righteous Valkyrie

Runeforge Champion
Runeforge Champion

Search for Glory
Search for Glory

Valkyrie Harbinger
Valkyrie Harbinger

Armed and Armored
Armed and Armored

Starnheim Aspirant
Starnheim Aspirant

Warchanter Skald
Warchanter Skald

Youthful Valkyrie
Youthful Valkyrie

Usher of the Fallen
Usher of the Fallen

BLUE

Alrund's Epiphany
Alrund's Epiphany

Inga Rune-Eyes
Inga Rune-Eyes

Orvar, the All-Form
Orvar, the All-Form

Ascendant Spirit
Ascendant Spirit

Cosmos Charger
Cosmos Charger

Cyclone Summoner
Cyclone Summoner

Graven Lore
Graven Lore

Icebreaker Kraken
Icebreaker Kraken

Mystic Reflection
Mystic Reflection

Reflections of Littjara
Reflections of Littjara

Surtland Elementalist
Surtland Elementalist

Absorb Identity
Absorb Identity

Giant's Grasp
Giant's Grasp

Reflections of Littjara
Reflections of Littjara

Strategic Planning
Strategic Planning

BLACK

Haunting Voyage
Haunting Voyage

Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire
Varragoth, Bloodsky Sire

Blood on the Snow
Blood on the Snow

Burning-Rune Demon
Burning-Rune Demon

Crippling Fear
Crippling Fear

Draugr Necromancer
Draugr Necromancer

Dream Devourer
Dream Devourer

Eradicator Valkyrie
Eradicator Valkyrie

Rise of the Dread Marn
Rise of the Dread Marn

Skemfar Avenger
Skemfar Avenger

Cleaving Reaper
Cleaving Reaper

Elderfang Ritualist
Elderfang Ritualist

Renegade Reaper
Renegade Reaper

Thornmantle Striker
Thornmantle Striker

Poison the Cup
Poison the Cup

RED

Quakebringer
Quakebringer

Arni Brokenbrow
Arni Brokenbrow

Magda, Brazen Outlaw
Magda, Brazen Outlaw

Calamity Bearer
Calamity Bearer

Dragonkin Berserker
Dragonkin Berserker

Goldspan Dragon
Goldspan Dragon

Reckless Crew
Reckless Crew

Tibalt's Trickery
Tibalt's Trickery

Tundra Fumarole
Tundra Fumarole

Surtland Flinger
Surtland Flinger

Bearded Axe
Bearded Axe

Fire Giant's Fury
Fire Giant's Fury

Gilded Assault Cart
Gilded Assault Cart

Frost Bite
Frost Bite

GREEN

Tyvar Kell
Tyvar Kell

Battle Mammoth
Battle Mammoth

Esika's Chariot
Esika's Chariot

Fynn, the Fangbearer
Fynn, the Fangbearer

Toski, Bearer of Secrets
Toski, Bearer of Secrets

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider
Vorinclex, Monstrous Raider

Blessing of Frost
Blessing of Frost

Elvish Warmaster
Elvish Warmaster

In Search of Greatness
In Search of Greatness

Old-Growth Troll
Old-Growth Troll

Realmwalker
Realmwalker

Canopy Tactician
Canopy Tactician

Elven Ambush
Elven Ambush

Gladewalker Ritualist
Gladewalker Ritualist

Realmwalker
Realmwalker

Masked Vandal
Masked Vandal

MULTICOLORED

Kaya the Inexorable
Kaya the Inexorable

Niko Aris
Niko Aris

Aegar, the Freezing Flame
Aegar, the Freezing Flame

Firja, Judge of Valor
Firja, Judge of Valor

Harald, King of Skemfar
Harald, King of Skemfar

Kardur, Doomscourge
Kardur, Doomscourge

Koll, the Forgemaster
Koll, the Forgemaster

Koma, Cosmos Serpent
Koma, Cosmos Serpent

Maja, Bretagard Protector
Maja, Bretagard Protector

Moritte of the Frost
Moritte of the Frost

Narfi, Betrayer King
Narfi, Betrayer King

Sarulf, Realm Eater
Sarulf, Realm Eater

Svella, Ice Shaper
Svella, Ice Shaper

Vega, the Watcher
Vega, the Watcher

Immersturm Predator
Immersturm Predator

Rampage of the Valkyries
Rampage of the Valkyries

ARTIFACT

Cosmos Elixir
Cosmos Elixir

Maskwood Nexus
Maskwood Nexus

Pyre of Heroes
Pyre of Heroes

LAND

Faceless Haven
Faceless Haven

Tyrite Sanctum
Tyrite Sanctum

The World Tree
The World Tree

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Valki, God of Lies
Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor

Valki, God of Lies

Barkchannel Pathway
Tidechannel Pathway

Barkchannel Pathway

Blightstep Pathway
Searstep Pathway

Blightstep Pathway

Darkbore Pathway
Slitherbore Pathway

Darkbore Pathway

Hengegate Pathway
Mistgate Pathway

Hengegate Pathway

Halvar, God of Battle
Sword of the Realms

Halvar, God of Battle

Reidane, God of the Worthy
Valkmira, Protector's Shield

Reidane, God of the Worthy

Alrund, God of the Cosmos
Hakka, Whispering Raven

Alrund, God of the Cosmos

Cosima, God of the Voyage
The Omenkeel

Cosima, God of the Voyage

Egon, God of Death
Throne of Death

Egon, God of Death

Tergrid, God of Fright
Tergrid's Lantern

Tergrid, God of Fright

Valki, God of Lies
Tibalt, Cosmic Impostor

Valki, God of Lies

Birgi, God of Storytelling
Harnfel, Horn of Bounty

Birgi, God of Storytelling

Toralf, God of Fury
Toralf's Hammer

Toralf, God of Fury

Esika, God of the Tree
The Prismatic Bridge

Esika, God of the Tree

Jorn, God of Winter
Kaldring, the Rimestaff

Jorn, God of Winter

Kolvori, God of Kinship
The Ringhart Crest

Kolvori, God of Kinship

 

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS