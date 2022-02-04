Wizards of the Coast

To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Ancestral Katana

Ao, the Dawn Sky

Banishing Slash

Blade-Blizzard Kitsune

Born to Drive

Brilliant Restoration

Cloudsteel Kirin

Dragonfly Suit

Eiganjo Exemplar

Farewell

Go-Shintai of Shared Purpose

Golden-Tail Disciple

Hotshot Mechanic

Imperial Oath

Imperial Recovery Unit

Imperial Subduer

Intercessor's Arrest

Invoke Justice

Kitsune Ace

Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa

Light the Way

Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice

Lion Sash

Lucky Offering

March of Otherworldly Light

Mothrider Patrol

Norika Yamazaki, the Poet

Regent's Authority

Repel the Vile

Selfless Samurai

Seven-Tail Mentor

Sky-Blessed Samurai

Spirited Companion

Sunblade Samurai

Touch the Spirit Realm

Wanderer's Intervention

The Wandering Emperor

When We Were Young

BLUE

Acquisition Octopus

Anchor to Reality

Armguard Familiar

Awakened Awareness

Covert Technician

Discover the Impossible

Disruption Protocol

Essence Capture

Futurist Operative

Futurist Sentinel

Go-Shintai of Lost Wisdom

Guardians of Oboro

Invoke the Winds

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

Kairi, the Swirling Sky

March of Swirling Mist

Mindlink Mech

Mirrorshell Crab

Mnemonic Sphere

Mobilizer Mech

Moon-Circuit Hacker

Moonfolk Puzzlemaker

Moonsnare Prototype

Moonsnare Specialist

Network Disruptor

Planar Incision

Prosperous Thief

The Reality Chip

Reality Heist

Replication Specialist

Saiba Trespassers

Short Circuit

Skyswimmer Koi

Spell Pierce

Suit Up

Tameshi, Reality Architect

Tamiyo's Compleation

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

Thirst for Knowledge

Thousand-Faced Shadow

BLACK

Assassin's Ink

Biting-Palm Ninja

Blade of the Oni

Chainflail Centipede

Clawing Torment

Debt to the Kami

Dockside Chef

Dokuchi Shadow-Walker

Dokuchi Silencer

Enormous Energy Blade

Go-Shintai of Hidden Cruelty

Gravelighter

Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos

Inkrise Infiltrator

Invoke Despair

Junji, the Midnight Sky

Kaito's Pursuit

Kami of Restless Shadows

Kami of Terrible Secrets

Leech Gauntlet

Lethal Exploit

Malicious Malfunction

March of Wretched Sorrow

Mukotai Ambusher

Mukotai Soulripper

Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion

Nezumi Bladeblesser

Nezumi Prowler

Okiba Salvage

Reckoner Shakedown

Reckoner's Bargain

Return to Action

Soul Transfer

Tatsunari, Toad Rider

Twisted Embrace

Undercity Scrounger

Unforgiving One

Virus Beetle

You Are Already Dead

RED

Akki Ember-Keeper

Akki Ronin

Akki War Paint

Ambitious Assault

Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

Bronzeplate Boar

Crackling Emergence

Dragonspark Reactor

Experimental Synthesizer

Explosive Entry

Explosive Singularity

Flame Discharge

Gift of Wrath

Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars

Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei

Heiko Yamazaki, the General

Invoke Calamity

Ironhoof Boar

Kami of Industry

Kami's Flare

Kindled Fury

Lizard Blades

March of Reckless Joy

Ogre-Head Helm

Peerless Samurai

Rabbit Battery

Reinforced Ronin

Scrap Welder

Scrapyard Steelbreaker

Seismic Wave

Simian Sling

Sokenzan Smelter

Tempered in Solitude

Thundering Raiju

Towashi Songshaper

Twinshot Sniper

Unstoppable Ogre

Upriser Renegade

Voltage Surge

GREEN

Bamboo Grove Archer

Bearer of Memory

Blossom Prancer

Boon of Boseiju

Careful Cultivation

Coiling Stalker

Commune with Spirits

Fade into Antiquity

Fang of Shigeki

Favor of Jukai

Generous Visitor

Geothermal Kami

Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor

Grafted Growth

Greater Tanuki

Harmonious Emergence

Heir of the Ancient Fang

Historian's Wisdom

Invoke the Ancients

Jukai Preserver

Jukai Trainee

Kami of Transience

Kappa Tech-Wrecker

Kodama of the West Tree

Kura, the Boundless Sky

March of Burgeoning Life

Master's Rebuke

Orochi Merge-Keeper

Roaring Earth

Season of Renewal

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

Spinning Wheel Kick

Spring-Leaf Avenger

Storyweave

Tamiyo's Safekeeping

Weaver of Harmony

Webspinner Cuff

MULTICOLORED

Asari Captain

Colossal Skyturtle

Eiganjo Uprising

Enthusiastic Mechanaut

Gloomshrieker

Greasefang, Okiba Boss

Hinata, Dawn-Crowned

Invigorating Hot Spring

Isshin, Two Heavens as One

Jukai Naturalist

Kaito Shizuki

Kotose, the Silent Spider

Naomi, Pillar of Order

Oni-Cult Anvil

Prodigy's Prototype

Raiyuu, Storm's Edge

Risona, Asari Commander

Satoru Umezawa

Satsuki, the Living Lore

Silver-Fur Master

Spirit-Sister's Call

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

ARTIFACT

Automated Artificer

Bronze Cudgels

Brute Suit

Circuit Mender

Containment Construct

Dramatist's Puppet

Eater of Virtue

Ecologist's Terrarium

High-Speed Hoverbike

Iron Apprentice

Mechtitan Core

Mirror Box

Network Terminal

Ninja's Kunai

Papercraft Decoy

Patchwork Automaton

Reckoner Bankbuster

Reito Sentinel

Runaway Trash-Bot

Searchlight Companion

Shrine Steward

Surgehacker Mech

Thundersteel Colossus

Towashi Guide-Bot

Walking Skyscraper

LAND

Bloodfell Caves

Blossoming Sands

Boseiju, Who Endures

Dismal Backwater

Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire

Jungle Hollow

Mech Hangar

Otawara, Soaring City

Roadside Reliquary

Rugged Highlands

Scoured Barrens

Secluded Courtyard

Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance

Swiftwater Cliffs

Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

Thornwood Falls

Tranquil Cove

Uncharted Haven

Wind-Scarred Crag

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

SAGA Turn Over Befriending the Moths Turn Over Era of Enlightenment Turn Over The Fall of Lord Konda Turn Over Michiko's Reign of Truth Turn Over The Restoration of Eiganjo Turn Over Behold the Unspeakable Turn Over Inventive Iteration Turn Over The Modern Age Turn Over Life of Toshiro Umezawa Turn Over The Long Reach of Night Turn Over Okiba Reckoner Raid Turn Over Tribute to Horobi Turn Over Fable of the Mirror-Breaker Turn Over Kumano Faces Kakkazan Turn Over The Shattered States Era Turn Over Azusa's Many Journeys Turn Over Boseiju Reaches Skyward Turn Over The Dragon-Kami Reborn Turn Over Jugan Defends the Temple Turn Over Tales of Master Seshiro Turn Over Teachings of the Kirin Turn Over Hidetsugu Consumes All Turn Over The Kami War

