Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Card Image Gallery
To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | SAGA | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Ancestral Katana
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Banishing Slash
Blade-Blizzard Kitsune
Born to Drive
Brilliant Restoration
Cloudsteel Kirin
Dragonfly Suit
Eiganjo Exemplar
Farewell
Go-Shintai of Shared Purpose
Golden-Tail Disciple
Hotshot Mechanic
Imperial Oath
Imperial Recovery Unit
Imperial Subduer
Intercessor's Arrest
Invoke Justice
Kitsune Ace
Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa
Light the Way
Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice
Lion Sash
Lucky Offering
March of Otherworldly Light
Mothrider Patrol
Norika Yamazaki, the Poet
Regent's Authority
Repel the Vile
Selfless Samurai
Seven-Tail Mentor
Sky-Blessed Samurai
Spirited Companion
Sunblade Samurai
Touch the Spirit Realm
Wanderer's Intervention
The Wandering Emperor
When We Were Young
BLUE
Acquisition Octopus
Anchor to Reality
Armguard Familiar
Awakened Awareness
Covert Technician
Discover the Impossible
Disruption Protocol
Essence Capture
Futurist Operative
Futurist Sentinel
Go-Shintai of Lost Wisdom
Guardians of Oboro
Invoke the Winds
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Kairi, the Swirling Sky
March of Swirling Mist
Mindlink Mech
Mirrorshell Crab
Mnemonic Sphere
Mobilizer Mech
Moon-Circuit Hacker
Moonfolk Puzzlemaker
Moonsnare Prototype
Moonsnare Specialist
Network Disruptor
Planar Incision
Prosperous Thief
The Reality Chip
Reality Heist
Replication Specialist
Saiba Trespassers
Short Circuit
Skyswimmer Koi
Spell Pierce
Suit Up
Tameshi, Reality Architect
Tamiyo's Compleation
Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
Thirst for Knowledge
Thousand-Faced Shadow
BLACK
Assassin's Ink
Biting-Palm Ninja
Blade of the Oni
Chainflail Centipede
Clawing Torment
Debt to the Kami
Dockside Chef
Dokuchi Shadow-Walker
Dokuchi Silencer
Enormous Energy Blade
Go-Shintai of Hidden Cruelty
Gravelighter
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Inkrise Infiltrator
Invoke Despair
Junji, the Midnight Sky
Kaito's Pursuit
Kami of Restless Shadows
Kami of Terrible Secrets
Leech Gauntlet
Lethal Exploit
Malicious Malfunction
March of Wretched Sorrow
Mukotai Ambusher
Mukotai Soulripper
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Nezumi Bladeblesser
Nezumi Prowler
Okiba Salvage
Reckoner Shakedown
Reckoner's Bargain
Return to Action
Soul Transfer
Tatsunari, Toad Rider
Twisted Embrace
Undercity Scrounger
Unforgiving One
Virus Beetle
You Are Already Dead
RED
Akki Ember-Keeper
Akki Ronin
Akki War Paint
Ambitious Assault
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
Bronzeplate Boar
Crackling Emergence
Dragonspark Reactor
Experimental Synthesizer
Explosive Entry
Explosive Singularity
Flame Discharge
Gift of Wrath
Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Heiko Yamazaki, the General
Invoke Calamity
Ironhoof Boar
Kami of Industry
Kami's Flare
Kindled Fury
Lizard Blades
March of Reckless Joy
Ogre-Head Helm
Peerless Samurai
Rabbit Battery
Reinforced Ronin
Scrap Welder
Scrapyard Steelbreaker
Seismic Wave
Simian Sling
Sokenzan Smelter
Tempered in Solitude
Thundering Raiju
Towashi Songshaper
Twinshot Sniper
Unstoppable Ogre
Upriser Renegade
Voltage Surge
GREEN
Bamboo Grove Archer
Bearer of Memory
Blossom Prancer
Boon of Boseiju
Careful Cultivation
Coiling Stalker
Commune with Spirits
Fade into Antiquity
Fang of Shigeki
Favor of Jukai
Generous Visitor
Geothermal Kami
Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor
Grafted Growth
Greater Tanuki
Harmonious Emergence
Heir of the Ancient Fang
Historian's Wisdom
Invoke the Ancients
Jukai Preserver
Jukai Trainee
Kami of Transience
Kappa Tech-Wrecker
Kodama of the West Tree
Kura, the Boundless Sky
March of Burgeoning Life
Master's Rebuke
Orochi Merge-Keeper
Roaring Earth
Season of Renewal
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
Spinning Wheel Kick
Spring-Leaf Avenger
Storyweave
Tamiyo's Safekeeping
Weaver of Harmony
Webspinner Cuff
MULTICOLORED
Asari Captain
Colossal Skyturtle
Eiganjo Uprising
Enthusiastic Mechanaut
Gloomshrieker
Greasefang, Okiba Boss
Hinata, Dawn-Crowned
Invigorating Hot Spring
Isshin, Two Heavens as One
Jukai Naturalist
Kaito Shizuki
Kotose, the Silent Spider
Naomi, Pillar of Order
Oni-Cult Anvil
Prodigy's Prototype
Raiyuu, Storm's Edge
Risona, Asari Commander
Satoru Umezawa
Satsuki, the Living Lore
Silver-Fur Master
Spirit-Sister's Call
Tamiyo, Compleated Sage
ARTIFACT
Automated Artificer
Bronze Cudgels
Brute Suit
Circuit Mender
Containment Construct
Dramatist's Puppet
Eater of Virtue
Ecologist's Terrarium
High-Speed Hoverbike
Iron Apprentice
Mechtitan Core
Mirror Box
Network Terminal
Ninja's Kunai
Papercraft Decoy
Patchwork Automaton
Reckoner Bankbuster
Reito Sentinel
Runaway Trash-Bot
Searchlight Companion
Shrine Steward
Surgehacker Mech
Thundersteel Colossus
Towashi Guide-Bot
Walking Skyscraper
LAND
Bloodfell Caves
Blossoming Sands
Boseiju, Who Endures
Dismal Backwater
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Jungle Hollow
Mech Hangar
Otawara, Soaring City
Roadside Reliquary
Rugged Highlands
Scoured Barrens
Secluded Courtyard
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Swiftwater Cliffs
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Thornwood Falls
Tranquil Cove
Uncharted Haven
Wind-Scarred Crag
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
SAGA
Befriending the Moths
Era of Enlightenment
The Fall of Lord Konda
Michiko's Reign of Truth
The Restoration of Eiganjo
Behold the Unspeakable
Inventive Iteration
The Modern Age
Life of Toshiro Umezawa
The Long Reach of Night
Okiba Reckoner Raid
Tribute to Horobi
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Kumano Faces Kakkazan
The Shattered States Era
Azusa's Many Journeys
Boseiju Reaches Skyward
The Dragon-Kami Reborn
Jugan Defends the Temple
Tales of Master Seshiro
Teachings of the Kirin
Hidetsugu Consumes All
The Kami War
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | SAGA | ALL CARDS