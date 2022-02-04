To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE

Ancestral Katana
Ancestral Katana

Ao, the Dawn Sky
Ao, the Dawn Sky

Banishing Slash
Banishing Slash

Blade-Blizzard Kitsune
Blade-Blizzard Kitsune

Born to Drive
Born to Drive

Brilliant Restoration
Brilliant Restoration

Cloudsteel Kirin
Cloudsteel Kirin

Dragonfly Suit
Dragonfly Suit

Eiganjo Exemplar
Eiganjo Exemplar

Farewell
Farewell

Go-Shintai of Shared Purpose
Go-Shintai of Shared Purpose

Golden-Tail Disciple
Golden-Tail Disciple

Hotshot Mechanic
Hotshot Mechanic

Imperial Oath
Imperial Oath

Imperial Recovery Unit
Imperial Recovery Unit

Imperial Subduer
Imperial Subduer

Intercessor's Arrest
Intercessor's Arrest

Invoke Justice
Invoke Justice

Kitsune Ace
Kitsune Ace

Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa
Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa

Light the Way
Light the Way

Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice
Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice

Lion Sash
Lion Sash

Lucky Offering
Lucky Offering

March of Otherworldly Light
March of Otherworldly Light

Mothrider Patrol
Mothrider Patrol

Norika Yamazaki, the Poet
Norika Yamazaki, the Poet

Regent's Authority
Regent's Authority

Repel the Vile
Repel the Vile

Selfless Samurai
Selfless Samurai

Seven-Tail Mentor
Seven-Tail Mentor

Sky-Blessed Samurai
Sky-Blessed Samurai

Spirited Companion
Spirited Companion

Sunblade Samurai
Sunblade Samurai

Touch the Spirit Realm
Touch the Spirit Realm

Wanderer's Intervention
Wanderer's Intervention

The Wandering Emperor
The Wandering Emperor

When We Were Young
When We Were Young

BLUE

Acquisition Octopus
Acquisition Octopus

Anchor to Reality
Anchor to Reality

Armguard Familiar
Armguard Familiar

Awakened Awareness
Awakened Awareness

Covert Technician
Covert Technician

Discover the Impossible
Discover the Impossible

Disruption Protocol
Disruption Protocol

Essence Capture
Essence Capture

Futurist Operative
Futurist Operative

Futurist Sentinel
Futurist Sentinel

Go-Shintai of Lost Wisdom
Go-Shintai of Lost Wisdom

Guardians of Oboro
Guardians of Oboro

Invoke the Winds
Invoke the Winds

Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant

Kairi, the Swirling Sky
Kairi, the Swirling Sky

March of Swirling Mist
March of Swirling Mist

Mindlink Mech
Mindlink Mech

Mirrorshell Crab
Mirrorshell Crab

Mnemonic Sphere
Mnemonic Sphere

Mobilizer Mech
Mobilizer Mech

Moon-Circuit Hacker
Moon-Circuit Hacker

Moonfolk Puzzlemaker
Moonfolk Puzzlemaker

Moonsnare Prototype
Moonsnare Prototype

Moonsnare Specialist
Moonsnare Specialist

Network Disruptor
Network Disruptor

Planar Incision
Planar Incision

Prosperous Thief
Prosperous Thief

The Reality Chip
The Reality Chip

Reality Heist
Reality Heist

Replication Specialist
Replication Specialist

Saiba Trespassers
Saiba Trespassers

Short Circuit
Short Circuit

Skyswimmer Koi
Skyswimmer Koi

Spell Pierce
Spell Pierce

Suit Up
Suit Up

Tameshi, Reality Architect
Tameshi, Reality Architect

Tamiyo's Compleation
Tamiyo's Compleation

Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh

Thirst for Knowledge
Thirst for Knowledge

Thousand-Faced Shadow
Thousand-Faced Shadow

BLACK

Assassin's Ink
Assassin's Ink

Biting-Palm Ninja
Biting-Palm Ninja

Blade of the Oni
Blade of the Oni

Chainflail Centipede
Chainflail Centipede

Clawing Torment
Clawing Torment

Debt to the Kami
Debt to the Kami

Dockside Chef
Dockside Chef

Dokuchi Shadow-Walker
Dokuchi Shadow-Walker

Dokuchi Silencer
Dokuchi Silencer

Enormous Energy Blade
Enormous Energy Blade

Go-Shintai of Hidden Cruelty
Go-Shintai of Hidden Cruelty

Gravelighter
Gravelighter

Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos

Inkrise Infiltrator
Inkrise Infiltrator

Invoke Despair
Invoke Despair

Junji, the Midnight Sky
Junji, the Midnight Sky

Kaito's Pursuit
Kaito's Pursuit

Kami of Restless Shadows
Kami of Restless Shadows

Kami of Terrible Secrets
Kami of Terrible Secrets

Leech Gauntlet
Leech Gauntlet

Lethal Exploit
Lethal Exploit

Malicious Malfunction
Malicious Malfunction

March of Wretched Sorrow
March of Wretched Sorrow

Mukotai Ambusher
Mukotai Ambusher

Mukotai Soulripper
Mukotai Soulripper

Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion

Nezumi Bladeblesser
Nezumi Bladeblesser

Nezumi Prowler
Nezumi Prowler

Okiba Salvage
Okiba Salvage

Reckoner Shakedown
Reckoner Shakedown

Reckoner's Bargain
Reckoner's Bargain

Return to Action
Return to Action

Soul Transfer
Soul Transfer

Tatsunari, Toad Rider
Tatsunari, Toad Rider

Twisted Embrace
Twisted Embrace

Undercity Scrounger
Undercity Scrounger

Unforgiving One
Unforgiving One

Virus Beetle
Virus Beetle

You Are Already Dead
You Are Already Dead

RED

Akki Ember-Keeper
Akki Ember-Keeper

Akki Ronin
Akki Ronin

Akki War Paint
Akki War Paint

Ambitious Assault
Ambitious Assault

Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky

Bronzeplate Boar
Bronzeplate Boar

Crackling Emergence
Crackling Emergence

Dragonspark Reactor
Dragonspark Reactor

Experimental Synthesizer
Experimental Synthesizer

Explosive Entry
Explosive Entry

Explosive Singularity
Explosive Singularity

Flame Discharge
Flame Discharge

Gift of Wrath
Gift of Wrath

Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars
Go-Shintai of Ancient Wars

Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei

Heiko Yamazaki, the General
Heiko Yamazaki, the General

Invoke Calamity
Invoke Calamity

Ironhoof Boar
Ironhoof Boar

Kami of Industry
Kami of Industry

Kami's Flare
Kami's Flare

Kindled Fury
Kindled Fury

Lizard Blades
Lizard Blades

March of Reckless Joy
March of Reckless Joy

Ogre-Head Helm
Ogre-Head Helm

Peerless Samurai
Peerless Samurai

Rabbit Battery
Rabbit Battery

Reinforced Ronin
Reinforced Ronin

Scrap Welder
Scrap Welder

Scrapyard Steelbreaker
Scrapyard Steelbreaker

Seismic Wave
Seismic Wave

Simian Sling
Simian Sling

Sokenzan Smelter
Sokenzan Smelter

Tempered in Solitude
Tempered in Solitude

Thundering Raiju
Thundering Raiju

Towashi Songshaper
Towashi Songshaper

Twinshot Sniper
Twinshot Sniper

Unstoppable Ogre
Unstoppable Ogre

Upriser Renegade
Upriser Renegade

Voltage Surge
Voltage Surge

GREEN

Bamboo Grove Archer
Bamboo Grove Archer

Bearer of Memory
Bearer of Memory

Blossom Prancer
Blossom Prancer

Boon of Boseiju
Boon of Boseiju

Careful Cultivation
Careful Cultivation

Coiling Stalker
Coiling Stalker

Commune with Spirits
Commune with Spirits

Fade into Antiquity
Fade into Antiquity

Fang of Shigeki
Fang of Shigeki

Favor of Jukai
Favor of Jukai

Generous Visitor
Generous Visitor

Geothermal Kami
Geothermal Kami

Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor
Go-Shintai of Boundless Vigor

Grafted Growth
Grafted Growth

Greater Tanuki
Greater Tanuki

Harmonious Emergence
Harmonious Emergence

Heir of the Ancient Fang
Heir of the Ancient Fang

Historian's Wisdom
Historian's Wisdom

Invoke the Ancients
Invoke the Ancients

Jukai Preserver
Jukai Preserver

Jukai Trainee
Jukai Trainee

Kami of Transience
Kami of Transience

Kappa Tech-Wrecker
Kappa Tech-Wrecker

Kodama of the West Tree
Kodama of the West Tree

Kura, the Boundless Sky
Kura, the Boundless Sky

March of Burgeoning Life
March of Burgeoning Life

Master's Rebuke
Master's Rebuke

Orochi Merge-Keeper
Orochi Merge-Keeper

Roaring Earth
Roaring Earth

Season of Renewal
Season of Renewal

Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary

Spinning Wheel Kick
Spinning Wheel Kick

Spring-Leaf Avenger
Spring-Leaf Avenger

Storyweave
Storyweave

Tamiyo's Safekeeping
Tamiyo's Safekeeping

Weaver of Harmony
Weaver of Harmony

Webspinner Cuff
Webspinner Cuff

MULTICOLORED

Asari Captain
Asari Captain

Colossal Skyturtle
Colossal Skyturtle

Eiganjo Uprising
Eiganjo Uprising

Enthusiastic Mechanaut
Enthusiastic Mechanaut

Gloomshrieker
Gloomshrieker

Greasefang, Okiba Boss
Greasefang, Okiba Boss

Hinata, Dawn-Crowned
Hinata, Dawn-Crowned

Invigorating Hot Spring
Invigorating Hot Spring

Isshin, Two Heavens as One
Isshin, Two Heavens as One

Jukai Naturalist
Jukai Naturalist

Kaito Shizuki
Kaito Shizuki

Kotose, the Silent Spider
Kotose, the Silent Spider

Naomi, Pillar of Order
Naomi, Pillar of Order

Oni-Cult Anvil
Oni-Cult Anvil

Prodigy's Prototype
Prodigy's Prototype

Raiyuu, Storm's Edge
Raiyuu, Storm's Edge

Risona, Asari Commander
Risona, Asari Commander

Satoru Umezawa
Satoru Umezawa

Satsuki, the Living Lore
Satsuki, the Living Lore

Silver-Fur Master
Silver-Fur Master

Spirit-Sister's Call
Spirit-Sister's Call

Tamiyo, Compleated Sage
Tamiyo, Compleated Sage

ARTIFACT

Automated Artificer
Automated Artificer

Bronze Cudgels
Bronze Cudgels

Brute Suit
Brute Suit

Circuit Mender
Circuit Mender

Containment Construct
Containment Construct

Dramatist's Puppet
Dramatist's Puppet

Eater of Virtue
Eater of Virtue

Ecologist's Terrarium
Ecologist's Terrarium

High-Speed Hoverbike
High-Speed Hoverbike

Iron Apprentice
Iron Apprentice

Mechtitan Core
Mechtitan Core

Mirror Box
Mirror Box

Network Terminal
Network Terminal

Ninja's Kunai
Ninja's Kunai

Papercraft Decoy
Papercraft Decoy

Patchwork Automaton
Patchwork Automaton

Reckoner Bankbuster
Reckoner Bankbuster

Reito Sentinel
Reito Sentinel

Runaway Trash-Bot
Runaway Trash-Bot

Searchlight Companion
Searchlight Companion

Shrine Steward
Shrine Steward

Surgehacker Mech
Surgehacker Mech

Thundersteel Colossus
Thundersteel Colossus

Towashi Guide-Bot
Towashi Guide-Bot

Walking Skyscraper
Walking Skyscraper

LAND

Bloodfell Caves
Bloodfell Caves

Blossoming Sands
Blossoming Sands

Boseiju, Who Endures
Boseiju, Who Endures

Dismal Backwater
Dismal Backwater

Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire

Jungle Hollow
Jungle Hollow

Mech Hangar
Mech Hangar

Otawara, Soaring City
Otawara, Soaring City

Roadside Reliquary
Roadside Reliquary

Rugged Highlands
Rugged Highlands

Scoured Barrens
Scoured Barrens

Secluded Courtyard
Secluded Courtyard

Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance

Swiftwater Cliffs
Swiftwater Cliffs

Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire

Thornwood Falls
Thornwood Falls

Tranquil Cove
Tranquil Cove

Uncharted Haven
Uncharted Haven

Wind-Scarred Crag
Wind-Scarred Crag

Plains
Plains

Plains
Plains

Island
Island

Island
Island

Swamp
Swamp

Swamp
Swamp

Mountain
Mountain

Mountain
Mountain

Forest
Forest

Forest
Forest

SAGA

Befriending the Moths
Imperial Moth

Befriending the Moths

Era of Enlightenment
Hand of Enlightenment

Era of Enlightenment

The Fall of Lord Konda
Fragment of Konda

The Fall of Lord Konda

Michiko's Reign of Truth
Portrait of Michiko

Michiko's Reign of Truth

The Restoration of Eiganjo
Architect of Restoration

The Restoration of Eiganjo

Behold the Unspeakable
Vision of the Unspeakable

Behold the Unspeakable

Inventive Iteration
Living Breakthrough

Inventive Iteration

The Modern Age
Vector Glider

The Modern Age

Life of Toshiro Umezawa
Memory of Toshiro

Life of Toshiro Umezawa

The Long Reach of Night
Animus of Night's Reach

The Long Reach of Night

Okiba Reckoner Raid
Nezumi Road Captain

Okiba Reckoner Raid

Tribute to Horobi
Echo of Death's Wail

Tribute to Horobi

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
Reflection of Kiki-Jiki

Fable of the Mirror-Breaker

Kumano Faces Kakkazan
Etching of Kumano

Kumano Faces Kakkazan

The Shattered States Era
Nameless Conqueror

The Shattered States Era

Azusa's Many Journeys
Likeness of the Seeker

Azusa's Many Journeys

Boseiju Reaches Skyward
Branch of Boseiju

Boseiju Reaches Skyward

The Dragon-Kami Reborn
Dragon-Kami's Egg

The Dragon-Kami Reborn

Jugan Defends the Temple
Remnant of the Rising Star

Jugan Defends the Temple

Tales of Master Seshiro
Seshiro's Living Legacy

Tales of Master Seshiro

Teachings of the Kirin
Kirin-Touched Orochi

Teachings of the Kirin

Hidetsugu Consumes All
Vessel of the All-Consuming

Hidetsugu Consumes All

The Kami War
O-Kagachi Made Manifest

The Kami War

 

