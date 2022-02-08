Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Variants
To view the regular cards, check out our Kamigawa: Neon Dynasty Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | SAGA | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Myojin of Blooming Dawn
Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful
Aerial Surveyor
Drumbellower
Ironsoul Enforcer
Myojin of Blooming Dawn
Organic Extinction
Release to Memory
Swift Reconfiguration
Yoshimaru, Ever Faithful
The Wandering Emperor
Eiganjo Exemplar
Imperial Subduer
Norika Yamazaki, the Poet
Selfless Samurai
Seven-Tail Mentor
Sky-Blessed Samurai
Sunblade Samurai
The Wandering Emperor
Blade-Blizzard Kitsune
Brilliant Restoration
Cloudsteel Kirin
Farewell
Invoke Justice
Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice
Lion Sash
March of Otherworldly Light
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa
Farewell
The Wandering Emperor
Ao, the Dawn Sky
Brilliant Restoration
Cloudsteel Kirin
Farewell
Invoke Justice
Kyodai, Soul of Kamigawa
Light-Paws, Emperor's Voice
Lion Sash
March of Otherworldly Light
Spirited Companion
BLUE
Myojin of Cryptic Dreams
Access Denied
Cyberdrive Awakener
Imposter Mech
Kappa Cannoneer
Katsumasa, the Animator
Myojin of Cryptic Dreams
Research Thief
Universal Surveillance
Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Guardians of Oboro
Covert Technician
Futurist Operative
Moon-Circuit Hacker
Moonsnare Specialist
Prosperous Thief
Thousand-Faced Shadow
Invoke the Winds
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
March of Swirling Mist
Mindlink Mech
The Reality Chip
Tameshi, Reality Architect
Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
Kairi, the Swirling Sky
Tezzeret, Betrayer of Flesh
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Invoke the Winds
Jin-Gitaxias, Progress Tyrant
Kairi, the Swirling Sky
March of Swirling Mist
Mindlink Mech
The Reality Chip
Tameshi, Reality Architect
Thousand-Faced Shadow
BLACK
Myojin of Grim Betrayal
Ruthless Technomancer
Myojin of Grim Betrayal
Ruthless Technomancer
Nezumi Bladeblesser
Biting-Palm Ninja
Dokuchi Shadow-Walker
Dokuchi Silencer
Inkrise Infiltrator
Mukotai Ambusher
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Nezumi Prowler
Tatsunari, Toad Rider
Blade of the Oni
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Invoke Despair
March of Wretched Sorrow
Mukotai Soulripper
Soul Transfer
Junji, the Midnight Sky
Blade of the Oni
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Biting-Palm Ninja
Blade of the Oni
Hidetsugu, Devouring Chaos
Invoke Despair
Junji, the Midnight Sky
March of Wretched Sorrow
Mukotai Soulripper
Nashi, Moon Sage's Scion
Soul Transfer
Tatsunari, Toad Rider
Invoke Despair
RED
Myojin of Roaring Blades
Akki Battle Squad
Collision of Realms
Kami of Celebration
Komainu Battle Armor
Myojin of Roaring Blades
Smoke Spirits' Aid
Unquenchable Fury
Akki Ronin
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Heiko Yamazaki, the General
Peerless Samurai
Reinforced Ronin
Upriser Renegade
Explosive Singularity
Invoke Calamity
Lizard Blades
March of Reckless Joy
Ogre-Head Helm
Scrap Welder
Thundering Raiju
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
Explosive Singularity
Atsushi, the Blazing Sky
Explosive Singularity
Goro-Goro, Disciple of Ryusei
Invoke Calamity
Lizard Blades
March of Reckless Joy
Ogre-Head Helm
Scrap Welder
Thundering Raiju
GREEN
Go-Shintai of Life's Origin
Myojin of Towering Might
Ascendant Acolyte
Concord with the Kami
Go-Shintai of Life's Origin
Kosei, Penitent Warlord
Myojin of Towering Might
One with the Kami
Rampant Rejuvenator
Silkguard
Tanuki Transplanter
Heir of the Ancient Fang
Jukai Trainee
Coiling Stalker
Fang of Shigeki
Kappa Tech-Wrecker
Spring-Leaf Avenger
Invoke the Ancients
Kami of Transience
Kodama of the West Tree
March of Burgeoning Life
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
Weaver of Harmony
Kura, the Boundless Sky
Kodama of the West Tree
Invoke the Ancients
Kami of Transience
Kodama of the West Tree
Kura, the Boundless Sky
March of Burgeoning Life
Shigeki, Jukai Visionary
Spring-Leaf Avenger
Weaver of Harmony
MULTICOLORED
Chishiro, the Shattered Blade
Kaima, the Fractured Calm
Kotori, Pilot Prodigy
Shorikai, Genesis Engine
Kaito Shizuki
Tamiyo, Compleated Sage
Tamiyo, Compleated Sage
Asari Captain
Isshin, Two Heavens as One
Raiyuu, Storm's Edge
Risona, Asari Commander
Kaito Shizuki
Kotose, the Silent Spider
Satoru Umezawa
Silver-Fur Master
Eiganjo Uprising
Greasefang, Okiba Boss
Hinata, Dawn-Crowned
Satsuki, the Living Lore
Spirit-Sister's Call
Kaito Shizuki
Risona, Asari Commander
Satoru Umezawa
Tamiyo, Compleated Sage
Eiganjo Uprising
Greasefang, Okiba Boss
Hinata, Dawn-Crowned
Isshin, Two Heavens as One
Kotose, the Silent Spider
Raiyuu, Storm's Edge
Risona, Asari Commander
Satoru Umezawa
Satsuki, the Living Lore
Spirit-Sister's Call
Satoru Umezawa
Enthusiastic Mechanaut
Jukai Naturalist
Silver-Fur Master
ARTIFACT
Eater of Virtue
Mechtitan Core
Mirror Box
Reckoner Bankbuster
Surgehacker Mech
Eater of Virtue
Mechtitan Core
Mirror Box
Reckoner Bankbuster
Surgehacker Mech
LAND
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Boseiju, Who Endures
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Otawara, Soaring City
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Boseiju, Who Endures
Eiganjo, Seat of the Empire
Otawara, Soaring City
Sokenzan, Crucible of Defiance
Takenuma, Abandoned Mire
Secluded Courtyard
SAGA
The Restoration of Eiganjo
Inventive Iteration
Tribute to Horobi
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
The Dragon-Kami Reborn
Jugan Defends the Temple
Teachings of the Kirin
Hidetsugu Consumes All
The Kami War
The Restoration of Eiganjo
Inventive Iteration
Tribute to Horobi
Fable of the Mirror-Breaker
The Dragon-Kami Reborn
Jugan Defends the Temple
Teachings of the Kirin
Hidetsugu Consumes All
The Kami War
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | SAGA | ALL CARDS