Murders at Karlov Manor Play Boosters, available for preorder now from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon, can include an art card showcasing one of 49 thrilling illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 7 art cards opened may be gold stamped with an artist's signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

Learn more about Play Boosters—and the other awesome things you can find inside them—from Collecting Murders at Karlov Manor and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).

ART CARDS

Aurelia's Vindicator Art Card 1/49

Auspicious Arrival Art Card 2/49

Case File Auditor Art Card 3/49

Tenth District Hero Art Card 4/49

Hotshot Investigators Art Card 5/49

Intrude on the Mind Art Card 6/49

Extract a Confession Art Card 7/49

Illicit Masquerade Art Card 8/49

Macabre Reconstruction Art Card 9/49

Rot Farm Mortipede Art Card 10/49

Convenient Target Art Card 11/49

Expedited Inheritance Art Card 12/49

Axebane Ferox Art Card 13/49

Hedge Whisperer Art Card 14/49

Loxodon Eavesdropper Art Card 15/49

Undergrowth Recon Art Card 16/49

Coerced to Kill Art Card 17/49

Deadly Complication 1 Art Card 18/49

Drag the Canal Art Card 19/49

Ezrim, Agency Chief Art Card 20/49

Niv-Mizzet, Guildpact 1 Art Card 21/49

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos 1 Art Card 22/49

Warleader's Call 1 Art Card 23/49

Yarus, Roar of the Old Gods 1 Art Card 24/49

Branch of Vitu-Ghazi Art Card 25/49

Raucous Theater Art Card 26/49

Thundering Falls Art Card 27/49

Call a Surprise Witness Art Card 28/49

Deduce Art Card 29/49

Unauthorized Exit Art Card 30/49

Demand Answers Art Card 31/49

Fanatical Strength Art Card 32/49

Deadly Complication 2 Art Card 33/49

Insidious Roots Art Card 34/49

Warleader's Call 2 Art Card 35/49

Aurelia, the Law Above 1 Art Card 36/49

Trostani, Three Whispers Art Card 37/49

Vannifar, Evolved Enigma Art Card 38/49

Fugitive Codebreaker Art Card 39/49

Krenko, Baron of Tin Street Art Card 40/49

Aurelia, the Law Above 2 Art Card 41/49

Kraul Whipcracker Art Card 42/49

Kylox, Visionary Inventor Art Card 43/49

Niv-Mizzet, Guildpact 2 Art Card 44/49

Rakdos, Patron of Chaos 2 Art Card 45/49

Yarus, Roar of the Old Gods 2 Art Card 46/49

Redemption Arc Art Card 47/49

Havoc Eater Art Card 48/49

Panoptic Projektor Art Card 49/49

Preorder Murders at Karlov Manor at your local game store, online at Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold before its worldwide release February 9.