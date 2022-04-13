Streets of New Capenna Card Image Gallery
Check out the cards revealed from Streets of New Capenna below. To view the variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS
WHITE
Angelic Observer
Backup Agent
Ballroom Brawlers
Boon of Safety
Brokers Initiate
Buy Your Silence
Celebrity Fencer
Citizen's Crowbar
Dapper Shieldmate
Depopulate
Elspeth Resplendent
Extraction Specialist
Gathering Throng
Giada, Font of Hope
Halo Fountain
Hold for Ransom
Illuminator Virtuoso
Inspiring Overseer
Kill Shot
Knockout Blow
Mage's Attendant
Mysterious Limousine
Patch Up
Rabble Rousing
Raffine's Guidance
Raffine's Informant
Refuse to Yield
Revelation of Power
Rumor Gatherer
Sanctuary Warden
Sky Crier
Speakeasy Server
Swooping Protector
BLUE
All-Seeing Arbiter
Backstreet Bruiser
Brokers Veteran
Case the Joint
Cut Your Losses
Disdainful Stroke
Echo Inspector
Errant, Street Artist
Even the Score
Expendable Lackey
Faerie Vandal
Hypnotic Grifter
Ledger Shredder
A Little Chat
Majestic Metamorphosis
Make Disappear
Obscura Initiate
An Offer You Can't Refuse
Out of the Way
Psionic Snoop
Psychic Pickpocket
Public Enemy
Reservoir Kraken
Rooftop Nuisance
Run Out of Town
Security Bypass
Sewer Crocodile
Sleep with the Fishes
Slip Out the Back
Undercover Operative
Wingshield Agent
Wiretapping
Witness Protection
BLACK
Angel of Suffering
Body Launderer
Cemetery Tampering
Corrupt Court Official
Crooked Custodian
Cut of the Profits
Cutthroat Contender
Deal Gone Bad
Demon's Due
Dig Up the Body
Dusk Mangler
Extract the Truth
Fake Your Own Death
Girder Goons
Graveyard Shift
Grisly Sigil
Illicit Shipment
Incriminate
Join the Maestros
Maestros Initiate
Midnight Assassin
Murder
Night Clubber
Raffine's Silencer
Revel Ruiner
Rogues' Gallery
Sanguine Spy
Shadow of Mortality
Shakedown Heavy
Tavern Swindler
Tenacious Underdog
Vampire Scrivener
Whack
RED
Antagonize
Arcane Bombardment
Big Score
Call In a Professional
Daring Escape
Devilish Valet
Exhibition Magician
Glittering Stockpile
Goldhound
Hoard Hauler
Involuntary Employment
Jackhammer
Jaxis, the Troublemaker
Light 'Em Up
Mayhem Patrol
Plasma Jockey
Professional Face-Breaker
Pugnacious Pugilist
Pyre-Sledge Arsonist
Ready to Rumble
Riveteers Initiate
Riveteers Requisitioner
Rob the Archives
Sizzling Soloist
Sticky Fingers
Strangle
Structural Assault
Torch Breath
Unlucky Witness
Urabrask, Heretic Praetor
Widespread Thieving
Witty Roastmaster
Wrecking Crew
GREEN
Attended Socialite
Bootleggers' Stash
Bouncer's Beatdown
Broken Wings
Cabaretti Initiate
Caldaia Strongarm
Capenna Express
Civic Gardener
Cleanup Crew
Courier's Briefcase
Elegant Entourage
Evolving Door
Fight Rigging
For the Family
Freelance Muscle
Gala Greeters
Glittermonger
High-Rise Sawjack
Jewel Thief
Luxurious Libation
Most Wanted
Prizefight
Rhox Pummeler
Riveteers Decoy
Social Climber
Take to the Streets
Titan of Industry
Topiary Stomper
Venom Connoisseur
Vivien on the Hunt
Voice of the Vermin
Warm Welcome
Workshop Warchief
MULTICOLORED
Aven Heartstabber
Black Market Tycoon
Body Dropper
Brazen Upstart
Brokers Ascendancy
Brokers Charm
Cabaretti Ascendancy
Cabaretti Charm
Celestial Regulator
Ceremonial Groundbreaker
Civil Servant
Cormela, Glamour Thief
Corpse Appraiser
Corpse Explosion
Crew Captain
Darling of the Masses
Disciplined Duelist
Endless Detour
Evelyn, the Covetous
Exotic Pets
Falco Spara, Pactweaver
Fatal Grudge
Fleetfoot Dancer
Forge Boss
Glamorous Outlaw
Hostile Takeover
Incandescent Aria
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels
Jetmir's Fixer
Jinnie Fay, Jetmir's Second
Lagrella, the Magpie
Lord Xander, the Collector
Maestros Ascendancy
Maestros Charm
Maestros Diabolist
Masked Bandits
Meeting of the Five
Metropolis Angel
Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder
Nimble Larcenist
Ob Nixilis, the Adversary
Obscura Ascendancy
Obscura Charm
Obscura Interceptor
Ognis, the Dragon's Lash
Park Heights Pegasus
Queza, Augur of Agonies
Raffine, Scheming Seer
Rakish Revelers
Rigo, Streetwise Mentor
Riveteers Ascendancy
Riveteers Charm
Rocco, Cabaretti Caterer
Scheming Fence
Security Rhox
Shattered Seraph
Snooping Newsie
Soul of Emancipation
Spara's Adjudicators
Stimulus Package
Syndicate Infiltrator
Tainted Indulgence
Toluz, Clever Conductor
Unleash the Inferno
Void Rend
Ziatora, the Incinerator
Ziatora's Envoy
ARTIFACT
Arc Spitter
Brass Knuckles
Cement Shoes
Chrome Cat
Getaway Car
Gilded Pinions
Halo Scarab
Luxior, Giada's Gift
Ominous Parcel
Paragon of Modernity
Quick-Draw Dagger
Scuttling Butler
Suspicious Bookcase
Unlicensed Hearse
LAND
Botanical Plaza
Brokers Hideout
Cabaretti Courtyard
Jetmir's Garden
Maestros Theater
Obscura Storefront
Racers' Ring
Raffine's Tower
Riveteers Overlook
Skybridge Towers
Spara's Headquarters
Tramway Station
Waterfront District
Xander's Lounge
Ziatora's Proving Ground
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN
MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | ALL CARDS