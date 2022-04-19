Streets of New Capenna Art Cards
Streets of New Capenna Set Boosters include an art card showcasing one of 81 swanky illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 20 art cards opened are gold stamped with an artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol.
Learn more about Set Boosters—and the other exciting things you can find inside them—from the Streets of New Capenna Product Overview and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).
ART CARDS
Backup Agent Art Card 1/81
Dapper Shieldmate Art Card 2/81
Elspeth Resplendent Art Card 3/81
Giada, Font of Hope Art Card 4/81
Mage's Attendant Art Card 5/81
Mysterious Limousine Art Card 6/81
Rumor Gatherer Art Card 7/81
Sanctuary Warden Art Card 8/81
Speakeasy Server Art Card 9/81
Brokers Veteran Art Card 10/81
Disdainful Stroke Art Card 11/81
A Little Chat Art Card 12/81
Run Out of Town Art Card 13/81
Wingshield Agent Art Card 14/81
Wiretapping Art Card 15/81
Angel of Suffering Art Card 16/81
Rogues' Gallery Art Card 17/81
Daring Escape Art Card 18/81
Plasma Jockey Art Card 19/81
Capenna Express Art Card 20/81
Venom Connoisseur Art Card 21/81
Vivien on the Hunt Art Card 22/81
Cormela, Glamour Thief Art Card 23/81
Evelyn, the Covetous Art Card 24/81
Falco Spara, Pactweaver Art Card 25/81
Fleetfoot Dancer Art Card 26/81
Jetmir, Nexus of Revels Art Card 27/81
Lagrella, the Magpie Art Card 28/81
Lord Xander, the Collector Art Card 29/81
Meeting of the Five Art Card 30/81
Ob Nixilis, the Adversary Art Card 31/81
Raffine, Scheming Seer Art Card 32/81
Ziatora, the Incinerator Art Card 33/81
Luxior, Giada's Gift Art Card 34/81
Paragon of Modernity Art Card 35/81
Spara's Headquarters Art Card 36/81
Skybridge Towers Art Card 37/81
Anhelo, the Painter Art Card 38/81
The Beamtown Bullies Art Card 39/81
Henzie Toolbox Torre Art Card 40/81
Kamiz, Obscura Oculus Art Card 41/81
Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva Art Card 42/81
Perrie, the Pulverizer Art Card 43/81
Kros, Defense Contractor Art Card 44/81
Parnesse, the Subtle Brush Art Card 45/81
Phabine, Boss's Confidant Art Card 46/81
Tivit, Seller of Secrets Art Card 47/81
Angelic Sleuth Art Card 48/81
Bennie Bracks, Zoologist Art Card 49/81
Contractual Safeguard Art Card 50/81
Skyboon Evangelist Art Card 51/81
Change of Plans Art Card 52/81
Extravagant Replication Art Card 53/81
Flawless Forgery Art Card 54/81
Skyway Robber Art Card 55/81
Make an Example Art Card 56/81
Mari, the Killing Quill Art Card 57/81
Misfortune Teller Art Card 58/81
Writ of Return Art Card 59/81
Seize the Spotlight Art Card 60/81
Family's Favor Art Card 61/81
Killer Service Art Card 62/81
Prosperous Partnership Art Card 63/81
Halo Fountain Art Card 66/81
Masked Bandits Art Card 69/81
Mr. Orfeo, the Boulder Art Card 70/81
Obscura Ascendancy Art Card 72/81
Obscura Charm Art Card 73/81
Obscura Interceptor Art Card 74/81
Queza, Augur of Agonies Art Card 75/81
Jetmir's Garden Art Card 1 76/81
Jetmir's Garden Art Card 2 77/81
Island Art Card 78/81
Plains Art Card 79/81
Racers' Ring Art Card 80/81
Rafiq of the Many Art Card 81/81