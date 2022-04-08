You can check out all the Streets of New Capenna Commander previews and the decklists article on Monday, April 18.

WHITE

Aerial Extortionist

Angelic Sleuth

Boss's Chauffeur

Contractual Safeguard

Damning Verdict

Grand Crescendo

Jailbreak

Master of Ceremonies

Resourceful Defense

Skyboon Evangelist

Smuggler's Share

Bennie Bracks, Zoologist

Tenuous Truce

Aerial Extortionist

Angelic Sleuth

Boss's Chauffeur

Contractual Safeguard

Damning Verdict

Grand Crescendo

Jailbreak

Master of Ceremonies

Resourceful Defense

Skyboon Evangelist

Smuggler's Share

Archon of Coronation

Austere Command

Avenging Huntbonder

Call the Coppercoats

Declaration in Stone

Duelist's Heritage

Dusk /// Dawn

Felidar Retreat

Fell the Mighty

Generous Gift

Grateful Apparition

Hoofprints of the Stag

Intangible Virtue

Luminarch Aspirant

Martial Coup

Orzhov Advokist

Path to Exile

Planar Outburst

Sun Titan

Swords to Plowshares

Together Forever

BLUE

Aven Courier

Cephalid Facetaker

Change of Plans

Extravagant Replication

Flawless Forgery

In Too Deep

Mask of the Schemer

Shield Broker

Sinister Concierge

Skyway Robber

Storm of Forms

Swindler's Scheme

Champion of Wits

Chasm Skulker

Clone Legion

Commit /// Memory

Daring Saboteur

Deep Analysis

Dig Through Time

Drawn from Dreams

Fact or Fiction

Frantic Search

Ghostly Pilferer

Identity Thief

Looter il-Kor

Midnight Clock

Mystic Confluence

Nadir Kraken

Ponder

Preordain

River's Rebuke

Skyship Plunderer

Stolen Identity

Talrand's Invocation

Tezzeret's Gambit

Thrummingbird

Treasure Cruise

Whirler Rogue

Wingspan Mentor

Zndrsplt's Judgment

BLACK

Bellowing Mauler

Body Count

Dogged Detective

Lethal Scheme

Make an Example

Misfortune Teller

Protection Racket

Waste Management

Wave of Rats

Writ of Return

Xander's Pact

Mari, the Killing Quill

Aether Snap

Army of the Damned

Bloodsoaked Champion

Custodi Lich

Damnable Pact

Deathbringer Regent

Disciple of Bolas

Drana, Liberator of Malakir

Dread Summons

Feed the Swarm

Graveblade Marauder

Hex

Nightmare Unmaking

Noxious Gearhulk

Painful Truths

Profane Command

Puppeteer Clique

Reign of the Pit

Sever the Bloodline

Skyclave Shade

Victimize

Woe Strider

RED

Audacious Swap

Determined Iteration

Indulge /// Excess

Industrial Advancement

Life of the Party

Mezzio Mugger

Rain of Riches

Rose Room Treasurer

Seize the Spotlight

Spellbinding Soprano

Turf War

Agitator Ant

Blasphemous Act

Chain Reaction

Chaos Warp

Double Vision

Etali, Primal Storm

Inferno Titan

Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs

Magus of the Wheel

Outpost Siege

Rekindling Phoenix

Rite of the Raging Storm

Squee, the Immortal

Stalking Vengeance

Warstorm Surge

Zurzoth, Chaos Rider

GREEN

Bribe Taker

Caldaia Guardian

Crash the Party

Dodgy Jalopy

Family's Favor

First Responder

Killer Service

Next of Kin

Park Heights Maverick

Scepter of Celebration

Vivien's Stampede

Arasta of the Endless Web

Avenger of Zendikar

Awakening Zone

Beast Within

Beastmaster Ascension

Champion of Lambholt

Cultivate

Devoted Druid

Evolution Sage

Evolutionary Leap

Explore

Farseek

Forgotten Ancient

Garruk's Uprising

Giant Adephage

Greenwarden of Murasa

Harmonize

Incubation Druid

Indrik Stomphowler

Kodama's Reach

Leafkin Druid

Life's Legacy

Migration Path

Mitotic Slime

Overgrown Battlement

Rampant Growth

Rishkar, Peema Renegade

Rishkar's Expertise

Sakura-Tribe Elder

Sandwurm Convergence

Scavenging Ooze

Scute Swarm

Shamanic Revelation

Slippery Bogbonder

Steelbane Hydra

Sylvan Offering

Temur Sabertooth

Thragtusk

Thunderfoot Baloth

Treeshaker Chimera

Wall of Roots

Wickerbough Elder

Wood Elves

Woodfall Primus

World Shaper

MULTICOLORED

Anhelo, the Painter

Henzie "Toolbox" Torre

Kamiz, Obscura Oculus

Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva

Perrie, the Pulverizer

The Beamtown Bullies

Kros, Defense Contractor

Parnesse, the Subtle Brush

Phabine, Boss's Confidant

Tivit, Seller of Secrets

Agent's Toolkit

Bess, Soul Nourisher

Brokers Confluence

Cabaretti Confluence

Cryptic Pursuit

Denry Klin, Editor in Chief

Grime Gorger

Jolene, the Plunder Queen

Life Insurance

Maestros Confluence

Obscura Confluence

Oskar, Rubbish Reclaimer

Prosperous Partnership

Riveteers Confluence

Syrix, Carrier of the Flame

Vazi, Keen Negotiator

Ajani Unyielding

Alela, Artful Provocateur

Artifact Mutation

Assemble the Legion

Aura Mutation

Aven Mimeomancer

Bant Charm

Bedevil

Boros Charm

Call the Skybreaker

Camaraderie

Daxos of Meletis

Deathreap Ritual

Dragonlord Ojutai

Fallen Shinobi

Fathom Mage

Gahiji, Honored One

Goblin Electromancer

Inkfathom Witch

Jenara, Asura of War

Kess, Dissident Mage

Kresh the Bloodbraided

March of the Multitudes

Mask of Riddles

Primal Empathy

Roalesk, Apex Hybrid

Selvala, Explorer Returned

Shadowmage Infiltrator

Silent-Blade Oni

Terminate

Thief of Sanity

Urban Evolution

Utter End

Vorel of the Hull Clade

Windgrace's Judgment

Wrexial, the Risen Deep

COLORLESS

Artisan of Kozilek

ARTIFACT

Currency Converter

False Floor

Gavel of the Righteous

Smuggler's Buggy

Weathered Sentinels

Threefold Signal

Arcane Signet

Azorius Signet

Bloodthirsty Blade

Commander's Sphere

Crystalline Giant

Dimir Signet

Everflowing Chalice

Fellwar Stone

Idol of Oblivion

Izzet Signet

Lifecrafter's Bestiary

Lightning Greaves

Mimic Vat

Oblivion Stone

Oracle's Vault

Orzhov Signet

Power Conduit

Quietus Spike

Rakdos Signet

Sol Ring

Solemn Simulacrum

Strionic Resonator

Swiftfoot Boots

Twinning Staff

Wayfarer's Bauble

LAND

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

Arcane Sanctum

Ash Barrens

Bant Panorama

Blighted Woodland

Canopy Vista

Cascade Bluffs

Castle Ardenvale

Castle Embereth

Choked Estuary

Cinder Glade

Command Tower

Creeping Tar Pit

Crumbling Necropolis

Darkwater Catacombs

Esper Panorama

Exotic Orchard

Fetid Heath

Flooded Grove

Foreboding Ruins

Fortified Village

Game Trail

Gavony Township

Grixis Panorama

Jund Panorama

Jungle Shrine

Karn's Bastion

Kessig Wolf Run

Littjara Mirrorlake

Llanowar Reborn

Mossfire Valley

Mosswort Bridge

Myriad Landscape

Naya Panorama

Nesting Grounds

Path of Ancestry

Port Town

Prairie Stream

Rogue's Passage

Rugged Prairie

Savage Lands

Seaside Citadel

Shadowblood Ridge

Skycloud Expanse

Smoldering Marsh

Spinerock Knoll

Sungrass Prairie

Sunken Hollow

Temple of Epiphany

Temple of Malady

Temple of Mystery

Temple of Silence

Temple of the False God

Temple of Triumph

Thriving Bluff

Thriving Grove

Thriving Heath

Thriving Isle

Thriving Moor

Twilight Mire

Vivid Creek

Vivid Grove

Vivid Meadow

Windbrisk Heights

