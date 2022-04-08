Streets of New Capenna Commander Card Image Gallery
You can check out all the Streets of New Capenna Commander previews and the decklists article on Monday, April 18.
WHITE
Aerial Extortionist
Angelic Sleuth
Boss's Chauffeur
Contractual Safeguard
Damning Verdict
Grand Crescendo
Jailbreak
Master of Ceremonies
Resourceful Defense
Skyboon Evangelist
Smuggler's Share
Bennie Bracks, Zoologist
Tenuous Truce
Archon of Coronation
Austere Command
Avenging Huntbonder
Call the Coppercoats
Declaration in Stone
Duelist's Heritage
Dusk /// Dawn
Felidar Retreat
Fell the Mighty
Generous Gift
Grateful Apparition
Hoofprints of the Stag
Intangible Virtue
Luminarch Aspirant
Martial Coup
Orzhov Advokist
Path to Exile
Planar Outburst
Sun Titan
Swords to Plowshares
Together Forever
BLUE
Aven Courier
Cephalid Facetaker
Change of Plans
Extravagant Replication
Flawless Forgery
In Too Deep
Mask of the Schemer
Shield Broker
Sinister Concierge
Skyway Robber
Storm of Forms
Swindler's Scheme
Champion of Wits
Chasm Skulker
Clone Legion
Commit /// Memory
Daring Saboteur
Deep Analysis
Dig Through Time
Drawn from Dreams
Fact or Fiction
Frantic Search
Ghostly Pilferer
Identity Thief
Looter il-Kor
Midnight Clock
Mystic Confluence
Nadir Kraken
Ponder
Preordain
River's Rebuke
Skyship Plunderer
Stolen Identity
Talrand's Invocation
Tezzeret's Gambit
Thrummingbird
Treasure Cruise
Whirler Rogue
Wingspan Mentor
Zndrsplt's Judgment
BLACK
Bellowing Mauler
Body Count
Dogged Detective
Lethal Scheme
Make an Example
Misfortune Teller
Protection Racket
Waste Management
Wave of Rats
Writ of Return
Xander's Pact
Mari, the Killing Quill
Aether Snap
Army of the Damned
Bloodsoaked Champion
Custodi Lich
Damnable Pact
Deathbringer Regent
Disciple of Bolas
Drana, Liberator of Malakir
Dread Summons
Feed the Swarm
Graveblade Marauder
Hex
Nightmare Unmaking
Noxious Gearhulk
Painful Truths
Profane Command
Puppeteer Clique
Reign of the Pit
Sever the Bloodline
Skyclave Shade
Victimize
Woe Strider
RED
Audacious Swap
Determined Iteration
Indulge /// Excess
Industrial Advancement
Life of the Party
Mezzio Mugger
Rain of Riches
Rose Room Treasurer
Seize the Spotlight
Spellbinding Soprano
Turf War
Spiteful Repossession
Agitator Ant
Blasphemous Act
Chain Reaction
Chaos Warp
Double Vision
Etali, Primal Storm
Inferno Titan
Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs
Magus of the Wheel
Outpost Siege
Rekindling Phoenix
Rite of the Raging Storm
Squee, the Immortal
Stalking Vengeance
Warstorm Surge
Zurzoth, Chaos Rider
GREEN
Bribe Taker
Caldaia Guardian
Crash the Party
Dodgy Jalopy
Family's Favor
First Responder
Killer Service
Next of Kin
Park Heights Maverick
Scepter of Celebration
Vivien's Stampede
Boxing Ring
Arasta of the Endless Web
Avenger of Zendikar
Awakening Zone
Beast Within
Beastmaster Ascension
Champion of Lambholt
Cultivate
Devoted Druid
Evolution Sage
Evolutionary Leap
Explore
Farseek
Forgotten Ancient
Garruk's Uprising
Giant Adephage
Greenwarden of Murasa
Harmonize
Incubation Druid
Indrik Stomphowler
Kodama's Reach
Leafkin Druid
Life's Legacy
Migration Path
Mitotic Slime
Overgrown Battlement
Rampant Growth
Rishkar, Peema Renegade
Rishkar's Expertise
Sakura-Tribe Elder
Sandwurm Convergence
Scavenging Ooze
Scute Swarm
Shamanic Revelation
Slippery Bogbonder
Steelbane Hydra
Sylvan Offering
Temur Sabertooth
Thragtusk
Thunderfoot Baloth
Treeshaker Chimera
Wall of Roots
Wickerbough Elder
Wood Elves
Woodfall Primus
World Shaper
MULTICOLORED
Anhelo, the Painter
Henzie "Toolbox" Torre
Kamiz, Obscura Oculus
Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva
Perrie, the Pulverizer
The Beamtown Bullies
Kros, Defense Contractor
Parnesse, the Subtle Brush
Phabine, Boss's Confidant
Tivit, Seller of Secrets
Agent's Toolkit
Bess, Soul Nourisher
Brokers Confluence
Cabaretti Confluence
Cryptic Pursuit
Denry Klin, Editor in Chief
Grime Gorger
Jolene, the Plunder Queen
Life Insurance
Maestros Confluence
Obscura Confluence
Oskar, Rubbish Reclaimer
Prosperous Partnership
Riveteers Confluence
Syrix, Carrier of the Flame
Vazi, Keen Negotiator
Ajani Unyielding
Alela, Artful Provocateur
Artifact Mutation
Assemble the Legion
Aura Mutation
Aven Mimeomancer
Bant Charm
Bedevil
Boros Charm
Call the Skybreaker
Camaraderie
Daxos of Meletis
Deathreap Ritual
Dragonlord Ojutai
Fallen Shinobi
Fathom Mage
Gahiji, Honored One
Goblin Electromancer
Inkfathom Witch
Jenara, Asura of War
Kess, Dissident Mage
Kresh the Bloodbraided
March of the Multitudes
Mask of Riddles
Primal Empathy
Roalesk, Apex Hybrid
Selvala, Explorer Returned
Shadowmage Infiltrator
Silent-Blade Oni
Terminate
Thief of Sanity
Urban Evolution
Utter End
Vorel of the Hull Clade
Windgrace's Judgment
Wrexial, the Risen Deep
COLORLESS
Artisan of Kozilek
ARTIFACT
Currency Converter
False Floor
Gavel of the Righteous
Smuggler's Buggy
Weathered Sentinels
Threefold Signal
Arcane Signet
Azorius Signet
Bloodthirsty Blade
Commander's Sphere
Crystalline Giant
Dimir Signet
Everflowing Chalice
Fellwar Stone
Idol of Oblivion
Izzet Signet
Lifecrafter's Bestiary
Lightning Greaves
Mimic Vat
Oblivion Stone
Oracle's Vault
Orzhov Signet
Power Conduit
Quietus Spike
Rakdos Signet
Sol Ring
Solemn Simulacrum
Strionic Resonator
Swiftfoot Boots
Twinning Staff
Wayfarer's Bauble
LAND
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Arcane Sanctum
Ash Barrens
Bant Panorama
Blighted Woodland
Canopy Vista
Cascade Bluffs
Castle Ardenvale
Castle Embereth
Choked Estuary
Cinder Glade
Command Tower
Creeping Tar Pit
Crumbling Necropolis
Darkwater Catacombs
Esper Panorama
Exotic Orchard
Fetid Heath
Flooded Grove
Foreboding Ruins
Fortified Village
Game Trail
Gavony Township
Grixis Panorama
Jund Panorama
Jungle Shrine
Karn's Bastion
Kessig Wolf Run
Littjara Mirrorlake
Llanowar Reborn
Mossfire Valley
Mosswort Bridge
Myriad Landscape
Naya Panorama
Nesting Grounds
Path of Ancestry
Port Town
Prairie Stream
Rogue's Passage
Rugged Prairie
Savage Lands
Seaside Citadel
Shadowblood Ridge
Skycloud Expanse
Smoldering Marsh
Spinerock Knoll
Sungrass Prairie
Sunken Hollow
Temple of Epiphany
Temple of Malady
Temple of Mystery
Temple of Silence
Temple of the False God
Temple of Triumph
Thriving Bluff
Thriving Grove
Thriving Heath
Thriving Isle
Thriving Moor
Twilight Mire
Vivid Creek
Vivid Grove
Vivid Meadow
Windbrisk Heights
