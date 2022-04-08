You can check out all the Streets of New Capenna Commander previews and the decklists article on Monday, April 18.

 

WHITE

BLUE

BLACK

RED

GREEN

MULTICOLORED

COLORLESS

ARTIFACT

LAND

