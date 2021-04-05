To view the Mystical Archive, alternate, and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE

Academic Probation
Ageless Guardian
Beaming Defiance
Clever Lumimancer
Combat Professor
Defend the Campus
Detention Vortex
Devastating Mastery
Dueling Coach
Eager First-Year
Elite Spellbinder
Expel
Guiding Voice
Leonin Lightscribe
Mavinda, Students' Advocate
Pilgrim of the Ages
Pillardrop Rescuer
Professor of Symbology
Reduce to Memory
Secret Rendezvous
Semester's End
Show of Confidence
Sparring Regimen
Star Pupil
Stonebinder's Familiar
Stonerise Spirit
Strict Proctor
Study Break
Thunderous Orator
BLUE

Arcane Subtraction
Archmage Emeritus
Burrog Befuddler
Bury in Books
Curate
Divide by Zero
Dream Strix
Frost Trickster
Ingenious Mastery
Kelpie Guide
Mentor's Guidance
Mercurial Transformation
Multiple Choice
Pop Quiz
Reject
Resculpt
Serpentine Curve
Snow Day
Solve the Equation
Soothsayer Adept
Symmetry Sage
Teachings of the Archaics
Tempted by the Oriq
Test of Talents
Vortex Runner
Waterfall Aerialist
Wormhole Serpent
BLACK

Arrogant Poet
Baleful Mastery
Brackish Trudge
Callous Bloodmage
Confront the Past
Crushing Disappointment
Essence Infusion
Eyetwitch
Flunk
Go Blank
Hunt for Specimens
Lash of Malice
Leech Fanatic
Mage Hunter
Mage Hunters' Onslaught
Necrotic Fumes
Novice Dissector
Oriq Loremage
Plumb the Forbidden
Poet's Quill
Professor Onyx
Professor's Warning
Promising Duskmage
Sedgemoor Witch
Specter of the Fens
Tenured Inkcaster
Umbral Juke
Unwilling Ingredient
RED

Academic Dispute
Ardent Dustspeaker
Blood Age General
Conspiracy Theorist
Crackle with Power
Draconic Intervention
Dragon's Approach
Efreet Flamepainter
Enthusiastic Study
Explosive Welcome
Fervent Mastery
First Day of Class
Fuming Effigy
Grinning Ignus
Hall Monitor
Heated Debate
Igneous Inspiration
Illuminate History
Illustrious Historian
Mascot Interception
Pigment Storm
Pillardrop Warden
Retriever Phoenix
Start from Scratch
Storm-Kiln Artist
Sudden Breakthrough
Tome Shredder
Twinscroll Shaman
GREEN

Accomplished Alchemist
Basic Conjuration
Bayou Groff
Big Play
Bookwurm
Charge Through
Containment Breach
Devouring Tendrils
Dragonsguard Elite
Ecological Appreciation
Emergent Sequence
Exponential Growth
Field Trip
Fortifying Draught
Gnarled Professor
Honor Troll
Karok Wrangler
Leyline Invocation
Mage Duel
Master Symmetrist
Overgrown Arch
Professor of Zoomancy
Reckless Amplimancer
Scurrid Colony
Spined Karok
Springmane Cervin
Tangletrap
Verdant Mastery
MULTICOLORED

Aether Helix
Beledros Witherbloom
Biomathematician
Blade Historian
Blood Researcher
Blot Out the Sky
Body of Research
Closing Statement
Cram Session
Creative Outburst
Culling Ritual
Culmination of Studies
Daemogoth Titan
Daemogoth Woe-Eater
Deadly Brew
Decisive Denial
Dina, Soul Steeper
Double Major
Dramatic Finale
Elemental Expressionist
Elemental Masterpiece
Elemental Summoning
Eureka Moment
Exhilarating Elocution
Expressive Iteration
Fractal Summoning
Fracture
Galazeth Prismari
Golden Ratio
Harness Infinity
Hofri Ghostforge
Humiliate
Infuse with Vitality
Inkling Summoning
Kasmina, Enigma Sage
Killian, Ink Duelist
Lorehold Apprentice
Lorehold Command
Lorehold Excavation
Lorehold Pledgemage
Maelstrom Muse
Magma Opus
Make Your Mark
Manifestation Sage
Moldering Karok
Mortality Spear
Needlethorn Drake
Oggyar Battle-Seer
Owlin Shieldmage
Pest Summoning
Practical Research
Prismari Apprentice
Prismari Command
Prismari Pledgemage
Quandrix Apprentice
Quandrix Command
Quandrix Cultivator
Quandrix Pledgemage
Quintorius, Field Historian
Radiant Scrollwielder
Reconstruct History
Relic Sloth
Returned Pastcaller
Rip Apart
Rise of Extus
Rootha, Mercurial Artist
Rushed Rebirth
Shadewing Laureate
Shadrix Silverquill
Silverquill Apprentice
Silverquill Command
Silverquill Pledgemage
Silverquill Silencer
Spectacle Mage
Spirit Summoning
Spiteful Squad
Square Up
Stonebound Mentor
Tanazir Quandrix
Teach by Example
Tend the Pests
Thrilling Discovery
Vanishing Verse
Velomachus Lorehold
Venerable Warsinger
Witherbloom Apprentice
Witherbloom Command
Witherbloom Pledgemage
Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy
COLORLESS

Environmental Sciences
Expanded Anatomy
Introduction to Annihilation
Introduction to Prophecy
Mascot Exhibition
ARTIFACT

Biblioplex Assistant
Campus Guide
Codie, Vociferous Codex
Cogwork Archivist
Excavated Wall
Letter of Acceptance
Reflective Golem
Spell Satchel
Strixhaven Stadium
Team Pennant
Zephyr Boots
LAND

Access Tunnel
Archway Commons
The Biblioplex
Frostboil Snarl
Furycalm Snarl
Hall of Oracles
Lorehold Campus
Necroblossom Snarl
Prismari Campus
Quandrix Campus
Shineshadow Snarl
Silverquill Campus
Vineglimmer Snarl
Witherbloom Campus
MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Wandering Archaic
Explore the Vastlands

Wandering Archaic

Augmenter Pugilist
Echoing Equation

Augmenter Pugilist

Blex, Vexing Pest
Search for Blex

Blex, Vexing Pest

Extus, Oriq Overlord
Awaken the Blood Avatar

Extus, Oriq Overlord

Flamescroll Celebrant
Revel in Silence

Flamescroll Celebrant

Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios
Journey to the Oracle

Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios

Kianne, Dean of Substance
Imbraham, Dean of Theory

Kianne, Dean of Substance

Mila, Crafty Companion
Lukka, Wayward Bonder

Mila, Crafty Companion

Pestilent Cauldron
Restorative Burst

Pestilent Cauldron

Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Augusta, Dean of Order

Plargg, Dean of Chaos

Rowan, Scholar of Sparks
Will, Scholar of Frost

Rowan, Scholar of Sparks

Selfless Glyphweaver
Deadly Vanity

Selfless Glyphweaver

Shaile, Dean of Radiance
Embrose, Dean of Shadow

Shaile, Dean of Radiance

Torrent Sculptor
Flamethrower Sonata

Torrent Sculptor

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
Nassari, Dean of Expression

Uvilda, Dean of Perfection

Valentin, Dean of the Vein
Lisette, Dean of the Root

Valentin, Dean of the Vein

 

