Wizards of the Coast

To view the Mystical Archive, alternate, and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

ALL CARDS

WHITE

Academic Probation

Ageless Guardian

Beaming Defiance

Clever Lumimancer

Combat Professor

Defend the Campus

Detention Vortex

Devastating Mastery

Dueling Coach

Eager First-Year

Elite Spellbinder

Expel

Guiding Voice

Leonin Lightscribe

Mavinda, Students' Advocate

Pilgrim of the Ages

Pillardrop Rescuer

Professor of Symbology

Reduce to Memory

Secret Rendezvous

Semester's End

Show of Confidence

Sparring Regimen

Star Pupil

Stonebinder's Familiar

Stonerise Spirit

Strict Proctor

Study Break

Thunderous Orator

BLUE

Arcane Subtraction

Archmage Emeritus

Burrog Befuddler

Bury in Books

Curate

Divide by Zero

Dream Strix

Frost Trickster

Ingenious Mastery

Kelpie Guide

Mentor's Guidance

Mercurial Transformation

Multiple Choice

Pop Quiz

Reject

Resculpt

Serpentine Curve

Snow Day

Solve the Equation

Soothsayer Adept

Symmetry Sage

Teachings of the Archaics

Tempted by the Oriq

Test of Talents

Vortex Runner

Waterfall Aerialist

Wormhole Serpent

BLACK

Arrogant Poet

Baleful Mastery

Brackish Trudge

Callous Bloodmage

Confront the Past

Crushing Disappointment

Essence Infusion

Eyetwitch

Flunk

Go Blank

Hunt for Specimens

Lash of Malice

Leech Fanatic

Mage Hunter

Mage Hunters' Onslaught

Necrotic Fumes

Novice Dissector

Oriq Loremage

Plumb the Forbidden

Poet's Quill

Professor Onyx

Professor's Warning

Promising Duskmage

Sedgemoor Witch

Specter of the Fens

Tenured Inkcaster

Umbral Juke

Unwilling Ingredient

RED

Academic Dispute

Ardent Dustspeaker

Blood Age General

Conspiracy Theorist

Crackle with Power

Draconic Intervention

Dragon's Approach

Efreet Flamepainter

Enthusiastic Study

Explosive Welcome

Fervent Mastery

First Day of Class

Fuming Effigy

Grinning Ignus

Hall Monitor

Heated Debate

Igneous Inspiration

Illuminate History

Illustrious Historian

Mascot Interception

Pigment Storm

Pillardrop Warden

Retriever Phoenix

Start from Scratch

Storm-Kiln Artist

Sudden Breakthrough

Tome Shredder

Twinscroll Shaman

GREEN

Accomplished Alchemist

Basic Conjuration

Bayou Groff

Big Play

Bookwurm

Charge Through

Containment Breach

Devouring Tendrils

Dragonsguard Elite

Ecological Appreciation

Emergent Sequence

Exponential Growth

Field Trip

Fortifying Draught

Gnarled Professor

Honor Troll

Karok Wrangler

Leyline Invocation

Mage Duel

Master Symmetrist

Overgrown Arch

Professor of Zoomancy

Reckless Amplimancer

Scurrid Colony

Spined Karok

Springmane Cervin

Tangletrap

Verdant Mastery

MULTICOLORED

Aether Helix

Beledros Witherbloom

Biomathematician

Blade Historian

Blood Researcher

Blot Out the Sky

Body of Research

Closing Statement

Cram Session

Creative Outburst

Culling Ritual

Culmination of Studies

Daemogoth Titan

Daemogoth Woe-Eater

Deadly Brew

Decisive Denial

Dina, Soul Steeper

Double Major

Dramatic Finale

Elemental Expressionist

Elemental Masterpiece

Elemental Summoning

Eureka Moment

Exhilarating Elocution

Expressive Iteration

Fractal Summoning

Fracture

Galazeth Prismari

Golden Ratio

Harness Infinity

Hofri Ghostforge

Humiliate

Infuse with Vitality

Inkling Summoning

Kasmina, Enigma Sage

Killian, Ink Duelist

Lorehold Apprentice

Lorehold Command

Lorehold Excavation

Lorehold Pledgemage

Maelstrom Muse

Magma Opus

Make Your Mark

Manifestation Sage

Moldering Karok

Mortality Spear

Needlethorn Drake

Oggyar Battle-Seer

Owlin Shieldmage

Pest Summoning

Practical Research

Prismari Apprentice

Prismari Command

Prismari Pledgemage

Quandrix Apprentice

Quandrix Command

Quandrix Cultivator

Quandrix Pledgemage

Quintorius, Field Historian

Radiant Scrollwielder

Reconstruct History

Relic Sloth

Returned Pastcaller

Rip Apart

Rise of Extus

Rootha, Mercurial Artist

Rushed Rebirth

Shadewing Laureate

Shadrix Silverquill

Silverquill Apprentice

Silverquill Command

Silverquill Pledgemage

Silverquill Silencer

Spectacle Mage

Spirit Summoning

Spiteful Squad

Square Up

Stonebound Mentor

Tanazir Quandrix

Teach by Example

Tend the Pests

Thrilling Discovery

Vanishing Verse

Velomachus Lorehold

Venerable Warsinger

Witherbloom Apprentice

Witherbloom Command

Witherbloom Pledgemage

Zimone, Quandrix Prodigy

COLORLESS

Environmental Sciences

Expanded Anatomy

Introduction to Annihilation

Introduction to Prophecy

Mascot Exhibition

ARTIFACT

Biblioplex Assistant

Campus Guide

Codie, Vociferous Codex

Cogwork Archivist

Excavated Wall

Letter of Acceptance

Reflective Golem

Spell Satchel

Strixhaven Stadium

Team Pennant

Zephyr Boots

LAND

Access Tunnel

Archway Commons

The Biblioplex

Frostboil Snarl

Furycalm Snarl

Hall of Oracles

Lorehold Campus

Necroblossom Snarl

Prismari Campus

Quandrix Campus

Shineshadow Snarl

Silverquill Campus

Vineglimmer Snarl

Witherbloom Campus

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Wandering Archaic Turn Over Augmenter Pugilist Turn Over Blex, Vexing Pest Turn Over Extus, Oriq Overlord Turn Over Flamescroll Celebrant Turn Over Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios Turn Over Kianne, Dean of Substance Turn Over Mila, Crafty Companion Turn Over Pestilent Cauldron Turn Over Plargg, Dean of Chaos Turn Over Rowan, Scholar of Sparks Turn Over Selfless Glyphweaver Turn Over Shaile, Dean of Radiance Turn Over Torrent Sculptor Turn Over Uvilda, Dean of Perfection Turn Over Valentin, Dean of the Vein

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | COLORLESS | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

ALL CARDS