To view the regular cards, check out our Strixhaven: School of Mages Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Approach of the Second Sun

Day of Judgment

Defiant Strike

Divine Gambit

Ephemerate

Gift of Estates

Gods Willing

Mana Tithe

Revitalize

Swords to Plowshares

Teferi's Protection

Academic Probation

Devastating Mastery

Elite Spellbinder

Leonin Lightscribe

Mavinda, Students' Advocate

Semester's End

Sparring Regimen

Strict Proctor

Angel of the Ruins

Archaeomancer's Map

Bronze Guardian

Combat Calligrapher

Digsite Engineer

Excavation Technique

Guardian Archon

Losheel, Clockwork Scholar

Monologue Tax

Nils, Discipline Enforcer

Promise of Loyalty

Scholarship Sponsor

BLUE

Blue Sun's Zenith

Brainstorm

Compulsive Research

Counterspell

Memory Lapse

Mind's Desire

Negate

Opt

Strategic Planning

Tezzeret's Gambit

Time Warp

Whirlwind Denial

Archmage Emeritus

Dream Strix

Ingenious Mastery

Multiple Choice

Teachings of the Archaics

Tempted by the Oriq

Commander's Insight

Curiosity Crafter

Dazzling Sphinx

Deekah, Fractal Theorist

Inspiring Refrain

Muse Vortex

Octavia, Living Thesis

Perplexing Test

Replication Technique

Sly Instigator

Spawning Kraken

Theoretical Duplication

BLACK

Agonizing Remorse

Crux of Fate

Dark Ritual

Demonic Tutor

Doom Blade

Duress

Eliminate

Inquisition of Kozilek

Sign in Blood

Tainted Pact

Tendrils of Agony

Village Rites

Professor Onyx

Baleful Mastery

Callous Bloodmage

Confront the Past

Oriq Loremage

Poet's Quill

Sedgemoor Witch

Author of Shadows

Blight Mound

Bold Plagiarist

Cunning Rhetoric

Essence Pulse

Fain, the Broker

Incarnation Technique

Keen Duelist

Marshland Bloodcaster

Stinging Study

Tivash, Gloom Summoner

Veinwitch Coven

RED

Chaos Warp

Claim the Firstborn

Faithless Looting

Grapeshot

Increasing Vengeance

Infuriate

Lightning Bolt

Mizzix's Mastery

Shock

Stone Rain

Thrill of Possibility

Urza's Rage

Conspiracy Theorist

Crackle with Power

Draconic Intervention

Efreet Flamepainter

Fervent Mastery

Illuminate History

Retriever Phoenix

Audacious Reshapers

Battlemage's Bracers

Creative Technique

Cursed Mirror

Fiery Encore

Inferno Project

Laelia, the Blade Reforged

Radiant Performer

Rionya, Fire Dancer

Rousing Refrain

Ruin Grinder

Surge to Victory

GREEN

Abundant Harvest

Adventurous Impulse

Channel

Cultivate

Harmonize

Krosan Grip

Natural Order

Primal Command

Regrowth

Snakeskin Veil

Weather the Storm

Accomplished Alchemist

Basic Conjuration

Dragonsguard Elite

Ecological Appreciation

Exponential Growth

Gnarled Professor

Verdant Mastery

Blossoming Bogbeast

Ezzaroot Channeler

Fractal Harness

Guardian Augmenter

Healing Technique

Paradox Zone

Pest Infestation

Ruxa, Patient Professor

Sequence Engine

Sproutback Trudge

Trudge Garden

Yedora, Grave Gardener

MULTICOLORED

Despark

Electrolyze

Growth Spiral

Lightning Helix

Putrefy

Kasmina, Enigma Sage

Shadrix Silverquill

Galazeth Prismari

Beledros Witherbloom

Velomachus Lorehold

Tanazir Quandrix

Breena, the Demagogue

Felisa, Fang of Silverquill

Veyran, Voice of Duality

Zaffai, Thunder Conductor

Gyome, Master Chef

Willowdusk, Essence Seer

Alibou, Ancient Witness

Blade Historian

Osgir, the Reconstructor

Blot Out the Sky

Adrix and Nev, Twincasters

Body of Research

Esix, Fractal Bloom

Culling Ritual

Culmination of Studies

Daemogoth Titan

Double Major

Dramatic Finale

Elemental Expressionist

Harness Infinity

Hofri Ghostforge

Lorehold Command

Magma Opus

Manifestation Sage

Prismari Command

Quandrix Command

Radiant Scrollwielder

Rushed Rebirth

Silverquill Command

Silverquill Silencer

Vanishing Verse

Venerable Warsinger

Witherbloom Command

Fracture

Expressive Iteration

Mortality Spear

Rip Apart

Decisive Denial

Inkshield

Oversimplify

Reinterpret

Revival Experiment

Wake the Past

COLORLESS

Mascot Exhibition

ARTIFACT

Codie, Vociferous Codex

Strixhaven Stadium

Elementalist's Palette

Geometric Nexus

Tempting Contract

Triplicate Titan

LAND

The Biblioplex

Frostboil Snarl

Furycalm Snarl

Hall of Oracles

Necroblossom Snarl

Shineshadow Snarl

Vineglimmer Snarl

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Witch's Clinic

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Mila, Crafty Companion Turn Over Rowan, Scholar of Sparks Turn Over Wandering Archaic Turn Over Augmenter Pugilist Turn Over Blex, Vexing Pest Turn Over Extus, Oriq Overlord Turn Over Flamescroll Celebrant Turn Over Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios Turn Over Kianne, Dean of Substance Turn Over Pestilent Cauldron Turn Over Plargg, Dean of Chaos Turn Over Selfless Glyphweaver Turn Over Shaile, Dean of Radiance Turn Over Torrent Sculptor Turn Over Uvilda, Dean of Perfection Turn Over Valentin, Dean of the Vein

