Strixhaven: School of Mages Variants
WHITE
Approach of the Second Sun
Day of Judgment
Defiant Strike
Divine Gambit
Ephemerate
Gift of Estates
Gods Willing
Mana Tithe
Revitalize
Swords to Plowshares
Teferi's Protection
Approach of the Second Sun
Day of Judgment
Defiant Strike
Divine Gambit
Ephemerate
Gift of Estates
Gods Willing
Mana Tithe
Revitalize
Swords to Plowshares
Teferi's Protection
Academic Probation
Devastating Mastery
Elite Spellbinder
Leonin Lightscribe
Mavinda, Students' Advocate
Semester's End
Sparring Regimen
Strict Proctor
Angel of the Ruins
Archaeomancer's Map
Bronze Guardian
Combat Calligrapher
Digsite Engineer
Excavation Technique
Guardian Archon
Losheel, Clockwork Scholar
Monologue Tax
Nils, Discipline Enforcer
Promise of Loyalty
Scholarship Sponsor
BLUE
Blue Sun's Zenith
Brainstorm
Compulsive Research
Counterspell
Memory Lapse
Mind's Desire
Negate
Opt
Strategic Planning
Tezzeret's Gambit
Time Warp
Whirlwind Denial
Blue Sun's Zenith
Brainstorm
Compulsive Research
Counterspell
Memory Lapse
Mind's Desire
Negate
Opt
Strategic Planning
Tezzeret's Gambit
Time Warp
Whirlwind Denial
Archmage Emeritus
Dream Strix
Ingenious Mastery
Multiple Choice
Teachings of the Archaics
Tempted by the Oriq
Commander's Insight
Curiosity Crafter
Dazzling Sphinx
Deekah, Fractal Theorist
Inspiring Refrain
Muse Vortex
Octavia, Living Thesis
Perplexing Test
Replication Technique
Sly Instigator
Spawning Kraken
Theoretical Duplication
Archmage Emeritus
BLACK
Agonizing Remorse
Crux of Fate
Dark Ritual
Demonic Tutor
Doom Blade
Duress
Eliminate
Inquisition of Kozilek
Sign in Blood
Tainted Pact
Tendrils of Agony
Village Rites
Agonizing Remorse
Crux of Fate
Dark Ritual
Demonic Tutor
Doom Blade
Duress
Eliminate
Inquisition of Kozilek
Sign in Blood
Tainted Pact
Tendrils of Agony
Village Rites
Professor Onyx
Baleful Mastery
Callous Bloodmage
Confront the Past
Oriq Loremage
Poet's Quill
Sedgemoor Witch
Author of Shadows
Blight Mound
Bold Plagiarist
Cunning Rhetoric
Essence Pulse
Fain, the Broker
Incarnation Technique
Keen Duelist
Marshland Bloodcaster
Stinging Study
Tivash, Gloom Summoner
Veinwitch Coven
RED
Chaos Warp
Claim the Firstborn
Faithless Looting
Grapeshot
Increasing Vengeance
Infuriate
Lightning Bolt
Mizzix's Mastery
Shock
Stone Rain
Thrill of Possibility
Urza's Rage
Chaos Warp
Claim the Firstborn
Faithless Looting
Grapeshot
Increasing Vengeance
Infuriate
Lightning Bolt
Mizzix's Mastery
Shock
Stone Rain
Thrill of Possibility
Urza's Rage
Conspiracy Theorist
Crackle with Power
Draconic Intervention
Efreet Flamepainter
Fervent Mastery
Illuminate History
Retriever Phoenix
Audacious Reshapers
Battlemage's Bracers
Creative Technique
Cursed Mirror
Fiery Encore
Inferno Project
Laelia, the Blade Reforged
Radiant Performer
Rionya, Fire Dancer
Rousing Refrain
Ruin Grinder
Surge to Victory
GREEN
Abundant Harvest
Adventurous Impulse
Channel
Cultivate
Harmonize
Krosan Grip
Natural Order
Primal Command
Regrowth
Snakeskin Veil
Weather the Storm
Abundant Harvest
Adventurous Impulse
Channel
Cultivate
Harmonize
Krosan Grip
Natural Order
Primal Command
Regrowth
Snakeskin Veil
Weather the Storm
Accomplished Alchemist
Basic Conjuration
Dragonsguard Elite
Ecological Appreciation
Exponential Growth
Gnarled Professor
Verdant Mastery
Dragonsguard Elite
Blossoming Bogbeast
Ezzaroot Channeler
Fractal Harness
Guardian Augmenter
Healing Technique
Paradox Zone
Pest Infestation
Ruxa, Patient Professor
Sequence Engine
Sproutback Trudge
Trudge Garden
Yedora, Grave Gardener
MULTICOLORED
Despark
Electrolyze
Growth Spiral
Lightning Helix
Putrefy
Despark
Electrolyze
Growth Spiral
Lightning Helix
Putrefy
Kasmina, Enigma Sage
Shadrix Silverquill
Galazeth Prismari
Beledros Witherbloom
Velomachus Lorehold
Tanazir Quandrix
Breena, the Demagogue
Felisa, Fang of Silverquill
Veyran, Voice of Duality
Zaffai, Thunder Conductor
Gyome, Master Chef
Willowdusk, Essence Seer
Alibou, Ancient Witness
Blade Historian
Osgir, the Reconstructor
Blot Out the Sky
Adrix and Nev, Twincasters
Body of Research
Esix, Fractal Bloom
Culling Ritual
Culmination of Studies
Daemogoth Titan
Double Major
Dramatic Finale
Elemental Expressionist
Harness Infinity
Hofri Ghostforge
Lorehold Command
Magma Opus
Manifestation Sage
Prismari Command
Quandrix Command
Radiant Scrollwielder
Rushed Rebirth
Silverquill Command
Silverquill Silencer
Vanishing Verse
Venerable Warsinger
Witherbloom Command
Fracture
Expressive Iteration
Mortality Spear
Rip Apart
Decisive Denial
Inkshield
Oversimplify
Reinterpret
Revival Experiment
Wake the Past
COLORLESS
Mascot Exhibition
ARTIFACT
Codie, Vociferous Codex
Strixhaven Stadium
Elementalist's Palette
Geometric Nexus
Tempting Contract
Triplicate Titan
LAND
The Biblioplex
Frostboil Snarl
Furycalm Snarl
Hall of Oracles
Necroblossom Snarl
Shineshadow Snarl
Vineglimmer Snarl
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Witch's Clinic
MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS
Mila, Crafty Companion
Rowan, Scholar of Sparks
Wandering Archaic
Augmenter Pugilist
Blex, Vexing Pest
Extus, Oriq Overlord
Flamescroll Celebrant
Jadzi, Oracle of Arcavios
Kianne, Dean of Substance
Pestilent Cauldron
Plargg, Dean of Chaos
Selfless Glyphweaver
Shaile, Dean of Radiance
Torrent Sculptor
Uvilda, Dean of Perfection
Valentin, Dean of the Vein
