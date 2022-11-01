Check out the latest cards revealed from The Brothers' War below. To view the Booster Fun variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery. You can also see the retro frame cards featured in The Brothers' War Commander decks in our Commander Card Image Gallery.

The Brothers' War releases November 18 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Aeronaut Cavalry

Airlift Chaplain

Ambush Paratrooper

Calamity's Wake

Deadly Riposte

Disenchant

Great Desert Prospector

In the Trenches

Kayla's Command

Kayla's Reconstruction

Lay Down Arms

Loran of the Third Path

Loran, Disciple of History

Loran's Escape

Mass Production

Meticulous Excavation

Military Discipline

Myrel, Shield of Argive

Phalanx Vanguard

Powerstone Engineer

Prison Sentence

Recommission

Recruitment Officer

Repair and Recharge

Siege Veteran

Soul Partition

Static Net

Survivor of Korlis

Thopter Architect

Tocasia's Welcome

Union of the Third Path

Warlord's Elite

Yotian Medic

Autonomous Assembler

Combat Thresher

Platoon Dispenser

Scrapwork Cohort

Steel Seraph

Tocasia's Onulet

Urza's Sylex

Veteran's Powerblade

Yotian Frontliner

BLUE

Air Marshal

Curate

Defabricate

Desynchronize

Drafna, Founder of Lat-Nam

Fallaji Archaeologist

Flow of Knowledge

Forging the Anchor

Hurkyl, Master Wizard

Hurkyl's Final Meditation

Involuntary Cooldown

Keeper of the Cadence

Koilos Roc

Lat-Nam Adept

Machine Over Matter

Mightstone's Animation

One with the Multiverse

Retrieval Agent

Scatter Ray

Skystrike Officer

Splitting the Powerstone

Stern Lesson

Take Flight

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim

Third Path Savant

Thopter Mechanic

Urza, Powerstone Prodigy

Urza's Command

Urza's Rebuff

Weakstone's Subjugation

Wing Commando

Zephyr Sentinel

Arcane Proxy

Coastal Bulwark

Combat Courier

Depth Charge Colossus

Hulking Metamorph

Spotter Thopter

Surge Engine

The Temporal Anchor

Terisian Mindbreaker

BLACK

Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist

Ashnod's Intervention

Battlefield Butcher

Carrion Locust

Corrupt

Diabolic Intent

Disciples of Gix

Disfigure

Dreams of Steel and Oil

Emergency Weld

Fateful Handoff

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix's Caress

Gix's Command

Gixian Infiltrator

Gixian Puppeteer

Gixian Skullflayer

Gnawing Vermin

Go for the Throat

Gruesome Realization

Gurgling Anointer

Hostile Negotiations

Kill-Zone Acrobat

Misery's Shadow

Moment of Defiance

No One Left Behind

Overwhelming Remorse

Painful Quandary

Powerstone Fracture

Ravenous Gigamole

Thran Vigil

Thraxodemon

Trench Stalker

Ashnod's Harvester

Clay Revenant

Dredging Claw

Goring Warplow

Phyrexian Fleshgorger

Razorlash Transmogrant

Scrapwork Rager

Transmogrant Altar

Transmogrant's Crown

RED

Arms Race

Bitter Reunion

Brotherhood's End

Conscripted Infantry

Draconic Destiny

Dwarven Forge-Chanter

Excavation Explosion

The Fall of Kroog

Fallaji Chaindancer

Feldon, Ronom Excavator

Giant Cindermaw

Goblin Blast-Runner

Horned Stoneseeker

Mechanized Warfare

Mishra, Excavation Prodigy

Mishra's Command

Mishra's Domination

Mishra's Onslaught

Monastery Swiftspear

Obliterating Bolt

Over the Top

Penregon Strongbull

Pyrrhic Blast

Raze to the Ground

Roc Hunter

Sardian Cliffstomper

Sibling Rivalry

Tomakul Scrapsmith

Tyrant of Kher Ridges

Unleash Shell

Visions of Phyrexia

Whirling Strike

Blitz Automaton

Fallaji Dragon Engine

Heavyweight Demolisher

Mishra's Juggernaut

Mishra's Research Desk

Scrapwork Mutt

Skitterbeam Battalion

GREEN

Alloy Animist

Argothian Opportunist

Argothian Sprite

Audacity

Awaken the Woods

Blanchwood Armor

Blanchwood Prowler

Burrowing Razormaw

Bushwhack

Citanul Stalwart

Epic Confrontation

Fade from History

Fallaji Excavation

Fauna Shaman

Fog of War

Gaea's Courser

Gaea's Gift

Giant Growth

Gnarlroot Pallbearer

Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea

Hoarding Recluse

Obstinate Baloth

Perimeter Patrol

Sarinth Steelseeker

Shoot Down

Tawnos's Tinkering

Teething Wurmlet

Titania's Command

Tomakul Honor Guard

Wasteful Harvest

Boulderbranch Golem

Cradle Clearcutter

Haywire Mite

Iron-Craw Crusher

Mask of the Jadecrafter

Perennial Behemoth

Rootwire Amalgam

Rust Goliath

Simian Simulacrum

MULTICOLORED

Arbalest Engineers

Battery Bearer

Deathbloom Ritualist

Evangel of Synthesis

Fallaji Vanguard

Hajar, Loyal Bodyguard

Harbin, Vanguard Aviator

Hero of the Dunes

Junkyard Genius

Legions to Ashes

Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa

Queen Kayla bin-Kroog

Saheeli, Filigree Master

Sarinth Greatwurm

Skyfisher Spider

Tawnos, the Toymaker

Third Path Iconoclast

Tocasia, Dig Site Mentor

Urza, Prince of Kroog

Yotian Dissident

Yotian Tactician

Bladecoil Serpent

Clay Champion

ARTIFACT

Aeronaut's Wings

Argivian Avenger

Cityscape Leveler

Energy Refractor

Goblin Firebomb

Levitating Statue

Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter

Mine Worker

Portal to Phyrexia

Power Plant Worker

Reconstructed Thopter

Slagstone Refinery

Spectrum Sentinel

The Stasis Coffin

Steel Exemplar

The Stone Brain

Stone Retrieval Unit

Su-Chi Cave Guard

Supply Drop

Swiftgear Drake

Symmetry Matrix

Thran Power Suit

Thran Spider

Tower Worker

LAND

Battlefield Forge

Blast Zone

Brushland

Demolition Field

Evolving Wilds

Fortified Beachhead

Hall of Tagsin

Llanowar Wastes

Mishra's Foundry

Tocasia's Dig Site

Underground River

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

MELD Turn Over Phyrexian Dragon Engine Turn Over Titania, Voice of Gaea Turn Over Mishra, Claimed by Gix Turn Over Urza, Lord Protector Turn Over The Mightstone and Weakstone Turn Over Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

