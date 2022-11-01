Check out the latest cards revealed from The Brothers' War below. To view the Booster Fun variant and promo versions of cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery. You can also see the retro frame cards featured in The Brothers' War Commander decks in our Commander Card Image Gallery.

The Brothers' War releases November 18 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere Magic is sold.

 

WHITE

Aeronaut Cavalry
Airlift Chaplain
Ambush Paratrooper
Calamity's Wake
Deadly Riposte
Disenchant
Great Desert Prospector
In the Trenches
Kayla's Command
Kayla's Reconstruction
Lay Down Arms
Loran of the Third Path
Loran, Disciple of History
Loran's Escape
Mass Production
Meticulous Excavation
Military Discipline
Myrel, Shield of Argive
Phalanx Vanguard
Powerstone Engineer
Prison Sentence
Recommission
Recruitment Officer
Repair and Recharge
Siege Veteran
Soul Partition
Static Net
Survivor of Korlis
Thopter Architect
Tocasia's Welcome
Union of the Third Path
Warlord's Elite
Yotian Medic
Autonomous Assembler
Combat Thresher
Platoon Dispenser
Scrapwork Cohort
Steel Seraph
Tocasia's Onulet
Urza's Sylex
Veteran's Powerblade
Yotian Frontliner
BLUE

Air Marshal
Curate
Defabricate
Desynchronize
Drafna, Founder of Lat-Nam
Fallaji Archaeologist
Flow of Knowledge
Forging the Anchor
Hurkyl, Master Wizard
Hurkyl's Final Meditation
Involuntary Cooldown
Keeper of the Cadence
Koilos Roc
Lat-Nam Adept
Machine Over Matter
Mightstone's Animation
One with the Multiverse
Retrieval Agent
Scatter Ray
Skystrike Officer
Splitting the Powerstone
Stern Lesson
Take Flight
Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim
Third Path Savant
Thopter Mechanic
Urza, Powerstone Prodigy
Urza's Command
Urza's Rebuff
Weakstone's Subjugation
Wing Commando
Zephyr Sentinel
Arcane Proxy
Coastal Bulwark
Combat Courier
Depth Charge Colossus
Hulking Metamorph
Spotter Thopter
Surge Engine
The Temporal Anchor
Terisian Mindbreaker
BLACK

Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist
Ashnod's Intervention
Battlefield Butcher
Carrion Locust
Corrupt
Diabolic Intent
Disciples of Gix
Disfigure
Dreams of Steel and Oil
Emergency Weld
Fateful Handoff
Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor
Gix's Caress
Gix's Command
Gixian Infiltrator
Gixian Puppeteer
Gixian Skullflayer
Gnawing Vermin
Go for the Throat
Gruesome Realization
Gurgling Anointer
Hostile Negotiations
Kill-Zone Acrobat
Misery's Shadow
Moment of Defiance
No One Left Behind
Overwhelming Remorse
Painful Quandary
Powerstone Fracture
Ravenous Gigamole
Thran Vigil
Thraxodemon
Trench Stalker
Ashnod's Harvester
Clay Revenant
Dredging Claw
Goring Warplow
Phyrexian Fleshgorger
Razorlash Transmogrant
Scrapwork Rager
Transmogrant Altar
Transmogrant's Crown
RED

Arms Race
Bitter Reunion
Brotherhood's End
Conscripted Infantry
Draconic Destiny
Dwarven Forge-Chanter
Excavation Explosion
The Fall of Kroog
Fallaji Chaindancer
Feldon, Ronom Excavator
Giant Cindermaw
Goblin Blast-Runner
Horned Stoneseeker
Mechanized Warfare
Mishra, Excavation Prodigy
Mishra's Command
Mishra's Domination
Mishra's Onslaught
Monastery Swiftspear
Obliterating Bolt
Over the Top
Penregon Strongbull
Pyrrhic Blast
Raze to the Ground
Roc Hunter
Sardian Cliffstomper
Sibling Rivalry
Tomakul Scrapsmith
Tyrant of Kher Ridges
Unleash Shell
Visions of Phyrexia
Whirling Strike
Blitz Automaton
Fallaji Dragon Engine
Heavyweight Demolisher
Mishra's Juggernaut
Mishra's Research Desk
Scrapwork Mutt
Skitterbeam Battalion
GREEN

Alloy Animist
Argothian Opportunist
Argothian Sprite
Audacity
Awaken the Woods
Blanchwood Armor
Blanchwood Prowler
Burrowing Razormaw
Bushwhack
Citanul Stalwart
Epic Confrontation
Fade from History
Fallaji Excavation
Fauna Shaman
Fog of War
Gaea's Courser
Gaea's Gift
Giant Growth
Gnarlroot Pallbearer
Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea
Hoarding Recluse
Obstinate Baloth
Perimeter Patrol
Sarinth Steelseeker
Shoot Down
Tawnos's Tinkering
Teething Wurmlet
Titania's Command
Tomakul Honor Guard
Wasteful Harvest
Boulderbranch Golem
Cradle Clearcutter
Haywire Mite
Iron-Craw Crusher
Mask of the Jadecrafter
Perennial Behemoth
Rootwire Amalgam
Rust Goliath
Simian Simulacrum
MULTICOLORED

Arbalest Engineers
Battery Bearer
Deathbloom Ritualist
Evangel of Synthesis
Fallaji Vanguard
Hajar, Loyal Bodyguard
Harbin, Vanguard Aviator
Hero of the Dunes
Junkyard Genius
Legions to Ashes
Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa
Queen Kayla bin-Kroog
Saheeli, Filigree Master
Sarinth Greatwurm
Skyfisher Spider
Tawnos, the Toymaker
Third Path Iconoclast
Tocasia, Dig Site Mentor
Urza, Prince of Kroog
Yotian Dissident
Yotian Tactician
Bladecoil Serpent
Clay Champion
ARTIFACT

Aeronaut's Wings
Argivian Avenger
Cityscape Leveler
Energy Refractor
Goblin Firebomb
Levitating Statue
Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter
Mine Worker
Portal to Phyrexia
Power Plant Worker
Reconstructed Thopter
Slagstone Refinery
Spectrum Sentinel
The Stasis Coffin
Steel Exemplar
The Stone Brain
Stone Retrieval Unit
Su-Chi Cave Guard
Supply Drop
Swiftgear Drake
Symmetry Matrix
Thran Power Suit
Thran Spider
Tower Worker
LAND

Battlefield Forge
Blast Zone
Brushland
Demolition Field
Evolving Wilds
Fortified Beachhead
Hall of Tagsin
Llanowar Wastes
Mishra's Foundry
Tocasia's Dig Site
Underground River
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
MELD

Phyrexian Dragon Engine
Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia (bottom)

Titania, Voice of Gaea
Titania, Gaea Incarnate (top)

Mishra, Claimed by Gix
Mishra, Lost to Phyrexia (top)

Urza, Lord Protector
Urza, Planeswalker (top)

The Mightstone and Weakstone
Urza, Planeswalker (bottom)

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature
Titania, Gaea Incarnate (bottom)

Argoth, Sanctum of Nature

 

