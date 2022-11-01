Check out the latest Booster Fun variant cards and promos revealed from The Brothers' War below. To view the regular cards, check out The Brothers' War Card Image Gallery. You can also see the retro frame cards featured in The Brothers' War Commander decks in our Commander Card Image Gallery.

The Brothers' War releases November 18 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere Magic is sold.

WHITE

Disciple of Caelus Nin

Sanwell, Avenger Ace

Scholar of New Horizons

Rescue Retriever

In the Trenches

Kayla's Command

Kayla's Reconstruction

Loran of the Third Path

Myrel, Shield of Argive

Siege Veteran

Soul Partition

Tocasia's Welcome

Autonomous Assembler

Platoon Dispenser

Steel Seraph

Urza's Sylex

Lay Down Arms

BLUE

Surge Engine

Tawnos, Solemn Survivor

Glint Raker

March of Progress

Geology Enthusiast

Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim

Drafna, Founder of Lat-Nam

Hurkyl, Master Wizard

Hurkyl's Final Meditation

One with the Multiverse

Skystrike Officer

Urza's Command

Arcane Proxy

The Temporal Anchor

Terisian Mindbreaker

Flow of Knowledge

BLACK

Terisiare's Devastation

Wire Surgeons

Wreck Hunter

Terror Ballista

Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist

Diabolic Intent

Fateful Handoff

Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor

Gix's Command

Gixian Puppeteer

Hostile Negotiations

Misery's Shadow

Painful Quandary

Phyrexian Fleshgorger

Razorlash Transmogrant

Transmogrant's Crown

Corrupt

RED

The Brothers' War

Sardian Avenger

Blast-Furnace Hellkite

Farid, Enterprising Salvager

Artificer's Dragon

Brotherhood's End

Draconic Destiny

Feldon, Ronom Excavator

Mechanized Warfare

Mishra's Command

Over the Top

Tyrant of Kher Ridges

Visions of Phyrexia

Skitterbeam Battalion

Sardian Cliffstomper

GREEN

Rootpath Purifier

Titania, Nature's Force

Woodcaller Automaton

Awaken the Woods

Fade from History

Fauna Shaman

Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea

Teething Wurmlet

Titania's Command

Perennial Behemoth

Rootwire Amalgam

Simian Simulacrum

Blanchwood Armor

MULTICOLORED

The Archimandrite

Ashnod the Uncaring

Mishra, Eminent One

Urza, Chief Artificer

Saheeli, Filigree Master

Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa

Urza, Prince of Kroog

Deathbloom Ritualist

Hajar, Loyal Bodyguard

Harbin, Vanguard Aviator

Legions to Ashes

Queen Kayla bin-Kroog

Sarinth Greatwurm

Tawnos, the Toymaker

Tocasia, Dig Site Mentor

Bladecoil Serpent

Clay Champion

ARTIFACT

Adaptive Automaton

Aetherflux Reservoir

Altar of Dementia

Ashnod's Altar

Astral Cornucopia

Blackblade Reforged

Bone Saw

Burnished Hart

Caged Sun

Chromatic Lantern

Chromatic Star

Cloud Key

Defense Grid

Door to Nothingness

Elsewhere Flask

Foundry Inspector

Gilded Lotus

Goblin Charbelcher

Helm of the Host

Howling Mine

Ichor Wellspring

Inspiring Statuary

Ivory Tower

Jalum Tome

Journeyer's Kite

Keening Stone

Staff of Titania

Key to the City

Liquimetal Coating

Lodestone Golem

Mazemind Tome

Mesmeric Orb

Millstone

Mind's Eye

Mishra's Bauble

Mox Amber

Mystic Forge

Ornithopter

Perilous Vault

Phyrexian Processor

Phyrexian Revoker

Platinum Angel

Precursor Golem

Pristine Talisman

Psychosis Crawler

Quicksilver Amulet

Quietus Spike

Ramos, Dragon Engine

Runechanter's Pike

Scrap Trawler

Sculpting Steel

Self-Assembler

Semblance Anvil

Sigil of Valor

Soul-Guide Lantern

Springleaf Drum

Staff of Domination

Sundering Titan

Swiftfoot Boots

Sword of the Meek

Thorn of Amethyst

Hexavus

Unwinding Clock

Kayla's Music Box

Well of Lost Dreams

Machine God's Effigy

Wurmcoil Engine

Scavenged Brawler

Cityscape Leveler

Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter

Portal to Phyrexia

The Stasis Coffin

The Stone Brain

Thran Spider

LAND

Urza's Workshop

Battlefield Forge

Brushland

Llanowar Wastes

Underground River

Blast Zone

Fortified Beachhead

Hall of Tagsin

Mishra's Foundry

TRANSFORMERS Turn Over Prowl, Stoic Strategist Turn Over Ratchet, Field Medic Turn Over Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist Turn Over Blitzwing, Cruel Tormentor Turn Over Starscream, Power Hungry Turn Over Slicer, Hired Muscle Turn Over Arcee, Sharpshooter Turn Over Blaster, Combat DJ Turn Over Cyclonus, the Saboteur Turn Over Flamewar, Brash Veteran Turn Over Goldbug, Humanity's Ally Turn Over Megatron, Tyrant Turn Over Optimus Prime, Hero Turn Over Soundwave, Sonic Spy Turn Over Ultra Magnus, Tactician Turn Over Prowl, Stoic Strategist Turn Over Ratchet, Field Medic Turn Over Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist Turn Over Blitzwing, Cruel Tormentor Turn Over Starscream, Power Hungry Turn Over Slicer, Hired Muscle Turn Over Blaster, Combat DJ Turn Over Cyclonus, the Saboteur Turn Over Flamewar, Brash Veteran Turn Over Goldbug, Humanity's Ally Turn Over Megatron, Tyrant Turn Over Optimus Prime, Hero Turn Over Soundwave, Sonic Spy Turn Over Ultra Magnus, Tactician

