The Brothers' War Variant Card Image Gallery
Check out the latest Booster Fun variant cards and promos revealed from The Brothers' War below. To view the regular cards, check out The Brothers' War Card Image Gallery. You can also see the retro frame cards featured in The Brothers' War Commander decks in our Commander Card Image Gallery.
The Brothers' War releases November 18 and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and everywhere Magic is sold.
WHITE
Disciple of Caelus Nin
Sanwell, Avenger Ace
Scholar of New Horizons
Rescue Retriever
In the Trenches
Kayla's Command
Kayla's Reconstruction
Loran of the Third Path
Myrel, Shield of Argive
Siege Veteran
Soul Partition
Tocasia's Welcome
Autonomous Assembler
Platoon Dispenser
Steel Seraph
Urza's Sylex
Lay Down Arms
BLUE
Surge Engine
Tawnos, Solemn Survivor
Glint Raker
March of Progress
Geology Enthusiast
Teferi, Temporal Pilgrim
Drafna, Founder of Lat-Nam
Hurkyl, Master Wizard
Hurkyl's Final Meditation
One with the Multiverse
Skystrike Officer
Urza's Command
Arcane Proxy
The Temporal Anchor
Terisian Mindbreaker
Geology Enthusiast
Flow of Knowledge
BLACK
Terisiare's Devastation
Wire Surgeons
Wreck Hunter
Terror Ballista
Ashnod, Flesh Mechanist
Diabolic Intent
Fateful Handoff
Gix, Yawgmoth Praetor
Gix's Command
Gixian Puppeteer
Hostile Negotiations
Misery's Shadow
Painful Quandary
Phyrexian Fleshgorger
Razorlash Transmogrant
Transmogrant's Crown
Corrupt
RED
The Brothers' War
Sardian Avenger
Blast-Furnace Hellkite
Farid, Enterprising Salvager
Artificer's Dragon
Brotherhood's End
Draconic Destiny
Feldon, Ronom Excavator
Mechanized Warfare
Mishra's Command
Over the Top
Tyrant of Kher Ridges
Visions of Phyrexia
Skitterbeam Battalion
Sardian Cliffstomper
GREEN
Rootpath Purifier
Titania, Nature's Force
Woodcaller Automaton
Awaken the Woods
Fade from History
Fauna Shaman
Gwenna, Eyes of Gaea
Teething Wurmlet
Titania's Command
Perennial Behemoth
Rootwire Amalgam
Simian Simulacrum
Blanchwood Armor
MULTICOLORED
The Archimandrite
Ashnod the Uncaring
Mishra, Eminent One
Urza, Chief Artificer
Saheeli, Filigree Master
Mishra, Tamer of Mak Fawa
Urza, Prince of Kroog
Deathbloom Ritualist
Hajar, Loyal Bodyguard
Harbin, Vanguard Aviator
Legions to Ashes
Queen Kayla bin-Kroog
Sarinth Greatwurm
Tawnos, the Toymaker
Tocasia, Dig Site Mentor
Bladecoil Serpent
Clay Champion
ARTIFACT
Adaptive Automaton
Aetherflux Reservoir
Altar of Dementia
Ashnod's Altar
Astral Cornucopia
Blackblade Reforged
Bone Saw
Burnished Hart
Caged Sun
Chromatic Lantern
Chromatic Star
Cloud Key
Defense Grid
Door to Nothingness
Elsewhere Flask
Foundry Inspector
Gilded Lotus
Goblin Charbelcher
Helm of the Host
Howling Mine
Ichor Wellspring
Inspiring Statuary
Ivory Tower
Jalum Tome
Journeyer's Kite
Keening Stone
Staff of Titania
Key to the City
Liquimetal Coating
Lodestone Golem
Mazemind Tome
Mesmeric Orb
Millstone
Mind's Eye
Mishra's Bauble
Mox Amber
Mystic Forge
Ornithopter
Perilous Vault
Phyrexian Processor
Phyrexian Revoker
Platinum Angel
Precursor Golem
Pristine Talisman
Psychosis Crawler
Quicksilver Amulet
Quietus Spike
Ramos, Dragon Engine
Runechanter's Pike
Scrap Trawler
Sculpting Steel
Self-Assembler
Semblance Anvil
Sigil of Valor
Soul-Guide Lantern
Springleaf Drum
Staff of Domination
Sundering Titan
Swiftfoot Boots
Sword of the Meek
Thorn of Amethyst
Hexavus
Unwinding Clock
Kayla's Music Box
Well of Lost Dreams
Machine God's Effigy
Wurmcoil Engine
Scavenged Brawler
Cityscape Leveler
Liberator, Urza's Battlethopter
Portal to Phyrexia
The Stasis Coffin
The Stone Brain
Thran Spider
LAND
Urza's Workshop
Battlefield Forge
Brushland
Llanowar Wastes
Underground River
Blast Zone
Fortified Beachhead
Hall of Tagsin
Mishra's Foundry
TRANSFORMERS
Prowl, Stoic Strategist
Ratchet, Field Medic
Jetfire, Ingenious Scientist
Blitzwing, Cruel Tormentor
Starscream, Power Hungry
Slicer, Hired Muscle
Arcee, Sharpshooter
Blaster, Combat DJ
Cyclonus, the Saboteur
Flamewar, Brash Veteran
Goldbug, Humanity's Ally
Megatron, Tyrant
Optimus Prime, Hero
Soundwave, Sonic Spy
Ultra Magnus, Tactician
