The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Set Boosters, available for preorder now from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon, include an art card showcasing one of 81 amazing illustrations from the set. Even better, 1 in 10 art cards opened may be gold stamped with an artist's signature or the Planeswalker symbol.

Learn more about Set Boosters—and the other awesome things you can find inside them—from Collecting The Lost Caverns of Ixalan and check out the art cards themselves below (non-stamped versions have the same art but without the artist's signature or Planeswalker symbol).

ART CARDS

Cosmium Blast Art Card 1/81

Might of the Ancestors Art Card 2/81

Mischievous Pup Art Card 3/81

Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation Art Card 4/81

Resplendent Angel Art Card 5/81

Barracks of the Thousand Art Card 6/81

Warden of the Inner Sky Art Card 7/81

Akal Pakal, First Among Equals Art Card 8/81

Ancestral Reminiscence Art Card 9/81

Didact Echo Art Card 10/81

Eaten by Piranhas Art Card 11/81

Locus of Enlightenment Art Card 12/81

Ojer Pakpatiq, Deepest Epoch Art Card 13/81

Aclazotz, Deepest Betrayal Art Card 14/81

Bloodletter of Aclazotz Art Card 15/81

Deathcap Marionette Art Card 16/81

Malicious Eclipse Art Card 17/81

Curator of Sun's Creation Art Card 18/81

Hit the Mother Lode Art Card 19/81

Ojer Axonil, Deepest Might Art Card 20/81

Triumphant Chomp Art Card 21/81

Basking Capybara Art Card 22/81

Bedrock Tortoise Art Card 23/81

Ghalta, Stampede Tyrant Art Card 24/81

Glimpse the Core Art Card 25/81

Growing Rites of Itlimoc Art Card 26/81

Huatli, Poet of Unity Art Card 27/81

Huatli's Final Strike Art Card 28/81

Malamet Veteran Art Card 29/81

Ojer Kaslem, Deepest Growth Art Card 30/81

Tendril of the Mycotyrant Art Card 31/81

Walk with the Ancestors Art Card 32/81

Amalia Benavides Aguirre Art Card 33/81

Master's Manufactory Art Card 34/81

The Mycotyrant Art Card 35/81

Nicanzil, Current Conductor Art Card 36/81

Quintorius Kand Art Card 37/81

Uchbenbak, the Great Mistake Art Card 38/81

Vito, Fanatic of Aclazotz Art Card 39/81

The Core Art Card 40/81

The Grim Captain Art Card 41/81

Restless Anchorage Art Card 42/81

Restless Prairie Art Card 43/81

Plains Art Card 44/81

Mountain Art Card 45/81

Akal Pakal, First Among Equals Art Card 46/81

Inti, Seneschal of the Sun Art Card 47/81

Amalia Benavides Aguirre Art Card 48/81

Bartolomé del Presidio Art Card 49/81

Kutzil, Malamet Exemplar Art Card 50/81

Quintorius Kand Art Card 51/81

Saheeli, the Sun's Brilliance Art Card 52/81

Sovereign Okinec Ahau Art Card 53/81

Zoyowa Lava-Tongue Art Card 54/81

Throne of the Grim Captain Art Card 55/81

Ojer Taq, Deepest Foundation Art Card 56/81

Ojer Pakpatiq, Deepest Epoch Art Card 57/81

Ojer Kaslem, Deepest Growth Art Card 58/81

Resplendent Angel Art Card 59/81

Tishana's Tidebinder Art Card 60/81

Bloodletter of Aclazotz Art Card 61/81

Starving Revenant Art Card 62/81

Roar of the Fifth People Art Card 63/81

Echoing Deeps Art Card 64/81

Quintorius Kand Art Card 65/81

Carnage Tyrant Art Card 66/81

Dinosaur Token Art Card 67/81

Map Token Art Card 68/81

Admiral Brass, Unsinkable Art Card 69/81

Clavileño, First of the Blessed 70/81

Wayta, Trainer Prodigy Art Card 71/81

Contest of Claws Art Card 72/81

Clavileño, First of the Blessed Art Card 73/81

Hakbal of the Surging Soul Art Card 74/81

Pantlaza, Sun-Favored Art Card 75/81

Wave Goodbye Art Card 76/81

Wrathful Raptors Art Card 77/81

Sunfrill Imitator Art Card 78/81

Chalice of the Void Art Card 79/81

Whispersilk Cloak Art Card 80/81

Clifftop Retreat Art Card 81/81

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan releases November 17, 2023, and you can preorder products now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.