You're gonna need your tokens handy to brave the Streets of New Capenna. There are a whopping 53 full-art tokens and seven double-sided punch-out tokens across Streets of New Capenna and its Commander decks.

In Streets of New Capenna Draft and Set Boosters, there are 17 full-art tokens and two double-sided punch-out tokens to be found. Collector Boosters feature the same 17 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens but do not contain the punch-out tokens.

The five Streets of New Capenna Commander decks each include ten double-sided tokens and one double-sided punch-out token that supports the needs of your chosen family, with 36 full-art tokens being unique to Streets of New Capenna Commander decks.

You'll find all the cards that create these tokens in the Streets of New Capenna Card Image Gallery, the Variant Card Image Gallery, and the Streets of New Capenna Commander Card Image Gallery!

Streets of New Capenna

Streets of New Capenna Commander

Obscura Operation (White-Blue-Black)

1 Tentacle // Champion of Wits (Eternal)

2 Tentacle // Clue

2 Faerie // Rogue

1 Squid // The Monarch

2 Squid // Treasure (Obscura)

2 Thopter (colorless) // Treasure (Obscura)

1 Double-sided punch-out token (Obscura)

Maestros Massacre (Blue-Black-Red)

1 Goat // Zombie

2 Drake // Zombie

1 Lightning Rager // Rogue

2 Elemental (5/5 flying) // Rogue

1 Demon // Copy

1 Elemental (0/1) // Copy

2 Manifest // Copy

1 Double-sided punch-out token (Maestros)

Riveteers Rampage (Black-Red-Green)

2 Ooze (2/2) // Treasure (Riveteers)

4 Ooze (1/1) // Treasure (Riveteers)

2 Citizen // Plant

1 Beast (3/3) // Plant

1 Treasure (Riveteers) // Plant

1 Double-sided punch-out token (Riveteers)

Cabaretti Cacophony (Red-Green-White)

1 Eldrazi Spawn // Human

1 Eldrazi // Human Soldier

1 Cat Beast // Soldier

1 Devil // Soldier

1 Ogre // Insect

1 Beast (3/3) // Saproling

1 Treefolk // Spider

1 Elf Warrior // Wurm

1 Citizen // Food

1 Treasure (Cabaretti) // Rhino Warrior

1 Double-sided punch-out token (Cabaretti)

Bedecked Brokers (Green-White-Blue)

5 Elemental (4/4) // Clue

2 Fish // Clue

2 Elephant // Clue

1 Copy // Clue

1 Double-sided punch-out token (Brokers)

