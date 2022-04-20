You're gonna need your tokens handy to brave the Streets of New Capenna. There are a whopping 53 full-art tokens and seven double-sided punch-out tokens across Streets of New Capenna and its Commander decks.

In Streets of New Capenna Draft and Set Boosters, there are 17 full-art tokens and two double-sided punch-out tokens to be found. Collector Boosters feature the same 17 full-art tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens but do not contain the punch-out tokens.

The five Streets of New Capenna Commander decks each include ten double-sided tokens and one double-sided punch-out token that supports the needs of your chosen family, with 36 full-art tokens being unique to Streets of New Capenna Commander decks.

You'll find all the cards that create these tokens in the Streets of New Capenna Card Image Gallery, the Variant Card Image Gallery, and the Streets of New Capenna Commander Card Image Gallery!

Streets of New Capenna

Copy Token Angel Token Spirit Token

Fish Token Wizard Token Ogre Warrior Token

Rogue Token Devil Token Cat Token

Dog Token Rhino Warrior Token Citizen Token

Treasure (Obscura) Treasure (Maestros) Treasure (Riveteers)

Treasure (Cabaretti) Treasure (Brokers)

Punch-out Token A Front
Punch-out Token A Back
Punch-out Token B Front
Punch-out Token B Back

Streets of New Capenna Commander

Obscura Operation (White-Blue-Black)

  • 1 Tentacle // Champion of Wits (Eternal)
  • 2 Tentacle // Clue
  • 2 Faerie // Rogue
  • 1 Squid // The Monarch
  • 2 Squid // Treasure (Obscura)
  • 2 Thopter (colorless) // Treasure (Obscura)
  • 1 Double-sided punch-out token (Obscura)
Share Front punch-out token
Obscura Back punch-out token

Maestros Massacre (Blue-Black-Red)

  • 1 Goat // Zombie
  • 2 Drake // Zombie
  • 1 Lightning Rager // Rogue
  • 2 Elemental (5/5 flying) // Rogue
  • 1 Demon // Copy
  • 1 Elemental (0/1) // Copy
  • 2 Manifest // Copy
  • 1 Double-sided punch-out token (Maestros)
Shared Front punch-out token
Maestros Back punch-out token

Riveteers Rampage (Black-Red-Green)

  • 2 Ooze (2/2) // Treasure (Riveteers)
  • 4 Ooze (1/1) // Treasure (Riveteers)
  • 2 Citizen // Plant
  • 1 Beast (3/3) // Plant
  • 1 Treasure (Riveteers) // Plant
  • 1 Double-sided punch-out token (Riveteers)
Shared Front punch-out token
Riveteers Back punch-out token

Cabaretti Cacophony (Red-Green-White)

  • 1 Eldrazi Spawn // Human
  • 1 Eldrazi // Human Soldier
  • 1 Cat Beast // Soldier
  • 1 Devil // Soldier
  • 1 Ogre // Insect
  • 1 Beast (3/3) // Saproling
  • 1 Treefolk // Spider
  • 1 Elf Warrior // Wurm
  • 1 Citizen // Food
  • 1 Treasure (Cabaretti) // Rhino Warrior
  • 1 Double-sided punch-out token (Cabaretti)
Shared Front punch-out token
Cabaretti Back punch-out token

Bedecked Brokers (Green-White-Blue)

  • 5 Elemental (4/4) // Clue
  • 2 Fish // Clue
  • 2 Elephant // Clue
  • 1 Copy // Clue
  • 1 Double-sided punch-out token (Brokers)
Shared Front punch-out token
Brokers Back punch-out token