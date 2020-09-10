You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Zendikar Rising right here. To view the alternate and promo versions of these cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE

Allied Assault
Angel of Destiny
Angelheart Protector
Archon of Emeria
Archpriest of Iona
Attended Healer
Canyon Jerboa
Cliffhaven Sell-Sword
Dauntless Unity
Disenchant
Emeria Captain
Expedition Healer
Farsight Adept
Fearless Fledgling
Felidar Retreat
Journey to Oblivion
Kabira Outrider
Kitesail Cleric
Kor Blademaster
Kor Celebrant
Legion Angel
Luminarch Aspirant
Makindi Ox
Maul of the Skyclaves
Mesa Lynx
Nahiri's Binding
Paired Tactician
Practiced Tactics
Pressure Point
Prowling Felidar
Resolute Strike
Sea Gate Banneret
Shepherd of Heroes
Skyclave Apparition
Squad Commander
Smite the Monstrous
Tazeem Raptor
Tazri, Beacon of Unity
BLUE

Anticognition
Bubble Snare
Cascade Seer
Charix, the Raging Isle
Chilling Trap
Cleric of Chill Depths
Concerted Defense
Confounding Conundrum
Coralhelm Chronicler
Cunning Geysermage
Deliberate
Expedition Diviner
Field Research
Glacial Grasp
Inscription of Insight
Into the Roil
Jace, Mirror Mage
Living Tempest
Lullmage's Domination
Maddening Cacophony
Master of Winds
Merfolk Falconer
Merfolk Windrobber
Negate
Nimble Trapfinder
Risen Riptide
Roost of Drakes
Ruin Crab
Sea Gate Stormcaller
Seafloor Stalker
Shell Shield
Skyclave Plunder
Skyclave Squid
Sure-Footed Infiltrator
Tazeem Roilmage
Thieving Skydiver
Windrider Wizard
Zulaport Duelist
BLACK

Acquisitions Expert
Blood Beckoning
Blood Price
Bloodchief's Thirst
Coveted Prize
Deadly Alliance
Demon's Disciple
Drana, the Last Bloodchief
Drana's Silencer
Dreadwurm
Expedition Skulker
Feed the Swarm
Ghastly Gloomhunter
Guul Draz Mucklord
Hagra Constrictor
Highborn Vampire
Inscription of Ruin
Lithoform Blight
Malakir Blood-Priest
Marauding Blight-Priest
Mind Carver
Mind Drain
Nighthawk Scavenger
Nimana Skitter-Sneak
Nimana Skydancer
Nullpriest of Oblivion
Oblivion's Hunger
Scion of the Swarm
Scourge of the Skyclaves
Shadow Stinger
Shadows' Verdict
Skyclave Shade
Skyclave Shadowcat
Soul Shatter
Subtle Strike
Taborax, Hope's Demise
Thwart the Grave
Vanquish the Weak
RED

Akoum Hellhound
Ardent Electromancer
Cinderclasm
Cleansing Wildfire
Expedition Champion
Fireblade Charger
Fissure Wizard
Goma Fada Vanguard
Grotag Bug-Catcher
Grotag Night-Runner
Inordinate Rage
Kargan Intimidator
Leyline Tyrant
Magmatic Channeler
Molten Blast
Moraug, Fury of Akoum
Nahiri's Lithoforming
Pyroclastic Hellion
Relic Robber
Rockslide Sorcerer
Roil Eruption
Roiling Vortex
Scavenged Blade
Scorch Rider
Shatterskull Charger
Shatterskull Minotaur
Sizzling Barrage
Skyclave Geopede
Sneaking Guide
Spitfire Lagac
Synchronized Spellcraft
Teeterpeak Ambusher
Thundering Rebuke
Thundering Sparkmage
Tormenting Voice
Tuktuk Rubblefort
Valakut Exploration
Wayward Guide-Beast
GREEN

Adventure Awaits
Ancient Greenwarden
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild
Broken Wings
Canopy Baloth
Cragplate Baloth
Dauntless Survivor
Gnarlid Colony
Inscription of Abundance
Iridescent Hornbeetle
Joraga Visionary
Kazandu Nectarpot
Kazandu Stomper
Lotus Cobra
Might of Murasa
Murasa Brute
Murasa Sproutling
Nissa's Zendikon
Oran-Rief Ooze
Rabid Bite
Reclaim the Wastes
Roiling Regrowth
Scale the Heights
Scute Swarm
Skyclave Pick-Axe
Springmantle Cleric
Strength of Solidarity
Swarm Shambler
Tajuru Blightblade
Tajuru Paragon
Tajuru Snarecaster
Taunting Arbormage
Territorial Scythecat
Turntimber Ascetic
Vastwood Surge
Veteran Adventurer
Vine Gecko
MULTICOLORED

Akiri, Fearless Voyager
Brushfire Elemental
Cleric of Life's Bond
Grakmaw, Skyclave Ravager
Kargan Warleader
Kaza, Roil Chaser
Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate
Lullmage's Familiar
Moss-Pit Skeleton
Murasa Rootgrazer
Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients
Nissa of Shadowed Boughs
Omnath, Locus of Creation
Orah, Skyclave Hierophant
Phylath, World Sculptor
Ravager's Mace
Soaring Thought-Thief
Spoils of Adventure
Umara Mystic
Verazol, the Split Current
Yasharn, Implacable Earth
Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats
Zareth San, the Trickster
ARTIFACT

Cliffhaven Kitesail
Forsaken Monument
Lithoform Engine
Myriad Construct
Relic Amulet
Relic Axe
Relic Golem
Relic Vial
Sea Gate Colossus
Skyclave Relic
Skyclave Sentinel
Spare Supplies
Stonework Packbeast
Utility Knife
LAND

Base Camp
Crawling Barrens
Throne of Makindi
Plains
Plains
Plains
Island
Island
Island
Swamp
Swamp
Swamp
Mountain
Mountain
Mountain
Forest
Forest
Forest
MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Emeria's Call
Kabira Takedown
Makindi Stampede
Ondu Inversion
Sejiri Shelter
Skyclave Cleric
Beyeen Veil
Glasspool Mimic
Jwari Disruption
Sea Gate Restoration
Silundi Vision
Umara Wizard
Agadeem's Awakening
Blackbloom Rogue
Hagra Mauling
Malakir Rebirth
Pelakka Predation
Zof Consumption
Akoum Warrior
Kazuul's Fury
Shatterskull Smashing
Song-Mad Treachery
Spikefield Hazard
Valakut Awakening
Bala Ged Recovery
Kazandu Mammoth
Khalni Ambush
Tangled Florahedron
Turntimber Symbiosis
Vastwood Fortification
Branchloft Pathway
Brightclimb Pathway
Clearwater Pathway
Cragcrown Pathway
Needleverge Pathway
Riverglide Pathway
