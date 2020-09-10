You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Zendikar Rising right here. To view the alternate and promo versions of these cards, check out our Variant Card Image Gallery.

WHITE | BLUE | BLACK | RED | GREEN

MULTICOLORED | ARTIFACT | LAND | MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS | ALL CARDS

WHITE

Allied Assault

Angel of Destiny

Angelheart Protector

Archon of Emeria

Archpriest of Iona

Attended Healer

Canyon Jerboa

Cliffhaven Sell-Sword

Dauntless Unity

Disenchant

Emeria Captain

Expedition Healer

Farsight Adept

Fearless Fledgling

Felidar Retreat

Journey to Oblivion

Kabira Outrider

Kitesail Cleric

Kor Blademaster

Kor Celebrant

Legion Angel

Luminarch Aspirant

Makindi Ox

Maul of the Skyclaves

Mesa Lynx

Nahiri's Binding

Paired Tactician

Practiced Tactics

Pressure Point

Prowling Felidar

Resolute Strike

Sea Gate Banneret

Shepherd of Heroes

Skyclave Apparition

Squad Commander

Smite the Monstrous

Tazeem Raptor

Tazri, Beacon of Unity

BLUE

Anticognition

Bubble Snare

Cascade Seer

Charix, the Raging Isle

Chilling Trap

Cleric of Chill Depths

Concerted Defense

Confounding Conundrum

Coralhelm Chronicler

Cunning Geysermage

Deliberate

Expedition Diviner

Field Research

Glacial Grasp

Inscription of Insight

Into the Roil

Jace, Mirror Mage

Living Tempest

Lullmage's Domination

Maddening Cacophony

Master of Winds

Merfolk Falconer

Merfolk Windrobber

Negate

Nimble Trapfinder

Risen Riptide

Roost of Drakes

Ruin Crab

Sea Gate Stormcaller

Seafloor Stalker

Shell Shield

Skyclave Plunder

Skyclave Squid

Sure-Footed Infiltrator

Tazeem Roilmage

Thieving Skydiver

Windrider Wizard

Zulaport Duelist

BLACK

Acquisitions Expert

Blood Beckoning

Blood Price

Bloodchief's Thirst

Coveted Prize

Deadly Alliance

Demon's Disciple

Drana, the Last Bloodchief

Drana's Silencer

Dreadwurm

Expedition Skulker

Feed the Swarm

Ghastly Gloomhunter

Guul Draz Mucklord

Hagra Constrictor

Highborn Vampire

Inscription of Ruin

Lithoform Blight

Malakir Blood-Priest

Marauding Blight-Priest

Mind Carver

Mind Drain

Nighthawk Scavenger

Nimana Skitter-Sneak

Nimana Skydancer

Nullpriest of Oblivion

Oblivion's Hunger

Scion of the Swarm

Scourge of the Skyclaves

Shadow Stinger

Shadows' Verdict

Skyclave Shade

Skyclave Shadowcat

Soul Shatter

Subtle Strike

Taborax, Hope's Demise

Thwart the Grave

Vanquish the Weak

RED

Akoum Hellhound

Ardent Electromancer

Cinderclasm

Cleansing Wildfire

Expedition Champion

Fireblade Charger

Fissure Wizard

Goma Fada Vanguard

Grotag Bug-Catcher

Grotag Night-Runner

Inordinate Rage

Kargan Intimidator

Leyline Tyrant

Magmatic Channeler

Molten Blast

Moraug, Fury of Akoum

Nahiri's Lithoforming

Pyroclastic Hellion

Relic Robber

Rockslide Sorcerer

Roil Eruption

Roiling Vortex

Scavenged Blade

Scorch Rider

Shatterskull Charger

Shatterskull Minotaur

Sizzling Barrage

Skyclave Geopede

Sneaking Guide

Spitfire Lagac

Synchronized Spellcraft

Teeterpeak Ambusher

Thundering Rebuke

Thundering Sparkmage

Tormenting Voice

Tuktuk Rubblefort

Valakut Exploration

Wayward Guide-Beast

GREEN

Adventure Awaits

Ancient Greenwarden

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

Broken Wings

Canopy Baloth

Cragplate Baloth

Dauntless Survivor

Gnarlid Colony

Inscription of Abundance

Iridescent Hornbeetle

Joraga Visionary

Kazandu Nectarpot

Kazandu Stomper

Lotus Cobra

Might of Murasa

Murasa Brute

Murasa Sproutling

Nissa's Zendikon

Oran-Rief Ooze

Rabid Bite

Reclaim the Wastes

Roiling Regrowth

Scale the Heights

Scute Swarm

Skyclave Pick-Axe

Springmantle Cleric

Strength of Solidarity

Swarm Shambler

Tajuru Blightblade

Tajuru Paragon

Tajuru Snarecaster

Taunting Arbormage

Territorial Scythecat

Turntimber Ascetic

Vastwood Surge

Veteran Adventurer

Vine Gecko

MULTICOLORED

Akiri, Fearless Voyager

Brushfire Elemental

Cleric of Life's Bond

Grakmaw, Skyclave Ravager

Kargan Warleader

Kaza, Roil Chaser

Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate

Lullmage's Familiar

Moss-Pit Skeleton

Murasa Rootgrazer

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients

Nissa of Shadowed Boughs

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Orah, Skyclave Hierophant

Phylath, World Sculptor

Ravager's Mace

Soaring Thought-Thief

Spoils of Adventure

Umara Mystic

Verazol, the Split Current

Yasharn, Implacable Earth

Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats

Zareth San, the Trickster

ARTIFACT

Cliffhaven Kitesail

Forsaken Monument

Lithoform Engine

Myriad Construct

Relic Amulet

Relic Axe

Relic Golem

Relic Vial

Sea Gate Colossus

Skyclave Relic

Skyclave Sentinel

Spare Supplies

Stonework Packbeast

Utility Knife

LAND

Base Camp

Crawling Barrens

Throne of Makindi

Plains

Plains

Plains

Island

Island

Island

Swamp

Swamp

Swamp

Mountain

Mountain

Mountain

Forest

Forest

Forest

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Emeria's Call Turn Over Kabira Takedown Turn Over Makindi Stampede Turn Over Ondu Inversion Turn Over Sejiri Shelter Turn Over Skyclave Cleric Turn Over Beyeen Veil Turn Over Glasspool Mimic Turn Over Jwari Disruption Turn Over Sea Gate Restoration Turn Over Silundi Vision Turn Over Umara Wizard Turn Over Agadeem's Awakening Turn Over Blackbloom Rogue Turn Over Hagra Mauling Turn Over Malakir Rebirth Turn Over Pelakka Predation Turn Over Zof Consumption Turn Over Akoum Warrior Turn Over Kazuul's Fury Turn Over Shatterskull Smashing Turn Over Song-Mad Treachery Turn Over Spikefield Hazard Turn Over Valakut Awakening Turn Over Bala Ged Recovery Turn Over Kazandu Mammoth Turn Over Khalni Ambush Turn Over Tangled Florahedron Turn Over Turntimber Symbiosis Turn Over Vastwood Fortification Turn Over Branchloft Pathway Turn Over Brightclimb Pathway Turn Over Clearwater Pathway Turn Over Cragcrown Pathway Turn Over Needleverge Pathway Turn Over Riverglide Pathway

