You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Zendikar Rising right here. To view the regular versions of these cards, check out our Zendikar Rising Card Image Gallery.

 

WHITE

Canyon Jerboa
Fearless Fledgling
Felidar Retreat
Makindi Ox
Prowling Felidar
Angel of Destiny
Archon of Emeria
Archpriest of Iona
Legion Angel
Luminarch Aspirant
Maul of the Skyclaves
Skyclave Apparition
Squad Commander
Tazri, Beacon of Unity
BLUE

Jace, Mirror Mage
Ruin Crab
Skyclave Squid
Charix, the Raging Isle
Confounding Conundrum
Coralhelm Chronicler
Inscription of Insight
Maddening Cacophony
Master of Winds
Nimble Trapfinder
Sea Gate Stormcaller
Thieving Skydiver
Into the Roil
BLACK

Dreadwurm
Skyclave Shade
Coveted Prize
Drana, the Last Bloodchief
Inscription of Ruin
Nighthawk Scavenger
Nullpriest of Oblivion
Scourge of the Skyclaves
Shadows' Verdict
Soul Shatter
Taborax, Hope's Demise
Bloodchief's Thirst
RED

Akoum Hellhound
Moraug, Fury of Akoum
Skyclave Geopede
Spitfire Lagac
Valakut Exploration
Kargan Intimidator
Leyline Tyrant
Magmatic Channeler
Nahiri's Lithoforming
Relic Robber
Roiling Vortex
Shatterskull Charger
Wayward Guide-Beast
Roil Eruption
GREEN

Canopy Baloth
Kazandu Nectarpot
Lotus Cobra
Scute Swarm
Skyclave Pick-Axe
Territorial Scythecat
Ancient Greenwarden
Ashaya, Soul of the Wild
Cragplate Baloth
Inscription of Abundance
Oran-Rief Ooze
Swarm Shambler
Tajuru Paragon
Roiling Regrowth
MULTICOLORED

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients
Nissa of Shadowed Boughs
Brushfire Elemental
Omnath, Locus of Creation
Phylath, World Sculptor
Akiri, Fearless Voyager
Grakmaw, Skyclave Ravager
Kaza, Roil Chaser
Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate
Orah, Skyclave Hierophant
Verazol, the Split Current
Yasharn, Implacable Earth
Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats
Zareth San, the Trickster
Kargan Warleader
ARTIFACT

Forsaken Monument
Lithoform Engine
Myriad Construct
Skyclave Relic
LAND

Flooded Strand
Polluted Delta
Bloodstained Mire
Wooded Foothills
Windswept Heath
Marsh Flats
Scalding Tarn
Verdant Catacombs
Arid Mesa
Misty Rainforest
Seachrome Coast
Darkslick Shores
Blackcleave Cliffs
Copperline Gorge
Razorverge Thicket
Sea of Clouds
Morphic Pool
Luxury Suite
Spire Garden
Bountiful Promenade
Ancient Tomb
Cavern of Souls
Celestial Colonnade
Creeping Tar Pit
Grove of the Burnwillows
Horizon Canopy
Prismatic Vista
Strip Mine
Valakut, the Molten Pinnacle
Wasteland
Crawling Barrens
Throne of Makindi
Plains
Island
Swamp
Mountain
Forest
MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS

Branchloft Pathway
Brightclimb Pathway
Clearwater Pathway
Cragcrown Pathway
Needleverge Pathway
Riverglide Pathway
Kazandu Mammoth
Emeria's Call
Ondu Inversion
Glasspool Mimic
Sea Gate Restoration
Agadeem's Awakening
Hagra Mauling
Shatterskull Smashing
Valakut Awakening
Turntimber Symbiosis
