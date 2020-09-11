You can follow along with all the latest preview dates and outlets for Zendikar Rising right here. To view the regular versions of these cards, check out our Zendikar Rising Card Image Gallery.

WHITE

Canyon Jerboa

Fearless Fledgling

Felidar Retreat

Makindi Ox

Prowling Felidar

Angel of Destiny

Archon of Emeria

Archpriest of Iona

Legion Angel

Luminarch Aspirant

Maul of the Skyclaves

Skyclave Apparition

Squad Commander

Tazri, Beacon of Unity

BLUE

Jace, Mirror Mage

Ruin Crab

Skyclave Squid

Charix, the Raging Isle

Confounding Conundrum

Coralhelm Chronicler

Inscription of Insight

Maddening Cacophony

Master of Winds

Nimble Trapfinder

Sea Gate Stormcaller

Thieving Skydiver

Into the Roil

BLACK

Dreadwurm

Skyclave Shade

Coveted Prize

Drana, the Last Bloodchief

Inscription of Ruin

Nighthawk Scavenger

Nullpriest of Oblivion

Scourge of the Skyclaves

Shadows' Verdict

Soul Shatter

Taborax, Hope's Demise

Bloodchief's Thirst

RED

Akoum Hellhound

Moraug, Fury of Akoum

Skyclave Geopede

Spitfire Lagac

Valakut Exploration

Kargan Intimidator

Leyline Tyrant

Magmatic Channeler

Nahiri's Lithoforming

Relic Robber

Roiling Vortex

Shatterskull Charger

Wayward Guide-Beast

Roil Eruption

GREEN

Canopy Baloth

Kazandu Nectarpot

Lotus Cobra

Scute Swarm

Skyclave Pick-Axe

Territorial Scythecat

Ancient Greenwarden

Ashaya, Soul of the Wild

Cragplate Baloth

Inscription of Abundance

Oran-Rief Ooze

Swarm Shambler

Tajuru Paragon

Roiling Regrowth

MULTICOLORED

Nahiri, Heir of the Ancients

Nissa of Shadowed Boughs

Brushfire Elemental

Omnath, Locus of Creation

Phylath, World Sculptor

Akiri, Fearless Voyager

Grakmaw, Skyclave Ravager

Kaza, Roil Chaser

Linvala, Shield of Sea Gate

Orah, Skyclave Hierophant

Verazol, the Split Current

Yasharn, Implacable Earth

Zagras, Thief of Heartbeats

Zareth San, the Trickster

Kargan Warleader

ARTIFACT

Forsaken Monument

Lithoform Engine

Myriad Construct

Skyclave Relic

LAND

Flooded Strand

Polluted Delta

Bloodstained Mire

Wooded Foothills

Windswept Heath

Marsh Flats

Scalding Tarn

Verdant Catacombs

Arid Mesa

Misty Rainforest

Seachrome Coast

Darkslick Shores

Blackcleave Cliffs

Copperline Gorge

Razorverge Thicket

Sea of Clouds

Morphic Pool

Luxury Suite

Spire Garden

Bountiful Promenade

Ancient Tomb

Cavern of Souls

Celestial Colonnade

Creeping Tar Pit

Grove of the Burnwillows

Horizon Canopy

Prismatic Vista

Strip Mine

Valakut, the Molten Pinnacle

Wasteland

Crawling Barrens

Throne of Makindi

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

MODAL DOUBLE-FACED CARDS Turn Over Branchloft Pathway Turn Over Brightclimb Pathway Turn Over Clearwater Pathway Turn Over Cragcrown Pathway Turn Over Needleverge Pathway Turn Over Riverglide Pathway Turn Over Kazandu Mammoth Turn Over Emeria's Call Turn Over Ondu Inversion Turn Over Glasspool Mimic Turn Over Sea Gate Restoration Turn Over Agadeem's Awakening Turn Over Hagra Mauling Turn Over Shatterskull Smashing Turn Over Valakut Awakening Turn Over Turntimber Symbiosis

