Couldn't make it out to Grand Prix Las Vegas for the Planeswalker Deck Preview Event? Thinking about heading to an Open House (where, psst, you can buy these, even before Core Set 2019 is fully released!)? Well, check out what the five Planeswalker Decks from Core Set 2019 have in store for you.

Not sure what some of these cards do? Cards newly revealed today are below. For everything previously revealed, check out the Core Set 2019 Card Image Gallery and the Packaging and Promos article from Monday.