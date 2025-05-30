Journey through the worlds and stories from sixteen beloved games in Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™! This set features characters, items, and moments from every mainline FINAL FANTASY installment, letting you relive your favorite pieces of gaming history through the lens of Magic: The Gathering. And, as with any Magic set, that includes some beautiful tokens!

0005_MTGFIN_Token: Hero 0024_MTGFIN_Token: Safer Sephiroth, One-Winged Angel

Every Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Play Booster contains an art card (which you can learn more about here) or a non-foil double-sided token featuring one of the set's 23 full-art tokens or the emblem created by Sephiroth, One-Winged Angel on each side. Notably, there are 8 different Hero tokens, each depicting a character from FINAL FANTASY XIV!

0003a_MTGFIN_ComToken_X: Spirit // Squid 0002a_MTGFIN_ComToken_SrgVII: Soldier // Rebel

Each Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander deck contains 10 double-sided tokens, giving you everything you need to keep track of your games. These tokens are non-foil in Commander decks and surge foil in the Collector's Edition Commander decks. Commander decks feature a combination of Play Booster tokens and Commander tokens, with 9 different tokens and 2 helper cards unique to Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander.

Additionally, 4 copies of a double-sided punch-out counter card take the place of 4 double-sided tokens in the Counter Blitz Commander deck. These counters do not appear in surge foil in the Counter Blitz Collector's Edition Commander deck.

0021_MTGFIN_Token: Elemental

Finally, each Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector Booster contains a traditional foil double-sided token. These can appear in a variety of combinations, with the tokens and emblem from Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters appearing here. Tokens unique to Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander cannot be opened in Collector Boosters, including the punch-out counter cards from Counter Blitz. You can see a full list of these tokens in the Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Card Image Gallery:

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Play Boosters and Collector Boosters (tokens and emblem)

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Commander decks: Revival Trance (tokens) Limit Break (tokens and helper) Counter Blitz (tokens) Scions & Spellcraft (tokens)

Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Collector's Edition Commander decks: Revival Trance Collector's Edition (tokens) Limit Break Collector's Edition (tokens and helper) Counter Blitz Collector's Edition (tokens) Scions & Spellcraft Collector's Edition (tokens)



There's plenty to enjoy in Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY! You can experience all of it for yourself when the set releases worldwide on June 13, 2025. Products are available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.