More intriguing clues await with a stash of tokens to collect from Murders at Karlov Manor! In total, you can find 46 full-art tokens and 5 helper cards across Murders at Karlov Manor products.

In Play Boosters, you'll find A Mysterious Creature helper card for face-down creatures and 20 full-art tokens, five of which are Clue tokens that each have a puzzling element you'll have to see for yourself. In Collector Boosters, you'll find all the same tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (Collector Boosters do not contain A Mysterious Creature helper card.)

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander decks also have tokens to uncover. In this set, there are 26 full-art tokens and 5 helper cards across all four Commander decks, with 10 double-sided tokens in each deck.

Spot the clues and gather evidence to solve the case of Murders at Karlov Manor! The set releases worldwide on February 9, 2024, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Murders at Karlov Manor Booster Tokens

Dog Token
Dog
Human Token
Human
Merfolk Token
Merfolk
Bat Token
Bat
Skeleton Token
Skeleton
Goblin Token
Goblin
Imp Token
Imp
Ooze Token
Ooze
Plant Token
Plant
Detective Token
Detective
Spider Token
Spider
Spirit Token
Spirit
Voja Fenstalker Token
Voja Fenstalker
Clue Token
Clue
Clue Token
Clue
Clue Token
Clue
Clue Token
Clue
Clue Token
Clue
Thopter (0/0) Token
Thopter (0/0)
Thopter (1/1) Token
Thopter (1/1)
A Mysterious Creature Helper
A Mysterious Creature (Helper)

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Deck Tokens

Deadly Disguise Tokens

  • 2 Ooze // A Mysterious Creature (helper) tokens
  • 2 Snake // Morph (helper) tokens
  • 2 Saproling // Morph (helper) tokens
  • 2 Saproling // Manifest (helper) tokens
  • 2 Insect // Manifest (helper) tokens
Ooze
A Mysterious Creature (Helper)
Ooze // A Mysterious Creature (Helper)
Snake
Morph (Helper)
Snake // Morph (Helper)
Saproling
Morph (Helper)
Saproling // Morph (Helper)
Saproling
Manifest (Helper)
Saproling // Manifest (Helper)
Insect
Manifest (Helper)
Insect // Manifest (Helper)

Revenant Recon Tokens

  • 4 Copy // Zombie tokens
  • 4 Salamander Warrior // Zombie tokens
  • 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Zombie token
  • 1 Vizier of Many Faces (embalmed) // Zombie token
Copy
Zombie
Copy // Zombie
Salamander Warrior
Zombie
Salamander Warrior // Zombie
City's Blessing (Helper)
Zombie
City's Blessing (Helper) // Zombie
Vizier of Many Faces
Zombie
Vizier of Many Faces // Zombie

Deep Clue Sea Tokens

  • 1 Drake // Cat token
  • 1 Tiny // Eldrazi token
  • 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Human Soldier token
  • 1 Clue // Insect (wasp) token
  • 1 Thopter (1/1) // Rhino Warrior token
  • 1 Thopter (1/1) // Treasure token
  • 1 Clue // Food token
  • 1 Drake // Koma's Coil token
  • 1 Spirit // Phyrexian Germ token
  • 1 Tentacle // Koma's Coil token
Drake
Cat
Drake // Cat
Tiny
Eldrazi
Tiny // Eldrazi
City's Blessing (Helper)
Human Soldier
City's Blessing (Helper) // Human Soldier
Clue
Insect (Wasp)
Clue // Insect (Wasp)
Thopter (1/1)
Rhino Warrior
Thopter (1/1) // Rhino Warrior
Thopter (1/1)
Treasure
Thopter (1/1) // Treasure
Clue
Food
Clue // Food
Drake
Koma's Coil
Drake // Koma's Coil
Spirit
Phyrexian Germ
Spirit // Phyrexian Germ
Tentacle
Koma's Coil
Tentacle // Koma's Coil

Blame Game Tokens

  • 1 Construct (6/12) // Soldier token
  • 1 Human // Soldier token
  • 1 Human // Ogre token
  • 2 Soldier // Ogre tokens
  • 1 Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
  • 1 Gold // Lightning Rager token
  • 1 Gold // Treasure token
  • 1 Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
  • 1 Gold // The Monarch (helper) token
Construct (6/12)
Soldier
Construct (6/12) // Soldier
Human
Soldier
Human // Soldier
Human
Ogre
Human // Ogre
Soldier
Ogre
Soldier // Ogre
Soldier
Kobolds of Kher Keep
Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep
Gold
Lightning Rager
Gold // Lightning Rager
Gold
Treasure
Gold // Treasure
Gold
Kobolds of Kher Keep
Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep
Gold
The Monarch (Helper)
Gold // The Monarch (Helper)

