More intriguing clues await with a stash of tokens to collect from Murders at Karlov Manor! In total, you can find 46 full-art tokens and 5 helper cards across Murders at Karlov Manor products.

In Play Boosters, you'll find A Mysterious Creature helper card for face-down creatures and 20 full-art tokens, five of which are Clue tokens that each have a puzzling element you'll have to see for yourself. In Collector Boosters, you'll find all the same tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (Collector Boosters do not contain A Mysterious Creature helper card.)

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander decks also have tokens to uncover. In this set, there are 26 full-art tokens and 5 helper cards across all four Commander decks, with 10 double-sided tokens in each deck.

Spot the clues and gather evidence to solve the case of Murders at Karlov Manor! The set releases worldwide on February 9, 2024, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Murders at Karlov Manor Booster Tokens

Dog Human Merfolk

Bat Skeleton Goblin

Imp Ooze Plant

Detective Spider Spirit

Voja Fenstalker Clue Clue

Clue Clue Clue

Thopter (0/0) Thopter (1/1) A Mysterious Creature (Helper)

Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Deck Tokens

Deadly Disguise Tokens

2 Ooze // A Mysterious Creature (helper) tokens

2 Snake // Morph (helper) tokens

2 Saproling // Morph (helper) tokens

2 Saproling // Manifest (helper) tokens

2 Insect // Manifest (helper) tokens

Turn Over Ooze // A Mysterious Creature (Helper) Turn Over Snake // Morph (Helper) Turn Over Saproling // Morph (Helper)

Turn Over Saproling // Manifest (Helper) Turn Over Insect // Manifest (Helper)

Revenant Recon Tokens

4 Copy // Zombie tokens

4 Salamander Warrior // Zombie tokens

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Zombie token

1 Vizier of Many Faces (embalmed) // Zombie token

Turn Over Copy // Zombie Turn Over Salamander Warrior // Zombie

Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Zombie Turn Over Vizier of Many Faces // Zombie

Deep Clue Sea Tokens

1 Drake // Cat token

1 Tiny // Eldrazi token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Human Soldier token

1 Clue // Insect (wasp) token

1 Thopter (1/1) // Rhino Warrior token

1 Thopter (1/1) // Treasure token

1 Clue // Food token

1 Drake // Koma's Coil token

1 Spirit // Phyrexian Germ token

1 Tentacle // Koma's Coil token

Turn Over Drake // Cat Turn Over Tiny // Eldrazi Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Human Soldier

Turn Over Clue // Insect (Wasp) Turn Over Thopter (1/1) // Rhino Warrior Turn Over Thopter (1/1) // Treasure

Turn Over Clue // Food Turn Over Drake // Koma's Coil

Turn Over Spirit // Phyrexian Germ Turn Over Tentacle // Koma's Coil

Blame Game Tokens

1 Construct (6/12) // Soldier token

1 Human // Soldier token

1 Human // Ogre token

2 Soldier // Ogre tokens

1 Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep token

1 Gold // Lightning Rager token

1 Gold // Treasure token

1 Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep token

1 Gold // The Monarch (helper) token

Turn Over Construct (6/12) // Soldier Turn Over Human // Soldier Turn Over Human // Ogre

Turn Over Soldier // Ogre Turn Over Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep Turn Over Gold // Lightning Rager

Turn Over Gold // Treasure Turn Over Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep Turn Over Gold // The Monarch (Helper)

