The Tokens of Murders at Karlov Manor
More intriguing clues await with a stash of tokens to collect from Murders at Karlov Manor! In total, you can find 46 full-art tokens and 5 helper cards across Murders at Karlov Manor products.
In Play Boosters, you'll find A Mysterious Creature helper card for face-down creatures and 20 full-art tokens, five of which are Clue tokens that each have a puzzling element you'll have to see for yourself. In Collector Boosters, you'll find all the same tokens as traditional foil double-sided tokens. (Collector Boosters do not contain A Mysterious Creature helper card.)
Murders at Karlov Manor Commander decks also have tokens to uncover. In this set, there are 26 full-art tokens and 5 helper cards across all four Commander decks, with 10 double-sided tokens in each deck.
Spot the clues and gather evidence to solve the case of Murders at Karlov Manor! The set releases worldwide on February 9, 2024, and is available for preorder now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
Murders at Karlov Manor Booster Tokens
Murders at Karlov Manor Commander Deck Tokens
Deadly Disguise Tokens
- 2 Ooze // A Mysterious Creature (helper) tokens
- 2 Snake // Morph (helper) tokens
- 2 Saproling // Morph (helper) tokens
- 2 Saproling // Manifest (helper) tokens
- 2 Insect // Manifest (helper) tokens
Revenant Recon Tokens
- 4 Copy // Zombie tokens
- 4 Salamander Warrior // Zombie tokens
- 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Zombie token
- 1 Vizier of Many Faces (embalmed) // Zombie token
Deep Clue Sea Tokens
- 1 Drake // Cat token
- 1 Tiny // Eldrazi token
- 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Human Soldier token
- 1 Clue // Insect (wasp) token
- 1 Thopter (1/1) // Rhino Warrior token
- 1 Thopter (1/1) // Treasure token
- 1 Clue // Food token
- 1 Drake // Koma's Coil token
- 1 Spirit // Phyrexian Germ token
- 1 Tentacle // Koma's Coil token
Blame Game Tokens
- 1 Construct (6/12) // Soldier token
- 1 Human // Soldier token
- 1 Human // Ogre token
- 2 Soldier // Ogre tokens
- 1 Soldier // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
- 1 Gold // Lightning Rager token
- 1 Gold // Treasure token
- 1 Gold // Kobolds of Kher Keep token
- 1 Gold // The Monarch (helper) token
