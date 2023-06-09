Middle-earth is full of tales of people great and small gathering to defend homelands, reclaim ancient seats of power, and even rule all of Middle-earth. As you gather your own Fellowship or amass Orcs for your own armies in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, you'll need tokens to represent them, and you'll find them in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, as well as the set's four Commander decks.

There are 27 different full-art tokens in total, plus The Ring helper card, across The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth products. You can find 12 of these tokens—which include three unique Food tokens—and The Ring helper card in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters (The Ring helper card doesn't appear in Collector Boosters). In Collector Boosters, all of these are double-faced tokens in traditional foil.

Among the four The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander decks, you'll find the remaining 14 tokens and The Monarch helper card. Each deck comes with 10 double-faced tokens to help you shore up your forces.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth

Human Soldier (Gondor) token
Human Soldier (Gondor)
Human Soldier (Rohirrim) token
Human Soldier (Rohirrim)
Spirit token
Spirit
Tentacle token
Tentacle
Orc Army (Sauron) token
Orc Army (Sauron)
Orc Army (Uruk-hai) token
Orc Army (Uruk-hai)
Smaug token
Smaug
Ballistic Boulder token
Ballistic Boulder
Food (breakfast) token
Food (breakfast)
Food (farmhouse) token
Food (farmhouse)
Food (giant spider) token
Food (giant spider)
Treasure token
Treasure

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander

Riders of Rohan

  • 2 Human Soldier (Gondor) // Human tokens
  • 2 Human Soldier (Rohirrim) // Human tokens
  • 3 Human Knight // Human tokens
  • 2 Treasure // Human tokens
  • 1 Treasure // The Monarch (helper)
Human Soldier (Gondor) token
Human token
Human Soldier (Gondor) // Human
Human Soldier (Rohirrim)
Human token
Human Soldier (Rohirrim) // Human
Human Knight token
Human token
Human Knight // Human
Treasure token
Human token
Treasure // Human
Treasure token
The Monarch (helper)
Treasure // The Monarch (helper)
 

Food and Fellowship

  • 3 Treefolk // Food (breakfast) tokens
  • 2 Bird (white 3/3) // Goat tokens
  • 1 Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse) token
  • 2 Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse) tokens
  • 2 Treasure // Halfling tokens
Treefolk token
Food (breakfast) token
Treefolk // Food (breakfast)
Bird (white 3/3) token
Goat token
Bird (white 3/3) // Goat
Bird (white 3/3) token
Food (farmhouse) token
Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse)
Soldier (lifelink) token
Food (farmhouse) token
Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse)
Treasure token
Halfling token
Treasure // Halfling
 

Elven Council

  • 3 Treefolk // Beast tokens
  • 1 Treasure // Elf Warrior token
  • 4 Insect // Elf Warrior tokens
  • 2 Bird (blue 2/2) // Elf Warrior tokens
Treefolk token
Beast token
Treefolk // Beast
Treasure token
Elf Warrior token
Treasure // Elf Warrior
Insect token
Elf Warrior token
Insect // Elf Warrior
Bird (blue 2/2) token
Elf Warrior token
Bird (blue 2/2) // Elf Warrior
 

The Hosts of Mordor

  • 1 Orc Army (Uruk-hai) // Orc Army (Sauron) token
  • 1 Food (giant spider) // Wraith token
  • 3 Goblin // Wraith tokens
  • 2 Dragon (6/6) // Wraith tokens
  • 3 Treasure // Wraith tokens
Orc Army (Uruk-hai) token
Orc Army (Sauron) token
Orc Army (Uruk-hai) // Orc Army (Sauron)
Food (giant spider) token
Wraith token
Food (giant spider) // Wraith
Goblin token
Wraith token
Goblin // Wraith
Dragon (6/6) token
Wraith token
Dragon (6/6) // Wraith
Treasure token
Wraith token
Treasure // Wraith

