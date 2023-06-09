Middle-earth is full of tales of people great and small gathering to defend homelands, reclaim ancient seats of power, and even rule all of Middle-earth. As you gather your own Fellowship or amass Orcs for your own armies in The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth™, you'll need tokens to represent them, and you'll find them in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters, as well as the set's four Commander decks.

There are 27 different full-art tokens in total, plus The Ring helper card, across The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth products. You can find 12 of these tokens—which include three unique Food tokens—and The Ring helper card in Set, Draft, and Collector Boosters (The Ring helper card doesn't appear in Collector Boosters). In Collector Boosters, all of these are double-faced tokens in traditional foil.

Among the four The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander decks, you'll find the remaining 14 tokens and The Monarch helper card. Each deck comes with 10 double-faced tokens to help you shore up your forces.

Visit The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Card Image Gallery for a look at cards in the set, including those that make the tokens featured here. Also check out The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Variant Card Image Gallery for exciting Booster Fun and promo versions of cards and The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander Card Image Gallery to see the cards in the four Commander decks.

So, roll up your maps, hoist your rucksack, and prepare for your journey! Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Bundles, booster displays, Commander decks, and more from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth



Human Soldier (Gondor)

Human Soldier (Rohirrim)

Spirit



Tentacle

Orc Army (Sauron)

Orc Army (Uruk-hai)



Smaug

Ballistic Boulder

Food (breakfast)



Food (farmhouse)

Food (giant spider)

Treasure

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Commander

Riders of Rohan

2 Human Soldier (Gondor) // Human tokens

2 Human Soldier (Rohirrim) // Human tokens

3 Human Knight // Human tokens

2 Treasure // Human tokens

1 Treasure // The Monarch (helper)

Turn Over Human Soldier (Gondor) // Human Turn Over Human Soldier (Rohirrim) // Human Turn Over Human Knight // Human

Turn Over Treasure // Human Turn Over Treasure // The Monarch (helper)

Food and Fellowship

3 Treefolk // Food (breakfast) tokens

2 Bird (white 3/3) // Goat tokens

1 Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse) token

2 Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse) tokens

2 Treasure // Halfling tokens

Turn Over Treefolk // Food (breakfast) Turn Over Bird (white 3/3) // Goat Turn Over Bird (white 3/3) // Food (farmhouse)

Turn Over Soldier (lifelink) // Food (farmhouse) Turn Over Treasure // Halfling

Elven Council

3 Treefolk // Beast tokens

1 Treasure // Elf Warrior token

4 Insect // Elf Warrior tokens

2 Bird (blue 2/2) // Elf Warrior tokens

Turn Over Treefolk // Beast Turn Over Treasure // Elf Warrior

Turn Over Insect // Elf Warrior Turn Over Bird (blue 2/2) // Elf Warrior

The Hosts of Mordor

1 Orc Army (Uruk-hai) // Orc Army (Sauron) token

1 Food (giant spider) // Wraith token

3 Goblin // Wraith tokens

2 Dragon (6/6) // Wraith tokens

3 Treasure // Wraith tokens

Turn Over Orc Army (Uruk-hai) // Orc Army (Sauron) Turn Over Food (giant spider) // Wraith Turn Over Goblin // Wraith

Turn Over Dragon (6/6) // Wraith Turn Over Treasure // Wraith

Preorder The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth products from your local game store and online retailers like Amazon.