As you prepare to enter The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, equip yourself with a collection of tokens for the journey below! You can find 35 full-art tokens, 1 emblem, 1 double-faced punch-out counter card, 1 blank helper card for double-faced write-ins, and The Monarch and City's Blessing helper cards across The Lost Caverns of Ixalan products.

In Draft Boosters, you'll find 18 full-art tokens, a blank helper card for double-faced write-ins, and a double-faced punch-out counter card with +1/+1, stun, and finality counters. In Set Boosters, you'll find the same full-art tokens, punch-out card, and blank helper card as well as 2 full-art tokens from the Jurassic World™ Collection (REX). In Collector Boosters, you can find all the same tokens as traditional foil double-faced tokens, including the 2 REX tokens. (Collector Boosters do not contain punch-out cards or blank helper cards.)

You'll also find tokens in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks. In this set, The Monarch and City's Blessing helper cards, 15 full-art tokens, and 1 emblem are available in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks, with 10 double-faced tokens in each deck themed to the specific contents.

A new adventure awaits deep within The Lost Caverns of Ixalan! The set releases on November 17, 2023, and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Booster Tokens

Copy
Copy
Angel
Angel
Gnome Soldier
Gnome Soldier
Vampire (White)
Vampire (White)
Merfolk (Hexproof)
Merfolk (Hexproof)
Bat
Bat
Fungus
Fungus
Skeleton Pirate
Skeleton Pirate
Dinosaur (Red)
Dinosaur (Red)
Dinosaur (Green)
Dinosaur (Green)
Dinosaur Egg
Dinosaur Egg
Fungus Dinosaur
Fungus Dinosaur
Golem
Golem
Spirit
Spirit
Vampire Demon
Vampire Demon
Gnome
Gnome
Map
Map
Treasure
Treasure
Dinosaur (REX)
Dinosaur (REX)
Treasure (REX)
Treasure (REX)
Punch-Out Counters 1
Punch-Out Counters 2
Double-Faced Punch-Out Counter Card
 
Blank DFC Helper Card
Blank DFC Helper Card

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Deck Tokens

Ahoy Mateys Tokens

  • 1 Ragavan // Treasure token
  • 2 Salamander Warrior // Treasure tokens
  • 2 Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter tokens
  • 1 Map // Skeleton Pirate token
  • 2 Copy // Skeleton Pirate tokens
  • 1 The Monarch (helper) // Pirate token
  • 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Pirate token
Ragavan Token
Treasure Token
Ragavan // Treasure
Salamander Warrior Token
Treasure Token
Salamander Warrior // Treasure
Salamander Warrior Token
Shapeshifter Token
Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter
Map Token
Skeleton Pirate Token
Map // Skeleton Pirate
Copy Token
Skeleton Pirate Token
Copy // Skeleton Pirate
The Monarch (Helper)
Pirate Token
The Monarch (Helper) // Pirate
City's Blessing (Helper)
Pirate Token
City's Blessing (Helper) // Pirate

Blood Rites Tokens

  • 1 Vampire (white) // Vampire Demon token
  • 2 Vampire (white-black) // Vampire Demon tokens
  • 2 Vampire (black) // Vampire Demon tokens
  • 2 Bat // Vampire (white) tokens
  • 1 Blood // Vampire (white) token
  • 1 Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (white) token
  • 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Vampire (white) token
Vampire (White) Token
Vampire Demon Token
Vampire (White) // Vampire Demon
Vampire (White-Black) Token
Vampire Demon Token
Vampire (White-Black) // Vampire Demon
Vampire (Black) Token
Vampire Demon Token
Vampire (Black) // Vampire Demon
Bat Token
Vampire (White) Token
Bat // Vampire (White)
Blood Token
Vampire (White) Token
Blood // Vampire (White)
Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad)
Vampire (White) Token
Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (White)
City's Blessing (Helper)
Vampire (White) Token
City's Blessing (Helper) // Vampire (White)

Explorers of the Deep Tokens

  • 1 Bird // Merfolk token
  • 1 Beast // Merfolk token
  • 1 Frog Lizard // Merfolk token
  • 2 Boar // Merfolk tokens
  • 2 Boar // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens
  • 1 Map // Merfolk (hexproof) token
  • 2 Copy // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens
Bird Token
Merfolk Token
Bird // Merfolk
Beast Token
Merfolk Token
Beast // Merfolk
Frog Lizard Token
Merfolk Token
Frog Lizard // Merfolk
Boar Token
Merfolk Token
Boar // Merfolk
Boar Token
Merfolk (Hexproof) Token
Boar // Merfolk (Hexproof)
Map Token
Merfolk (Hexproof) Token
Map // Merfolk (Hexproof)
Copy Token
Merfolk (Hexproof) Token
Copy // Merfolk (Hexproof)

Veloci-Ramp-Tor Tokens

  • 1 Elephant // Dinosaur token
  • 5 Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur tokens
  • 2 Copy // Dinosaur tokens
  • 1 The Monarch (helper) // Dinosaur token
  • 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Dinosaur token
Elephant Token
Dinosaur Token
Elephant // Dinosaur
Dinosaur Beast Token
Dinosaur Token
Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur
Copy Token
Dinosaur Token
Copy // Dinosaur
The Monarch (Helper)
Dinosaur Token
The Monarch (Helper) // Dinosaur
City's Blessing (Helper) Token
Dinosaur Token
City's Blessing (Helper) // Dinosaur

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan releases November 17, 2023, and you can preorder products now from your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.