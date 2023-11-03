The Tokens of The Lost Caverns of Ixalan
As you prepare to enter The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, equip yourself with a collection of tokens for the journey below! You can find 35 full-art tokens, 1 emblem, 1 double-faced punch-out counter card, 1 blank helper card for double-faced write-ins, and The Monarch and City's Blessing helper cards across The Lost Caverns of Ixalan products.
In Draft Boosters, you'll find 18 full-art tokens, a blank helper card for double-faced write-ins, and a double-faced punch-out counter card with +1/+1, stun, and finality counters. In Set Boosters, you'll find the same full-art tokens, punch-out card, and blank helper card as well as 2 full-art tokens from the Jurassic World™ Collection (REX). In Collector Boosters, you can find all the same tokens as traditional foil double-faced tokens, including the 2 REX tokens. (Collector Boosters do not contain punch-out cards or blank helper cards.)
You'll also find tokens in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks. In this set, The Monarch and City's Blessing helper cards, 15 full-art tokens, and 1 emblem are available in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks, with 10 double-faced tokens in each deck themed to the specific contents.
A new adventure awaits deep within The Lost Caverns of Ixalan! The set releases on November 17, 2023, and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Booster Tokens
The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Deck Tokens
Ahoy Mateys Tokens
- 1 Ragavan // Treasure token
- 2 Salamander Warrior // Treasure tokens
- 2 Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter tokens
- 1 Map // Skeleton Pirate token
- 2 Copy // Skeleton Pirate tokens
- 1 The Monarch (helper) // Pirate token
- 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Pirate token
Blood Rites Tokens
- 1 Vampire (white) // Vampire Demon token
- 2 Vampire (white-black) // Vampire Demon tokens
- 2 Vampire (black) // Vampire Demon tokens
- 2 Bat // Vampire (white) tokens
- 1 Blood // Vampire (white) token
- 1 Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (white) token
- 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Vampire (white) token
Explorers of the Deep Tokens
- 1 Bird // Merfolk token
- 1 Beast // Merfolk token
- 1 Frog Lizard // Merfolk token
- 2 Boar // Merfolk tokens
- 2 Boar // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens
- 1 Map // Merfolk (hexproof) token
- 2 Copy // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens
Veloci-Ramp-Tor Tokens
- 1 Elephant // Dinosaur token
- 5 Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur tokens
- 2 Copy // Dinosaur tokens
- 1 The Monarch (helper) // Dinosaur token
- 1 City's Blessing (helper) // Dinosaur token
