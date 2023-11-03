As you prepare to enter The Lost Caverns of Ixalan, equip yourself with a collection of tokens for the journey below! You can find 35 full-art tokens, 1 emblem, 1 double-faced punch-out counter card, 1 blank helper card for double-faced write-ins, and The Monarch and City's Blessing helper cards across The Lost Caverns of Ixalan products.

In Draft Boosters, you'll find 18 full-art tokens, a blank helper card for double-faced write-ins, and a double-faced punch-out counter card with +1/+1, stun, and finality counters. In Set Boosters, you'll find the same full-art tokens, punch-out card, and blank helper card as well as 2 full-art tokens from the Jurassic World™ Collection (REX). In Collector Boosters, you can find all the same tokens as traditional foil double-faced tokens, including the 2 REX tokens. (Collector Boosters do not contain punch-out cards or blank helper cards.)

You'll also find tokens in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks. In this set, The Monarch and City's Blessing helper cards, 15 full-art tokens, and 1 emblem are available in The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander decks, with 10 double-faced tokens in each deck themed to the specific contents.

A new adventure awaits deep within The Lost Caverns of Ixalan! The set releases on November 17, 2023, and is available for preorder now at your local game store, online retailers like Amazon, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Booster Tokens

Copy Angel Gnome Soldier

Vampire (White) Merfolk (Hexproof) Bat

Fungus Skeleton Pirate Dinosaur (Red)

Dinosaur (Green) Dinosaur Egg Fungus Dinosaur

Golem Spirit Vampire Demon

Gnome Map Treasure

Dinosaur (REX) Treasure (REX)

Double-Faced Punch-Out Counter Card Blank DFC Helper Card

The Lost Caverns of Ixalan Commander Deck Tokens

Ahoy Mateys Tokens

1 Ragavan // Treasure token

2 Salamander Warrior // Treasure tokens

2 Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter tokens

1 Map // Skeleton Pirate token

2 Copy // Skeleton Pirate tokens

1 The Monarch (helper) // Pirate token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Pirate token

Turn Over Ragavan // Treasure Turn Over Salamander Warrior // Treasure Turn Over Salamander Warrior // Shapeshifter

Turn Over Map // Skeleton Pirate Turn Over Copy // Skeleton Pirate

Turn Over The Monarch (Helper) // Pirate Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Pirate

Blood Rites Tokens

1 Vampire (white) // Vampire Demon token

2 Vampire (white-black) // Vampire Demon tokens

2 Vampire (black) // Vampire Demon tokens

2 Bat // Vampire (white) tokens

1 Blood // Vampire (white) token

1 Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (white) token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Vampire (white) token

Turn Over Vampire (White) // Vampire Demon Turn Over Vampire (White-Black) // Vampire Demon Turn Over Vampire (Black) // Vampire Demon

Turn Over Bat // Vampire (White) Turn Over Blood // Vampire (White)

Turn Over Emblem (Sorin, Lord of Innistrad) // Vampire (White) Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Vampire (White)

Explorers of the Deep Tokens

1 Bird // Merfolk token

1 Beast // Merfolk token

1 Frog Lizard // Merfolk token

2 Boar // Merfolk tokens

2 Boar // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens

1 Map // Merfolk (hexproof) token

2 Copy // Merfolk (hexproof) tokens

Turn Over Bird // Merfolk Turn Over Beast // Merfolk Turn Over Frog Lizard // Merfolk

Turn Over Boar // Merfolk Turn Over Boar // Merfolk (Hexproof)

Turn Over Map // Merfolk (Hexproof) Turn Over Copy // Merfolk (Hexproof)

Veloci-Ramp-Tor Tokens

1 Elephant // Dinosaur token

5 Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur tokens

2 Copy // Dinosaur tokens

1 The Monarch (helper) // Dinosaur token

1 City's Blessing (helper) // Dinosaur token

Turn Over Elephant // Dinosaur Turn Over Dinosaur Beast // Dinosaur Turn Over Copy // Dinosaur

Turn Over The Monarch (Helper) // Dinosaur Turn Over City's Blessing (Helper) // Dinosaur

