Wield the power of the past! Celebrate the history of Magic on Dominaria across 27 sets and 30 years of gameplay!

Product Overview

Dominaria Remastered contains 271 cards: 101 commons, 80 uncommons, 60 rares, 20 mythic rares, and 10 basic lands. Check them all out in the Dominaria Remastered Card Image Gallery and Variant Card Image Gallery.

Dominaria Remastered releases on January 13, 2023, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.

Draft Boosters

Each Dominaria Remastered Draft Booster contains one rare and/or mythic rare, plus one retro frame basic land.

Draft Booster Display

The full contents of Dominaria Remastered Draft Boosters are:

9–10 Commons*

3 Uncommons

1 Rare or mythic rare

1 Retro frame card of any rarity**

1 Retro frame basic land

1 Token/ad card

(*A traditional foil card of any rarity replaces a common in 33% of Draft Boosters. Traditional foil cards may appear in the regular frame or retro frame.)

(**1 Retro frame common, uncommon, rare, or mythic rare in every Draft Booster. If rare or mythic rare is retro frame, the common or uncommon is not retro frame and vice versa.)

You can purchase Draft Boosters individually and in displays of 36 boosters.

Collector Boosters

The Dominaria Remastered Collector Booster display contains 12 Dominaria Remastered Collector Boosters. Collector Boosters are the only boosters that contain traditional foil retro frame basic lands, which you can learn about below.

The full contents of Dominaria Remastered Collector Boosters are:

1 Traditional foil retro frame rare or mythic rare, or a traditional foil borderless rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil borderless rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil retro frame rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil retro frame or borderless common or uncommon

2 Non-foil retro frame or borderless commons or uncommons

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

2 Traditional foil uncommons

5 Traditional foil commons

1 Traditional foil retro frame basic land

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

You can purchase Collector Boosters individually or in displays of 12 boosters.

Collector Booster Display

Retro Frame and Borderless Cards

Retro Frame Cards

Retro Frame

There are 150 retro frame cards in Dominaria Remastered: 24 commons, 36 uncommons, 60 rares, 20 mythic rares, and 10 basic lands.

You can find these cards in Draft and Collector Boosters in both non-foil and traditional foil.

Draft Boosters only contain non-foil retro frame basic lands, and Collector Boosters only contain traditional foil retro frame basic lands.

Retro frame mythic rares appear in 3% of Draft Boosters.

Traditional foil retro frame mythic rares appear in less than 1% of Draft Boosters.

Borderless Cards

Borderless

There are 45 borderless cards in Dominaria Remastered: 1 common, 4 uncommons, 23 rares, and 17 mythic rares.

The borderless cards in Dominaria Remastered feature new artwork on fan-favorite cards from throughout Magic's history. You can find these cards in Draft and Collector Boosters in both non-foil and traditional foil.

Get Ready

Dominaria Remastered releases on January 13, 2023, and will be available at your local game store, online through Amazon, and elsewhere Magic is sold.