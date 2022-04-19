Streets of New Capenna hits shelves on April 29, and with it the Streets of New Capenna Commander decks! You can get a look at the new cards in the Streets of New Capenna Commander Card Image Gallery and read more about extended-art versions of Commander cards found in Collector Boosters.

Each notorious New Capenna family has its own Commander deck. Not sure which fits your play style? Try out the Streets of New Capenna quiz to see where your familial affinities may lie!

Commander Deck Contents

In each Commander deck you'll find two "face" legends, fifteen other new-to-Magic cards, and a foil-etched display commander. You'll also find a Collector Booster Sample Pack in each deck that contains two cards:

A rare or mythic rare in a Booster Fun treatment (excluding the gilded treatment) that can be found in Collector Boosters (20% of Sample Packs contain a traditional foil version.)

A traditional foil skyscraper or golden age treatment common or uncommon card

Most Streets of New Capenna Commander decks contain a Collector Booster Sample Pack in the same language as the deck. However, if your Commander deck is in Chinese Traditional, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, or Spanish, your Collector Booster Sample Pack will be in English.

There are two versions of packaging you can find for these decks: the full-color box, and a minimal packaging version you can find online. The minimal packaging has the same contents but with less packaging. Both are recyclable and reduce plastic waste!

Streets of New Capenna Decklists

Below you'll find the full decklists of each of the Streets of New Capenna Commander decks—but not all at once at the start.

(Editor's Note: The decklists below pull the newest printing of each card automatically from Gatherer, including printings which are not in this product. These decklists are not card-for-card product displays but rather interactive lists of the cards included in each deck.)

Obscura Operation

1 Kamiz, Obscura Oculus 1 Tivit, Seller of Secrets 1 Aerial Extortionist 1 Jailbreak 1 Smuggler's Share 1 Cephalid Facetaker 1 Change of Plans 1 In Too Deep 1 Mask of the Schemer 1 Skyway Robber 1 Lethal Scheme 1 Misfortune Teller 1 Writ of Return 1 Life Insurance 1 Obscura Confluence 1 Oskar, Rubbish Reclaimer 1 Currency Converter 1 Archon of Coronation 1 Austere Command 1 Dusk // Dawn 1 Sun Titan 1 Champion of Wits 1 Chasm Skulker 1 Commit // Memory 1 Ghostly Pilferer 1 Identity Thief 1 Nadir Kraken 1 Stolen Identity 1 Custodi Lich 1 Drana, Liberator of Malakir 1 Graveblade Marauder 1 Nightmare Unmaking 1 Profane Command 1 Alela, Artful Provocateur 1 Daxos of Meletis 1 Dragonlord Ojutai 1 Fallen Shinobi 1 Shadowmage Infiltrator 1 Silent-Blade Oni 1 Thief of Sanity 1 Utter End 1 Wrexial, the Risen Deep 1 Quietus Spike 1 Strionic Resonator 1 Choked Estuary 1 Creeping Tar Pit 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fetid Heath 1 Port Town 1 Prairie Stream 1 Skycloud Expanse 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Silence 1 An Offer You Can't Refuse 1 Obscura Charm 1 Obscura Storefront 1 Swords to Plowshares 1 Daring Saboteur 1 Looter il-Kor 1 Treasure Cruise 1 Whirler Rogue 1 Inkfathom Witch 1 Mask of Riddles 1 Arcane Signet 1 Azorius Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Orzhov Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Swiftfoot Boots 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Arcane Sanctum 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Esper Panorama 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Rogue's Passage 1 Thriving Heath 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 5 Plains 6 Island 6 Swamp

Maestros Massacre

1 Anhelo, the Painter 1 Parnesse, the Subtle Brush 1 Extravagant Replication 1 Flawless Forgery 1 Sinister Concierge 1 Body Count 1 Dogged Detective 1 Make an Example 1 Waste Management 1 Xander's Pact 1 Audacious Swap 1 Determined Iteration 1 Spellbinding Soprano 1 Cryptic Pursuit 1 Maestros Confluence 1 Syrix, Carrier of the Flame 1 Smuggler's Buggy 1 Clone Legion 1 Dig Through Time 1 Drawn from Dreams 1 Mystic Confluence 1 River's Rebuke 1 Zndrsplt's Judgment 1 Army of the Damned 1 Bloodsoaked Champion 1 Damnable Pact 1 Dread Summons 1 Hex 1 Puppeteer Clique 1 Reign of the Pit 1 Sever the Bloodline 1 Skyclave Shade 1 Woe Strider 1 Chain Reaction 1 Double Vision 1 Rekindling Phoenix 1 Squee, the Immortal 1 Bedevil 1 Call the Skybreaker 1 Kess, Dissident Mage 1 Mimic Vat 1 Twinning Staff 1 Cascade Bluffs 1 Choked Estuary 1 Darkwater Catacombs 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Sunken Hollow 1 Temple of Epiphany 1 A Little Chat 1 Cormela, Glamour Thief 1 Maestros Charm 1 Maestros Theater 1 Deep Analysis 1 Fact or Fiction 1 Frantic Search 1 Ponder 1 Preordain 1 Talrand's Invocation 1 Feed the Swarm 1 Rite of the Raging Storm 1 Goblin Electromancer 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Dimir Signet 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Izzet Signet 1 Lightning Greaves 1 Rakdos Signet 1 Sol Ring 1 Wayfarer's Bauble 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Crumbling Necropolis 1 Grixis Panorama 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Isle 1 Thriving Moor 7 Island 6 Swamp 5 Mountain

Riveteers Rampage

1 Henzie "Toolbox" Torre 1 The Beamtown Bullies 1 Bellowing Mauler 1 Protection Racket 1 Wave of Rats 1 Industrial Advancement 1 Mezzio Mugger 1 Rain of Riches 1 Turf War 1 Caldaia Guardian 1 Dodgy Jalopy 1 First Responder 1 Next of Kin 1 Grime Gorger 1 Jolene, the Plunder Queen 1 Riveteers Confluence 1 Weathered Sentinels 1 Aether Snap 1 Deathbringer Regent 1 Disciple of Bolas 1 Noxious Gearhulk 1 Painful Truths 1 Blasphemous Act 1 Chaos Warp 1 Etali, Primal Storm 1 Inferno Titan 1 Stalking Vengeance 1 Warstorm Surge 1 Avenger of Zendikar 1 Evolutionary Leap 1 Giant Adephage 1 Greenwarden of Murasa 1 Life's Legacy 1 Mitotic Slime 1 Thragtusk 1 Treeshaker Chimera 1 Woodfall Primus 1 World Shaper 1 Kresh the Bloodbraided 1 Windgrace's Judgment 1 Lifecrafter's Bestiary 1 Solemn Simulacrum 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Foreboding Ruins 1 Game Trail 1 Kessig Wolf Run 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Mosswort Bridge 1 Shadowblood Ridge 1 Smoldering Marsh 1 Spinerock Knoll 1 Temple of Malady 1 Twilight Mire 1 Glittering Stockpile 1 Riveteers Charm 1 Riveteers Overlook 1 Artisan of Kozilek 1 Victimize 1 Explore 1 Farseek 1 Garruk's Uprising 1 Indrik Stomphowler 1 Kodama's Reach 1 Migration Path 1 Overgrown Battlement 1 Rampant Growth 1 Temur Sabertooth 1 Deathreap Ritual 1 Terminate 1 Arcane Signet 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Blighted Woodland 1 Command Tower 1 Jund Panorama 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Savage Lands 1 Temple of the False God 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Moor 4 Swamp 5 Mountain 6 Forest

Cabaretti Cacophony

1 Kitt Kanto, Mayhem Diva 1 Phabine, Boss's Confidant 1 Boss's Chauffeur 1 Grand Crescendo 1 Master of Ceremonies 1 Indulge // Excess 1 Life of the Party 1 Rose Room Treasurer 1 Seize the Spotlight 1 Crash the Party 1 Killer Service 1 Scepter of Celebration 1 Vivien's Stampede 1 Bess, Soul Nourisher 1 Cabaretti Confluence 1 Prosperous Partnership 1 False Floor 1 Call the Coppercoats 1 Duelist's Heritage 1 Felidar Retreat 1 Fell the Mighty 1 Martial Coup 1 Agitator Ant 1 Kazuul, Tyrant of the Cliffs 1 Magus of the Wheel 1 Outpost Siege 1 Zurzoth, Chaos Rider 1 Arasta of the Endless Web 1 Awakening Zone 1 Beastmaster Ascension 1 Champion of Lambholt 1 Sandwurm Convergence 1 Scute Swarm 1 Shamanic Revelation 1 Sylvan Offering 1 Thunderfoot Baloth 1 Artifact Mutation 1 Assemble the Legion 1 Aura Mutation 1 Camaraderie 1 Gahiji, Honored One 1 March of the Multitudes 1 Selvala, Explorer Returned 1 Idol of Oblivion 1 Canopy Vista 1 Castle Ardenvale 1 Castle Embereth 1 Cinder Glade 1 Exotic Orchard 1 Fortified Village 1 Game Trail 1 Mossfire Valley 1 Rugged Prairie 1 Sungrass Prairie 1 Temple of Triumph 1 Windbrisk Heights 1 Rumor Gatherer 1 Sizzling Soloist 1 Cabaretti Charm 1 Cabaretti Courtyard 1 Intangible Virtue 1 Orzhov Advokist 1 Path to Exile 1 Beast Within 1 Cultivate 1 Harmonize 1 Leafkin Druid 1 Sakura-Tribe Elder 1 Wood Elves 1 Boros Charm 1 Arcane Signet 1 Bloodthirsty Blade 1 Commander's Sphere 1 Fellwar Stone 1 Sol Ring 1 Ash Barrens 1 Command Tower 1 Jungle Shrine 1 Myriad Landscape 1 Naya Panorama 1 Path of Ancestry 1 Thriving Bluff 1 Thriving Grove 1 Thriving Heath 4 Mountain 8 Forest 4 Plains

Bedecked Brokers