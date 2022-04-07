The Rhox burst through the door, kicking it open with a bang. You followed behind, taking a good look around the room. It was decked out with velvet, gold, and fine woodwork trim—"nice place" didn't nearly cut it but was definitely apt.

Yet you spotted it: a painting on the wall ever so slightly askew, and you knew you had the right joint. Pulling it aside, you went to work on the safe behind it.

Whoever sold it to this place would have said it was "a good safe," but it took under a minute to yield to your efforts. You weren't told what you'd find inside, but your contact was insistent that whatever was there would be worth your while.

Welcome to Streets of New Capenna.

Set Boosters

Set Boosters are an exciting way to add to your collection. You're much more likely to open multiple rares in Set Boosters than in Draft Boosters. Streets of New Capenna Set Boosters always contain a card with the golden age or skyscraper treatment, a traditional foil card, and an art card. Four percent of Set Boosters contain a gilded card. The commons and uncommons in a specific Set Booster are connected, telling little stories about the families of New Capenna. Finally, there's always the chance of opening a card on The List (including Magic-themed versions of cards from Stranger Things x Secret Lair).

Starting with Innistrad: Midnight Hunt, we've been including several Commander cards in Set Boosters. In addition to the ten legendary creature "face" cards from Streets of New Capenna Commander decks, you can find eight more new-to-Magic Commander cards that aren't found in those Commander decks.

Streets of New Capenna Set Boosters contain:

At least 1 rare or mythic rare card, but up to 4 (Approximately 27% of Set Boosters contain 2 rares or mythic rares, 3% contain 3, and less than 1% contain 4.)

1 Traditional foil or gilded foil card of any rarity

1 Art card

1 Basic land or metropolis basic land

3 Commons

3 Uncommons

1 Common or uncommon with the golden age or skyscraper treatment

2 Wildcards of any rarity

1 Token, ad, or punch-out counter card, or a card from The List

Set Boosters are available individually and in displays of 30 boosters (plus displays of ten boosters only in Japanese language). Each 30-booster display contains a traditional foil Box Topper card: Gala Greeters. The art and language of Box Topper Gala Greeters always matches the language of the display. The art for each Box Topper card is unique artwork celebrating the regional culture for its language—and our international marketing teams were very helpful in working on the concepts for each card.

If you purchase a display, you may be eligible for this special foil Buy-a-Box promo—ask your local store!

Draft Boosters

Draft Boosters are perfect for the classic Draft or Sealed Magic experience. These boosters are optimized for drafting, so they don't include those eighteen Commander cards found in Set Boosters, but they do contain golden age, skyscraper, art deco, and Phyrexian Booster Fun versions of cards you can open in Set Boosters, including foil versions.

Streets of New Capenna Draft Boosters contain:

1 Rare or mythic rare card

3 Uncommons

10 Commons (In 33% of Streets of New Capenna Draft Boosters, a traditional foil of any rarity replaces a common.)

1 Basic land, featuring a metropolis basic land in 33% of Draft Boosters

1 Token, ad, or counter punch-out card

You can purchase Draft Boosters individually and in displays of 36 boosters. As with Set Boosters, each 36-booster display contains a Gala Greeters Box Topper, with art and language of the Gala Greeters matching the language of the display.

Like Set Boosters, your display purchase may be eligible for the Buy-a-Box promo—ask your local store!

Collector Boosters

Collector Boosters are the coolest way to collect the hottest cards in Streets of New Capenna. You'll find five rares and/or mythic rares, plus the most luxurious treatments New Capenna has to offer. Foil-etched cards and extended-art cards are exclusive to Streets of New Capenna Collector Boosters. You might also open one of the special new gilded foils. For more information on these treatments, check out the Collecting Streets of New Capenna article.

Each Streets of New Capenna Collector Booster contains:

1 Traditional foil Booster Fun rare or mythic rare (Usually, this is a traditional foil card with a golden age, skyscraper, art deco, Phyrexian, extended-art, or borderless treatment, but occasionally, you'll open a foil-etched rare or mythic rare, or even a gilded foil rare or mythic rare.)

1 Non-foil golden age, skyscraper, art deco, Phyrexian, or borderless rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil extended-art rare or mythic rare

1 Non-foil extended-art Streets of New Capenna Commander rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil rare or mythic rare

1 Traditional foil metropolis basic land

1 Traditional foil golden age or skyscraper common or uncommon, or 1 gilded foil common or uncommon

2 Non-foil golden age or skyscraper commons or uncommons

2 Traditional foil uncommons

4 Traditional foil commons

1 Traditional foil double-sided token

Collector Boosters are available individually and in displays containing twelve boosters. As with Set and Draft Boosters, each Collector Booster display contains a Gala Greeters Box Topper, with art and language of the Gala Greeters matching the language of the display.

Commander Decks

Each of New Capenna's families gets their own Streets of New Capenna Commander deck. No matter if you're joining the Obscura, the Maestros, the Riveteers, the Cabaretti, or the Brokers, there's a Commander deck for you. Each deck contains two "face" legends, fifteen other new-to-Magic cards, and a foil-etched display commander.

Each Streets of New Capenna Commander deck also contains a Collector Booster Sample Pack. Each Sample Pack contains two cards:

A Booster Fun treatment rare or mythic rare that you can also find in Streets of New Capenna Collector Boosters (This cannot be a gilded card; in 20% of Sample Packs, this card is traditional foil.)

A foil golden age or skyscraper common or uncommon

Your Collector Booster Sample Pack might contain a special version of one of the cards in your Commander deck or a card perfect to add to another Commander deck.

Most Streets of New Capenna Commander decks contain a Collector Booster Sample Pack in the same language as the deck. However, if your Commander deck is in Chinese Traditional, Italian, Portuguese, Russian, or Spanish, your Collector Booster Sample Pack will be in English.

Theme Boosters

Each family also has their own Theme Booster. Theme Boosters are a great way to add a few new cards to your deck—pick your favorite family and get a booster full of cards in their colors. Each Theme Booster contains one to two rares and/or mythic rares, and 33–34 commons and uncommons.

Prerelease Pack

Your first chance to play Streets of New Capenna is during Prerelease events taking place April 22–28 at your local game store. At each Prerelease, you'll join a family, get their themed Prerelease Pack, then build a deck from the cards inside.

Each Prerelease Pack contains:

1 Family Booster containing a rare or mythic rare, 3 uncommons, 8 commons, and 2 lands from Streets of New Capenna matching your chosen family, plus 1 traditional foil rare or mythic rare from Streets of New Capenna with a year stamp

5 Streets of New Capenna Draft Boosters

1 20-sided spindown die

1 Reusable deck box with divider

1 MTG Arena code card

Bundle

Each Bundle contains eight Set Boosters and a great box to store them in, plus more goodies:

1 Traditional foil alternate-art Mysterious Limousine

20 Traditional foil basic lands

20 Non-foil basic lands

1 Exclusive oversized 20-sided spindown die

The Rhox had been keeping watch by the door. "Come on, we've got to get this stuff over to Ziatora," she growled as you emptied the contents of the safe. In and out quickly: that's the secret to getting rich, and staying safe, on the streets of New Capenna.

Check out the Collecting Streets of New Capenna article for the latest on the gilded cards and more exciting treatments, and be sure to catch up on the latest events across the city in the latest story articles.