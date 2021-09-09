Innistrad: Midnight Hunt arrives on game store shelves September 24, and with it come dark and delightful new cards to collect, cool new Booster Fun cards to discover, and, of course, Set Boosters featuring cards from The List.
We reintroduce great cards from the past, which we've compiled in The List, by slipping them into the final card slot of some Set Boosters. They appear in a Set Booster about 25% of the time, and they can be of any rarity. With each new set, some cards leave The List, while others are added that fit in well with the themes and mechanics of the new set.
Here's a look back at past versions of The List.
Past versions of The List
Usually, a new set brings a swap of 50 cards to The List. But this is Innistrad. Bigger and badder is the way of things here, and so, like a pack alpha, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt takes a larger share.
Also, there are so many awesome cards that go well with the set that it was hard to pick just 50.
So, The List gets 75 new cards, and you can see them all below.
Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in; being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.
(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)
Cards added to The List
|Card Name
|Set
|Abrupt Decay
|GK1
|All Suns' Dawn
|5DN
|Ancient Tomb
|TMP
|Archetype of Aggression
|BNG
|Arlinn, Voice of the Pack
|WAR
|Bleak Coven Vampires
|SOM
|Call of the Nightwing
|GTC
|Champion of the Parish
|DDQ
|Cloister Gargoyle
|AFR
|Dire Wolf Prowler
|AFR
|Divining Witch
|NEM
|Early Harvest
|MIR
|Emissary of Sunrise
|XLN
|Expose to Daylight
|RNA
|Faithless Looting
|DDK
|Fiendslayer Paladin
|M14
|Fierce Witchstalker
|ELD
|Gaea's Will
|MH2
|Gate to the Afterlife
|AKH
|General Kudro of Drannith
|IKO
|Graveborn Muse
|10E
|Gravespawn Sovereign
|ONS
|Hard Evidence
|MH2
|Helldozer
|RAV
|Helvault
|DKA
|Hokori, Dust Drinker
|BOK
|Honden of Infinite Rage
|EMA
|Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician
|TSP
|Karametra, God of Harvests
|BNG
|Karoo
|C14
|Kaya, Ghost Haunter
|MB1
|Lich Lord of Unx
|ARB
|Llawan, Cephalid Empress
|TOR
|Lonis, Cryptozoologist
|MH2
|Loyal Apprentice
|C18
|Magus of the Moon
|FUT
|Malignus
|AVR
|Master of the Wild Hunt
|A25
|Midnight Clock
|ELD
|Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
|UMA
|Mindmoil
|RAV
|Moonlace
|TSP
|Mortify
|MPR Promo
|Night // Day
|APC
|Orzhova, the Church of Deals
|GPT
|Patron of the Moon
|BOK
|Puresteel Angel
|MB1
|Rend Flesh
|CHK
|Rishadan Brigand
|MMQ
|Sapphire Medallion
|TMP
|Sedris, the Traitor King
|ALA
|Selesnya Keyrune
|RTR
|Selfless Spirit
|EMN
|Serene Sunset
|JUD
|Shivan Harvest
|INV
|Sidisi, Undead Vizier
|DTK
|Signpost Scarecrow
|ELD
|Snapcaster Mage
|ISD
|Speaker of the Heavens
|M21
|Stigma Lasher
|EVE
|Stitcher's Supplier
|M19
|Strength of Night
|APC
|Student of Warfare
|ROE
|Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
|DAR
|Thieves' Auction
|MMQ
|Toils of Night and Day
|BOK
|Treacherous Werewolf
|JUD
|Umbral Mantle
|SHM
|Unholy Grotto
|ONS
|Vedalken Orrery
|5DN
|Windborn Muse
|CMD
|Witch Hunt
|C13
|Witch of the Moors
|M21
|Witch's Oven
|ELD
|Wolfir Silverheart
|AVR
To make room for the added cards, the following were removed:
Cards removed from The List
Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt:
All cards in The List
|Card Name
|Set
|Abrupt Decay
|GK1
|Academy Elite
|CNS
|Air Elemental
|P02
|All Suns' Dawn
|5DN
|Always Watching
|SOI
|Ancient Den
|MRD
|Ancient Tomb
|TMP
|Angel of Serenity
|C15
|Animate Dead
|EMA
|Arcades, the Strategist
|M19
|Arcane Teachings
|JUD
|Arcbound Overseer
|DST
|Archetype of Aggression
|BNG
|Archive Trap
|ZEN
|Arlinn, Voice of the Pack
|WAR
|Assassin's Blade
|POR
|Aura Shards
|INV
|Balefire Dragon
|ISD
|Balefire Liege
|EVE
|Biomass Mutation
|GTC
|Birthing Boughs
|MH1
|Blackblade Reforged
|SS2
|Bleak Coven Vampires
|SOM
|Bloodied Ghost
|EVE
|Call of the Nightwing
|GTC
|Captivating Vampire
|M11
|Cavern of Souls
|AVR
|Celestial Ancient
|DIS
|Champion of the Parish
|DDQ
|Chatter of the Squirrel
|ODY
|Cloister Gargoyle
|AFR
|Cloud Key
|FUT
|Cold Storage
|TMP
|Coveted Jewel
|C18
|Cranial Plating
|TSR
|Crested Sunmare
|HOU
|Dark Depths
|CSP
|Daxos the Returned
|C15
|Deathless Knight
|ELD
|Deeproot Champion
|XLN
|Demonic Tutor
|UMA
|Desolation Angel
|APC
|Dire Wolf Prowler
|AFR
|Divining Witch
|NEM
|Doubling Cube
|10E
|Dragonlord Dromoka
|DTK
|Dual Casting
|AVR
|Dungeon Shade
|STH
|Early Harvest
|MIR
|Eiganjo Castle
|CHK
|Elenda, the Dusk Rose
|RIX
|Elspeth Conquers Death
|THB
|Emissary of Sunrise
|XLN
|Entreat the Dead
|C18
|Erratic Portal
|EXO
|Expedition Map
|2XM
|Expose to Daylight
|RNA
|Fact or Fiction
|MH1
|Faithless Looting
|DDK
|Fiendslayer Paladin
|M14
|Fierce Witchstalker
|ELD
|Filigree Angel
|ARB
|Fireball
|DD2
|Firemane Angel
|RAV
|Fool's Tome
|TMP
|Frost Titan
|M11
|Gaea's Will
|MH2
|Gate to the Afterlife
|AKH
|Gauntlet of Power
|TSP
|Gemstone Caverns
|TSP
|General Kudro of Drannith
|IKO
|Ghitu Chronicler
|DAR
|Gisela, Blade of Goldnight
|AVR
|Goblin Assassin
|LGN
|Golem's Heart
|SOM
|Grand Arbiter Augustin IV
|MMA
|Graveborn Muse
|10E
|Gravespawn Sovereign
|ONS
|Great Teacher's Decree
|IMA
|Grenzo, Dungeon Warden
|A25
|Grimoire of the Dead
|ISD
|Grind // Dust
|HOU
|Guttersnipe
|E01
|Guttural Response
|DDS
|Hard Evidence
|MH2
|Haunted Plate Mail
|M14
|Heartwood Storyteller
|FUT
|Helldozer
|RAV
|Hellkite Overlord
|ALA
|Helvault
|DKA
|Herald's Horn
|C17
|Hermit Druid
|STH
|Hokori, Dust Drinker
|BOK
|Honden of Infinite Rage
|EMA
|Ib Halfheart, Goblin Tactician
|TSP
|Invisibility
|M15
|Invisible Stalker
|ISD
|Jump
|M10
|Juniper Order Ranger
|CSP
|Karametra, God of Harvests
|BNG
|Karoo
|C14
|Kaya, Ghost Haunter
|MB1
|Kindred Discovery
|C17
|Knowledge Pool
|MBS
|Korvold, Fae-Cursed King
|ELD
|Lesser Gargadon
|PCY
|Lich Lord of Unx
|ARB
|Lightning Axe
|TSP
|Lightning Bolt
|A25
|Llawan, Cephalid Empress
|TOR
|Lonis, Cryptozoologist
|MH2
|Loyal Apprentice
|C18
|Magus of the Moon
|FUT
|Malignus
|AVR
|Master of Cruelties
|DGM
|Master of the Wild Hunt
|A25
|Mercurial Chemister
|RTR
|Midnight Clock
|ELD
|Mikaeus, the Unhallowed
|UMA
|Mindmoil
|RAV
|Mindslicer
|ODY
|Mirrorpool
|OGW
|Mizzix of the Izmagnus
|C15
|Moldervine Reclamation
|M20
|Moonlace
|TSP
|Morophon, the Boundless
|MH1
|Mortify
|MPR Promo
|Nephalia Academy
|EMN
|Night // Day
|APC
|Nightmare
|AKH
|Niv-Mizzet Reborn
|WAR
|Noxious Ghoul
|LGN
|Nuisance Engine
|HOP
|Nut Collector
|ODY
|Obsessive Stitcher
|M21
|Olivia, Mobilized for War
|SOI
|Orcish Lumberjack
|DDL
|Orzhova, the Church of Deals
|GPT
|Painful Lesson
|BBD
|Panglacial Wurm
|CSP
|Patron of the Moon
|BOK
|Petrified Field
|ODY
|Phenax, God of Deception
|BNG
|Pillage
|A25
|Polymorph
|M10
|Primeval Bounty
|M14
|Puresteel Angel
|MB1
|Pursuit of Knowledge
|STH
|Quest for the Holy Relic
|ZEN
|Raven Familiar
|C13
|Reduce to Memory
|STX
|Relearn
|WTH
|Release the Dogs
|M21 (JMP)
|Rend Flesh
|CHK
|Resurrection
|UMA
|Riptide Director
|LGN
|Rishadan Brigand
|MMQ
|Runed Stalactite
|LRW
|Sapphire Medallion
|TMP
|Scroll of the Masters
|FRF
|Scrying Sheets
|CSP
|Sedris, the Traitor King
|ALA
|Seething Song
|DDG
|Selesnya Keyrune
|RTR
|Selfless Spirit
|EMN
|Serene Sunset
|JUD
|Shivan Harvest
|INV
|Sidisi, Undead Vizier
|DTK
|Signpost Scarecrow
|ELD
|Silence
|TSR
|Skullbriar, the Walking Grave
|CMD
|Sleep
|C15
|Sleeping Potion
|PLS
|Snapcaster Mage
|ISD
|Sneak Attack
|USG
|Sorcerer's Wand
|DAR
|Soulcatchers' Aerie
|JUD
|Speaker of the Heavens
|M21
|Spell Swindle
|XLN
|Spellbook
|10E
|Spellbound Dragon
|ARB
|Staff of Domination
|5DN
|Stasis Snare
|PBFZ
|Stigma Lasher
|EVE
|Stitcher's Supplier
|M19
|Stone Giant
|DDI
|Stonehewer Giant
|2XM
|Stonybrook Schoolmaster
|MOR
|Storm Entity
|FUT
|Strength of Night
|APC
|Student of Warfare
|ROE
|Sun Titan
|E01
|Teferi, Hero of Dominaria
|DAR
|Tempest Djinn
|DAR
|Thieves' Auction
|MMQ
|Time of Ice
|DAR
|Tireless Tracker
|SOI
|Toils of Night and Day
|BOK
|Trade Routes
|MMQ
|Transmogrifying Wand
|M19
|Traverse the Outlands
|C17
|Treacherous Werewolf
|JUD
|Treasure Trove
|EXO
|Twinblade Paladin
|M20
|Umbral Mantle
|SHM
|Unbound Flourishing
|MH1
|Undead Slayer
|M10
|Unexpected Results
|GTC
|Unholy Grotto
|ONS
|Urborg, Tomb of Yawgmoth
|UMA
|Vedalken Orrery
|5DN
|Veil of Summer
|M20
|Venerated Teacher
|ROE
|Vernal Equinox
|MMQ
|Walking Archive
|DIS
|Warriors' Lesson
|THS
|Will-o'-the-Wisp
|A25
|Windborn Muse
|CMD
|Witch Hunt
|C13
|Witch of the Moors
|M21
|Witch's Oven
|ELD
|Wolfir Silverheart
|AVR
|Yisan, the Wanderer Bard
|M15
|Yore-Tiller Nephilim
|GPT
|Young Pyromancer
|M14
|Acorn Catapult
|CMD
|Akroma's Memorial
|FUT
|Amoeboid Changeling
|LRW
|Ancient Craving
|P02
|Angel's Grace
|TSP
|Aven Riftwatcher
|PLC
|Battle of Wits
|M13
|Belfry Spirit
|GK2
|Blight Sickle
|SHM
|Body Snatcher
|UDS
|Clearwater Goblet
|5DN
|Contagion Engine
|SOM
|Cradle Guard
|USG
|Door to Nothingness
|HOP
|Dryad Arbor
|FUT
|Enclave Cryptologist
|ROE
|Entreat the Angels
|MM3
|Extinction
|TMP
|Eye of the Storm
|RAV
|Fellwar Stone
|C15
|Fodder Cannon
|UDS
|Fractured Powerstone
|PC2
|Gaea's Anthem
|PLC
|Gatekeeper of Malakir
|ZEN
|Goblin Lore
|P02
|Golgari Thug
|RAV
|Groundbreaker
|PLC
|Hammer of Purphoros
|THS
|Helix Pinnacle
|EVE
|Hidetsugu's Second Rite
|SOK
|Ishkanah, Grafwidow
|EMN
|Isochron Scepter
|MRD
|Jadelight Ranger
|RIX
|Kher Keep
|TSP
|Krark's Thumb
|MRD
|Light Up the Stage
|RNA
|Lord of the Undead
|PLS
|Lotus Bloom
|TSP
|Memnite
|SOM
|Moonmist
|ISD
|Mycosynth Golem
|5DN
|Necromancy
|VIS
|Necrotic Sliver
|PLC
|Nicol Bolas
|A25
|Oubliette
|2XM
|Pact of Negation
|A25
|Panharmonicon
|KLD
|Parallel Evolution
|TOR
|Platinum Angel
|CN2
|Primal Vigor
|C13
|Reality Shift
|C19
|Relentless Rats
|10E
|Reveillark
|UMA
|Scarecrone
|EVE
|Shambling Shell
|RAV
|Shelldock Isle
|LRW
|Shivan Meteor
|PLC
|Simian Spirit Guide
|PLC
|Skithiryx, the Blight Dragon
|SOM
|Skyshroud Behemoth
|NEM
|Snubhorn Sentry
|RIX
|Soltari Monk
|TMP
|Song of the Dryads
|C14
|Swiftfoot Boots
|A25
|The Chain Veil
|M15
|Thought Vessel
|C15
|Tortured Existence
|STH
|Ulvenwald Mysteries
|SOI
|Unburial Rites
|ISD
|Urza's Blueprints
|ULG
|Vesuva
|TSP
|Victimize
|CMA
|Warp World
|RAV
|Weatherlight
|DAR
|Worn Powerstone
|USG