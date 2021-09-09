Innistrad: Midnight Hunt arrives on game store shelves September 24, and with it come dark and delightful new cards to collect, cool new Booster Fun cards to discover, and, of course, Set Boosters featuring cards from The List.

We reintroduce great cards from the past, which we've compiled in The List, by slipping them into the final card slot of some Set Boosters. They appear in a Set Booster about 25% of the time, and they can be of any rarity. With each new set, some cards leave The List, while others are added that fit in well with the themes and mechanics of the new set.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List.

Usually, a new set brings a swap of 50 cards to The List. But this is Innistrad. Bigger and badder is the way of things here, and so, like a pack alpha, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt takes a larger share.

Also, there are so many awesome cards that go well with the set that it was hard to pick just 50.

So, The List gets 75 new cards, and you can see them all below.

Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in; being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

To make room for the added cards, the following were removed:

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt: