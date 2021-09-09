Innistrad: Midnight Hunt arrives on game store shelves September 24, and with it come dark and delightful new cards to collect, cool new Booster Fun cards to discover, and, of course, Set Boosters featuring cards from The List.

We reintroduce great cards from the past, which we've compiled in The List, by slipping them into the final card slot of some Set Boosters. They appear in a Set Booster about 25% of the time, and they can be of any rarity. With each new set, some cards leave The List, while others are added that fit in well with the themes and mechanics of the new set.

Here's a look back at past versions of The List.

Past versions of The List

Usually, a new set brings a swap of 50 cards to The List. But this is Innistrad. Bigger and badder is the way of things here, and so, like a pack alpha, Innistrad: Midnight Hunt takes a larger share.

Also, there are so many awesome cards that go well with the set that it was hard to pick just 50.

So, The List gets 75 new cards, and you can see them all below.

Cards are legal in whatever formats they are currently legal in; being on The List does not make a card legal in Standard.

(Note: Card images that appear may not match the version found on The List. See the set identifier in the righthand column for the version included in The List.)

Cards added to The List

Card NameSet
Abrupt DecayGK1
All Suns' Dawn5DN
Ancient TombTMP
Archetype of AggressionBNG
Arlinn, Voice of the PackWAR
Bleak Coven VampiresSOM
Call of the NightwingGTC
Champion of the ParishDDQ
Cloister GargoyleAFR
Dire Wolf ProwlerAFR
Divining WitchNEM
Early HarvestMIR
Emissary of SunriseXLN
Expose to DaylightRNA
Faithless LootingDDK
Fiendslayer PaladinM14
Fierce WitchstalkerELD
Gaea's WillMH2
Gate to the AfterlifeAKH
General Kudro of DrannithIKO
Graveborn Muse10E
Gravespawn SovereignONS
Hard EvidenceMH2
HelldozerRAV
HelvaultDKA
Hokori, Dust DrinkerBOK
Honden of Infinite RageEMA
Ib Halfheart, Goblin TacticianTSP
Karametra, God of HarvestsBNG
KarooC14
Kaya, Ghost HaunterMB1
Lich Lord of UnxARB
Llawan, Cephalid EmpressTOR
Lonis, CryptozoologistMH2
Loyal ApprenticeC18
Magus of the MoonFUT
MalignusAVR
Master of the Wild HuntA25
Midnight ClockELD
Mikaeus, the UnhallowedUMA
MindmoilRAV
MoonlaceTSP
MortifyMPR Promo
Night // DayAPC
Orzhova, the Church of DealsGPT
Patron of the MoonBOK
Puresteel AngelMB1
Rend FleshCHK
Rishadan BrigandMMQ
Sapphire MedallionTMP
Sedris, the Traitor KingALA
Selesnya KeyruneRTR
Selfless SpiritEMN
Serene SunsetJUD
Shivan HarvestINV
Sidisi, Undead VizierDTK
Signpost ScarecrowELD
Snapcaster MageISD
Speaker of the HeavensM21
Stigma LasherEVE
Stitcher's SupplierM19
Strength of NightAPC
Student of WarfareROE
Teferi, Hero of DominariaDAR
Thieves' AuctionMMQ
Toils of Night and DayBOK
Treacherous WerewolfJUD
Umbral MantleSHM
Unholy GrottoONS
Vedalken Orrery5DN
Windborn MuseCMD
Witch HuntC13
Witch of the MoorsM21
Witch's OvenELD
Wolfir SilverheartAVR

To make room for the added cards, the following were removed:

Cards removed from The List

Card NameSet
Ancestor's ProphetONS
Arcbound SlithDST
Bloodlord of VaasgothM12
BonehoardCMA
Boros ChallengerGRN
Brink of MadnessULG
BroodstarMRD
Bruvac the GrandiloquentJMP/M21
Calming LicidSTH
Canyon JerboaZNR
Cathedral of WarM13
Chemister's InsightGRN
Crown of EmpiresM12
Doomwake GiantJOU
Electrostatic PummelerKLD
Elvish ArchdruidDDU
EndlingMH1
Enlightened TutorMIR
Eternal DominionSOK
Fathom MageGK2
GigantosaurusM19
Goblin ChieftainDDT
Grim HarvestCSP
Grizzly FateJUD
Hammer MageMMQ
Hashep OasisHOU
Hell's ThunderALA
Helm of Kaldra5DN
Inventors' FairKLD
Kalonian HydraM14
Kilnmouth DragonDDG
Kingpin's PetGTC
Lash OutLRW
Lashweed LurkerEMN
Latchkey FaerieMOR
Lightning CrafterMOR
Llanowar RebornARC
Maelstrom NexusARB
Merfolk MistbinderRIX
MoggcatcherNEM
MountainUNH
Muscle SliverTMP
NecravolverAPC
Nezumi GraverobberCHK
Nightshade PeddlerAVR
Noggle Hedge-MageEVE
Nylea, God of the HuntTHS
Octopus UmbraC18
Odds // EndsDIS
Oloro, Ageless AsceticC13
Orvar, the All-FormKHM
Parallax WaveNEM
Patron of the AkkiBOK
Patron WizardODY
Pegasus StampedeEXO
Phyrexian TyrannyPLS
Prismatic GeoscopeC16
ProgenitusCON
Promise of PowerDDC
RootrunnerCHK
Saber AntsMMQ
Scourge of the ThroneCNS
Sensei Golden-TailCHK
SkredCSP
Spike WeaverEXO
Splicer's SkillMH1
Sunscape BattlemagePLS
TekINV
TombstalkerFUT
Tymaret, Chosen from DeathTHB
Urborg PantherMIR
Vanguard of BrimazBNG
Voracious DragonCON
Wayfarer's Bauble5DN
Wild ResearchAPC

Finally, this is the entirety of The List for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt:

All cards in The List

Card NameSet
Abrupt DecayGK1
Academy EliteCNS
Air ElementalP02
All Suns' Dawn5DN
Always WatchingSOI
Ancient DenMRD
Ancient TombTMP
Angel of SerenityC15
Animate DeadEMA
Arcades, the StrategistM19
Arcane TeachingsJUD
Arcbound OverseerDST
Archetype of AggressionBNG
Archive TrapZEN
Arlinn, Voice of the PackWAR
Assassin's BladePOR
Aura ShardsINV
Balefire DragonISD
Balefire LiegeEVE
Biomass MutationGTC
Birthing BoughsMH1
Blackblade ReforgedSS2
Bleak Coven VampiresSOM
Bloodied GhostEVE
Call of the NightwingGTC
Captivating VampireM11
Cavern of SoulsAVR
Celestial AncientDIS
Champion of the ParishDDQ
Chatter of the SquirrelODY
Cloister GargoyleAFR
Cloud KeyFUT
Cold StorageTMP
Coveted JewelC18
Cranial PlatingTSR
Crested SunmareHOU
Dark DepthsCSP
Daxos the ReturnedC15
Deathless KnightELD
Deeproot ChampionXLN
Demonic TutorUMA
Desolation AngelAPC
Dire Wolf ProwlerAFR
Divining WitchNEM
Doubling Cube10E
Dragonlord DromokaDTK
Dual CastingAVR
Dungeon ShadeSTH
Early HarvestMIR
Eiganjo CastleCHK
Elenda, the Dusk RoseRIX
Elspeth Conquers DeathTHB
Emissary of SunriseXLN
Entreat the DeadC18
Erratic PortalEXO
Expedition Map2XM
Expose to DaylightRNA
Fact or FictionMH1
Faithless LootingDDK
Fiendslayer PaladinM14
Fierce WitchstalkerELD
Filigree AngelARB
FireballDD2
Firemane AngelRAV
Fool's TomeTMP
Frost TitanM11
Gaea's WillMH2
Gate to the AfterlifeAKH
Gauntlet of PowerTSP
Gemstone CavernsTSP
General Kudro of DrannithIKO
Ghitu ChroniclerDAR
Gisela, Blade of GoldnightAVR
Goblin AssassinLGN
Golem's HeartSOM
Grand Arbiter Augustin IVMMA
Graveborn Muse10E
Gravespawn SovereignONS
Great Teacher's DecreeIMA
Grenzo, Dungeon WardenA25
Grimoire of the DeadISD
Grind // DustHOU
GuttersnipeE01
Guttural ResponseDDS
Hard EvidenceMH2
Haunted Plate MailM14
Heartwood StorytellerFUT
HelldozerRAV
Hellkite OverlordALA
HelvaultDKA
Herald's HornC17
Hermit DruidSTH
Hokori, Dust DrinkerBOK
Honden of Infinite RageEMA
Ib Halfheart, Goblin TacticianTSP
InvisibilityM15
Invisible StalkerISD
JumpM10
Juniper Order RangerCSP
Karametra, God of HarvestsBNG
KarooC14
Kaya, Ghost HaunterMB1
Kindred DiscoveryC17
Knowledge PoolMBS
Korvold, Fae-Cursed KingELD
Lesser GargadonPCY
Lich Lord of UnxARB
Lightning AxeTSP
Lightning BoltA25
Llawan, Cephalid EmpressTOR
Lonis, CryptozoologistMH2
Loyal ApprenticeC18
Magus of the MoonFUT
MalignusAVR
Master of CrueltiesDGM
Master of the Wild HuntA25
Mercurial ChemisterRTR
Midnight ClockELD
Mikaeus, the UnhallowedUMA
MindmoilRAV
MindslicerODY
MirrorpoolOGW
Mizzix of the IzmagnusC15
Moldervine ReclamationM20
MoonlaceTSP
Morophon, the BoundlessMH1
MortifyMPR Promo
Nephalia AcademyEMN
Night // DayAPC
NightmareAKH
Niv-Mizzet RebornWAR
Noxious GhoulLGN
Nuisance EngineHOP
Nut CollectorODY
Obsessive StitcherM21
Olivia, Mobilized for WarSOI
Orcish LumberjackDDL
Orzhova, the Church of DealsGPT
Painful LessonBBD
Panglacial WurmCSP
Patron of the MoonBOK
Petrified FieldODY
Phenax, God of DeceptionBNG
PillageA25
PolymorphM10
Primeval BountyM14
Puresteel AngelMB1
Pursuit of KnowledgeSTH
Quest for the Holy RelicZEN
Raven FamiliarC13
Reduce to MemorySTX
RelearnWTH
Release the DogsM21 (JMP)
Rend FleshCHK
ResurrectionUMA
Riptide DirectorLGN
Rishadan BrigandMMQ
Runed StalactiteLRW
Sapphire MedallionTMP
Scroll of the MastersFRF
Scrying SheetsCSP
Sedris, the Traitor KingALA
Seething SongDDG
Selesnya KeyruneRTR
Selfless SpiritEMN
Serene SunsetJUD
Shivan HarvestINV
Sidisi, Undead VizierDTK
Signpost ScarecrowELD
SilenceTSR
Skullbriar, the Walking GraveCMD
SleepC15
Sleeping PotionPLS
Snapcaster MageISD
Sneak AttackUSG
Sorcerer's WandDAR
Soulcatchers' AerieJUD
Speaker of the HeavensM21
Spell SwindleXLN
Spellbook10E
Spellbound DragonARB
Staff of Domination5DN
Stasis SnarePBFZ
Stigma LasherEVE
Stitcher's SupplierM19
Stone GiantDDI
Stonehewer Giant2XM
Stonybrook SchoolmasterMOR
Storm EntityFUT
Strength of NightAPC
Student of WarfareROE
Sun TitanE01
Teferi, Hero of DominariaDAR
Tempest DjinnDAR
Thieves' AuctionMMQ
Time of IceDAR
Tireless TrackerSOI
Toils of Night and DayBOK
Trade RoutesMMQ
Transmogrifying WandM19
Traverse the OutlandsC17
Treacherous WerewolfJUD
Treasure TroveEXO
Twinblade PaladinM20
Umbral MantleSHM
Unbound FlourishingMH1
Undead SlayerM10
Unexpected ResultsGTC
Unholy GrottoONS
Urborg, Tomb of YawgmothUMA
Vedalken Orrery5DN
Veil of SummerM20
Venerated TeacherROE
Vernal EquinoxMMQ
Walking ArchiveDIS
Warriors' LessonTHS
Will-o'-the-WispA25
Windborn MuseCMD
Witch HuntC13
Witch of the MoorsM21
Witch's OvenELD
Wolfir SilverheartAVR
Yisan, the Wanderer BardM15
Yore-Tiller NephilimGPT
Young PyromancerM14
Acorn CatapultCMD
Akroma's MemorialFUT
Amoeboid ChangelingLRW
Ancient CravingP02
Angel's GraceTSP
Aven RiftwatcherPLC
Battle of WitsM13
Belfry SpiritGK2
Blight SickleSHM
Body SnatcherUDS
Clearwater Goblet5DN
Contagion EngineSOM
Cradle GuardUSG
Door to NothingnessHOP
Dryad ArborFUT
Enclave CryptologistROE
Entreat the AngelsMM3
ExtinctionTMP
Eye of the StormRAV
Fellwar StoneC15
Fodder CannonUDS
Fractured PowerstonePC2
Gaea's AnthemPLC
Gatekeeper of MalakirZEN
Goblin LoreP02
Golgari ThugRAV
GroundbreakerPLC
Hammer of PurphorosTHS
Helix PinnacleEVE
Hidetsugu's Second RiteSOK
Ishkanah, GrafwidowEMN
Isochron ScepterMRD
Jadelight RangerRIX
Kher KeepTSP
Krark's ThumbMRD
Light Up the StageRNA
Lord of the UndeadPLS
Lotus BloomTSP
MemniteSOM
MoonmistISD
Mycosynth Golem5DN
NecromancyVIS
Necrotic SliverPLC
Nicol BolasA25
Oubliette2XM
Pact of NegationA25
PanharmoniconKLD
Parallel EvolutionTOR
Platinum AngelCN2
Primal VigorC13
Reality ShiftC19
Relentless Rats10E
ReveillarkUMA
ScarecroneEVE
Shambling ShellRAV
Shelldock IsleLRW
Shivan MeteorPLC
Simian Spirit GuidePLC
Skithiryx, the Blight DragonSOM
Skyshroud BehemothNEM
Snubhorn SentryRIX
Soltari MonkTMP
Song of the DryadsC14
Swiftfoot BootsA25
The Chain VeilM15
Thought VesselC15
Tortured ExistenceSTH
Ulvenwald MysteriesSOI
Unburial RitesISD
Urza's BlueprintsULG
VesuvaTSP
VictimizeCMA
Warp WorldRAV
WeatherlightDAR
Worn PowerstoneUSG