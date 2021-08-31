It's time for Innistrad: Midnight Hunt previews! To help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.

On September 2, we'll kick things into high gear with our debut broadcast, featuring Jimmy Wong, Joe Manganiello, and guests from Wizards of the Coast. You can catch the action starting at 9 a.m. PT at twitch.tv/magic or on the official Magic: The Gathering YouTube channel here:

This page will help you follow along with everything coming by giving you the outlets we have planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in previews if you so choose.

Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this article so that you can easily find them. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.

And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our Variant Card Image Gallery. Note that the CIGs are updated every morning, so they contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier), but not the day of.

For the most up-to-date listings, bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Innistrad: Midnight Hunt!

September 2

Live Previews

September 3

Live Previews

September 4

Live Previews

September 5

Live Previews

September 6

Live Previews

September 7

Live Previews

September 8

Live Previews

September 9

Live Previews

Innistrad: Midnight Hunt Commander Decks

September 13

Live Previews