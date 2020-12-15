Where to Find Kaldheim Previews
Kaldheim previews are almost upon us! And there's a lot going on in this truly epic Norse-inspired set that you won't want to miss. So, to help our readers and preview seekers, we've created this handy guide to preview season.
This page will help you follow along with everything coming on every day by giving you the outlets we have planned on each day. The goal is to help you find what you're looking for every day and avoid engaging in leaks if you so choose.
Below, you'll find a list of dates as well as any outlets previewing a card on that date. Once the previews are live, we'll update this very article so that you can easily find previews once they're up. If the link simply goes to the front of a website or social media site, that means they probably haven't previewed the card yet.
And if you just want to see all the cards that have been officially previewed in one place, you can always check out our Card Image Gallery and our bonus Variant Card Image Gallery (which contains alternate versions of Kaldheim cards). Note that the CIGs aren't live as of this posting but will be updated every morning once previews begin and will contain all cards previewed the previous day (and earlier) but not the day of. For the most up-to-date listings, you can check this page!
So bookmark this page and check back regularly for all the latest previews from Kaldheim!
December 15–17
Live Previews
December 24
Live Previews
January 7
Debut Day!
Live Previews
January 8
Live Previews
- Beatriz Grancha
- Becca Scott
- Brazil and LATAM YouTube Channel
- Cassius Marsh
- CoolStuff Inc.
- DailyMTG
- Day9
- In Heart's Wake
- Jessica Estephan
- Kenji Egashira
- Magic Weibo/Wechat
- Nanowar
- NoxiousLive
- RadicalMari
- Seth Manfield
- VGTime
- Wizards Play Network
January 9
Live Previews
January 10
Live Previews
January 11
Live Previews
- AirBubblesCosplay
- Brian Kibler
- Charly GAG
- DanaFischerMTG
- GabySpartz
- LadyLavinias
- Luis Scott-Vargas
- Making Magic
- Magic: The Gathering APAC Facebook
- Metal.de
- MisterMetronome
- MTGNerdGirl
- mtg-jp.com
- Shinken 25
- TheMaverickGal
- The Vorthos Cast
- Umotivo
- Voxy
January 12
Live Previews
- @MTGArenaJP
- Bloody
- DailyMTG
- Der Dunkle Parabelritter
- Good Luck High Five
- Good Games Adelaide
- LuiSingularity
- MagicBlogTK
- Magic Noobz
- Mani Davoudi
- Pablo Holman
- PelleK
- Taalia Vess
January 13
Live Previews
- AffinityArtifacts
- After Office TTV
- corocoro.jp
- Commander Cookout
- Corey Baumeister
- Dagoba
- Eduardo Sajgalik
- InfiniTokens
- Matias Leveratto
- ScottyNada
- What Culture
January 14
Live Previews
- @mtgjp
- TheAsianAvenger
- ChannelFireball
- DailyMTG
- Duende Pablo
- Eilidh Lonie
- Fazendo Nerdice
- JimDavisMTG
- Kotaku AU
- Limited Resources
- Magic: The GatheringJapanese Facebook
- Maxwell
- Marty Friedman
- Nopi
- Paulo Vitor Damo da Rosa
- PleasantKenobi
- Raphaël Lévy
- Tim Willoughby
- Sjow
- Weekly MTG
January 15
Live Previews
- AllieStraza
- Christian Hauck
- Crendor
- Deathsie
- Deezy_MTG
- Dicebreaker
- hobbyjapan.co.jp/cardgamer
- JdoubleR2
- Kitboga
- Lierson
- Magic.gg
- Naver Café
- Pedro
- Rhapsody of Fire
- Semulin
- Zbexx
January 16
Live Previews
- Arin Hanson
- Greg Orange
- LegenVD
- Merchant
- Orkenspalter TV
- Saurom
- StarCityGames
- Strictly Better MTG
- Tukaram
- Wizards Fan Email
January 17
Live Previews
January 18
Live Previews
- Brendan Murphy
- CalebDMTG
- Crokeyz
- Hamakikaku YouTube Channel
- JordanUhl
- Liga Magic
- Lomadia
- MakingMagic
- r/MagicArena
- RickyFTW
- ToxicxEternity
- UMotivo
January 19
Live Previews