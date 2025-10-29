Join up with your friends on a journey to save the world with Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™. All four elements are yours to command, and there are plenty of places to show off your bending brilliance. From Prerelease events at your local game store to massive celebrations with equally massive prizes, there's something for every Avatar: The Last Airbender and Magic fan alike.

Get out of your iceberg and start playing Magic! Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender releases worldwide on November 21, 2025. The set is available for preorder now from your local game store, Amazon, TCGplayer, and elsewhere Magic products are sold.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Prerelease

(November 14–20)

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Prerelease Packs

Every era needs an Avatar, and every set needs a Prerelease! Be among the first to play with Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender at your local game store's Prerelease events. When you register for a Prerelease event, you'll receive one of five themed Prerelease Packs. Each Prerelease Pack contains the following:

5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters

| Play Boosters 1 Seeded Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Character Booster

| Character Booster 2 Non-foil double-sided tokens themed to your Prerelease Pack's color

1 Traditional foil year-stamped rare or mythic rare

1 Spindown die themed to your Prerelease Pack's color

This set's Prerelease Packs contain a special Character Booster, designed to bring some extra Avatar: The Last Airbender flavor to your games. Each Character Booster focuses on a specific color of Magic and includes cards that highlight your chosen character. If there's a specific character you want to play, contact your local game store for more information on how they're distributing their Prerelease Packs.

We also have a special bonus for players who dedicate themselves to mastering the elements across multiple Prerelease events. Players who participate in two or more Prerelease events will receive a collectible pouch while supplies last. These collectible pouches feature the character-focused artwork from the Prerelease Packs and are large enough to store dice, tokens, counters, or even a tile from the Order of the White Lotus. Check with your local game store for more details!

Commander Box League

(November 14–20)

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Play Booster Box

Commander Box League events are a recent addition to our Commander event repertoire, and we're excited to offer them with Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender. Open an entire Play Booster box, build a 60-card Commander deck with its contents and any number of basic lands, and play games all week long!

0001_MTGTLA_PlayPrm: Gran-Gran 0393_MTGTLA_BaBPromo: Firebending Student

Commander Box League participants will receive this Gran-Gran promo card with art by 水溜鳥/mizutametori while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations. As an extra bonus, you'll receive a traditional foil Firebending Student Buy-a-Box promo card with the purchase of a Play Booster box while supplies last.

Magic Academy

(November 21, 2025–January 15, 2026)

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Beginner Box

Magic Academy brings the learning experience to your local game store! Here, you'll make new friends and play with new cards from the set, including cards from the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box! Learn to play alongside other Magic fans or teach your friends how to play.

Participants will receive Magic: The Gathering Welcome Decks while supplies last. Each participating WPN game store will receive a copy of the Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Beginner Box to use during these Magic Academy events. Each card in the Beginner Box depicts the Avatar: The Last Airbender universe, making it a fun and flavorful way to learn to play.

What Is Magic Academy?

There are two kinds of Magic Academy events, each themed around different parts of the learning process. Learn to Play events are tailored to players who are just starting out. Over the course of the event, you'll learn the fundamental rules of the game, like the turn order, how combat works, and how to cast spells. Deck Building events teach you to construct a deck of your own out of six Play Boosters. You'll watch a short tutorial video at the start of the event, then you'll build a deck of your own from the contents of your Play Boosters.

Contact your local game store for more information on their Magic Academy offerings.

Magic Presents: Master the Four Elements

(November 21, 2025–January 15, 2026)

Unleash the power of the Avatar at Magic Presents: Master the Four Elements! Head down to your local game store each week to advance your mastery of the elements, all while upgrading your deck and working your way toward the ultimate prize.

To begin the event, you'll build a sealed deck from six Play Boosters, then select one of the four elements. You'll receive that element's emblem, which you can use in your games at this event. The goal is to play in three matches with three opponents. Collect three signatures from those opponents to master your chosen element!

Each week, you can purchase an additional Play Booster to add to your sealed deck. If you do, you'll get an additional emblem and an additional element to master. Players who master all elements by the end of the event will receive a shiny art print of Fahmi Fauzi's artwork for Aang, Master of Elements while supplies last.

Standard Showdown

(November 21, 2025–January 15, 2026)

0003_MTGTLA_PlayPrm: Unlucky Cabbage Merchant

Prepare for the next season of Standard Showdown events! If you're a Magic player, that means honing your favorite deck, studying all the new cards in the card image gallery, and heading down to your local game store to claim your honor. If you're a cabbage merchant, that means making peace with the fact that your wares will be destroyed.

We're honoring the legacy of Avatar: The Last Airbender's most unfortunate salesman with this event's promo card. The winner of each Standard Showdown event will receive an Unlucky Cabbage Merchant promo card with artwork by Thanh Tuan while supplies last. Non-foil copies will be available at most WPN retailers, while traditional foil copies will be available at WPN Premium locations.

Two-Headed Giant Commander Night

(November 21, 2025–January 15, 2026)

0001_MTGTLA_PlayPrm: Gran-Gran

Aang and Katara. Zuko and Iroh. Sokka and a boomerang. Avatar: The Last Airbender is full of powerful team-ups, and you can form a team of your own at Two-Headed Giant Commander Nights! Players who join this event will receive the Gran-Gran promo card described earlier.

Commander Party

(December 5–11, 2025, and January 9–15, 2026)

0134_MTGTLA_JmpNew: The Cabbage Merchant 0221_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Lord Zuko

If you're a fan of Avatar: The Last Airbender, chances are your favorite character has a legendary creature in this set. Celebrate your favorites—from Aang to Zuko—by building a new Commander deck for this set's Commander Party events! There are two rounds of Commander Party events, so pick a weekend, grab a deck, and get ready to have fun.

These aren't just any games of Commander. You'll be battling your foes while trying to master all four elements. Start by mastering the element closest to you by fulfilling its requirements. Then, you can master the element to your left, proceeding clockwise until you've mastered all four elements. By claiming the power of water, earth, fire, and air, you'll enter the Avatar state and get a massive bonus that's worthy of your elemental mastery.

Whether you master each element or are just your average Hotman, you'll receive the Gran-Gran promo card described above for participating in this event while supplies last. Contact your local game store for more details on this event.

Magic World Championship 31

(December 5–7)

The final battle of the 2025 Pro Tour season approaches! Magic World Championship 31 runs from December 5–7 and is our biggest competitive event of the year, and players from around the globe will be heading to Washington, USA, in pursuit of greatness. Magic World Championship 31 is an invitation-only tournament and will not be open to the public. Competitors will face off in Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Booster Draft and Standard Constructed.

An event of this scale needs prizes to match! This event features a $1,000,000 prize pool (you read that right), and the winner will receive a $100,000 cash prize. We'll be covering this event live on twitch.tv/magic and the official Magic YouTube channel. Plus, our writers will be publishing recaps of the event on Magic.gg as the action unfolds. Pick a player, cheer them on, and watch Magic history in the making this December.

Magic Spotlight: The Avatar in Atlanta and Lyon

(January 9–11, 2026)

The Magic Spotlight Series is gearing up for its first event of 2026, and we're bringing you elemental excitement on two continents. Bend the elements, master the format, and earn epic prizes at Magic Spotlight: The Avatar, heading to Atlanta, Georgia, USA, and Lyon, France! The main event of Magic Spotlight: The Avatar features Standard Constructed. There will be two of these events, each held on the weekend of January 9–11, 2026.

0002_MTGTLA_PlayPrm: Day of Black Sun

Each Magic Spotlight: The Avatar event features a $50,000 prize pool. Additionally, each player who registers for the main event at these Spotlight Series events will receive a non-foil Day of Black Sun promo card with art by Dom Lay. The Top 128 players in that main event will also receive traditional foil copies of that promo card.

In addition, the Top 8 players in each main event will also receive invitations to Pro Tour Secrets of Strixhaven, which will be held at MagicCon: Las Vegas on May 1–3, 2026.

For more information on each of these events and how you can register, contact each event's organizer:

Atlanta, Georgia, USA: January 9–11, 2026 — Hosted by Star City Games

Lyon, France: January 9–11, 2026 — Hosted by Fanfinity

Prepare for CommandFests

(December 2025)

Form your own Gaang of Magic-playing allies and prepare for the final CommandFests of 2025! Each of these events features a sky bison-size serving of play events, featured artists, content creators, and more. Additionally, by purchasing certain badges for these events, you'll receive non-foil and/or traditional foil Arcane Signet promo card. For more information on each event's details and their promo cards, check out each event organizer's website:

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia: December 5–7, 2025 — Presented by Let's Play Games

Mainz, Germany: December 19–21, 2025 — Presented by JK Entertainment

Regional Championship Qualifiers

(November 22, 2025–March 22, 2026)

The third round of 2024–25's RCQs will begin on November 22, 2025, and will run until March 22, 2026. As part of these RCQs, you can earn invitations to spring 2026's Regional Championships and some adorably aggressive mouse-themed promo cards.

All RCQ participants will receive a non-foil promo card with art by Ampreh. Top Finishers will also receive a non-foil Manifold Mouse promo card with art by Neo.G. Players who qualify for their Regional Championship will also receive a traditional foil Manifold Mouse promo card. Check out this article for more information on the availability of these promo cards.

Bend the Elements, Save the World, and Make New Friends

Your journey with Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender begins at your local game store. For more information on this set, check out Collecting Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender for the scoop on all this set's Booster Fun treatments. We'll be revealing the rest of the set over the coming days, so keep an eye on DailyMTG and the set's card image gallery for more reveals.

