Alchemy: Edge of Eternities Spellbooks
Traverse the stars in pursuit of adventure and glory in Alchemy: Edge of Eternities, an MTG Arena-only release filled with new Magic cards for digital-only formats. The full set of 39 cards releases on August 19, 2025, and you can browse all of these sweet new designs in the Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery.
There are five cards in Alchemy: Edge of Eternities that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those cards and the cards in their spellbooks.
Spellbooks
Eumidian Lifeseed
Adagia, Windswept Bastion Blast Zone Cascading Cataracts Contested War Zone Deserted Temple Dust Bowl Kavaron, Memorial World Mutavault Nesting Grounds Plaza of Heroes Sunken Citadel Susur Secundi, Void Altar Terrain Generator Uthros, Titanic Godcore
Planets
Adagia, Windswept Bastion Evendo, Waking Haven Kavaron, Memorial World Susur Secundi, Void Altar Uthros, Titanic Godcore
Slivers
Belligerent Sliver Bladeback Sliver Blur Sliver Bonescythe Sliver Cleaving Sliver Cloudshredder Sliver Diffusion Sliver Dregscape Sliver Enduring Sliver First Sliver's Chosen Hollowhead Sliver Lancer Sliver Lavabelly Sliver Leeching Sliver Manaweft Sliver Predatory Sliver Scuttling Sliver Sentinel Sliver Sliver Hivelord Spiteful Sliver Steelform Sliver Striking Sliver Tempered Sliver The First Sliver
Look for Alchemy: Edge of Eternities packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Edge of Eternities cards in the complete Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery.