Traverse the stars in pursuit of adventure and glory in Alchemy: Edge of Eternities, an MTG Arena-only release filled with new Magic cards for digital-only formats. The full set of 39 cards releases on August 19, 2025, and you can browse all of these sweet new designs in the Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery.

There are five cards in Alchemy: Edge of Eternities that allow you to draft additional cards during play. Here are the details for those cards and the cards in their spellbooks.

Spellbooks

Eumidian Lifeseed

98813_Y25-EOE: Eumidian Lifeseed

Adagia, Windswept Bastion

Blast Zone

Cascading Cataracts

Contested War Zone

Deserted Temple

Dust Bowl

Kavaron, Memorial World

Mutavault

Nesting Grounds

Plaza of Heroes

Sunken Citadel

Susur Secundi, Void Altar

Terrain Generator

Uthros, Titanic Godcore

Planets

98812_Y25-EOE: Brood Astronomer 98821_Y25-EOE: Volatile Orbit 98822_Y25-EOE: Vv'viza, Orbital Overseer

Adagia, Windswept Bastion

Evendo, Waking Haven

Kavaron, Memorial World

Susur Secundi, Void Altar

Uthros, Titanic Godcore

Slivers

98819_Y25-EOE: Sliver Weftwinder

Belligerent Sliver

Bladeback Sliver

Blur Sliver

Bonescythe Sliver

Cleaving Sliver

Cloudshredder Sliver

Diffusion Sliver

Dregscape Sliver

Enduring Sliver

First Sliver's Chosen

Hollowhead Sliver

Lancer Sliver

Lavabelly Sliver

Leeching Sliver

Manaweft Sliver

Predatory Sliver

Scuttling Sliver

Sentinel Sliver

Sliver Hivelord

Spiteful Sliver

Steelform Sliver

Striking Sliver

Tempered Sliver

The First Sliver

Look for Alchemy: Edge of Eternities packs and cards in MTG Arena! You can see all the Alchemy: Edge of Eternities cards in the complete Edge of Eternities Card Image Gallery.