MTG Arena Announcements – August 18, 2025
In this edition:
Alchemy: Edge of Eternities
Prepare to test your mettle among the stars! Alchemy: Edge of Eternities takes flight tomorrow! This set features three new spellbooks that will guide your adventures as you traverse the galaxy. Scope them all out here!
Two Arena Direct Events Featuring Standard and Sealed
(August 22–25)
The next Arena Direct is coming in for a landing this week! This time, we'll be holding two simultaneous Arena Direct events. From August 22–25, players can compete in Edge of Eternities Sealed and/or Standard Constructed. Players who reach seven wins before two losses will earn two (2) Edge of Eternities Play Booster boxes while supplies last! For complete details, including the event's terms and conditions, please visit the Arena Direct page.
Introducing Arena Anthologies
By Jay Parker
Initially, we aimed Anthology releases at specific formats, like Historic or Explorer. But, as we've expanded the number of formats on MTG Arena, we've seen that many of our most-engaged players enjoy multiple formats, bouncing from one to another. Because of that, we're thinking more about MTG Arena's overall card pool, not just for the experiences we offer today, but for ones we may offer in the future as well.
This led us to try something new. We're excited to introduce our first two Arena Anthologies. These are designed not so much to target a specific format but rather to build out MTG Arena's card pool in interesting and useful ways. These cards will be legal in Historic, Timeless, and Brawl, save for one pre-banned card.
Arena Anthology 1 provides a host of artifacts, fleshing out our offerings with Signets, Talismans, and Swords.
Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 1
4 Sword of Feast and Famine 4 Sword of Light and Shadow 4 Sword of Truth and Justice 4 Sword of War and Peace 4 Azorius Signet 4 Boros Signet 4 Darksteel Plate 4 Dimir Signet 4 Golgari Signet 4 Gruul Signet 4 Izzet Signet 4 Orzhov Signet 4 Rakdos Signet 4 Selesnya Signet 4 Simic Signet 4 Champion's Helm 4 Talisman of Conviction 4 Talisman of Creativity 4 Talisman of Curiosity 4 Talisman of Dominance 4 Talisman of Hierarchy 4 Talisman of Impulse 4 Talisman of Indulgence 4 Talisman of Progress 4 Talisman of Resilience 4 Talisman of Unity
If that's a little one-note for you, Arena Anthology 2 is a spicy antidote, offering a wide range of cards that are sure to make an impact in multiple formats, though we think Mox Opal would make too much impact on Historic, so that card is pre-banned in Historic.
Click here to Reveal Arena Anthology 2
4 Damn 4 Oust 4 Eternal Witness 4 Pyrite Spellbomb 4 Trinket Mage 4 Life // Death 4 Triplicate Titan 4 Currency Converter 4 Empty the Warrens 4 Mana Leak 4 Flame Slash 4 Grist, the Hunger Tide 4 Mother of Runes 4 Barrowgoyf 4 Pyrogoyf 4 Rofellos, Llanowar Emissary 4 Control Magic 4 Thought Scour 4 Fiery Confluence 4 Ignoble Hierarch 4 Ancient Den 4 Tree of Tales 4 Great Furnace 4 Wrenn and Six 4 Mox Opal
These Arena Anthologies will be available tomorrow, August 19, in the MTG Arena Store. We can't wait to see what decks you build.
Brawl Decks Take Flight in the MTG Arena Store
Edge of Eternities's spacefaring saga continued to blaze a trail across the sky last week. Hearthhull, the Worldseed and Inspirit, Flagship Vessel Brawl decks launched, giving players two awesomely battle-ready decks to face off with. Check out the full decklists here.
Reminder: Parental Consent for Child Accounts
As announced last week, changes are being rolled out regarding how parents and guardians give their children permission to create Wizards Accounts while adhering to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).
As a result, all MTG Arena players will be required to enter their date of birth. Players under the age of 13 will be required to obtain parental consent to create a new account or to continue using a previously created Wizards Account.
For details and instructions, please visit this support article.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
- August 19–20: Alchemy Constructed
- August 26–27: Pick-Two Draft Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- September 2–3: Brawl Builder Challenge
- September 9–10: Chromatic Start Standard
Quick Draft
- August 19–September 1: Aetherdrift
- September 2–11: Edge of Eternities
- September 11–23: Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
August Qualifier Weekend Format: Limited
- August 22: Best-of-Three Play-In
- August 23–24: Qualifier Weekend
Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the July 2025 season at the start of the August 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on July 31).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
- Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
- Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Vote Out card style + Lightstall Inquisitor card style
