Alchemy: Edge of Eternities

Prepare to test your mettle among the stars! Alchemy: Edge of Eternities takes flight tomorrow! This set features three new spellbooks that will guide your adventures as you traverse the galaxy. Scope them all out here!

Two Arena Direct Events Featuring Standard and Sealed

(August 22–25)

The next Arena Direct is coming in for a landing this week! This time, we'll be holding two simultaneous Arena Direct events. From August 22–25, players can compete in Edge of Eternities Sealed and/or Standard Constructed. Players who reach seven wins before two losses will earn two (2) Edge of Eternities Play Booster boxes while supplies last! For complete details, including the event's terms and conditions, please visit the Arena Direct page.

Introducing Arena Anthologies

By Jay Parker

Initially, we aimed Anthology releases at specific formats, like Historic or Explorer. But, as we've expanded the number of formats on MTG Arena, we've seen that many of our most-engaged players enjoy multiple formats, bouncing from one to another. Because of that, we're thinking more about MTG Arena's overall card pool, not just for the experiences we offer today, but for ones we may offer in the future as well.

This led us to try something new. We're excited to introduce our first two Arena Anthologies. These are designed not so much to target a specific format but rather to build out MTG Arena's card pool in interesting and useful ways. These cards will be legal in Historic, Timeless, and Brawl, save for one pre-banned card.

Arena Anthology 1 provides a host of artifacts, fleshing out our offerings with Signets, Talismans, and Swords.