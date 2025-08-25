

OM1 Expansion Symbol OMB Expansion Symbol Through the Omenpaths Set Code: OM1 Through the Omenpaths Bonus Sheet Set Code: OMB Legality: Through the Omenpaths (OM1) is legal in all formats on MTG Arena .

(OM1) is legal in all formats on . The Through the Omenpaths Bonus Sheet (OMB) is a Brawl-, Timeless-, and Historic-legal set, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats.

Bonus Sheet (OMB) is a Brawl-, Timeless-, and Historic-legal set, and individual cards are also legal where already available in other formats. Through the Omenpaths Limited Boosters contain cards from OM1 and OMB. These cards are playable in Through the Omenpaths Draft and Sealed when opened from Limited Boosters.

Midweek Magic: Foundations Pick-Two Draft

(August 26–28)

We're excited for the launch of Pick-Two Draft, and this week brings your first opportunity to give the new draft format a go on MTG Arena. Our first Midweek Magic event featuring Pick-Two Phantom Draft is happening from August 26–28! This event features Magic: The Gathering Foundations, and we're excited to bring this format to more sets, including the upcoming Through the Omenpaths.

In Pick-Two Draft, you select two cards at a time from rotating draft packs against a smaller group of four players. Just add basic lands to make a 40-card deck and play against others as much as you want! For more detailed information on Pick-Two Draft, please read this article.

Available Now: Arena Anthology 1 and Arena Anthology 2

The first two volumes of Arena Anthologies premiered last week! These releases are collections of a variety of cards aimed at helping players fill out their decks in various ways. Arena Anthology 1 is heavy on artifacts, while Arena Anthology 2 aims for broader, cross-format spice. You can see the full lists and details in last week's announcements.

Alchemy: Edge of Eternities and MTG Arena Rebalances

Last week, Alchemy: Edge of Eternities took its maiden voyage into the stars. Three new spellbooks entered the fray, promoting exciting strategies that let you draft additional cards during play. You can look at all the cards from Alchemy: Edge of Eternities in the set's card image gallery.

With that release, we also rebalanced some cards on MTG Arena. For all the details on those rebalanced cards, check out last week's announcements.

Reminder: Parental Consent for Child Accounts

As announced last week, changes are being rolled out regarding how parents and guardians give their children permission to create Wizards Accounts while adhering to the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

As a result, all MTG Arena players will be required to enter their date of birth. Players under the age of 13 will be required to obtain parental consent to create a new account or to continue using a previously created Wizards Account.

For details and instructions, please visit this support article.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

August 26–27: Pick-Two Draft Magic: The Gathering Foundations

September 2–3: Brawl Builder Challenge

September 9–10: Chromatic Start Standard

September 16–19: Edge of Eternities Phantom Sealed

Quick Draft

August 19–September 1: Aetherdrift

September 2–11: Edge of Eternities

September 11–23: Magic: The Gathering Foundations

September 23–October 2: Bloomburrow

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

September Qualifier Weekend Format: Standard

September 6: Best-of-One Play-In

September 12: Best-of-Three Play-In

September 13–14: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the September 2025 season at the start of the October 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on September 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Edge of Eternities pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style Platinum Reward: 3 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Diamond Reward: 4 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style Mythic Reward: 5 Edge of Eternities packs + 1,000 gold + Honor card style + Consult the Star Charts card style