1 Grub, Storied Matriarch 1 A-Blood Artist 1 Legion Loyalist 1 Gut, True Soul Zealot 1 Pashalik Mons 1 Arcane Signet 1 Munitions Expert 1 Barren Moor 1 Goblin Grenade 1 Bedevil 1 Blightstep Pathway 1 Blood Crypt 1 Goblin Matron 1 Bloodstained Mire 1 Drossforge Bridge 1 Bone Shards 1 General Kreat, the Boltbringer 1 Broadside Bombardiers 1 Goblin Ringleader 1 Unclaimed Territory 1 Rundvelt Hordemaster 1 Command Tower 1 Skirk Prospector 1 Deadly Dispute 1 Diabolic Intent 1 Dragonskull Summit 1 Phyrexian Tower 1 Enterprising Scallywag 1 Fable of the Mirror-Breaker 1 Fabled Passage 1 Fatal Grudge 1 Goblin Influx Array 1 Forgotten Cave 1 Geothermal Bog 1 Goblin Bombardment 1 Haunted Ridge 1 Warren Soultrader 1 Putrid Goblin 1 Maestros Theater 1 Malakir Rebirth 1 Mayhem Devil 1 Heirloom Auntie 1 Stadium Headliner 1 Molten Collapse 11 Mountain 1 Not Dead After All 1 Goblin Warchief 1 Eclipsed Realms 1 Conspicuous Snoop 1 Boggart Trawler 1 Muxus, Goblin Grandee 1 Restless Vents 1 Roaming Throne 1 Grim Wanderer 1 Artillery Enthusiast 1 Stalactite Stalker 1 Sulfurous Mire 8 Swamp 1 Deep Goblin Skulltaker 1 Tarrian's Journal 1 Terminal Agony 1 Goblin Instigator 1 Unearth 1 Sling-Gang Lieutenant 1 Bloodfell Caves 1 Zoyowa Lava-Tongue 1 Putrid Hexhag 1 Boggart Mischief 1 Retched Wretch 1 Taster of Wares 1 Champion of the Weird 1 Hexing Squelcher 1 Scuzzback Scrounger 1 Boneclub Berserker 1 Boggart Cursecrafter 1 Eclipsed Boggart 1 Murderous Redcap 1 Grub's Command 1 Boggart Harbinger 1 Mad Auntie 1 Tarfire 1 Goblin Piledriver 1 Auntie's Hovel

Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed

(February 13–15)

The next Arena Direct is less than two weeks away! This event will feature Best-of-One matches of Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed. Prizes include gems, MTG Arena packs, and Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Booster boxes while supplies last for players who reach six or more wins!

More details, including specific timing and prizing information, can be found here. Full terms and conditions are available here.

New Arena Elemental Frames and More

Urza, Lord High Artificer Krenko, Mob Boss

There's a heap of new cosmetics and bundles coming to the MTG Arena Store tomorrow! We're excited to share the first elemental frame card styles on MTG Arena. These are a new way to show off your favorite cards in game. Check out popular Brawl commanders and powerful lands like you've never seen them before.

There are also new companions, avatars, and sleeves coming to the MTG Arena Store. These will all be available tomorrow, so you can adorn your decks with wild abandon.

Competitive Play Updates

Congratulations to the Winner of Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed!

The first Pro Tour of 2026—Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed—was held over the weekend. After two days of valiant competition in Standard and Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft, Christoffer Larsen emerged victorious. Please welcome your latest Pro Tour champion!

Want to see the match that won Larsen the trophy? Check out the Play MTG YouTube channel or read all about it on Magic.gg.

Upcoming Qualifier Events

February's Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In is coming up on February 6, followed by the Qualifier Weekend on February 7–8. The format for these events is Standard.

After that, we'll look ahead to March's Qualifier events. The Best-of-One Play-In will be held on March 21, with the Best-of-Three on March 27 and the March Qualifier Weekend from March 28–29. The format for March's events will be Sealed.

Best-of-One Sideboards

Starting February 3, sideboards in Best-of-One matches will return to allowing up to fifteen cards.

For those of you who may not have been playing prior to the sideboard change, we originally shrunk sideboards in Best-of-One to seven cards with the release of Strixhaven: School of Mages. At the time, we were concerned that having access to fifteen-card "wishboards" in Best-of-One would result in a power imbalance between Best-of-One and Best-of-Three.

In the years since making this change, however, the data has shown that our concern has not borne out. The added complexity of the change has also been a real cost for players and our developers, so we've decided to revert it.

What does this mean for you? Simplified deck building! All your decks will still work in the queues and events you're used to. If you've never added more than seven sideboard cards, feel free to fill out the rest of your sideboard—and maybe try some Best-of-Three while you're at it!

Brawl Is Life

Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge isn't just a bold, fun new spin on the beloved MTG Arena format … Actually, that's exactly what it is. It's all the action of Brawl supercharged by a spicily relaxed attitude toward card legality!

There are only nine cards that aren't legal in this format, and none of them are Mana Drain , Strip Mine , Deflecting Swat , or even Pithing Needle ! Those are all legal.

Just between us, it's so fun it's dangerously close to feeling irresponsible. If that sounds like your kind of fracas, it's going for another week, so dive in and get glorious!

Arena Limited Championship

Last week, we announced that the first Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event was being held February 20–22 and that the Qualifier event was a potential path to the Arena Limited Championship; possibly even to the 2027 Magic Limited Championship. Understandably, we got a lot of questions.

We want to assure you that yes, we meant it, and no, you don't need to be an actual sorcerer or take advantage of obscure legal loopholes. You can earn entry to play in one of Magic's most high-level competitive events by playing MTG Arena.

For full details, please see this article.

More Competitive Events

If none of the above is quite your flavor of competitive MTG Arena, there are still plenty of ways to have a good time getting some matches in and exploring Lorwyn Eclipsed! There are Lorwyn Eclipsed Quick Draft, Traditional Draft, and Sealed Draft events happening all week, along with a few fun Flashback Drafts of other sets.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

February 3–5: Historic Pauper

February 10–12: Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Builder Challenge

February 17–19: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed

Quick Draft

January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed

February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths

February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed

Flashback Draft

February 10–16: Magic: The Gathering®—FINAL FANTASY™

February 17–23: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

February 24–March 2: Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™

Other Events

January 26–February 9: Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

February 2–16: Alchemy : Lorwyn Premier Draft

: Premier Draft February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February Qualifier Format: Standard

February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend

March Qualifier Format: Sealed

March 21: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

March 27: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

March 28–29: Qualifier Weekend

February Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style

Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles