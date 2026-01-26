MTG Arena Announcements – January 26, 2026
In this edition:
Lorwyn Eclipsed Competitive Events
Competitive play for Lorwyn Eclipsed is heating up! A bunch of fun events are happening, so here's the rundown:
Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed
(January 30–February 1)
The first Arena Direct featuring Lorwyn Eclipsed is only a week away! You can rack up wins in Best-of-One matches of Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed to earn gems, MTG Arena packs, and even a Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster box while supplies last!
Full event details are available here, and the complete terms and conditions can be found here.
February Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend
The next Qualifer Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend are also on the horizon. The next Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In will be held on January 31, followed by the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on February 6. Those events culminate in a Qualifier Weekend on February 7–8. The format for these events will be Standard Constructed. Please note that there is also a Best-of-One Sealed Play-In on February 1!
For complete details on Qualifier events, please visit this article.
Prepare for Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed
(January 30–February 1)
The first Pro Tour of 2026 will take players and viewers to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor on January 30–February 1! Competitive Magic all-stars will compete in Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft and Standard Constructed for their share of a $500,000 prize pool and invitations to the annual Magic World Championship. You can catch all the action by tuning into our coverage via twitch.tv/magic and youtube.com/@Play_MTG.
Check out the Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed Viewer's Guide for all the details.
Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
(January 26–February 9)
Calling all brawlers! We're holding another new Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge from January 26 through February 9. This event is the next iteration of our designers' exploration of a competitive Brawl format. This event removes many of the bans from the normal version of Brawl, but there are some cards that will be banned specifically for this version.
All collectible cards on MTG Arena are legal in this format except for the following:
Oko, Thief of Crowns Ajani, Nacatl Pariah Rusko, Clockmaker Old Stickfingers Wrenn and Six Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer A-Nadu, Winged Wisdom Lutri, the Spellchaser Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student
Arena Limited Championship Qualifier
(February 20–22)
The first Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event is coming soon! From February 20–22, players will compete in Best-of-One matches drafting Lorwyn Eclipsed. The Arena Limited Qualifiers are the first step that can lead to competing in the Arena Limited Championship and ultimately the 2027 Magic Limited Championship!
More details are available here.
More Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Events
Big competitive events aren't the only way to start drafting Lorwyn Eclipsed on MTG Arena! There are still a variety of different drafts to suit different play styles going on right now. If Sealed events, Premier Drafts, Traditional Drafts, or Quick Drafts sound more up your alley, there are Lorwyn Eclipsed-focused events for you to dive into. Check the event schedule below for timing.
Alchemy: Lorwyn Eclipsed Arrives on February 3
New Brawl Decks and Cosmetics
The MTG Arena Store has been refreshed and is full of Lorwyn Eclipsed goodness! There are two new Brawl decks available, a variety of card styles, sleeves, avatars, emotes, and other charming cosmetics to get you fully kitted out in Lorwyn-inspired loveliness!
Upcoming Maintenance
Please note that on February 3, starting at 8 a.m. PT, MTG Arena will be down for technical maintenance. For updates during the downtime period, please check the MTG Arena status page.
Event Schedule
Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.
Midweek Magic
Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
- January 27–29: On the Edge + Magic: The Gathering Foundations
- February 3–5: Historic Pauper
- February 10–12: Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Builder Challenge
- February 17–19: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed
Quick Draft
- January 16–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror
- January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed
- February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths
- February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed
Other Events
- January 26–February 9: Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge
- January 30–February 1: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
- February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct
Competitive Play Schedule
All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).
Premier Play
Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.
Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.
Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!
February Qualifier Format: Standard
- January 31: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In
- February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In
- February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend
January Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the January 2026 season at the start of the February 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on January 31).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles
February Season Rewards
Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).
You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.
- Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack
- Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold
- Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style
- Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
- Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
- Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles
