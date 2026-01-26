In this edition:

Lorwyn Eclipsed Competitive Events

Competitive play for Lorwyn Eclipsed is heating up! A bunch of fun events are happening, so here's the rundown:

Arena Direct: Lorwyn Eclipsed

(January 30–February 1)

The first Arena Direct featuring Lorwyn Eclipsed is only a week away! You can rack up wins in Best-of-One matches of Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed to earn gems, MTG Arena packs, and even a Lorwyn Eclipsed Collector Booster box while supplies last!

Full event details are available here, and the complete terms and conditions can be found here.

February Qualifier Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend

The next Qualifer Play-Ins and Qualifier Weekend are also on the horizon. The next Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In will be held on January 31, followed by the Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In on February 6. Those events culminate in a Qualifier Weekend on February 7–8. The format for these events will be Standard Constructed. Please note that there is also a Best-of-One Sealed Play-In on February 1!

For complete details on Qualifier events, please visit this article.

Prepare for Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed

(January 30–February 1)

The first Pro Tour of 2026 will take players and viewers to Lorwyn-Shadowmoor on January 30–February 1! Competitive Magic all-stars will compete in Lorwyn Eclipsed Draft and Standard Constructed for their share of a $500,000 prize pool and invitations to the annual Magic World Championship. You can catch all the action by tuning into our coverage via twitch.tv/magic and youtube.com/@Play_MTG.



Check out the Pro Tour Lorwyn Eclipsed Viewer's Guide for all the details.

Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

(January 26–February 9)

0306_MTGTLA_SpBndlBF: Flawless Maneuver 0307_MTGTLA_SpBndlBF: Fierce Guardianship 0309_MTGTLA_SpBndlBF: Deadly Rollick 0311_MTGTLA_SpBndlBF: Deflecting Swat 0313_MTGTLA_SpBndlBF: Obscuring Haze

Calling all brawlers! We're holding another new Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge from January 26 through February 9. This event is the next iteration of our designers' exploration of a competitive Brawl format. This event removes many of the bans from the normal version of Brawl, but there are some cards that will be banned specifically for this version.

All collectible cards on MTG Arena are legal in this format except for the following:

Oko, Thief of Crowns

Ajani, Nacatl Pariah

Rusko, Clockmaker

Old Stickfingers

Wrenn and Six

Ragavan, Nimble Pilferer

A-Nadu, Winged Wisdom

Lutri, the Spellchaser

Tamiyo, Inquisitive Student

Arena Limited Championship Qualifier

(February 20–22)

The first Arena Limited Championship Qualifier event is coming soon! From February 20–22, players will compete in Best-of-One matches drafting Lorwyn Eclipsed. The Arena Limited Qualifiers are the first step that can lead to competing in the Arena Limited Championship and ultimately the 2027 Magic Limited Championship!

More details are available here.

More Lorwyn Eclipsed Play Events

Big competitive events aren't the only way to start drafting Lorwyn Eclipsed on MTG Arena! There are still a variety of different drafts to suit different play styles going on right now. If Sealed events, Premier Drafts, Traditional Drafts, or Quick Drafts sound more up your alley, there are Lorwyn Eclipsed-focused events for you to dive into. Check the event schedule below for timing.

Alchemy: Lorwyn Eclipsed Arrives on February 3

101324_Y26-ECL: The Grand Goatnapper 101329_Y26-ECL: Providence of Night

New Brawl Decks and Cosmetics

Ashling, the Limitless (ECC) Aunti Ool, Cursewretch (ECC) Plains Forest Sleeve

releases on February 3! Our designers have crafted a new suite of-only cards that continue the tale of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor. More will be revealed prior to their release, but this week, we're excited to preview two cards that are coming tofor the first time as part of this release. One is a mystifying creature born of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor's dark side, and the other is a silly goblin that steals goats. The Multiverse certainly is vast.

The MTG Arena Store has been refreshed and is full of Lorwyn Eclipsed goodness! There are two new Brawl decks available, a variety of card styles, sleeves, avatars, emotes, and other charming cosmetics to get you fully kitted out in Lorwyn-inspired loveliness!

Upcoming Maintenance

Please note that on February 3, starting at 8 a.m. PT, MTG Arena will be down for technical maintenance. For updates during the downtime period, please check the MTG Arena status page.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

January 27–29: On the Edge + Magic: The Gathering Foundations

February 3–5: Historic Pauper

February 10–12: Lorwyn Eclipsed Brawl Builder Challenge

Brawl Builder Challenge February 17–19: Phantom Golden Pack Sealed

Quick Draft

January 16–28: Duskmourn: House of Horror

January 29–February 8: Lorwyn Eclipsed

February 9–22: Through the Omenpaths

February 23–March 11: Lorwyn Eclipsed

Other Events

January 26–February 9: Brawl Modified Metagame Challenge

January 30–February 1: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Sealed Arena Direct February 13–15: Lorwyn Eclipsed Sealed Arena Direct

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

February Qualifier Format: Standard

January 31: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

February 6: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

February 7–8: Qualifier Weekend

January Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the January 2026 season at the start of the February 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on January 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms card style Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Eclipsed Realms and Mutable Explorer card styles

Eclipsed Realms (Depth Art) Mutable Explorer (Depth Art)

February Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the February 2026 season at the start of the March 2026 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on February 28).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Lorwyn Eclipsed pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare card style Platinum Reward: 3 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles

packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Lorwyn Eclipsed packs + 1,000 gold + Spell Snare and Figure of Fable card styles