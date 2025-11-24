In this edition:

Arena Direct for Magic: The Gathering® | Avatar: The Last Airbender™ Sealed

(November 28–30)

The first Arena Direct featuring the latest set is coming up this weekend! This event will see players compete in Sealed Best-of-One matches using Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Play Boosters. There are a variety of prizes, including gems and packs, and players who can achieve seven victories will receive a Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Collector Booster box while supplies last!

For event details, including timing, eligibility, and prizing, please visit the Arena Direct Page. Full terms and conditions can be found here.

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender is Out Now!

In case you've been frozen in an iceberg for a century—or at least the last few weeks—Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender is out now! You can peruse the full set in its card image gallery and explore the cosmetics and other in-game goodies available via Set Mastery and the set's Mastery Pass. If you prefer more active learning, there are also a slew of upcoming events focused on this set. Be sure to check the event schedule for opportunities to get familiar with the new cards by playing with other MTG Arena players!

Explore Lorwyn-Shadowmoor with The Magic Story Podcast

Prepare to return to the land of light and shadow with Lorwyn Eclipsed! Join Natalie and Harless of The Magic Story Podcast for a history lesson on the Great Aurora, the reign of Queen Oona, and the ever-shifting landscape of Lorwyn-Shadowmoor. And if you're an especially voracious Vorthos, stay tuned for even more Lorwyn Eclipsed content from The Magic Story Podcast. They'll be publishing more behind-the-scenes deep dives and interviews in the coming weeks.

Watch the latest episode of The Magic Story Podcast and explore Lorwyn-Shadowmoor right here!

Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl Decks

0207a_MTGTLA_Main: Avatar Aang 0220_MTGTLA_Main: Fire Lord Azula 0227_MTGTLA_Main: Iroh, Grand Lotus 0230_MTGTLA_Main: Katara, the Fearless 0242_MTGTLA_Main: Sokka, Tenacious Tactician

Five new Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl decks are available now in the MTG Arena Store! These preconstructed decks are made for MTG Arena's Brawl format, are built around specific characters, and highlight everything that's awesome about this set.

Preconstructed decks are a great way to dive right into playing Brawl, but they also contain a lot of cards that can be useful for building other decks. You can see the details, including full decklists here.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

November 25–27: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

+ | December 2–4: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender Brawl Builder Challenge

| Brawl Builder Challenge December 9–11: Foundations + Magic: The Gathering ®—FINAL FANTASY™

+ ®—FINAL FANTASY™ December 16–18: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY Brawl Builder Challenge

Quick Draft

November 12–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

November 27–December 9: Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

| December 9–15: The Lost Caverns of Ixalan

December 16–19: Magic: The Gathering—FINAL FANTASY

Other Events

November 18–January 20: Jump Into Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-08:00; UTC-07:00 after March 8).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

December Qualifier Format: Sealed

December 6: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

December 12: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

December 12–13: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the November 2025 season at the start of the December 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on November 30).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack

| pack Silver Reward: 1 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender pack + 500 gold

| pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle card style

| packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle card style Platinum Reward: 3 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles Diamond Reward: 4 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles

| packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles Mythic Reward: 5 Magic: The Gathering | Avatar: The Last Airbender packs + 1,000 gold + Raven Eagle and Shared Roots card styles