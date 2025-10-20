In this edition:

Introducing Arena Powered Cube!

Today we announced a new event coming to MTG Arena: Arena Powered Cube! This new cube is packed with some of the mightiest cards from throughout the history of Magic including the Power Nine and many, many other Cube staples. This is a huge triumph for MTG Arena and was a massive undertaking that took quite a bit of time to create, so we'll be sharing a ton of information about its development and what players can expect in the coming days. For now, you can read the full announcement article here.

Arena Powered Cube releases on October 28, so keep your eyes peeled here for more articles and card reveals. Additionally, Luis Scott-Vargas and Paul Cheon will be showcasing some Powered Cube goodness later this week on YouTube.

Upcoming Qualifier Events

Qualifier events for the November 2025 Ranked Season are just about to kick off! The Best-of-One Play-In is happening October 25, followed by the Best-of-Three Play-In on October 31, and culminating in the Qualifier Weekend November 1–2. The format for November Qualifier is Historic Constructed.

Qualifier Play-In winners will earn an invitation to that month's Qualifier Weekend. The Top Finishers from the Qualifier Weekend will win invitations to compete in the next Arena Championship, currently scheduled for Spring 2026!

Complete Qualifier Play-In and Qualifier Weekend details can be found here.

Tarkir: Dragonstorm Flashback Drafts Take Flight

The next set in our Flashback Draft event lineup is Tarkir: Dragonstorm, which will take the reins from tomorrow until October 27. We can't wait to see what three-color creations you draft.

Event Schedule

Events open at 8 a.m. PT on their starting dates (excluding Midweek Magic) and close to entries at 8 a.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2) on the end date shown unless otherwise noted.

Midweek Magic

Midweek Magic events open on Tuesdays at 2 p.m. PT and close to new entries on Thursdays at 2 p.m. PT (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

October 21–23: Historic Pauper

October 28–30: Omniscience Draft

November 4–6: Artisan Brawl

November 11–13: Through the Omenpaths Phantom Bot Draft

Quick Draft

October 14–27: Edge of Eternities

October 28–November 11: Through the Omenpaths

November 12–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Flashback Draft

October 21–27: Tarkir: Dragonstorm

Competitive Play Schedule

All times listed are Pacific time (UTC-07:00; UTC-08:00 after November 2).

Premier Play

Qualifier Play-In events are single-day tournaments in which players compete to earn invitations to that month's Qualifier Weekend events.

Qualifier Weekend events are two-day events in which eligible players compete for invitations to upcoming Arena Championship events.

Qualifier tokens earned through Seasonal Rewards are delivered to your MTG Arena inbox. Remember to claim them before the event starts!

November Qualifier Format: Historic

October 25: Best-of-One Qualifier Play-In

October 31: Best-of-Three Qualifier Play-In

November 1–2: Qualifier Weekend

Season Rewards

Players will receive their rewards for the October 2025 season at the start of the November 2025 ranked season (12:05 p.m. PT on October 31).

You must have played at least one ranked game in the respective format to receive seasonal rewards.

Bronze Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack

pack Silver Reward: 1 Through the Omenpaths pack + 500 gold

pack + 500 gold Gold Reward: 2 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style Platinum Reward: 3 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Diamond Reward: 4 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style

packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style Mythic Reward: 5 Through the Omenpaths packs + 1,000 gold + Rhino's Rampage card style + Multiversal Passage card style