October has been intense with Premier Play competitions, seeing two Arena Open events! The second is coming up this weekend, October 22–23, and is an Alchemy proving ground! Show your prowess in the digital-only format to take home prizes up to $2,500 and an invitation to the Qualifier Weekend event!

Before we get into the details:

You must be 18 years or older to participate.

Regional eligibility restrictions apply, void where prohibited.

Receiving monetary rewards requires having or creating Wizards, DCI, and i-Payout accounts. (i-Payout accounts cannot be created in advance.)

Refer to the official Terms and Conditions for complete details.

Day 1

Arena Open Day 1 events open Saturday, October 22, at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC) with both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three Alchemy matches to determine who will be invited to Day 2.

Best-of-One matches: Seven wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

Best-of-Three matches: Four wins earn you an invitation token for the Day 2 competition.

You may enter Day 1 events as many times as you like, but multiple Day 2 invitation tokens only count as a single Day 2 entry.

Everyone who enters will receive the Zur, Eternal Schemer stained-glass art sleeve:

Day 1 Event Details

Event start: October 22 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

Signup end: October 23 at 3 a.m. PT (10:00 UTC)

You'll have three hours to complete your current run, but you won't be able to join after this deadline. Matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Day 1 end: October 23 at 6 a.m. PT (13:00 UTC)

No new matches begin after this time; matches in progress will be allowed to finish.

Format: Best-of-One Alchemy or Best-of-Three Alchemy

Entry fee: 25,000 Gold or 5,000 gems (for both Best-of-One and Best-of-Three)

Structure:

Best-of-One: 7 wins or 3 losses

Best-of-Three: 4 wins or 1 loss

Rewards:

DAY 1: Alchemy (Best-of-One) 7 Wins 5,000 Gems + Day 2 invitation token 6 Wins 2,500 Gems 5 Wins 1,000 Gems 0–4 Wins Entry reward: Zur, Eternal Schemer stained-glass art sleeve

Day 1: Alchemy (Best-of-Three) 4 Wins 6,000 Gems + Day 2 invitation token 3 Wins 5,000 Gems 2 Wins 3,000 Gems 1 Win 1,500 Gems 0 Wins Entry reward: Zur, Eternal Schemer stained-glass art sleeve

Day 2

Players who qualify during Day 1 events can enter Day 2 competition where prizes increase dramatically! You may only enter once on Day 2, even if you qualify multiple times on Day 1.

Day 2 Event Details

Day 2 entry window: October 23, 6–8 a.m. PT (13:00–15:00 UTC)

You must join during this two-hour window. You'll have until 12 p.m. PT (19:00 UTC) to earn up to three match wins or one loss.

Day 2 event end: No new matches after October 23 at 6 p.m. PT (01:00 UTC on October 24)

Format: Alchemy (Best-of-Three)

Entry fee: Day 2 invitation token (earned on Day 1)

Structure: Best-of-Three matches until 8 wins or 2 losses

Rewards:

DAY 2: Alchemy (Best-of-Three) 8 Wins $2,500 USD + Qualifier Weekend invitation 7 Wins $2,000 USD + Qualifier Weekend invitation 6 Wins $1,000 USD + Qualifier Weekend invitation 5 Wins 20,000 Gems 4 Wins 5,000 Gems 3 Wins 2,500 Gems 0–2 Wins No reward

Arena Open FAQ

How many players can earn monetary rewards on Day 2?

As many as qualify! All players on Day 2 who earn six, seven, or eight wins are eligible to receive monetary rewards.

Can I qualify for Day 2 multiple times?

No, qualifying multiple times will not grant you additional invitation tokens for Day 2 participation. Players qualify for Day 2 by earning enough wins in Day 1 Best-of-One or Best-of-Three events.

What should I do if I encounter an issue during the Arena Open?

Contact Customer Service if you need assistance during the Arena Open. We are unable to provide support for in-game issues over social media (other than telling you to submit a ticket).

Please ensure you select "Qualifier Weekend/Arena Open Issues" as the reason you are contacting our support team.

I earned a monetary reward on Day 2 . . . now what?

If you receive a monetary reward, we will contact you at the email address listed in your Wizards account to ask for your DCI Account and to provide instructions for activating your eWallet account with our partner i-Payout. If you already have an i-Payout account, we'll notify you of your prize.

Please check your email regularly after the Arena Open to ensure that you respond to our inquiry in a timely manner.

If you win a monetary reward and do not receive a reward email within 72 hours of completion of the Arena Open, please contact Customer Service.

For more information on reward fulfillments, please refer to the full Terms and Conditions and our general Event Prize Support FAQ.